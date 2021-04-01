Tamimi Markets opens 78th branch in Riyadh

RIYADH: Tamimi Markets has announced the opening of its 78th location in the Malaz neighborhood of Riyadh, located in the Elegant Center on Al-Jamiah street. The shopping plaza offers a convenient and appealing mix of retail brands and services, now made even more inviting by the addition of the new full-service Tamimi Markets.
The latest branch offers a number of features, including Tamimi Markets’ eCommerce service, Click and Collect. Customers can shop online for thousands of products and pick up their order from the store whenever it is convenient for them. “There are many fresh innovations to see and explore in our new store,” said Bobby Rajendran, general manager at Tamimi Markets.
The Malaz branch features Miros, an attractively priced, high-quality souq filled with popular dried fruits, nuts and spices, in addition to other food products purchased in bulk. Miros also offers time-saving prepackaged products for those in a hurry.
“Shoppers really appreciate Tamimi Markets’ high-quality fresh foods, international standards and friendly service, but we have also earned a solid reputation for great value,” said Rajendran. “In fact, we strive for our prices to never be beaten and our ‘Tamimi Markets since 1979’ brand helps shoppers save even more.”
The store’s “Themari” loyalty program is free to join and offers cash-back rewards to shoppers by awarding points on purchases and exclusive deals for loyalty members.
“Plus our exclusive brands offer great value. These include Safeway from the US (Signature Select, O Organic and Lucerne), Costco (Kirkland Signature), and Sainsbury’s from the UK,” added Rajendran.
Tamimi Markets is one of the Kingdom’s fastest-growing supermarket chains. The Saudi company is based in Alkhobar and is a subsidiary of the worldwide Tamimi Group headquartered in Dammam.
“We are a Saudi family, proudly serving the families of Saudi Arabia for over 40 years,” said Abdulaziz Tamimi, CEO of Tamimi Markets. “We look forward to serving this community for many years to come” added Rajendran.
The new store in Riyadh, like all Tamimi Markets locations, is open 24/7 to serve its growing family of shoppers.