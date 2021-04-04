Russia reports 8,817 new COVID-19 cases, 357 deaths

You are here

The government coronavirus task force said 357 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
MOSCOW: Russia reported 8,817 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 1,901 in Moscow, pushing the number of infections registered in the country to 4,580,894 since the pandemic began last year.
The government coronavirus task force said 357 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking Russia’s overall death toll to 100,374.
Russia’s Rosstat statistics service, which is keeping a separate tally, has reported a much higher toll. It said on Friday it had recorded over 225,000 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray

Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray
  • Major countries call for swift, unconditional and verifiable withdrawal of the Eritrean soldiers
  • Full access to the region has now been granted to humanitarian organizations
NAIROBI: Eritrean forces have started withdrawing from the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry said, following mounting reports they are responsible for human rights abuses including rape, looting and killings of civilians.
The United States, Germany, France and other G7 countries called on Friday for a swift, unconditional and verifiable withdrawal of the Eritrean soldiers, followed by a political process acceptable to all Ethiopians.
In a rejoinder issued late on Saturday through the Foreign Ministry, Ethiopia said that the G7 foreign ministers’ statement had not acknowledged key steps taken to address the needs of the region.
“The Eritrean troops who had crossed the border when provoked by the TPLF have now started to evacuate and the Ethiopian National Defense Force has taken over guarding the national border,” it said in a statement, referring to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.
Electricity and phone connections to Tigray have been down for the past four days, making it difficult to verify any Eritrean withdrawal. Reuters journalists in Tigray last month saw Eritrean soldiers in major towns and main roads, far beyond the border area.
For months, Eritrea and Ethiopia denied the presence of Eritrean troops despite dozens of eyewitness accounts. On March 23, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged their presence following rising international pressure. Eritrea has still not acknowledged its soldiers are in Ethiopia.
Fighting erupted in Tigray in early November after forces loyal to the then-governing party there – the TPLF – attacked army bases across the region. In late November, the TPLF withdrew from the regional capital Mekelle and the Ethiopian government declared victory.
Thousands of people were killed in the conflict, hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes and there are shortages of food, water and medicine in the region. The government says most fighting has ceased but there are still isolated incidents of shooting.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said this week there were “clashes and ambushes reported in most parts of the region.” Last month an aid organization also witnessed the aftermath of an ambush on a military convoy and extrajudicial executions of civilians immediately afterward on a main road.
The Foreign Ministry said full access to the region has now been granted to humanitarian organizations.
OCHA said on its website: “In parts of Southern and South Eastern Tigray, for example, access has been curtailed for over a month and the road from Alamata to Mekelle remains closed, blocking humanitarian operations in the area.”
The Foreign Ministry said a joint investigation with external experts into alleged human rights violations would start soon and urged donors to send more food and medical aid.

Protesters decorate Easter eggs in coup-hit Myanmar

Protesters decorate Easter eggs in coup-hit Myanmar
  • Scores of Myanmar protesters decorate eggs with political messages
  • Pictures posted on social media showed eggs adorned with Suu Kyi’s likeness and three-finger salutes
YANGON: Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar decorated boiled eggs on Easter Sunday in the latest protest as the military junta continues its brutal crackdown.
Myanmar has been gripped by severe turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Security forces have sought to quell a mass uprising with lethal force, with the death toll reaching 557 as of Saturday, according to local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).
To coincide with Easter Sunday, scores of Myanmar protesters decorated eggs with political messages and left them on neighbor’s doorsteps and hanging in bags on front gates.
Pictures posted on social media showed eggs adorned with Suu Kyi’s likeness and three-finger salutes – a symbol of the resistance – while others said “save our people” and “democracy.”
One Facebook group promoting the egg protest urged people to be respectful of Christian traditions on Easter Sunday.
Early bird protesters also hit the streets of Mandalay Sunday, some carrying flags and riding motorbikes.
Their demonstration comes even after four protesters were killed Saturday in the cities of Bago and Monywa.
While foreign companies have faced growing calls to sever ties with the junta, French energy giant Total announced Sunday it will not halt gas production in coup-hit Myanmar.
Chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said Total has a duty to stay the course.
“Can a company like Total decide to cut off the electricity supply to millions of people – and in so doing, disrupt the operation of hospitals, businesses?” he told the Journal du Dimanche.
Pouyanne said he was “outraged by the repression” in Myanmar but would refuse to “act to the detriment of our local employees and the Burmese population who are already suffering so much.”
Italian fashion brand Benetton and Swedish retailer H&M have suspended all new orders from Myanmar, while French power group EDF halted its activities, including a $1.5-billion project to build a hydroelectric dam.
Unrest – supported by a widespread strike by civil servants – has crippled Myanmar’s economy, leaving gas exports as one of the junta’s main sources of revenue.
The military-controlled Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise has partnerships with Total and US rival Chevron and generates annual revenues of around $1 billion from the sale of natural gas.
Total paid about $230 million to the Myanmar authorities in 2019 and $176 million in 2020 in taxes and “production rights,” according to the company’s financial statements.
The company has not yet paid taxes – worth around $4 million per month – to the junta because the banking system has ceased to operate, Pouyanne said.
But he said Total rejected calls to put the taxes into an escrow account, saying it could put local managers at risk of arrest or imprisonment.
At least 2,658 civilians are in detention across the country, according to AAPP.
This weekend, Myanmar authorities issued arrest warrants for 40 celebrities – most of whom are in hiding.
Two sisters – Shine Ya Da Na Pyo and Nay Zar Chi Shine – who spoke with a CNN correspondent on Friday were also detained, along with another relative.
Local media reported they had flashed a three-finger salute while speaking to CNN.
“We are pressing the authorities for information on this, and for the safe release of any detainees,” a CNN spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, ten rebel groups held online talks Saturday about Myanmar’s crisis, fanning fears that a broader conflict could erupt in a country long plagued by fighting between the military and the ethnic armies.
The country’s 20 odd ethnic armed groups control large areas of territory, mostly in border regions.
Last week, the junta declared a month-long cease-fire with ethnic armed groups.
The announcement however has not seen the end of lethal force against anti-coup protesters.

Taiwan minister accepts responsibility for train crash as questions mount

Taiwan minister accepts responsibility for train crash as questions mount
  The government has promised compensation and that it will do everything it can to help survivors and their relatives
HUALIEN, Taiwan: Taiwan’s transport minister said on Sunday he would not shirk his responsibility for a deadly train crash even as his resignation offer was rejected amid growing questions over safety lapses that could have contributed to the disaster.
In the island’s worst rail accident in seven decades, 51 people have been confirmed dead after a packed express train slammed into a truck near the eastern city of Hualien on Friday, causing it to derail and the front part to crumple.
Speaking at the crash site overlooking the ocean and backed by precipitous mountains, Lin Chia-lung said he would “not avoid” responsibility.
“I am also in charge of minimizing the damage caused by the entire accident. After the whole rescue work is completed, I believe I will take the responsibility,” he said.
Premier Su Tseng-chang’s office said Lin had made a verbal offer to resign on Saturday, but Su rejected it for the time being, saying efforts for now should focus on rescue and recovery.
The truck that the train hit had slid down a sloping road onto the track just outside a tunnel. Officials are investigating the manager of the construction site, Lee Yi-hsiang, whose truck is suspected of not having its brakes properly applied.
Lee had been released on bail, though the high court’s Hualien branch on Sunday rescinded that decision after the prosecutors appealed it, sending the case back to the lower court. Lee and his lawyer have declined to answer reporters’ questions.
Reuters was not immediately able to locate contact details for Lee or his lawyer.
The transport ministry, and the rail administration which comes under it, are facing scrutiny over a number of questions, including why there was no proper fencing at the site and whether too many standing-only tickets were sold.
Deputy transport minister Wang Kwo-tsai said late on Saturday the railway administration needed to take hard look at all these issues, adding that his personal feeling was that “initially it looks like negligence” on the part of the building site contractor.
The railway administration is also without a permanent director after its former chief retired in January. The position is being filled in an acting capacity by another deputy transport minister, Chi Wen-chung.
Wang said Lin was working hard to find the right person to fill the job.
The uncle of the youngest confirmed victim, a five-year-old girl, tearfully told reporters he was still waiting for an apology for the accident.
“I’m so angry,” he said.
The government has promised compensation and that it will do everything it can to help survivors and their relatives.
The damaged section of the track will not reopen until April 20 at the earliest, Wang said, though rail traffic continues on a parallel track that runs through another tunnel and was not affected by the accident.
Minister Lin said rescue and recovery work would continue.
“We continue to pull out the cabins stuck inside. The third cabin was dragged out last night. We expect to pull out two other cabins today,” he added.
The accident occurred at the start of a long weekend for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day, when people return home to tend to family graves.
Survivors have described horrible scenes inside the wreck.
Priest Sung Chih-chiang told Reuters what surviving passenger Chung Hui-mei had told him.
“She could not find her daughter. When she yelled, she found her daughter was under the steel panels. She put her effort to move those pieces one by one, but her daughter’s voice became quieter and quieter, and then there was no response,” he said.

Paris medics fear worst of COVID-19 wave still to come

Paris medics fear worst of COVID-19 wave still to come
  • Paris is going through a third wave of the pandemic which risks putting even more strain on saturated hospitals
  • The sharp acceleration is down to the spread of the more contagious so-called British variant
PARIS: In the COVID-19 intensive care unit of the Antony Private Hospital south of Paris, no bed stays free for long and medics wonder when their workload will finally peak.
As one recovered elderly patient is being wheeled out of the ward, smiling weakly, boss Jean-Pierre Deyme is on the phone arranging the next arrival and calling out instructions to staff.
Louisa Pinto, a nurse of nearly 20 years’ experience, gestures to the vacated room where a cleaner is already at work, scrubbing down the mattress for the next arrival.
“The bed won’t even have time to cool down,” she says as the patient monitoring system beeps constantly in the background.
For now, everything is stable in the 20-odd beds around her where COVID-19 victims lie inanimate, in a silent battle with the virus.
Paris is going through a third wave of the pandemic which risks putting even more strain on saturated hospitals than the first wave in March and April last year.
“With what’s coming in April, it’s going to be very complicated,” says Pinto, a mother of three who hasn’t had a holiday since last summer and like other staff will be canceling a planned break this month.
Even with a new round of restrictions coming into force this week, Health Minister Olivier Veran predicts that infections in France will peak only in mid-April, while hospital admissions will continue climbing until the end of the month.
Alarming forecasts leaked to the French media from the Paris public hospital authority AP-HP last week showed anywhere from 2,800-4,400 people in intensive care in the Paris region by the end of April even with a strict lockdown.
In the first wave, the number peaked at 2,700.
The director of the Antony hospital, Denis Chandesris, says intensive care capacity has already been increased by drastically reducing all surgery except for critical cancer, cardiological and emergency cases.
Hospitals everywhere in the region have taken similar measures, re-deploying beds and creating new wards, but they are reaching their limits.
“The difficulty is not so much beds or material, it’s a question of finding medical and paramedical staff to be able to take in patients,” Chandesris explained.
Last Sunday, a group of emergency care directors in Paris warned in an open letter that the situation was so bad that medics would soon have to start “triage” – selecting patients for care based on their chances of survival.
This prospect horrifies staff – and President Emmanuel Macron has always promised to shield hospitals and avoid the sort of scenes witnessed in Italy last March when patients piled up in corridors.
In a televised speech to the nation on Wednesday night, he promised to increase intensive care capacity nation-wide from 7,665 beds currently to 10,000 – a jump of 30 percent.
“I want to thank medical students, retired people, the army health service and medical reserve volunteers. All of them will be mobilized in a larger way,” he announced.
Opposition politicians and some experts reacted with skepticism while an Ifop poll for the Journal du Dimanche weekly found only 35 percent of French people had confidence in their government “to deal effectively with the coronavirus.”
Pinto, the nurse, underlined how working in intensive care is “very technical,” requiring specialized training and knowledge.
Macron is banking on a limited lockdown over the next month turning the rising tide of cases which have roughly doubled to 40,000 a day compared with their level a month ago.
The sharp acceleration is down to the spread of the more contagious so-called British variant which has become dominant in France.
New measures include nation-wide travel restrictions, which limit people to 10 kilometers (six miles) from their homes, and the closure of schools and non-essential shops.
Only a significant increase in the vaccination campaign – which started sluggishly but is now picking up pace – fills any of the medics at Antony Private Hospital with any hope.
After months of lacking doses, the government is promising a major rollout this month and an increase in the rate of jabbing.
Samir Taik, a taxi driver from Paris, walked out of the Antony hospital last week as the 1,000th COVID-19 patient to have benefited from oxygen therapy in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The 43-year-old, who enjoys boxing and sport, is still short of breath and reeling from the trauma of seeing his health deteriorate so fast.
He says he knows three or four people with a similar profile to him who have been hospitalized recently.
“Young people need to know that we’re not talking about 80-year-olds, it’s people who are 30, 40, 45-year-olds and have no health problems. The British variant is not like the old one,” he said.

'Give us money not jabs' — In Pakistan's refugee camps, skepticism over government's vaccine plans

‘Give us money not jabs’ — In Pakistan’s refugee camps, skepticism over government’s vaccine plans
Updated 04 April 2021

'Give us money not jabs' — In Pakistan's refugee camps, skepticism over government's vaccine plans

‘Give us money not jabs’ — In Pakistan’s refugee camps, skepticism over government’s vaccine plans
  Refugees say they are not interested in the vaccine, citing a lack of information
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Afghan refugees in Pakistan’s southern provinces said they wanted money, not vaccines, from the government to protect against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as their camps had not been hit by the virus.

Representatives of Afghan refugees said they had no information regarding an immunization program. Some claimed the disease had not killed anyone in their camps, raising concerns about a lack of awareness of the virus among the refugee population.

At least 1.4 million Afghan refugees live in 54 camps across the country, mostly in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces, both of which border Afghanistan. Refugee settlements are also located in large urban centers like Karachi and Islamabad.

“No one has contacted us for vaccinations,” Zahir Pashtun, a youth activist at the New Saranan refugee camp in southwestern Balochistan province, told Arab News.

“I don’t think that even one percent (of refugees) will get the jab,” he said, adding: “Some are even convinced they will die if they get immunized.”

Pashtun said the virus had not killed anyone in his refugee camp but had severely damaged the financial conditions of the mostly daily wage laborers in his community, as the virus had wreaked havoc on the economy since last March.

In Pashtun’s camp, a worker said the government should give refugees money instead of vaccinations.

Last month, the National Command and Operation Center, the senior body for Pakistan’s coronavirus response, said the vaccination of foreigners living in the country had been approved, and the Health Ministry said the process would begin in the first week of April. It has yet to commence.

Zabihullah Ahmadi, a teacher at Sindh’s Syed Jamaluddin Afghani refugees’ school, said there was “no sign or sense” of COVID-19 in his community.

“When the government wants to vaccinate them (refugees), it will have to extend awareness about the virus. But even then, a majority of Afghan refugees may not take it as they don’t accept it as a disease,” Ahmadi added.

Over 14,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Pakistan since March 2020. There were 4,500 deaths in Sindh province and a little over 200 deaths in Balochistan.

Qaiser Afridi, a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, told Arab News that it would raise awareness “once a system is in place to register the numbers,” adding that it had constituted a technical working group for refugees to deal with the issue.

“Refugees will be included in the system meant for the Pakistani population. There is no separate system in place for them,” Afridi said, adding that Afghan nationals would register online like all other citizens by using their Proof of Registration cards and would then be invited to the nearest Adult Vaccination Center at government health facilities.

“There will be no vaccination inside the refugee villages,” he said.

“We haven’t seen anyone die of COVID-19,” Mullah Abdul Rehman, an Afghan refugee in southern Sindh province, told Arab News.

Rehman said that he always kept a mask with him but only used it after crossing the Sohrab Goth bridge towards Karachi.

He said his refugee settlement was a “mask-free land,” adding: “Since we see no coronavirus patients, people think it is not as important as the polio vaccine.”

In refugee camps beyond the southern provinces, Afghans have adopted a different attitude. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, refugees are more inclined to get themselves vaccinated.

“We have heard about the vaccine and are doing our best to create awareness about it since COVID-19 is a fatal disease,” Mohibullah Salman, a youth leader in the province’s Jalala refugee village, told Arab News.

“Youth groups are creating awareness and people are beginning to show their willingness to participate in the immunization drive.

“Once the government begins the vaccination campaign, a large number of refugees will join the queue.”

