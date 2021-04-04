‘We won’t be fooled’ over China fishing fleet, says Manila defense chief

MANILA: Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Saturday accused China on Saturday of trying to “fool” Manila by keeping vessels within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the disputed South China Sea.
About 220 Chinese ships were first spotted around the Whitsun Reef in the northeastern section of the Spratly Islands in early March, prompting diplomatic protests by the Philippines government. Authorities believe that the vessels are manned by members of China’s maritime militia.
The Chinese Embassy in Manila has claimed that the vessels are fishing boats taking shelter from rough weather.
“As of our latest maritime and aerial surveillance, there are still 44 Chinese vessels that are in the Whitsun Reef,” Lorenzana said in a statement. “I am no fool. The weather has been good so far, so they have no other reason to stay there.
“We have already lodged our diplomatic protest stating unequivocally our stand on the issue. We again reiterate our demand for the Chinese to leave our sovereign territories and abide by international law,” he said.
The islands and reefs in the South China Sea are among the world’s most contested territories.
Parties to the South China Sea dispute — Vietnam, China, Taiwan, the Philippines and Malaysia — have raised structures and artificial islands in the strategic and resource-rich waterway to assert territorial claims.
The Whitsun Reef, located at the northeast tip of Pagkakaisa Banks area, is within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.
“These vessels should be on their way out. Umalis na kayo diyan (you should leave that place),” Lorenzana added.
Following his comments, the Philippines military said it was ramping up patrols in the Whitsun Reef area.
“We join Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in calling out these incursions,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines said in a statement. “We commit to continuously monitoring the West Philippine Sea through regular air and maritime sovereignty patrols apart from our 24/7 land-based monitoring stations.”
The Philippines has repeatedly protested the “illegal and lingering presence” of Chinese vessels in its waters.
Philippines National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon on Wednesday discussed concerns over Chinese activity with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Following the meeting, the White House said the US had “reaffirmed the applicability of the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty in the South China Sea.”
Under the defense pact signed by Washington and Manila in 1951, both countries will extend military support to one another if attacked by a foreign power.