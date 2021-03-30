You are here

  • Home
  • Morgan Stanley opens Saudi Equity Fund to foreign investors

Morgan Stanley opens Saudi Equity Fund to foreign investors

Morgan Stanley opens Saudi Equity Fund to foreign investors
The Morgan Stanley building in New York, July 16, 2018. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bwuge

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Morgan Stanley opens Saudi Equity Fund to foreign investors

Morgan Stanley opens Saudi Equity Fund to foreign investors
  • The MSINVF Morgan Stanley Saudi Equity Fund will give foreign investors access to the company’s on-ground investment team
  • The fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation and growth by investing in securities listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Morgan Stanley has launched an investment vehicle that allows international investors to access the Saudi Equity Fund.
The MSINVF Morgan Stanley Saudi Equity Fund will give foreign investors access to the company’s on-ground investment team, who have experience in the local market, the bank said in a statement.
Founded in 2009, the fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation and growth by investing in securities listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) and in securities offered in the course of an initial public offering in the Kingdom.
“We are confident that this launch will create great interest amongst investors and support the attraction of capital inflows into Saudi Arabia as it continues to diversify its economy through the Vision 2030 framework,” Najmul Hasnain, the head of the Saudi equity team for Morgan Stanley, said.
Saudi shares have attracted increased interest from overseas investors this year amid a wider rise in emerging markets worldwide.
“Saudi Arabia continues to be one of the most promising capital markets in the Middle East having seen the introduction of a number of significant market initiatives that are expected to drive an increase in company listings,” Sammy Kayello, chief executive of Morgan Stanley’s Middle East and North Africa unit, said.

Topics: Morgan Stanley Saudi Equity Fund Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Saudi crown prince meets with JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets with JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley beats estimates on higher trading revenue
Business & Economy
Morgan Stanley beats estimates on higher trading revenue

Petrochemical market adapting to pandemic, says TASNEE CEO

Petrochemical market adapting to pandemic, says TASNEE CEO
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Petrochemical market adapting to pandemic, says TASNEE CEO

Petrochemical market adapting to pandemic, says TASNEE CEO
  • TASNEE posted SR445 million annual losses last year, a 73 percent drop
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Petrochemical prices will remain better than last year, even with the 15 percent drop in 2020 compared to 2019, as the market continues to adapt to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Mutlaq Al-Morished, CEO of the Saudi National Industrialization Co. (TASNEE), said on Tuesday.

Al-Morished indicated that the company’s annual sales fell by 23 percent to SR2.27 billion ($605.28 million), Al Arabiya reported.

TASNEE posted SR445 million annual losses last year, a 73 percent drop.

Al-Morished attributed this to the loss of the revaluation of Cristal Global’s assets, which were sold to Tronox the previous year, and the financial support provision for its acrylic complex.

He added that the company had halved its debts from SR27 billion at the end of 2015 to SR13 billion by the end of 2020.

Topics: TASNEE petrochemicals

Related

NCB: Petrochemical prices are to come under pressure in long-term
Business & Economy
NCB: Petrochemical prices are to come under pressure in long-term
Sipchem profit falls as Saudi petrochemical sector feels pandemic pain
Business & Economy
Sipchem profit falls as Saudi petrochemical sector feels pandemic pain

Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent-a-Car stock continues surge despite 2020 losses

Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent-a-Car stock continues surge despite 2020 losses
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent-a-Car stock continues surge despite 2020 losses

Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent-a-Car stock continues surge despite 2020 losses
  • After the stock soared by 30 percent on Monday it continued to rise on Tuesday, gaining another 14 percent in the session
  • More than 554,000 shares were traded with a total turnover of SR28.8 million on its debut this week
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent-a-Car continued its bull run on Tuesday despite posting a sharp drop in earnings on its second day of trading.
After the stock soared by 30 percent on Monday it continued to rise on Tuesday, gaining another 14 percent in the session.
The company said on Tuesday that 2020 net profit fell 45 percent to SR63.2 million ($16.8 million).
“The decrease in net profit for the current year compared to the previous year is mainly due to the decline in the utilization rates for the short term rental activities across the Kingdom,” the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. “This resulted in decreased revenue for the short term rental activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Established in 1991 in the Saudi capital, the company has a wide presence in the Kingdom through its 48 branches, including in domestic and international airports. 
More than 554,000 shares were traded with a total turnover of SR28.8 million on its debut this week, the Argaam financial news site reported. Buy orders exceeded 7 million shares on Monday, it said.
CEO Naif bin Mohammed Al-Theeb on Tuesday told Al Arabiya that the company plans to expand in the short-term leasing sector this year, targeting four new branch openings.

Topics: Theeb Rent-a-Car Naif bin Mohammed Al-Theeb

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent-a-Car to raise $137.6m in IPO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent-a-Car to raise $137.6m in IPO
Theeb Rent-a-Car to list 30% of shares in IPO this month
Business & Economy
Theeb Rent-a-Car to list 30% of shares in IPO this month

Egyptian president pledges to boost investment in Suez after ship freed

Egyptian president pledges to boost investment in Suez after ship freed
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Egyptian president pledges to boost investment in Suez after ship freed

Egyptian president pledges to boost investment in Suez after ship freed
  • The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after congestion around the key waterway started to ease gradually
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi pledged to invest in the equipment needed to avoid a repeat of the closure of the Suez Canal over the past week.

He made the remarks as he visited Ismailia, en route to the vital trade artery — a day after the refloating of the giant MV Ever Given container ship.

“It is extremely important to provide any equipment and supplies that are continuously in place to contribute to the authority’s ability and meet its demands in light of the movement of ships development,” he said, Al Arabiya reported.

The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after congestion around the key waterway started to ease gradually. However the disruption to global shipping could take months to resolve, experts have warned.


Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said 95 ships would pass by 1900 local time (1700 GMT) on Tuesday and a further 45 by midnight, Reuters reported.
Maersk, the international shipping group has said the knock-on disruptions could take weeks or months to unravel.
The SCA will consider giving discounts to shippers affected by the stoppage, said Rabie.
“We need to study it in the right way because the number of ships is large, including ships that waited for one day, ships that waited for two days, and ships that waited for three days or four days — not all of them will take the same percentages,” he told reporters on Monday.

 

Topics: Egypt Suez Canal blocked

Related

Suez blockage could ‘take weeks’ to clear graphic
Business & Economy
Suez blockage could ‘take weeks’ to clear

Dubai’s biggest bank to raise $1.75bn in Gulf’s first ‘sustainable loan’

Dubai’s biggest bank to raise $1.75bn in Gulf’s first ‘sustainable loan’
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s biggest bank to raise $1.75bn in Gulf’s first ‘sustainable loan’

Dubai’s biggest bank to raise $1.75bn in Gulf’s first ‘sustainable loan’
  • Sustainability-linked loans tie deal spreads to borrowers’ performance in environmental, social and governance goals
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest bank, plans to raise $1.75 billion in the Gulf region’s first sustainability-linked loan to refinance existing debt, Bloomberg reported.
Nearly 20 banks are participating in the loan which links sustainability metrics including gender diversity in top management roles and water conservation, the news wire said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.
A spokesperson for the Dubai lender declined to comment.
Sustainability-linked loans tie deal spreads to borrowers’ performance in environmental, social and governance goals that can be measured by key performance indicators or external ESG ratings, Bloomberg said.
Under this kind of structure, companies pay less if they hit specific goals or more if they miss targets.

Topics: Dubai Gulf Emirates NBD banking Finance

Related

Starting with a film series titled ‘The Wise Ones,’ Emirates NBD aims to transform marketing in the Middle East. (Supplied)
Media
Emirates NBD’s ‘The Wise Ones’ takes new approach to data-driven marketing
Emirates NBD makes bid for sale of Blom Egypt
Business & Economy
Emirates NBD makes bid for sale of Blom Egypt

From Russia with lunch: Moscow model brings healthy snacks to Abu Dhabi

From Russia with lunch: Moscow model brings healthy snacks to Abu Dhabi
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

From Russia with lunch: Moscow model brings healthy snacks to Abu Dhabi

From Russia with lunch: Moscow model brings healthy snacks to Abu Dhabi
  • The deal comes as regional food producers adjust to growing awareness around healthy foods, especially among younger consumers
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Foodco has agreed an exclusive distribution deal with Russian healthy snack company BioFoodLab, run by former model Elena Shifrina.
The deal comes as regional food producers adjust to growing awareness around healthy foods, especially among younger consumers. Regional governments are also promoting the sector to combat high levels of obesity.
“The global healthy snacks market was valued at $78 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $108 billion in 2027,” Foodco General Manager Wassem Al-Halabi said in a stock exchange filing. “We are witnessing an upward curve in the segment here in the Middle East, too. More people are showing a preference for healthy over traditional snacks.”
He said that healthy snack companies had encountered challenges in the past in hitting the right price point for Middle East consumers.

Shifrina, a former catwalk model and oil industry executive, started her company nine years ago with $120,000 of her own savings according to Forbes.
She came up with the idea during an internship at MIT in Boston.
She made the first samples of her snack bars in her own kitchen before scaling up the company to become an international business.

Topics: Russia Food Abu Dhabi

Related

Saudi Arabia sees rising demand for gluten-free food
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees rising demand for gluten-free food

Latest updates

Morgan Stanley opens Saudi Equity Fund to foreign investors
Morgan Stanley opens Saudi Equity Fund to foreign investors
Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections
Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections
Soudah and Rijal Almaa: Where Saudi Arabia’s natural beauty, mild weather and cultural heritage converge
The Soudah Development Company (SDC) was launched at the end of February by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Supplied)
Egypt calls for ‘effective talks’ on Nile dam
Egypt calls for ‘effective talks’ on Nile dam
Lebanon’s ‘doctor for the poor’ dies after hospital demanded money for car crash treatment
Lebanon’s ‘doctor for the poor’ dies after hospital demanded money for car crash treatment

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.