You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi asylum seeker found guilty of gruesome murder in UK

Iraqi asylum seeker found guilty of gruesome murder in UK

Azam Mangori, 24, killed Lorraine Cox, 32, in his room above a kebab restaurant in the English city of Exeter before dismembering her and dumping her body. (Devon and Cornwall Police)
Azam Mangori, 24, killed Lorraine Cox, 32, in his room above a kebab restaurant in the English city of Exeter before dismembering her and dumping her body. (Devon and Cornwall Police)
Short Url

https://arab.news/95wja

Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

Iraqi asylum seeker found guilty of gruesome murder in UK

Azam Mangori, 24, killed Lorraine Cox, 32, in his room above a kebab restaurant in the English city of Exeter before dismembering her and dumping her body. (Devon and Cornwall Police)
  • Azam Mangori kept her body in his apartment for several days before chopping it up and disposing of the remains
  • The police used thousands of hours of CCTV footage to find, arrest and charge Mangori
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An Iraqi asylum seeker in the UK who followed a woman home before dismembering her and dumping her body parts has been found guilty of murder.

Azam Mangori, 24, killed Lorraine Cox, 32, in his room above a kebab restaurant in the English city of Exeter after targeting her as she walked home alone through the city center in September last year.

Police concluded that Cox died from suffocation as the T-shirt she had been wearing was found in her mouth.

According to Exeter Crown Court hearings, Mangori kept her body in his apartment for several days before chopping it up and disposing of the remains in bins in a nearby alleyway and in local woodland.

Mangori, an Iraqi Kurd who had an asylum claim rejected in December 2018, used Cox’s SIM card and Facebook account to pose as her in an attempt to convince her family and friends she was safe, according to police reports.




Police concluded that Lorraine Cox died from suffocation as the T-shirt she had been wearing was found in her mouth. (Devon and Cornwall Police)

The police used thousands of hours of CCTV footage to find, arrest and charge Mangori, with some footage showing him making several shopping trips to buy bin bags, plastic sheeting and tape in the days after Cox’s death.

Mangori also viewed content online related to burial, including a website titled: “How to dig a grave by hand,” police said after seizing his electronic devices.

He admitted to preventing the lawful burial of Cox, but denied murder and told the court he had “panicked” when he “discovered her dead on the floor” because he feared being deported.

“I just remember waking up, like it was a nightmare. I just freaked out when I saw her. I just dragged her on to my bed because she looked really cold. Deep down I knew she was dead, but I thought she would wake up,” he added.

Prosecuting lawyer Simon Laws told the jury that Mangori had a “morbid interest in amputation” and had viewed images relating to the subject in the days before and after the murder.

“Given the dates he viewed this material, you may think it is clear he was interested in the topic before he had any need for information,” Laws said. “He did not have the dead body of Lorraine Cox in his room until a couple of days later. When he did, he performed a neat and professional amputation of her limbs.”

Detective Sgt. Samantha Wenham, of Devon and Cornwall Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, welcomed the verdict.

“This investigation has involved close to 300 specialist investigators and experts covering extensive lines of enquiry, including searches, forensics, CCTV and mobile phone examination,” she said.

“In the immediate aftermath of killing Lorraine, Mangori had tried his hardest to manipulate those closest to her and provide misinformation and misdirection in order to get away with these horrendous crimes — crimes that were committed against a vulnerable woman walking home from an evening with friends.”

The defendant will be sentenced on April 7.

Topics: UK Iraq Iraqi Kurd

Related

Briton arrested in France over gruesome child murders
World
Briton arrested in France over gruesome child murders
Egypt court sentences 3 teens to 15 years for grisly murder
Middle-East
Egypt court sentences 3 teens to 15 years for grisly murder

UK regulator says AstraZeneca jab safe after 7 clot deaths

UK regulator says AstraZeneca jab safe after 7 clot deaths
Updated 03 April 2021
AP

UK regulator says AstraZeneca jab safe after 7 clot deaths

UK regulator says AstraZeneca jab safe after 7 clot deaths
  • In total, MHRA said had identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events out of 18.1 million AstraZeneca doses administered up to and including March 24
  • The risk associated with this type of blood clot is “very small,” it added
Updated 03 April 2021
AP

LONDON: Britain’s medicines regulator is urging people to continue taking the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, despite revealing that seven people in the UK have died from rare blood clots after getting the jab.
The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency, or MHRA, said it wasn’t clear if the shots are causing the clots, and that its “rigorous review into the UK reports of rare and specific types of blood clots is ongoing.”
Though the agency said late Friday that seven people had died as a result of developing blood clots, it didn’t disclose any information about their ages or health conditions.
In total, MHRA said had identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events out of 18.1 million AstraZeneca doses administered up to and including March 24. The risk associated with this type of blood clot is “very small,” it added.
“The benefits of COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca in preventing COVID-19 infection and its complications continue to outweigh any risks and the public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so,” said Dr. June Raine, the agency’s chief executive.
Concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine has already prompted some countries including Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands to restrict its use to older people. The UK, which has rolled out coronavirus vaccines faster than other European nations, is particularly reliant on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed by scientists at the University of Oxford.
MHRA’s view about the relative benefits of the vaccine is shared by the European Medicines Agency. It has said a causal link between unusual blood clots in people who have had the vaccine is “not proven, but is possible,” and that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of side effects. The World Health Organization has also urged countries to continue using the jab.
Adam Finn, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol, said the “extreme rarity” of the blood-clotting events in the context of the millions of jabs administered in the UK makes the decision facing people very straightforward.
“Receiving the vaccine is by far the safest choice in terms of minimizing individual risk of serious illness or death,” he said.
A more detailed look at the MHRA’s findings show that of the 30 cases, 22 related to cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, which stops blood draining from the brain properly, and eight were connected with other thrombosis events with low platelets.
It said there were no reports of any blood-clotting events around the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which has also been widely rolled out in the UK

Topics: Coronavirus UK AstraZeneca

Related

WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
World
WTO chief says vaccine inequity ‘unacceptable’
Egypt gets 854,400 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine -ministry
Middle-East
Egypt gets 854,400 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine -ministry

Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces

Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces
Updated 03 April 2021
Reuters

Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces

Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces
Updated 03 April 2021
Reuters

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has extended a strict lockdown in the capital region and adjacent provinces by at least one week to try to contain a renewed surge in coronavirus infections, his spokesman said on Saturday.
The Philippines, which has the second-highest COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, reported 12,576 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, putting further strain on the health care system.
Restrictions, which include a ban on non-essential movement, mass gatherings and dining in restaurants, will remain for at least another week, Duterte’s spokesman, Harry Roque, said in a televised announcement. The measures had been set to end on April 4.
“This will go with intensified prevention, detection, isolation, tracing and rehabilitation that we will monitor on a daily basis,” Roque said.
Active cases in the country have hit a record 165,715, 96 percent of which were mild, health ministry data showed.
But intensive care capacity in the capital region’s hospitals have reached a critical level, with 80 percent of beds utilized and many hospitals being forced to turn away patients.
The congested capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to at least 13 million people, accounts for two-fifths of the country’s 784,043 confirmed cases and a third of the total 13,423 deaths. A University of the Philippines research team on Saturday called for a speedy construction of isolation facilities to prevent infections spreading through households.
Extended coronavirus curbs will continue to hurt the Philippines’ economy, which posted a record 9.5 percent slump last year.
The Philippines has so far inoculated nearly 739,000 people. This is just 1 percent of its target of vaccinating 70 million of its 108 million population to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Philippines reports 12,576 new coronavirus cases, second-highest daily cases
World
Philippines reports 12,576 new coronavirus cases, second-highest daily cases
Special Philippines’ Duterte calls for patience amid anger over COVID-19 pandemic response
World
Philippines’ Duterte calls for patience amid anger over COVID-19 pandemic response

3 dead, 4 injured in overnight shooting in North Carolina 

3 dead, 4 injured in overnight shooting in North Carolina 
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

3 dead, 4 injured in overnight shooting in North Carolina 

3 dead, 4 injured in overnight shooting in North Carolina 
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: At least three people are dead and four are injured following an overnight shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina, ABC News reported Saturday. 

The network said the conditions of the injured were not immediately available.   

Topics: North Carolina US Shooting

Related

The US actress gained prominence for her role in 'One Tree Hill.' File/Getty Images
Lifestyle
Actress Sophia Bush dons Andrea Wazen heels in podcast teaser
Lawyer: Colorado shooting suspect needs mental health review
World
Lawyer: Colorado shooting suspect needs mental health review

UK Conservatives sitting on internal racism probe: Report

UK Conservatives sitting on internal racism probe: Report
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

UK Conservatives sitting on internal racism probe: Report

UK Conservatives sitting on internal racism probe: Report
  • Inquiry ended up to 2 months ago but still no publication date
  • Investigation launched after claims Islamophobia rife within governing party
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Conservative Party’s internal investigation into racism in its ranks finished up to two months ago, The Independent newspaper has revealed, but its leaders have yet to announce when it will be published.

The review was set up by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he apologized for Islamophobia in the party, which has confirmed that it has received the review but that it will be published “in due course.”

Now, the party’s Chairwoman Amanda Milling is under pressure to immediately release the review and its conclusions.

The main opposition Labour Party has called for the report — carried out by social psychiatry expert Swaran Singh — to be released urgently. The call comes as some victims of alleged racism have said they were ignored by the inquiry.

Johnson committed to the review before becoming party leader and prime minister in 2019. It was launched after news coverage of racist comments by Tory councilors, with critics saying the party was rife with anti-Muslim prejudice.

“Can you now confirm whether the inquiry is finished, and whether the report will be published immediately?” Afzal Khan, shadow deputy leader of the House of Commons, wrote to Milling.

“We are now nearly two years on from the prime minister’s commitment to hold an inquiry into Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.”

The inquiry was criticized for its tight framing, which limited the issue to the handling of Islamophobia complaints instead of assessing party members’ views.

The Independent spoke to some Tories who made complaints and said they were ignored by the inquiry.

Sajjad Karim, a former Conservative MEP, told the newspaper that the review’s delay is “further proof of a lack of seriousness within the Conservative Party about dealing properly with this issue. It is more interested in trying to get the issue to go away.”

He added: “It is difficult to see how they could complete a proper inquiry or report without contacting people who have made serious allegations.”

Mohammed Amin, who quit as chairman of the Conservative Muslim Forum and is now a Liberal Democrat, gave verbal evidence to the inquiry and said he was “satisfied” with how it went.

But he warned: “There are serious concerns about the terms of reference, which were very narrowly drawn to be simply about the party’s complaints process and nothing else. It is not designed to address what is it about the Conservative Party that makes lots and lots of anti-Muslim bigots believe they belong in the party.”

Topics: UK

Related

Fears of Islamophobia in the UK even as record number of Muslim MPs elected 
World
Fears of Islamophobia in the UK even as record number of Muslim MPs elected 
Special UK advocacy group takes Tories to task on Islamophobia
World
UK advocacy group takes Tories to task on Islamophobia

At least four killed in Bangkok residence collapse

At least four killed in Bangkok residence collapse
Updated 03 April 2021
AFP

At least four killed in Bangkok residence collapse

At least four killed in Bangkok residence collapse
  • Building collapses are rare in metropolis Bangkok, which is replete with gleaming towering malls and residential sprawl
Updated 03 April 2021
AFP

BANGKOK: A Bangkok residence building collapsed on Saturday, killing at least three rescue workers and a resident and trapping a handful of people under the debris, according to an emergency worker.
The three-story house, located in a luxury gated community in western Bangkok, was engulfed in flames around 6 am and the fire raged for about an hour before it was put out.
At around 7 am, as firefighters and rescue workers were moving through the razed structure in the Thai capital, it abruptly collapsed, killing at least four, including a resident.
“The cause of the collapse remains unknown. The fire could be the main reason for interiors of the residence building to collapse,” Jiratthikorn Banjongkit, chief of rescue at the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, said.
He added there might be about five people still under the crumpled heap of concrete walls and wiring structure.
It remains unclear how the rescue workers will be able to safely retrieve those trapped, said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.
“There’s still no safe passage,” he told reporters.
“We will have to gradually drill and use small-sized equipment as larger equipment could cause (the debris) to collapse further.”
Aswin added that a forensic team was investigating the cause of the fire.
Building collapses are rare in metropolis Bangkok, which is replete with gleaming towering malls and residential sprawl.

Topics: BANGKOK Thailand

Related

Thai police raid printing house over book by pro-democracy leader
World
Thai police raid printing house over book by pro-democracy leader
Thailand economy shrinks most since 1997 on tourism collapse
Business & Economy
Thailand economy shrinks most since 1997 on tourism collapse

Latest updates

Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials
Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials
Arab News official media partner for Saudi National Cricket Team
Arab News official media partner for Saudi National Cricket Team
US presses online ad auctioneers over user data
US presses online ad auctioneers over user data
UAE digital payments firm eyes Saudi Arabia expansion in 2021
UAE digital payments firm eyes Saudi Arabia expansion in 2021
Majority of UK companies expect post-Brexit disruption
Majority of UK companies expect post-Brexit disruption

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.