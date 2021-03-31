EU to sanction Iran militia, police, three entities over 2019 protests: Diplomats

You are here

The individuals to be targeted include members of Iran’s hard-line Basij militia. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

  • The individuals to be targeted include members of Iran’s hard-line Basij militia
  • The travel bans and asset freezes will be the first time the EU has imposed sanctions on Iran for human rights abuses since 2013
BRUSSELS/PARIS: The European Union will target eight Iranian militia and police commanders and three state entities with sanctions next week over a deadly crackdown in November 2019 by Iranian authorities, three diplomats said on Wednesday.
The travel bans and asset freezes will be the first time the EU has imposed sanctions on Iran for human rights abuses since 2013 and are set to be put in place some time next week after the Easter holidays in Europe, the diplomats said.
The individuals to be targeted include members of Iran’s hard-line Basij militia, who are under the command of the Revolutionary Guards, the most powerful and heavily armed security force in the Islamic Republic.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that the EU was planning the sanctions. The bloc declined to comment on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Iran has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West of human rights abuses. The Iranian Embassy in Brussels was not immediately available for comment, nor were other Iranian officials.
About 1,500 people were killed during less than two weeks of unrest that started on Nov. 15, 2019, according to a toll provided to Reuters by three Iranian interior ministry officials at the time. The United Nations said the total was at least 304.
Iran has called the toll given by sources “fake news.”
On March 9, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, presented a report saying Tehran used lethal force during the protests and chided it for failing to conduct a proper investigation or for failing to hold anyone accountable.
Asked why the bloc had taken so long to process its sanctions response, one EU diplomat involved in the preparations cited the need for strong evidence against those hit with the punitive measures.
The bloc has also shied away from angering Iran in the hope of safeguarding a nuclear accord Tehran signed with world powers in 2015.
The three diplomats said the sanctions were not linked to efforts to revive the nuclear deal, which the United States pulled out of but now seeks to re-join. That deal made it harder for Iran to amass the fissile material needed for a nuclear bomb — a goal it has long denied — in return for sanctions relief.
After days of protests across Iran in November 2019, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an order to crackdown on protesters, Reuters reported in December 2019. That order, confirmed by three sources close to the supreme leader’s inner circle and a fourth official, set in motion the bloodiest crackdown on protesters since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
In a statement following publication of the Reuters article, a spokesman for Iran’s Supreme National Security Council described the death toll figure as “fake news,” according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The United Nations has warned about a deterioration of human rights in Iran. Its March 9 report documented Iran’s high death penalty rate, executions of juveniles, the use torture to coerce confessions and the lawful marriage of girls as young as 10 years old.

US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces detain 71 militants in raid

US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces detain 71 militants in raid
Updated 16 min 10 sec ago
AP

  • The campaign is assisted by the US-led coalition and aimed at curbing the killings inside Al-Hol camp
  • Many fear the camp is becoming a breeding ground for the next generation of Daesh militants
BEIRUT: Syria’s Kurdish-led forces arrested 71 suspected militants, including a religious leader and a militant recruiter, in an ongoing security sweep at a sprawling camp that houses families and supporters of Daesh, a spokesman said Wednesday.
The campaign, which started Sunday, is assisted by the US-led coalition and aimed at curbing the escalating violence and killings inside Al-Hol camp. The Kurdish-led forces have put the number of killings there since the start of 2021 at nearly 50 but US officials say it’s more than 60.
Many fear the camp, which initially housed refugees and is now home to 62,000 people from more than 50 countries, is becoming a breeding ground for the next generation of Daesh militants. Kurdish and US officials have called for countries to repatriate their citizens languishing in the camp.
Ali Al-Hassan, spokesman for the Kurdish-led internal security forces, said the sweep is still ongoing. Those arrested so far include a Daesh religious leader inside the camp, a recruiter, a communications expert and a security officer. All of them are Iraqi, aged between 18 and 62. He said more details on the nationalities of those arrested would be made public later, not ruling out that they include foreign nationals.
“The (Islamic State) group is trying to reorganize through active cells in the camp,” Al-Hassan said in a WhatsApp message.
The religious leader, a native of Iraq’s Anbar province, had joined militants long before IS was formed in 2014 and later became a judge with a self-styled Daesh tribunal. He continued his work with Daesh after hiding among residents of the camp, the Kurdish-led forces said. Al-Hassan said he was issuing religious edicts on who is to be killed inside the camp.
Al-Hol’s residents include wives and children of Daesh members, most of them held there since 2019 as the final coalition-led push against the militant group unfolded. At the time, family members and Daesh supporters holed up in areas once controlled by the group fled or were evacuated to Al-Hol and other camps.
The Syrian Kurdish-led forces and the US-led coalition announced victory against Daesh in March 2019, after the militants lost all their territorial holdings. Thousands escaped into the desert while others were detained and held in detention facilities.
About 5,000 troops took part in Al-Hol sweep, which also uncovered an underground tunnel under construction.
More than 80% of the camp’s residents are women and children, two-thirds of them under the age of 12. The majority are Syrian and Iraqi but about 10,000 are from 57 other countries. Conditions in the squalid camp have been described as dire, with sparse basic services and poor health care. Malnutrition is high among children.

Maritime border dispute emerges between Lebanon, Syria

Maritime border dispute emerges between Lebanon, Syria
Updated 32 min 19 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Russian oil company signs agreement with Syria for exploration in Mediterranean Sea that conflicts with Lebanon’s 2011 demarcation
BEIRUT: The Syrian government signed a 4-year contract with a Russian company for oil and gas exploration in the Mediterranean Sea that could spark a new border crisis between Lebanon and Syria.

The two blocks to be explored under the new contract overlap with Lebanese maritime areas for energy exploration along the country’s northern border. 

According to this demarcation, the Syrian side grabbed a Lebanese area of 750 square kilometers from Block No. 1 alone, where the Russian exploration process will begin.

Lebanon had previously demarcated its maritime borders in 2011, and in 2014 launched a round of primary licenses and invited bids for Block No. 1 in the north. But Syria did not recognize the Lebanese demarcation.

For years, Lebanon was busy demarcating its southern maritime and land borders with Israel. Last November, Israel accused Lebanon of changing its position seven times regarding the demarcation of the maritime borders, which led to indirect negotiations that took place under US and UN supervision.

The two countries differed over a maritime area of about 860 square kilometers, known as Block No. 9, based on a map sent in 2011 to the UN. But it was later found that the map was based on wrong approximations. In the most-recent negotiations, Lebanon demanded an additional area of 1,430 square kilometers, including part of the Karish field.

During negotiations with Israel, Lebanese President Michel Aoun told his delegation to “adhere to and defend the internationally recognized Lebanese rights.”

However, the concern for the southern borders with Israel has not been shared for the northern borders, despite the Russian-Syrian agreement getting signed March 1.

“Lebanon's demarcation of its borders came by decree, which is an internal legislation issued under Lebanese national laws, and it has no mandatory character,” Bashar Jaafari, Syrian permanent representative to the UN, said in his 2014 objection to the Lebanese demarcation.

Marc Ayoub, an expert on energy affairs in Lebanon and the Middle East, told Arab News that Lebanon must inform Syria of its objection by the available means.

“It could be through the Syrian ambassador to Lebanon or a visit by the Lebanese foreign minister to Syria,” he said. “If Syria refuses to acknowledge this objection, Lebanon must resort to the UN to object to any exploration process that will take place. It can request a halt to exploration if Lebanon presents documents proving its ownership of these areas.”

An apparent silence from Lebanese officials regarding the maritime border issue was met with political backlash from those who oppose the ruling authority in Lebanon.

MP Rola Tabsh, from the Future Movement bloc, said: “Where do the official Lebanese authorities stand on this issue? What is this suspicious coma? We waited for the violation from the south, from the enemy, but it came from the north, from a brotherly country.”

Richard Kouyoumjian, former minister and serving member of the Lebanese Forces parliamentary bloc, said: “The government and the relevant ministries are required to have a sovereign position and clear clarification.”

He called for the “resumption of demarcation negotiations in the south, an end to Syrian complicity and plundering of our money and oil wealth.”

Druze leader Walid Jumblatt said Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri worked for 10 years to define the country’s southern border and was surprised by “the death of the demarcation” of the maritime borders with Israel.

Palestinian elections will lead to national unity: Senior politician

Palestinian elections will lead to national unity: Senior politician
Updated 31 March 2021
Daoud Kuttab

  • Jibril Rajoub, secretary of the Fatah movement, said he was confident that the May 22 legislative and July 31 presidential elections would heal the rift between Fatah and Hamas
  • The 67-year-old political figure noted that a successful list must take into consideration geography and the struggle profile of those standing for office
AMMAN: Upcoming elections will help bring Palestinians back together and restore national unity, one of Palestine’s most senior politicians claimed on Wednesday.

Jibril Rajoub, secretary of the Fatah movement, told Arab News he was confident that the May 22 legislative and July 31 presidential elections would heal the rift between Fatah and Hamas. “Elections will lead to an end of this division,” he said.

On Fatah’s strategy to win at the polls, the 67-year-old political figure noted that a successful list must take into consideration geography and the struggle profile of those standing for office, while it was also important to have candidates covering all Palestinian communities.

“People are not going to ask what you want to do in the future, but they want to know what sacrifices you made in the past,” Rajoub added.

Four small factions, including an independent group headed by businessman Munib Al-Masri, have announced they will be part of the Fatah list headed by the party’s deputy head, Mahmoud Alloul.

But despite the unity talks, Rajoub’s own movement was facing major divisions after supporters of the imprisoned leader Marwan Barghouti agreed to join a list fronted by Nasser Al-Qudwa, nephew of the late Yasser Arafat, with Barghouti’s attorney wife, Fadwa, being No. 2 on the Palestinian Democratic Forum. Former minister Bassem Khoury is also on the list.

Barghouti’s support for the list of Al-Qudwa means that the undeclared conflict between him and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas could cause a major split during the presidential elections, which Barghouti has vowed to contest from the Israeli prison where he is serving multiple life sentences.

A senior Fatah source told Arab News that the recent developments would permanently scar the leading Palestinian national movement, especially if Barghouti joined the fray for the presidency.

Renegade Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan’s supporters have also announced a list headed by Gazan Samir Masharawi with Jerusalemite Sari Nusseibeh as their No. 2 candidate.

Former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad will head the Together We Can list that includes Makram Abbas, Jaber Wishah, and Anwar Zakaria. Two left-wing parties — the People’s Party and Fida — have agreed to run on a joint list.

More than 30 lists have been announced although it is unclear if they will all be certified. The deadline for submissions was midnight on Wednesday although lists could be withdrawn later. Pollsters are predicting that many votes will be wasted.

Hamas has announced a list of its top leaders headed by Khalil Al-Haieh. The Fatah source said that while its opponents were disciplined and would get a strong showing, many secular nationalist votes would be wasted because most lists would not pass the 1.5 percent threshold, which required about 25,000 votes.

At least 2 million Palestinians in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip are registered to vote, with 1 million of them voting for the first time.

Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub

Off-duty soldier shoots two men dead in southern Lebanon outside pub
Updated 31 March 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

  • Row escalated into fight outside Rage bar and restaurant in Mjaydel village before soldier opened fire using pump-action rifle
  • Soldier surrendered himself to security authorities after incident
BEIRUT: Two men were shot dead by an off-duty soldier in southern Lebanon early on Wednesday.
The shooting happened after a heated argument involving the victims, Mohammed Ammar and Ibrahim Abdullah, and the soldier.
Reports said the row escalated into a fight outside the Rage bar and restaurant in Mjaydel village before the soldier opened fire using a pump-action rifle between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.
The venue’s owner, however, insisted the brawl and shooting took place nowhere near his business.
One of the victims died instantly while the other died from his injuries at a government hospital in Sidon, medical sources told Arab News.
The soldier, who Lebanese media identified only by his initials, K.K., surrendered to the security authorities later.
All those involved had been drinking heavily, Lebanese media said.
The shooting took place despite the government ordering Lebanon’s pubs and nightclubs to remain closed as part of COVID-19 restrictions. Restaurants and cafes are allowed to operate until 9 p.m. at a capacity of 50 percent inside and 75 percent outdoors.
Teams from the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces rushed to the scene to investigate the shooting. The victims’ BMW car, which was riddled with bullet holes, was examined by detectives.
Charle Helou, owner of Rage, told Arab News that the fight and killings took place at a completely different location to his bar.
He said he had been forced to close by a legal order after his venue was linked to the shootings on social media.
Helou insisted he had not flouted COVID-19 restrictions and been operating at half capacity as per the rules.
“We have paid a lot of money to operate this business and just because of rumors, the place has been shut down,” he said.
He said security officers checked his security cameras before closing the venue.
The tourism ministry said the bar was closed after the shooting incident exposed it had been flouting COVID-19 restrictions.
Lebanon heads into a three-day nationwide curfew this weekend for the Easter holiday to try and stop a COVID-19 surge from the holidays.

Children will ‘bear brunt’ of UK’s Syria aid cuts: Charity

Children will ‘bear brunt’ of UK’s Syria aid cuts: Charity
Updated 31 March 2021
Benedict Spence

  • Decision ‘could have devastating consequences,’ Save the Children tells Arab News
  • £205m pledge just over half what UK gave last year
LONDON: The UK’s decision to cut its funding for Syrian refugees, possibly by as much as 50 percent, will see children in the country and those displaced to neighboring states suffer disproportionately, Save the Children told Arab News on Wednesday. 

Orlaith Minogue, senior conflict and humanitarian advocacy adviser at the charity, said children and mothers would “bear the brunt” of the cut, with access to education, food and healthcare set to be severely disrupted.

“The UK’s generous support has been key to delivering healthcare, education and protection services for Syrian families throughout the course of the conflict,” Minogue said.

“However, after yesterday’s announcement, we now face a situation where Syrian children will be left to bear the brunt of a dramatic aid cut from the UK, a decision that could have devastating consequences as aid agencies struggle to deliver the life-saving and sustaining support these children so desperately need.”

The UK offered £205 million ($281 million) at a virtual UN donor conference this week, down from £400 million given last year, as part of broader moves to slash international aid to rebalance the national budget following the coronavirus pandemic.

Those plans, set to reduce overseas aid from 0.7 to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product, had already raised fears that spending on a number of Arab countries — including Yemen, Lebanon and Libya — could be reduced dramatically.

These cuts, as well as those directly affecting Syria, could have serious knock-on effects for Syrian refugees, Minogue warned.

“The crisis in Syria, and for Syrians, isn’t over, and much of the progress in the region to date is at risk as a result of the impact of COVID-19 and increasing economic hardship,” she said.

“In northwest Syria, two-thirds of children are out of school and for many, they may never be able to return. In Lebanon, 90 percent of Syrian refugees are living in poverty without access to sufficient food,” she added.

“These figures only scratch the surface of the levels of need in Syria and neighboring countries. Any decision to reduce funding now risks the survival of the most vulnerable.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK had given in excess of £3.5 billion in aid to help Syrian refugees since 2012, suggesting the current donation is proportionate to the size of the British economy.

But Save the Children’s CEO Kevin Watkins issued a statement calling the cut “disastrous,” adding: “The reduction will have a catastrophic impact. It could mean nearly half a million children missing out on education, and more than a hundred thousand mothers and children going hungry.”

He said: “This is just the tip of the iceberg; ultimately, lives could be lost because of this government’s decision to step back at a time when Syrians desperately need us to step up.

“This cut is yet another reminder of the catastrophic consequences of the government’s decision to break its promise to maintain the aid budget at 0.7 percent of national income and they must urgently rethink this approach.”

Jean-Michel Grand, executive director of the charity Action against Hunger, also condemned the cut.

“This is a region blighted by war, ravaged by COVID-19, and with an economy in freefall. In 10 years of conflict, the situation has never been worse,” he said in a statement.

“Back in November, the UK government told MPs it would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Syrian people in their time of need. Cutting our aid commitment … represents no such solidarity or support,” he added.

“The world is watching to see what ‘global Britain’ truly means and so far the portents aren’t good. We slashed aid to Yemen, a country teetering on the brink of famine, and have followed suit by reducing support to Syria by 32 percent.”

The UN conference, which aimed to raise $10 billion for both internally displaced Syrians and refugees in neighboring countries, was only able to secure $6.4 billion, with just $4.4 billion being made available this year.

Despite the overall reduction in funding, several leading economies — including Germany, France and the US — did not reduce their spending pledges for Syria.

Germany offered £480 million for this year and the same amount next year. France pledged $657 million.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the conference that half the Syrian population needs aid, with 90 percent living in poverty. He added that at least 2.4 million Syrian children do not have access to schools.

“The Syrian tragedy must not last another 10 years,” Maas said. “Ending it begins by restoring hope. It begins with our commitments — here, today.”

