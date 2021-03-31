Qatar’s Ooredoo agrees $750m sale of 4,200 towers in Indonesia

DUBAI: The Indonesian unit of Qatar’s Ooredoo has agreed the $750 million sale and leaseback of 4,200 telecommunications towers.
Ooredoo shares gained 1.5 percent in early trade on Wednesday.
The deal with Edge Point Singapore, part of Digital Colony, is one of the largest transactions of its kind ever done in Asia, Ooredoo said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
“This will help us unlock significant capital and enable us to focus on our core mission of delivering outstanding digital and enterprise services to our customer base,” said Ooredoo Managing Director Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo,
It is part of a broader push by the Qatari telecommunications giant to “a more efficient and flexible asset light model and unlock the trapped value of its infrastructure portfolio,” it said.
Prior to this deal, Ooredoo had a global portfolio of about 27,000 owned towers.
JP Morgan acted as financial adviser to Indosat Ooredoo on the deal.
Saudi fashion sector on course to hit Vision 2030 targets, princess tells summit
Princess Noura’s fashion journey began in Japan where she studied international business
Updated 31 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: The fledgling Saudi fashion industry was working hard to meet its Vision 2030 goals despite facing many challenges, a retailers’ summit was told on Wednesday.
Addressing a session of the Retail Leaders Circle MENA, Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, adviser to the Ministry of Culture and founder of the Saudi Fashion Community, said the sector was busy nurturing local talent.
“The whole community needs to be agile because it is ever-changing. With the Fashion Commission, we made sure that when we did our strategy, it would adapt to the needs, as well as knowing what the global trends were,” she added.
The princess pointed out that the creative industry had been presented with unique challenges and struggles, and as a result the ministry had created the Nomow Cultural Fund to offer loans to help with business startups.
“If someone wants to start off their own brand, they can apply and share their business plan and we will evaluate it and respond to them. The fund exists and I encourage everyone to take a look at it,” she said.
Princess Noura’s fashion journey began in Japan where she studied international business, which led to her role at the ministry’s Fashion Commission.
“When I was studying there and living there for five years, I was really interested in the crafts and artisans there, how detailed they were, and how they were giving back to their community.
“They were showing their culture in creative and innovative ways and moving forward in terms of their industry, and I thought, ‘well, Saudi has a rich culture, Saudi has the most wonderful crafts,’ and for me it was like I wanted to look at those crafts and artisans and see what could be done in Saudi.
“It’s funny enough that my journey started with culture because, for me, I always saw that fashion was a part of us and our identity and how we tell our stories is through our culture, and fashion plays a big part in that,” she added.
Traveling back and forth between Japan and the Kingdom, the princess realized there were numerous Saudi designers with excellent products she wanted to promote, and that led her to establish the Global Fashion House, from where the first Fashion Week was launched.
“The reason we did that was because I wanted to show that Saudi has that talent, and we have capable people that could share the runway with internationally recognized designers.
“Leading to that, I moved into the Ministry of Culture in the summer of 2019, where we started the launch of Fashion Futures, which was an inauguration event that led to the establishment of the Fashion Commission,” Princess Noura said.
The objective of Fashion Futures was to give a voice and platform to the Saudi community, and to have experts in the field of fashion talk about their career journeys and experiences and how they could add value to the Kingdom.
Beach on a budget? Sharjah offers $100,000 waterfront homes
Development close to Dubai border
Real estate sector hit hard by pandemic
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: A developer in the UAE emirate of Sharjah has completed a beachfront development with units starting from about 376,000 dirhams ($102,000).
Eagle Hills Sharjah, a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Eagle Hills said it has finished work on its beachfront living destination, Maryam Beach Residence on Maryam Island.
It comprises 688 units across four residential buildings including Cyan Beach Residence, Azure Beach Residence, Sapphire Beach Residence and Indigo Beach Residence, the developer said in a statement.
“The handover of Maryam Beach Residence marks a significant step in developing Maryam Island into an iconic waterfront destination,” said Eagle Hills CEO Low Ping.”This development will form a great addition to Sharjah’s real estate sector as well as attract tourism to Sharjah.”
The project includes studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The $1.2 billion Maryam Island is located close to the neighboring emirate of Dubai, better known for its selection of high end beachfront real estate developments such as Palm-Jumeirah.
SABIC boss says ‘Shareek’ will help chemicals giant double capacity as companies line up to strike deals
‘Shareek’ stimulus package announced on Tuesday “would enhance the company’s competitive position on the local, regional and global levels”
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: SABIC CEO Yousef Al-Benyan said that a new government initiative to promote the private sector would help it double its capacity within the next 10 to 15 years.
He added that the ‘Shareek’ stimulus package announced on Tuesday “would enhance the company’s competitive position on the local, regional and global levels.”
Al-Benyan also highlighted the impact on manufacturing industries, helping to boost demand for petrochemical products in the Kingdom.
Saudi government agencies and major companies in the Kingdom are lining up to sign a string of deals over the coming months, the head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund said.
Public Investment Fund (PIF) Gov. Yasir Al-Rumayyan made the announcement on Tuesday during the launch of the new Shareek program, an initiative aimed at boosting the role of the private sector in diversifying the economy, increasing resilience, and supporting sustainable growth.
The governor said the program was the first step toward stimulating new investments, and that communication between parties had already started. He added that Vision 2030 components along with expertise and programs would lead large companies to new levels of growth.
Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the Shareek program included more than 250 organizational developments and was flexible in facing crises. “Our primary mission is to provide all possible support to improve the investor experience.”
He added that Saudi reforms had pushed the Kingdom up the rankings order in terms of international indicators.
Saudi Arabia sees increase in airline capacity, as travelers anticipate summer season
Capacity in the Saudi market rose to 723,496 seats in the last week of March
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has recorded a 15.4 percent week-on-week increase in airline capacity over the last week of March, flight intelligence company OAG said.
Capacity in the Saudi market rose to 723,496 seats, as global airlines add more flights in anticipation of a pick up in demand.
Although it was still lower than pre-pandemic levels, OAG said “we are heading for the best week in over twelve months,” if airline capacity continues its upward trend.
The UAE was also in OAG’s top 20 markets list, at 640,879 scheduled seats over the same period, up 6.8 percent week-on-week.
The aviation industry has been banking on countries’ aggressive inoculation drives to restore people’s confidence in travelling, while airlines double down on precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.
OAG said “the demand side of the equation is crucial” to really determine the recovery of the aviation industry, despite growth in airline capacity.
“The next four weeks are likely to be crucial in shaping the whole summer season which in turn for many airlines is when revenues are generated that carry them through the following winter season,” it said.
Oman Air is the latest airline to add capacity to Saudi Arabia, announcing it will start flying to Riyadh again from April 1, with four flights per week.
The airline aresumed flights to Dammam on March 28.
KPMG, Oracle team up to help Saudi companies ramp up digitization
Saudi organizations across the public and private sectors can access KPMG’s Insights Centre and Oracle Innovation Hub in Riyadh
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Global tax advisory firm KPMG has teamed up with business software maker Oracle to help Saudi companies speed their digitization and adoption of cloud-based technology.
Under the agreement between the two global giants, Saudi organizations across the public and private sectors can access KPMG’s Insights Centre and Oracle Innovation Hub in Riyadh.
The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Fozan, chairman, KPMG Professional Services and Fahad Al-Turief, vice president and country leader, Oracle Saudi Arabia.
Al-Fozan said: “The pandemic has accelerated efforts of digital transformation in a space that was already evolving at a high pace. This is the right time to invest more in the digital ecosystem and forge relationships to be stronger and more efficient together. This partnership will encourage innovation and attract more international investment into Saudi Arabia, thus being a catalyst for job creation.”
Companies using the facilities can learn more about how artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and machine learning can be customized to their specific needs.
“There are several trends pushing businesses across all industries toward cloud technology in Saudi Arabia and around the world. For most organizations, the current way of doing business might not deliver the agility to grow or provide the platform or flexibility to compete,” said Al-Turief.
“The adoption of emerging technology was already on the rise in Saudi Arabia as organizations realized that they could achieve a higher return on investment, explore new avenues of growth, drive innovation, deliver new services, save costs and ensure robust cybersecurity with cloud,” he added.