You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi security forces seize 94 kg of hashish in Jazan

Saudi security forces seize 94 kg of hashish in Jazan

Security regiments patrolling in Jazan seized 94 kilograms of hashish. (SPA)
1 / 2
Security regiments patrolling in Jazan seized 94 kilograms of hashish. (SPA)
Security regiments patrolling in Jazan seized 94 kilograms of hashish. (SPA)
2 / 2
Security regiments patrolling in Jazan seized 94 kilograms of hashish. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgx69

Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi security forces seize 94 kg of hashish in Jazan

Security regiments patrolling in Jazan seized 94 kilograms of hashish. (SPA)
  • The narcotics were seized in two separate operations in Jazan
  • 70 kilograms of hashish were found hidden inside a vehicle’s fuel tank
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Authorities in southwestern Saudi Arabia seized 94 kilograms of hashish on Wednesday, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior said.
Col. Ahmed Al-Towayan, director of relations and media at the ministry’s Agency for Security Affairs, said that security regiments patrolling in the Al-Dair governorate in the Jazan region managed to seize 70 kilograms of hashish hidden inside a vehicle’s fuel tank.
He also said that during another patrol, security forces seized 24 kilograms of hashish from the “possession of violators of the border security system” in the Fayfa governorate in Jazan, adding that the perpetrators were of Ethiopian nationality.
Al-Towayan said that those involved have been arrested and that all preliminary legal procedures against them have been completed and referred to the competent authority.

Topics: Saudi Arabia hashish Jazan

Related

Saudi authorities seize 1.3 million drug pills smuggled from Turkey video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities seize 1.3 million drug pills smuggled from Turkey
Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling attempt photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling attempt

Saudi state minister meets Kuwaiti leaders

Saudi state minister meets Kuwaiti leaders
Updated 9 min 1 sec ago

Saudi state minister meets Kuwaiti leaders

Saudi state minister meets Kuwaiti leaders
Updated 9 min 1 sec ago
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday received Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdul Aziz and his accompanying delegation, who delivered a message from King Salman.
In a separate meeting, Prince Turki also met Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and delivered a message from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
During the reception, they exchanged cordial talks and reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries.
Sheikh Nawaf and Sheikh Mishal conveyed their greetings and appreciation to King Salman and the crown prince.
The Saudi minister of state also met Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties.
The receptions were attended by Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, the Saudi envoy to Kuwait, Kuwaiti Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, and Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Haramain High Speed Railway resumes operation after a year

Haramain High Speed Railway resumes operation after a year
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Haramain High Speed Railway resumes operation after a year

Haramain High Speed Railway resumes operation after a year
  • The governor of the Madinah region Prince Faisal bin Salman visited the railway station in Madinah
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Haramain High Speed Railway (HHR) resumed operation on Wednesday after being out of operation for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor of the Madinah region Prince Faisal bin Salman visited the railway station in Madinah and praised the efforts of employees to provide the highest level of service to travelers.
Prince Faisal said it was very important that precautionary measures against the coronavirus were adhered to.
The chairman of the Public Transport Authority (PTA) Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih said that the HHR is fully ready for the Hajj and Umrah seasons and that journeys are operating with precautionary measures against the virus.
He added that trains were being operated with the highest safety and quality standards.
The HHR operates between Makkah and Madinah with stops at King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah airport and central Jeddah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Haramain High-Speed Railway

Related

Update Saudi Green Initiative will improve quality of life in Kingdom, environment minister says 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Green Initiative will improve quality of life in Kingdom, environment minister says 
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi

UK praises ‘positive’ Saudi green initiatives

UK praises ‘positive’ Saudi green initiatives
Updated 9 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

UK praises ‘positive’ Saudi green initiatives

UK praises ‘positive’ Saudi green initiatives
  • UK will work closely with Saudi leadership ‘to secure green growth’
Updated 9 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK on Wednesday welcomed ambitious green initiatives announced by Saudi Arabia that aim to reduce carbon emissions by 60 percent in the region.
The Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday call for partnerships with countries to face environmental challenges in the region, and include the largest afforestation project to restore around 40 million hectares of degraded land.
“We welcome Saudi Arabia’s plan to plant 10 billion trees, combat pollution and preserve marine life as an important step in their climate ambition,” said UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

The initiatives also aim to improve the efficiency of oil production and increase the contribution of renewable energy, in addition to stepping up efforts to preserve the marine and coastal environment.
” As COP26 President we’ll work with Saudi Arabia to support their drive to protect the planet ahead of” the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference that Britain is hosting in early November.
Meanwhile, James Cleverly, UK minister for the Middle East and North Africa, described the commitment from Saudi Arabia on climate action as “positive.”
Cleverly also said that the UK will work closely with the Saudi leadership “to secure green growth,” adding that London looked forward to cooperating with Riyadh at COP26.

Since the announcement, the crown prince has made several calls to regional leaders to discuss the initiatives. Leaders have said their countries are ready to support the Kingdom.
On Tuesday, the UN said that it is following the Saudi efforts with “great interest.”
Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the UN is looking forward to hearing more from the Kingdom and G20 members on April 22 during the next “milestone” meeting organized by the US.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Britain Green Initiatives Middle East Green Initiative Saudi Green Initiative UK James Cleverly

Related

Special UN officials following Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives ‘with great interest’
Saudi Arabia
UN officials following Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives ‘with great interest’
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses green initiatives with world leaders
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discusses green initiatives with world leaders

Royal Saudi Navy launches new ship in Spain

His Majesty’s Ship Hail was built for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces by Spanish state-owned company Navantia. (SPA)
His Majesty’s Ship Hail was built for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces by Spanish state-owned company Navantia. (SPA)
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Royal Saudi Navy launches new ship in Spain

His Majesty’s Ship Hail was built for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces by Spanish state-owned company Navantia. (SPA)
  • The ships are designed to enhance regional maritime security and protect the Kingdom’s vital strategic interests
  • The five ships built by Navantia are part of a deal struck in 2018
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Royal Saudi Naval Fprces (RSNF) has floated His Majesty’s Ship Hail in Spanish waters at the Navantia shipyard in San Fernando, the Saudi defense ministry said on Wednesday.
It is the third of five Avante 2200 corvettes, built for the RSNF by Spanish state-owned company Navantia as part of the Sarawat project, to be launched.
The Avante 2000 ships include combat systems designed to deal with air, surface and subsurface threats, as well as electronic warfare, and are, the ministry said, “an addition to the capabilities of RSNF in protecting the Kingdom’s maritime capabilities and interests and localizing technically advanced military industries.”
The first ship — Al-Jubail — was launched in in July last year, and the second — Diriya — was launched in November. They are part of a deal struck in 2018.
Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili, RSNF commander, said that launching His Majesty’s Ship Hail, named after the city in northern Saudi Arabia, is in line with the support provided by King Salman, the crown prince, and the deputy minister of defense.
Al-Ghufaili said that the Sarawat project will contribute to raising the level of readiness of the RSNF, enhancing maritime security in the region and protecting the Kingdom’s vital strategic interests.
Walid Abukhaled, CEO of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) said: “We are proud to witness another historic moment in the strategic partnership between SAMI, the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Spanish company Navantia, and we are confident that the Hail corvette will be an important addition to the Saudi Navy’s fleet.”
He added that the launch supports the efforts of the Public Investment Fund to localize knowledge and employ the latest technologies, in addition to building strategic economic partnerships through SAMI, which is committed to supporting the localization of 50 percent of the country’s military spending in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SAMI Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Navantia Spain Avante 2200 Sarawat project Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili Saudi Arabian Military Industries

Related

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces began the 'Confrontation 4' maneuvers in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi naval forces begin exercises to protect oil installations

Saudi Green Initiative will improve quality of life in Kingdom, environment minister says 

Saudi Green Initiative will improve quality of life in Kingdom, environment minister says 
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Green Initiative will improve quality of life in Kingdom, environment minister says 

Saudi Green Initiative will improve quality of life in Kingdom, environment minister says 
  • Information minister says Kingdom's initiatives are pillars of prosperous economy
  • Minister address media on recent flurry of programs announced by Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s green initiative will raise the quality of life in the Kingdom, the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture said on Wednesday.

The Kingdom has gained much experience to develop water resources and plant trees, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli said at a press conference to discuss recent initiatives.

During the last three months, Saudi Arabia has launched 11 programs and projects with local and global impact, the acting Minister of Information Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said. 

Al-Qasabi added that the Kingdom’s initiatives were pillars of a prosperous economy and that it continues to develop in all sectors.

He said the projects would positively affect things that concern Saudi citizens.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative on Saturday.

The initiatives aim to reduce carbon emissions in the Middle East, tackle deforestation, enhance the efficiency of oil production, and increase the contribution of renewable energy.

Speaking about the “Made in Saudi” program, Al-Qasabi said Saudi products have reached 178 countries around the world.

The “Made in Saudi” program was launched on Sunday to promote national products and services and boost the Kingdom’s exports.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

The program would support firms whose products are grown, extracted or produced in Saudi Arabia, and help them to increase their business domestically and globally.

On the subject of the Saudi peace initiative for Yemen, the minister said the Houthi militia responded to the plan by attacking civilians and the Kingdom’s oil sector.

He said the Houthi attacks are an indication of the militia’s rejection of peace efforts. 

Solving the Yemen crisis is a priority for the Kingdom, so that the Yemeni people can enjoy peace and stability, the minister said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Green Initiative Middle East Green Initiative 'Made in Saudi'

Related

Update Saudi crown prince discusses green initiatives with region's leaders
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince discusses green initiatives with region's leaders

Latest updates

Saudi state minister meets Kuwaiti leaders
Saudi state minister meets Kuwaiti leaders
Egypt launches inquiry into cargo ship grounding
Egypt launches inquiry into cargo ship grounding
Migrant returnees from Gulf look to swing Kerala poll
Migrant returnees from Gulf look to swing Kerala poll
What We Are Reading Today: Never Enough by Mike Hayes
What We Are Reading Today: Never Enough by Mike Hayes
UAE-backed startup to revive community grocery stores in Pakistan
UAE-backed startup to revive community grocery stores in Pakistan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.