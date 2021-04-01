You are here

The latest branch in the Malaz neighborhood of Riyadh, located in the Elegant Center on Al-Jamiah street, offers a number of features for the convenience of shoppers.
The latest branch in the Malaz neighborhood of Riyadh, located in the Elegant Center on Al-Jamiah street, offers a number of features for the convenience of shoppers. (Supplied)
The latest branch in the Malaz neighborhood of Riyadh, located in the Elegant Center on Al-Jamiah street, offers a number of features for the convenience of shoppers. (Supplied)
The latest branch in the Malaz neighborhood of Riyadh, located in the Elegant Center on Al-Jamiah street, offers a number of features for the convenience of shoppers. (Supplied)
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Tamimi Markets opens 78th branch in Riyadh

The latest branch in the Malaz neighborhood of Riyadh, located in the Elegant Center on Al-Jamiah street, offers a number of features for the convenience of shoppers. (Supplied)
  The latest branch offers a number of features, including Tamimi Markets' eCommerce service, Click and Collect
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Tamimi Markets has announced the opening of its 78th location in the Malaz neighborhood of Riyadh, located in the Elegant Center on Al-Jamiah street. The shopping plaza offers a convenient and appealing mix of retail brands and services, now made even more inviting by the addition of the new full-service Tamimi Markets. 

The latest branch offers a number of features, including Tamimi Markets’ eCommerce service, Click and Collect. Customers can shop online for thousands of products and pick up their order from the store whenever it is convenient for them. “There are many fresh innovations to see and explore in our new store,” said Bobby Rajendran, general manager at Tamimi Markets.

The Malaz branch features Miros, an attractively priced, high-quality souq filled with popular dried fruits, nuts and spices, in addition to other food products purchased in bulk. Miros also offers time-saving prepackaged products for those in a hurry. 

“Shoppers really appreciate Tamimi Markets’ high-quality fresh foods, international standards and friendly service, but we have also earned a solid reputation for great value,” said Rajendran. “In fact, we strive for our prices to never be beaten and our ‘Tamimi Markets since 1979’ brand helps shoppers save even more.”

The store’s “Themari” loyalty program is free to join and offers cash-back rewards to shoppers by awarding points on purchases and exclusive deals for loyalty members. 

“Plus our exclusive brands offer great value. These include Safeway from the US (Signature Select, O Organic and Lucerne), Costco (Kirkland Signature), and Sainsbury’s from the UK,” added Rajendran. 

Tamimi Markets is one of the Kingdom’s fastest-growing supermarket chains. The Saudi company is based in Alkhobar and is a subsidiary of the worldwide Tamimi Group headquartered in Dammam.

“We are a Saudi family, proudly serving the families of Saudi Arabia for over 40 years,” said Abdulaziz Tamimi, CEO of Tamimi Markets. “We look forward to serving this community for many years to come” added Rajendran.

The new store in Riyadh, like all Tamimi Markets locations, is open 24/7 to serve its growing family of shoppers.

Saudi startup Genomez wins 2nd prize at MITEF competition

Saudi startup Genomez wins 2nd prize at MITEF competition
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi startup Genomez wins 2nd prize at MITEF competition

Saudi startup Genomez wins 2nd prize at MITEF competition
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

The Saudi company, Genomez — A Project of Medical Diagnostic Assays, was among the six winners of the 14th MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Arab Startup Competition, announced on March 25 at a virtual conference and awards ceremony that attracted more than 500 attendees from all over the world. 

Genomez, which previously won third place in the ideas track at the fifth edition of MITEF Saudi Startup Competition, was announced as the first runner-up at the 14th MITEF Arab Startup Competition.

The company has designed a PCR test that integrates data science powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to multiply capacity of existing molecular laboratory infrastructure. In the past, the concept of pooling test strategy did not achieve its true potential due to false positive results. However, the innovative solution developed by the Genomez’s team has made it possible to tune pooling test strategies, increasing lab testing capacity by up to thirtyfold with the same infrastructure.

Dr. Fawaz Abdulrahman Abdullah Linjawi, founder of Genomez project, said: “We were awarded first runner-up at MITEF Arab Startup Competition 2021, which is an endorsement for us to move forward, pursuing the plan to become a potential game-changer in molecular-based IVD testing. The experience at MITEF Saudi Arabia accelerator program from Jan. 9 to Feb. 15 was rich and intensive in exploring entrepreneurial excellence. The coaching and support, helped us refine our business model, improving our company’s roadmap and pivoting our growth strategy from a linear business model into an exponential growth model — as transformative scalability was also explored.”

In his speech at the final award ceremony, Hussein Jameel, deputy CEO of Bab Rizq Jameel, said: “The Arab Startup Competition is more than just an annual competition; it is a platform to meet and celebrate entrepreneurs in the region and their success. The participants of this competition are a perfect example of the inspirations, ambitions, and excellence that we seek to establish and achieve to become a culture rooted in youth and talents in the Arab world.”

The nine winning Saudi teams invited to participate in the 14th Arab Startup Competition include: Hudhud Al, Nugttah and Taffi in the startup track; SARsat, Themar and Genomez in the ideas track; and Ad Astra, Cube DX and Baleegh in the social enterprise track.

Alturki Holding launches program to train 6,000 employees

Alturki Holding launches program to train 6,000 employees
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Alturki Holding launches program to train 6,000 employees

Alturki Holding launches program to train 6,000 employees
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Alturki Holding, a Saudi investment and development holding company, has launched a comprehensive training and development program to address the current and future training needs of its more than 6,000 employees within the company and across its group of companies. The program — “Hemmah” — also aims to attract and retain the Kingdom’s best local talent. 

President and CEO of Alturki Holding Rami Alturki said: “As Alturki builds on its legacy of sustainability, we remain steadfast in our commitment to contributing to the success of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Hemmah underscores the importance we place on investing in our people and in shaping a workplace culture that, with learning and development at its core, will positively impact our employees, our businesses and support socioeconomic progress in the community, industry and in our nation.”

Hemmah, which means resilience or strength through adversity, has four core sub programs: Qaddah, Khabeer, Tuwaiq and Tamakan. 

Qaddah is designed to prepare high-performing employees to assume leadership positions in the company and further enhance the skills of the company’s current leadership team. Khabeer aims to enhance and upgrade core skills and improve organizational efficiency through development opportunities and skills development, while Tuwaiq is designed to attract and retain highly talented Saudis and provide them with opportunities to develop and grow within the group of companies. Tamakan is designed to ensure that every Alturki employee is empowered with the basic competencies necessary to not only maximize their efficiency but to allow them to reach their full career potential.

The program is being led by Alanoud Al-Semaeil, support services manager at Alturki Holding, and supported by Tom Raftery, a senior HR consultant, who brings nearly 40 years of experience in senior line HR. They will provide all employees, regardless of their nationality, a comprehensive range of training and development opportunities to help them grow and take on more responsibilities. 

Al-Semaeil said: “Hemmah is designed to address the development needs of all of our employees and to shape a corporate culture of continuous learning. Towards this goal, Hemmah is designed to bring the full potential of our team to life by providing every employee with more opportunities to grow their skills and capabilities and acquire new knowledge.” 

CEO Alturki added: “Our employees are the reason we have sustained our business for over 40 years and they are the key to our future success. Learning and development has always been important to Alturki but in today’s digital economy, where knowledge becomes outdated very quickly, it is vital to business success. In order to address the need to constantly adapt, we are making continuous learning and development the standard at Alturki, providing each and every team member with ongoing opportunities to gain the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the digital age.”

Microsoft helps 30 million people worldwide acquire digital skills during COVID-19

Microsoft will provide both new ways for job seekers to demonstrate their skills and new tools for employers to connect to candidates based on their skill proficiencies. (Supplied)
Microsoft will provide both new ways for job seekers to demonstrate their skills and new tools for employers to connect to candidates based on their skill proficiencies. (Supplied)
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Microsoft helps 30 million people worldwide acquire digital skills during COVID-19

Microsoft will provide both new ways for job seekers to demonstrate their skills and new tools for employers to connect to candidates based on their skill proficiencies. (Supplied)
  • Microsoft will provide new ways for job seekers to demonstrate their skills
  • Also offering new tools for employers to connect to candidates based on their skill proficiencies.
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: Microsoft on Tuesday announced it has helped more than 30 million people in 249 countries and territories gain access to digital skills, topping its initial goal of 25 million last June, and is extending the company’s commitment to help 250,000 companies make a skills-based hire in 2021.

Millions of people turned to online learning courses from GitHub, LinkedIn and Microsoft during the pandemic to help prepare for and secure the most in-demand roles, including customer service, project management and data analysis. The announcement, detailed on the Official Microsoft Blog, builds on the company’s efforts to help people by extending through 2021 free LinkedIn Learning and Microsoft Learn courses and low-cost certifications that align to 10 of the most in-demand jobs. The next stage of the initiative sets a new foundation for a skills-based economy through a suite of new tools and platforms designed to connect skilled job seekers with employers. 

“Over the past year, we’ve seen the pandemic hit people who can bear it the least,” said Microsoft President Brad Smith. “We are doubling down at LinkedIn and across Microsoft with new work to support a more inclusive skills-based labor market, creating more alternatives, greater flexibility, and accessible learning paths that connect these more readily with new jobs.” LinkedIn plans to help 250,000 companies make skills-based hires this year through new and existing hiring products. The company will provide both new ways for job seekers to demonstrate their skills and new tools for employers to connect to candidates based on their skill proficiencies including: 

• The pilot of LinkedIn Skills Path, a new way to help companies hire for skills. Skills Path brings together LinkedIn Learning courses with Skill Assessments to help recruiters source candidates in a more equitable way — based on their proven skills. LinkedIn is piloting Skills Path with various companies, including BlackRock, Gap Inc. and TaskRabbit, committed to broadening their hiring practices to better include candidates with diverse experiences. 

• New expressive and personalized LinkedIn profile features will help people share more about themselves, their career and goals in a more authentic and engaging way. This includes a video cover story that allows job seekers to demonstrate their soft skills to recruiters and hiring managers. Seventy-five percent of hiring managers believe a standard resume is insufficient in evaluating a candidate’s soft skills, and almost 80 percent believe video has become more important when evaluating candidates. 

• Expanded access to LinkedIn’s Skills Graph will help create a common skills language for individuals, employers, educational institutions and government agencies to help improve workforce planning, hiring and development programs. 

Microsoft is bringing together every part of the company to supplement LinkedIn’s work to promote far-reaching digital skills opportunities, including Career Coach, a Microsoft Teams for Education app powered by LinkedIn that provides personalized guidance for higher education students to navigate their career journey. Career Coach offers educational institutions a unified career solution for students to help them discover their goals, interests and skills using an AI-based skills identifier and LinkedIn integration that aligns a student’s comprehensive profile with job market trends and helps them grow real-world skills and connect with mentors and peers all in one place.

“For a long time, the way people got hired was based solely on the job they had, the degree they earned or the people they knew. That’s starting to change. Workers are now better understanding and articulating the skills they have and the skills they need while businesses are looking not just at those familiar credentials but also at the skills that workers from often overlooked communities have to get the job done. We want to help accelerate that change,” said Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn CEO. “Since last June, Microsoft and LinkedIn have helped more than 30 million people worldwide gain access to digital skills, and today we’re extending our commitment to skills by helping 250,000 companies make a skills-based hire in 2021.” 

It is worth mentioning that in Saudi Arabia alone the number of engaged learners reached about 149,000 because such initiatives are perceived well in the Saudi market, as it empowers those who are seeking to learn and enhance their knowledge and skills to achieve more with their careers.

As part of the initiative, Microsoft has worked closely with its nonprofit partners to help provide wrap-around support with coaching, mentoring and networking to nearly 6 million learners. Microsoft will apply these lessons more broadly and is announcing a new online service, Career Connector, that will provide 50,000 job seekers with the opportunity to secure a tech-enabled job over the next three years. It will focus on learners who have built skills via Microsoft’s nonprofit and learning partners, with an emphasis on women and underrepresented minorities in technology. 

Topics: Corporate News Microsoft

Hyundai rolls out dynamic new Tucson in Middle East

Hyundai rolls out dynamic new Tucson in Middle East
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Hyundai rolls out dynamic new Tucson in Middle East

Hyundai rolls out dynamic new Tucson in Middle East
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Hyundai Motor Company has launched its new Tucson model, with the popular compact SUV set to signal a new way of driving for customers in the Middle East and Africa regions. 

The latest Tucson, Hyundai’s best-selling model globally, enters the market as the most dynamic, innovative and competitive edition in its class, reflecting a blend of design, advanced technology, performance and packaging. 

One unique feature that customers can take advantage of are the fabric-ventilated front seats. Previously only exclusive for leather seating, Hyundai Motor is the first car manufacturer to introduce the fabric option for ventilated front seating, providing more convenience for customers when on the go. 

A hallmark of the new Tucson is Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design identity and this brings out a futuristic and sporty SUV style look. 

Distinctive features at the front include hidden lighting DRLs with a parametric jewel design integrated into the parametric radiator grille, which is highly appealing when turned on at night and a fresh-style meticulous parametric pattern bumper. 

The 10.25-inch open-type TFT-LCD cluster is a major innovation in design while the silver accent line that runs along the crash pad from the AVN/AC module to the doors makes the new Tucson more spacious. Another feature is the vertically oriented fully integrated 10.25-inch touch-screen center fascia that descends to the console like a waterfall. 

At 4,500 mm (overall length) and 1,865 mm (overall width), the new Tucson is longer and wider than before and at 996 mm (legroom) and 1,000 mm (headroom), it is the largest second-row cabin space in its class. 

The new model comes with a choice of powerful and efficient gasoline and diesel next-generation powertrain engines. 

The Smartstream G2.0 has a maximum power of 156 ps/6,200 rpm and a maximum torque of 19.6 kg.m/4,500 rpm while the 1.6T-GDI delivers 180 ps/5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 27 kg.m/1,500-4,500 rpm. Providing a smoother performance is the 2.5 GDI engine, offering 190 ps/6,100 rpm of maximum power and 24.7 kg.m/4,000 rpm of maximum torque.

Bang Sun Jeong, vice president, head of the Middle East and Africa operations, Hyundai, said: “Having boasted a rich history since its inception in 2004, we didn’t want to create just another Tucson SUV model. Instead, we wanted to manufacture a vehicle that is iconic and will amaze our customers and I’m pleased that the latest Tucson reflects that in every way. Pushing the boundaries of the segment to reinvent just about everything and by utilizing the best technologies, we have created an extraordinary car that is eye-catching, strong, robust, spacious, versatile and energetic.”

The new Tucson is available in 10 exterior color options including Phantom Black, Polar White, Dark Knight, Sunset Red, Silky Bronze, Shadow Grey, Engine Red, Shimmering Silver, Amazon Grey and Teal.

The car interior comes in black and grey color options in one or two tones and available in a choice of two different cloth textures.

Luna taps Zoono antimicrobial technology for infection prevention

Luna taps Zoono antimicrobial technology for infection prevention
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Luna taps Zoono antimicrobial technology for infection prevention

Luna taps Zoono antimicrobial technology for infection prevention
Updated 31 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s National Food Industries Company (NFIC), which manufactures products under the Luna brand, has become the first company in the Kingdom to use the services of Zoono, the New Zealand-based antimicrobial products manufacturer, to sanitize all its facilities.

The world-renowned surface disinfectant — Zoono Z-71 — developed using nanotechnology, protects any surface for 30 days with a single application.

All critical facilities of the NFIC, including trucks and car cabins, have been disinfected for the next 30 days with the Z-71 to protect staff members from cross infection and contamination.

At a recent event, Shaikh Shakeel M. Ahmed, CEO of MK International (MKI), distributor of Zoono in Saudi Arabia, and member of Roudah Group, presented a memento certifying that the NFIC facility is under the protection of Zoono, to M.A. Baig, quality assurance manager, Luna.

At the event, NFIC officials highlighted that Zoono Z-71 is cost-effective as it is cheaper than routine toxic disinfectants, is food-grade safe, and provides long-lasting hassle-free protection for the facility and workers for 30 days, from any kind of bacteria, molds and viruses, including those responsible for COVID-19, H1N1, SARS, MERS and the Ebola disease.

Zoono’s “physical kill” replaces the need for dangerous poisons, chemicals and alcohol. This method of rupturing the cell means the cell cannot mutate, preventing the development of superbugs. Zoono is colorless, odorless, non-leaching, environmentally safe, non-corrosive and whilst completely gentle for humans and animals, it is deadly for a wide range of bacteria and viruses.

Zoono does not contain harmful chemicals. In fact, liquid Zoono is less toxic than vitamin C and coffee. When it is applied to the surface by spraying, wiping or “fogging,” Zoono leaves behind a mono-molecular layer that permanently bonds to the surface. These molecules are antimicrobial, silane-based polymers that covalently bond to the surface forming a barrier of positively charged microscopic pins.

Zoono products use 98 percent purified, deionized water and an antimicrobial compound. The company uses a quaternary ammonium compound, which are commonly used antibacterial agents found in products such as toothpaste, contact lenses, cosmetics and soaps.

Zoono kills germs by creating a defensive shield of antimicrobial nano-spikes that destroys germs on contact. Because Zoono destroys by puncturing the pathogens, it is efficient and prevents mutation of germs. Rather than poisoning or dehydrating germs, the disinfectant lays down a protective barrier on surfaces that does not allow germs to grow.

