Majority of UK companies expect post-Brexit disruption
The survey found 75% had experienced some disruption, even though 71% said they had felt prepared for the changes. (Reuters/File)
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

  • Survey shows businesses have had difficulties with their supply chains
LONDON: The majority of British firms have faced disruption in trade with the EU since Brexit, with many expecting the problem to last for some time, according to a survey published on Saturday.

A trade agreement between London and Brussels which came into force on Jan. 1 has meant some companies have had to deal with new bureaucracy and rules.

The Survation survey for London First/EY, conducted in February, found 75 percent had experienced some disruption, even though 71 percent said they had felt prepared for the changes.

Almost half, 49 percent, said they expected that to continue in the long-term while nearly a third said they had stopped trading with the EU and countries not covered by rollover agreements.

The findings echo other surveys, which indicate businesses have had difficulties with their supply chains, along with other border and regulatory matters, since the new trading arrangements came into operation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the disruption is mainly due to “teething” problems which would ease as firms got to grips with the new system.

“It’s clear that the disruptions to UK trade with the EU go beyond teething problems with the new regime,” said John Dickie, acting chief executive of London First.

“If the government is to champion Global Britain successfully, it must redouble its efforts to fix our trading relationship with the EU.”

The survey of 1,040 businesses found 29 percent of firms reported their cost base had increased, with half of these businesses saying those costs would have to be passed on to customers.

However, 26 percent reported they had a better understanding of how to access new markets, and 24 percent saw the new trading arrangements as a chance to diversify their activities.

Topics: United Kingdom Brexit

Gulf gamers want in on multi-billion-dollar industry

Gulf gamers want in on multi-billion-dollar industry
  • Global gaming grew 12 percent to $139.9 billion last year
  • Saudi Arabia and UAE biggest regional markets
DUBAI: From a brand new facility in Dubai, young gamers are hosting virtual regional eSports competitions sponsored by global brands as they shoot to become major players in the multi-billion-dollar industry.
Indian expat Saad Khan said he realized there was “huge opportunity” in promoting eSports in the region four years ago, when he saw people crowding into rapidly sprouting cybercafes in Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates.
That’s when Khan, who has a strong background in technology, decided to found Gamers Hub Media Events (GHME) to host e-Sports tournaments in the Middle East and North Africa.
“We’re here for the gamers, we are here for our sponsors, and we are here to give the best experience possible,” said 45-year-old Khan, who is CEO of the company.
In an effort to diversify its oil-dependent economy and boost its soft power, the United Arab Emirates and its legion of young expats have in recent years jumped into a range of sectors, including sports and technology.
The global games and interactive media industry grew 12 percent to $139.9 billion last year, according to US-based data analytics company Nielsen.
Meanwhile in the Gulf, the gaming market is expected to reach $821 million this year, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia the biggest players, according to consulting firm Strategy&.
“There’s a huge sponsorship value that has increased ... the number of gamers has increased, and I’m also seeing a lot of teams being formed, which was not happening before,” said Khan, who declined to disclose GHME’s profits.
The company has partnerships with Intel, Dell Alienware, Lenovo Legion and Omen by HP, and last year it landed a deal with German luxury automaker BMW, which sponsors gaming tournaments in the region.
And GHME is set to expand its reach further, opening offices in Spain, India, and South Africa.
For Ghazi Beydoun, a gaming enthusiast heading business development at GHME, the future of eSports in the Middle East is promising, with major talent emerging in Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
“We have a lot of players here with a lot of talent that are lacking support, but this support is now coming,” the 29-year-old Lebanese expat told AFP.
“Little by little, a gaming ecosystem is forming and will improve and grow.”
Dubai-based company Boss Bunny Games is now part of that “ecosystem,” with plans to launch what the UAE says is the first video game inspired by Gulf culture.
Set for release later this year, the game will feature Emirati characters from the popular local children’s cartoon “Freej,” which revolves around four old Emirati women in full traditional dress, living in modern-day Dubai.
“It’s 100 percent a private initiative, but we do have massive support from the government,” said Geraint Bungay, CEO of Boss Bunny Games.
The British expat, with 25 years’ experience in the industry, said he co-founded the company in Dubai because of the emirate’s thirst for technology, its international engineers and proximity to major game consumer Saudi Arabia.
“Saudi is the number five market in the world for games in terms of revenue, so it’s absolutely a huge market,” Bungay told AFP.
“A lot of people... don’t realize the size of the games market in the region at all.”
According to Robert Mogielnicki from the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, Gulf countries’ appetite for eSports is part of a more general push for “home-grown industries” and “greater self-sufficiency.”
“eSports and other gaming industries provide new platforms for Gulf Arab governments and companies to reach global audiences,” he told AFP.
“This is about more than just entertaining young people; it has to do with depicting Gulf societies as thriving and creative hubs worthy of an expansive global audience.”

Topics: gaming eSports UAE Saudi

UAE digital payments firm eyes Saudi Arabia expansion in 2021

UAE digital payments firm eyes Saudi Arabia expansion in 2021
  • The number of digital payment transactions in the Kingdom surged 75 percent in 2020
DUBAI: Network International, the UAE-based digital payment processor, is pushing ahead with its expansion into Saudi Arabia this year, once pandemic-related restrictions are eased.

“We remain excited by the opportunity in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the largest payments markets in the MEA (Middle East and Africa) region,” Nandan Mer, Group CEO at Network International, said in a statement to Arab News.

“Saudi Arabia remains an important future growth accelerator for the business and, we believe, could become our second largest market over time. We intend to progress with our market entry as soon as border restrictions ease and when more normal circumstances resume,” he said.

Established as a fully owned subsidiary of Emirates Bank (now Emirates NBD) in 1994, Network International listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2019, with a valuation of £2.2 billion ($3.04 billion). The same year, global payments giant Mastercard invested $300 million in the company and became one of its largest shareholders. 

Present across the Middle East and Africa, the company’s move into the Kingdom comes as its latest annual report showed that noncash payments processed by Network International in Saudi Arabia grew from 8 percent of total transactions in the country in 2017 to 16 percent in 2019, making it tied with Nigeria as the company’s fastest growing market.

According to its latest annual report for 2020, the company is planning to spend $20 million financing its expansion into the Saudi market.

Overall, Network International’s total revenue declined 15.1 percent year-on-year in 2020 to $284.8 million, while EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was down 33.2 percent to $112.6 million over the same period. Despite this, the company's share price has increased 36.37 percent in the past year.

The number of digital payment transactions in the Kingdom surged 75 percent in 2020 as Saudi consumers embraced online shopping during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The total number of digital transactions last year amounted to about 2.8 billion, an increase of 75 percent compared with the same period in the previous year. The value of these transactions amounted to about SR349 billion ($93.7 billion), an increase of nearly 24.1 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

Topics: UAE Saudi Arabia Digital payment

British services firm Serco eyeing growth in Saudi Arabia

British services firm Serco eyeing growth in Saudi Arabia
  • CEO says company committed to Vision 2030, Saudization and giga projects
RIYADH: British public services firm Serco expects revenue and profit in the Middle East to rise in 2021 and is hoping to grow its business in Saudi Arabia this year, Phil Malem, the company’s CEO for the region, told Arab News.

“Our aspirations are to grow, certainly in terms of the government services sector. Our aim is to grow in the transportation sector, particularly in aviation. We are quite confident of a positive year,” he said.

Operating in the Kingdom for a decade, the British company, which is headquartered in England, manages more than 500 global government contracts and employs more than 50,000 people.

Serco operates in a range of public service sectors, including health, transport, justice, immigration, defence and citizen services.

“We are hugely enthusiastic about the potential of the Kingdom and we have tried to grow in line with Saudi Vision 2030. We are passionate about the Saudization program. It’s a key part of our strategy. We have continued to recruit, train and develop skills in Saudi nationals who can make a difference in the organization,” Malem said.

The company made two prominent regional appointments late last year, including the recruitment of a Saudi woman to direct business in the Kingdom. Mona Althagafi was appointed as Serco Middle East Country Director for Saudi Arabia, becoming the first woman to be appointed as head of a Saudi public services company.

According to Malem, Serco has employed about 40 to 50 Saudi nationals in its team for the Kingdom and is looking forward to hiring and training more Saudi nationals across all levels of management.

In Saudi Arabia, Serco operates across a number of sectors, including foreign rescue services, airport services, the transportation sector and the railway system. “We help operate about 11 hospitals in the Kingdom,” Malem said.

He added that the potential pipeline of work is promising, and that Serco is hoping for more business once the aviation sector returns to normal.

International flights are suspended in the Kingdom due to coronavirus travel restrictions, but will resume on May 17, as announced by the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia.

Serco is also closely following the development of Saudi giga projects, such as NEOM and the Red Sea Development. “We are actively in discussion around the potential of helping in the project,” Malem said.

“We are also trying to see some progress in terms of the Public Investment Fund and the giga projects, which are really huge opportunities. We are hoping to get involved,” he added.

The last year has been challenging for all companies, but the pandemic also opened up opportunities for Serco to win potential contracts. “About 95 percent of our businesses are from online services, so that continued. We kept hospitals running, kept the transport system operating and available to use, and we are quite proud that we operated our client hospitals in the region within all aspects of PCR testing and quarantine,” Malem said.

Despite this success, Serco recently lost a high-profile contract in the UAE for the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram.

Malem said: “Unfortunately we were unsuccessful in winning the RTA Dubai Metro contract when this came for renewalm and so our tenure will come to an end at the end of September this year.

“We are disappointed not to have won this bid, but we remain proud of our service to the RTA over the past decade. We will work with the new concessionaire to ensure a smooth transition and handover as we demobilize our operations at Dubai Metro.”

However, Serco was successful in signing a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company G42.

The partnership aims to combine resources, capabilities and core competencies in a non-equity agreement to deliver fully integrated transformations of multi-faceted public services to both existing and new clients.

Malem said: “G42 is a brilliant organization with smart people in the sector who are looking to have support from business to be able to deliver solutions and provide innovative services to governments and clients across the region.”

Topics: Serco Saudi Arabia Saudization

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: April 2, 2021

The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. (Reuters/File)
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. (Reuters/File)
Faisal Faeq

  • The tiny weekly gains came despite the fact that OPEC+ did not make output cuts roll over, as expected
RIYADH: In the week closing, the Brent crude price rose slightly to $64.86 per barrel, a small weekly gain of just 26 cents. At the same time, WTI rose 48 cents to $61.45 per barrel.

The tiny weekly gains came despite the fact that OPEC+ did not make output cuts roll over, as was widely expected.

The organization unanimously agreed to continue its cautious and careful approach to oil market conditions as uncertainties still remain, including the prevalence of coronavirus variants, the uneven rollout of vaccines, further lockdowns and third virus waves in several countries, that will all continue to weigh on oil demand recovery.

This cautious approach illustrates that OPEC+ will only believe in demand recovery when it sees it, as clearly stated by the Saudi energy minister before April’s meeting. The minister said that “OPEC’s ship is still sailing at sea” and may be through the raging waves.

OPEC+ producers have agreed to gradually increase crude oil output quotas in May, June and July, with Saudi Arabia regaining the 1 million barrel per day voluntary cuts gradually over the same period.

It is important to note that in May and June, loading barrels are processed for high gasoline demand in the summer season, which the gradual output increases have modestly taken into consideration.

The market should also acknowledge that Saudi Arabia’s March crude oil exports were at their lowest levels since OPEC+ started in early 2017.

OPEC+ producers were wise enough to avoid being driven by the surge in US gasoline sales in March, which exceeded 2020 levels following a tough year of decreased demand.

Taking a gradual, cautious approach will ensure sustainability in oil price movement and will eliminate steep price fluctuations.

The gradual rolling over of production quotas into May, June and July will help the market contain the increase in outputs, let OPEC+ producers see the impact of the increase on the market and enable them to adjust output accordingly.

The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on March 30 showed that long positions on crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange numbered 675,494 contracts, down 6,153 contracts from the previous week (1,000 barrels for each contract). It is the third consecutive weekly drop in positions.

Topics: business economy WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP

Saudi index surges in Q1 as it approaches 10,000 points barrier

Saudi index surges in Q1 as it approaches 10,000 points barrier
EMERGING MARKETS

  • Total number of transactions more than doubles
  • Emerging markets attract flood of investment
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index was up by more than 52 percent at the end of the first quarter from a year earlier as it edged closer to the 10,000 points barrier.
The market closed at 9,907.82 points at the end of the quarter with the total market capitalization up by more than 27 percent at SR9.63 trillion ($2.57 trillion) compared to a year earlier, the bourse said in a filing.
The total value of shares traded during the fist quarter reached SR697.5 billion, up by more than 155.5 percent over the year-earlier period. Meanwhile the total number of transactions executed during the first quarter reached 27.59 million compared to 12.19 million trades a year earlier.
A stronger oil price and the return of investment to emerging markets has helped drive regional stock indexes such as Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul this year.
S&P Global Ratings increased its 2021 growth forecast for emerging markets (excluding China) to 6.4 percent this year compared to 5.4 percent contraction in 2020.
“Overall this suggests that the level of output in emerging markets will be 1.2 percent higher in 2022 than in our previous expectations,” S&P said.

