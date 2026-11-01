RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Sunday the targeting of a Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker in the Gulf, calling for urgent international action to protect shipping and global energy supplies.

The Qatar Gas Transport Company vessel Al-Mayeda was struck on Friday night. The company said in a statement that none of the crew members was injured, and no environmental damage was reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry reiterated its rejection of all violations that threaten the security and safety of maritime navigation and global energy supplies worldwide.

The ministry also said the Kingdom supported Qatar’s efforts to protect its tankers and international trade, calling on the international community to safeguard shipping and uphold international law.