You are here

  • Home
  • Bulgaria’s leader seeks 4th term amid pandemic, protests

Bulgaria’s leader seeks 4th term amid pandemic, protests

Bulgaria’s leader seeks 4th term amid pandemic, protests
In this photo released by the GERZB Party, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov casts his ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (GERB Party via AP)
Updated 04 April 2021
AP

Bulgaria’s leader seeks 4th term amid pandemic, protests

Bulgaria’s leader seeks 4th term amid pandemic, protests
  • The country’s 12,000 polling stations opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. for the 6.7 million eligible voters who are electing 240 lawmakers
  • Borissov has avoided contact with journalists since the protests started in July
Updated 04 April 2021
AP

SOFIA, Bugaria: Bulgarians voted Sunday in a parliamentary election widely seen as a referendum on the country’s center-right prime minister after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections.
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is hoping to win his fourth term in office. The 61-year-old macho-style politician has led the populist GERB party since its founding in December 2006 and ruled Bulgaria with an iron grip for most of the last 11 years.
“I have always taken into account what the people decide...Let the elections be honest,” Borissov was quoted as saying in a party press release after he cast his ballot without reporters present due to pandemic restrictions.
Borissov has avoided contact with journalists since the protests started in July, instead relying on social media to broadcast his almost daily campaign stops at construction sites while promoting his party’s slogan: “Work, work, work.”
Support for Borrissov at home and aboard has eroded since thousands took to the streets and accused the government of meddling with oligarchs, failing to eliminate graft and poverty and overhaul the judicial system.
Bulgaria, which joined NATO in 2004 and the European Union in 2007. Allies have repeatedly criticized the Balkan country for corruption and deficiencies in the rule of law and media freedom, but Borissov trumpeted its ties with the West on Sunday..
“The immense support we received from our counterparts in Europe shows the importance of a stable European government in Bulgaria,” he said.
The country’s 12,000 polling stations opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. for the 6.7 million eligible voters who are electing 240 lawmakers.
The latest election polls suggested that while the vote may produce a fragmented parliament that will struggle to elect a new government, Borissov’s GERB will end up with the most seats. The polls showed the party 5-10 percentage points ahead of its main challenger, the Bulgarian Socialist Party, but far from gaining the absolute majority needed to govern alone.
The leader of the Socialists, Kornelia Ninova, said she voted for “reforms and stability,” and for “a social Bulgaria which won’t leave anyone alone in the crisis.”
Several smaller groups are expected to ride the anti-government sentiment to secure 4% threshold required to enter parliament for the first time. One of them, led by a popular TV entertainer, is projected to place third.
Despite opposition criticism of the government’s response to the pandemic, an expected lower turnout because of fears of infection and the absence of postal or proxy voting could benefit incumbent lawmakers.
Results from exit polling are set to be announced after the polls close. Preliminary results are expected around midnight Sunday.

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases
  • The state will shut down malls, cinemas, bars, restaurants and places of worship from Monday evening
  • Authorities will also impose a complete lockdown on weekends
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s richest state, Maharashtra, announced stringent COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, after a rapid rise in infections now accounting for more than half the daily new cases in India.
The state, which includes the financial capital Mumbai, will shut down malls, cinemas, bars, restaurants and places of worship from Monday evening.
Authorities will also impose a complete lockdown on weekends, Nawab Malik, a minister in the state government, told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Malik said the government will also impose a night curfew across the state from 8 p.m. to 7 am from Monday, allowing only essential services to operate during those hours.
The state’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met with a group of top industrialists on Sunday before announcing the new restrictions, according to a statement from his office.
Coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly in India with the number of new infections nearing an all-time high on Sunday, largely driven by infections in Maharashtra.
The country reported 93,249 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, according to data from the federal Health Ministry. Maharashtra, which accounts for less than a tenth of India’s population, accounted for a record 49,447 new cases.
The state, according to health ministry data, has contributed 57% of total cases and 47% of deaths in the country in the last 14 days.
India follows only the United States and Brazil in infections, with more than 12 million cases and nearly 165,000 deaths recorded since the start of the outbreak.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination program.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tests positive as India virus surge worsens
Lifestyle
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tests positive as India virus surge worsens
India’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high
World
India’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
Updated 04 April 2021
AP

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
  • This year, like last year, crowds are banned from gathering in Italy, and at the Vatican
  • Pope Francis scheduled his noon Easter address on world affairs to be delivered from inside the basilica
Updated 04 April 2021
AP

VATICAN CITY: Christianity’s most joyous feast day was celebrated worldwide with faithful sitting far apart in pews and singing choruses of “Hallelujah” through face coverings on a second Easter Sunday conditioned by pandemic precautions.
From Protestant churches in South Korea to St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, worshippers followed national or local regulations aimed at preventing the transmission of the coronavirus.
At a hospital in the Lombardy region of Italy, where the pandemic first erupted in the West in February 2020, a hospital gave a traditional dove-shaped Easter cake symbolizing peace to each person who lined up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Many of the ones who came were in their 80s and accompanied by adult children.
In Jerusalem, air travel restrictions and quarantine regulations prevented foreign pilgrims from flocking to religious sites during Holy Week, which culminates in Easter celebrations.
Inside St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis sprinkled incense near an icon of Jesus and said, “May the joy of Easter extend to the whole world.”
The 200 or so faithful who were allowed to attend looked lost in the cavernous cathedral. Normally, thousands would attend the popular service and a crowd would gather outside in St. Peter’s Square, with more than 100,000 sometimes assembling to receive the pope’s special Easter blessing after Mass.
But this year, like last year, crowds are banned from gathering in Italy, and at the Vatican. So Francis scheduled his noon Easter address on world affairs to be delivered from inside the basilica.
Intent on tamping down weeks of surging infections, the Italian government ordered people to stay home during the three-day weekend except for essential errands like food shopping or exercise. Premier Mario Draghi did grant a concession. permitting one visit to family or friends per day in residents’ home regions over the long weekend, which includes the Little Easter national holiday on Monday.
In Jerusalem, the Easter service at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher was celebrated by Latin Patriarch Pierbattista, the senior Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land. The site in Jerusalem’s Old City is where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead.
Israel has launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns, allowing the country to reopen restaurants, hotels and religious sites. Israel captured the Old City, home to holy sites of the three Abrahamic religions, in a 1967 war and later annexed it in a move unrecognized by the international community.
In South Korea, Yoido Full Gospel Church, the biggest Protestant church in the country, allowed only about 2,000 church members to attend Easter service, or about 17% of the capacity of church’s main building. Masked church members sang hymns, clapped hands and prayed as the service was broadcast online and by Christian TV channels.
Seoul’s Myeongdong Catholic Cathedral, the biggest Catholic church in South Korea, limited Mass attendance to 20% capacity and livestreamed the Easter service on YouTube.
In Italy’s southern region of Puglia, the governor and many mayors urged the faithful to stay home and watch Mass on TV. The region is one of many in Italy under the most severe ‘’red-zone” restrictions due to the COVID-19 infection rate.
Attending a Saturday night Easter Vigil Mass is a popular practice for many in Italy. But with the nation under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, churches moved up the traditional starting times by a couple of hours. Church bells in Italy summoned people to services unusually early, tolling before sunset in some places.
A similar scenario played out in France, which is reeling from a frightful uptick in COVID-19 cases that are overtaking already strained hospitals. Some French churches held their traditional midnight Easter services just before dawn Sunday instead of on Saturday night because of a nationwide 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Topics: Coronavirus Easter

Related

Protesters decorate Easter eggs in coup-hit Myanmar
World
Protesters decorate Easter eggs in coup-hit Myanmar
Special Italian-Muslim leader extends Easter greetings
World
Italian-Muslim leader extends Easter greetings

Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision

Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision

Two Indonesian fishermen dead, 15 missing after collision
  • Other members of the 32-person crew on the Barokah Jaya fishing boat were evacuated
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

JAKARTA: Two fishermen have died and 15 were still missing on Sunday after their boat capsized following a collision with a bulk carrier in the Java Sea, Indonesian authorities said.
Other members of the 32-person crew on the Barokah Jaya fishing boat were evacuated and taken to hospital after Saturday’s crash with the Habco Pioneer bulk carrier.
Both vessels are Indonesian-flagged.
One of the victims’ corpses was found stuck in a fishing net and the other in the vessel, 50 meters from the Habco Pioneer, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency Basarnas said.
Hundreds of rescuers – including divers – were scouring the waters, said Deden Ridwansah, head of Basarnas’ local Bandung office, in a statement on the agency’s Instagram.
There were no reports of casualties on the 30,000-ton capacity Habco Pioneer, which is owned by tugboats and barges company PT Habco Primatama.
Authorities did not give a reason for the collision.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

India boat capsize leaves 12 dead, 10 missing
World
India boat capsize leaves 12 dead, 10 missing
India boat capsize leaves 12 dead, 10 missing
World
India boat capsize leaves 12 dead, 10 missing

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
  • Some 2,000 security personnel were on the hunt for a Maoist rebel leader when they were ambushed
  • The injured personnel were admitted to two government-run hospitals
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

BIJAPUR, India: Twenty-two Indian police and paramilitary forces were killed and 30 others wounded in a gunbattle with Maoist rebels in a central Indian state, police said Sunday, in the deadliest ambush of its kind in four years.
Some 2,000 security personnel were on the hunt for a Maoist rebel leader in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh state on Saturday when they were ambushed, a police officer said.
“So far it is confirmed that 22 security personnel were killed,” Chhattisgarh police’s Additional Director General Ashok Juneja said of the almost three-hour battle in the Maoist rebel stronghold.
“The search operation is still underway and the exact figure will be known... late Sunday evening.”
The injured personnel were admitted to two government-run hospitals in Bijapur and Chhattisgarh’s capital city Raipur.
More than a dozen others remained missing, he said, adding that an unknown number of Maoists were also killed in the encounter.
Juneja said the rebels looted weapons, ammunition, uniforms and shoes from the security forces who were killed.
The death toll could rise further, another senior police officer in Bijapur district said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the “sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten,” while Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter that India would “continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress.”
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote on Facebook Sunday that Shah had assured him of “all the necessary help” from the national government against the militants.
The toll was the worst for Indian security forces battling the far-left guerillas since 2017, when 25 police commandos were killed in an attack.
Seventeen police from a commando patrol were killed in an attack by more than 300 armed rebels in Chhattisgarh in March last year.
Sixteen commandos were also killed in the western state of Maharashtra in the lead-up to India’s election in 2019, in a bomb attack that was blamed on the Maoists.
The militants – who say they are fighting for rural people and the poor – have battled government forces across eastern India since the 1960s.
Thousands have been killed in the fighting.

Topics: India

Related

India kills 14 Maoist rebels
World
India kills 14 Maoist rebels
Seven Maoist rebels killed in central India gunfight
Seven Maoist rebels killed in central India gunfight

Pope calls for vaccines to be shared with poorest nations

Pope calls for vaccines to be shared with poorest nations
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

Pope calls for vaccines to be shared with poorest nations

Pope calls for vaccines to be shared with poorest nations
  • Pope Francis said the vaccines are essential tools in the fight against the virus
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday called for vaccinations to be shared with the world’s poorest countries, saying they were “an essential tool” in the fight against COVID-19.
“I urge the entire international community... to commit to overcoming delays in the distribution of vaccines and to facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries,” the head of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics said in his Easter address.

Topics: Pope Francis

Related

Pope Francis urges displaced Iraqis to return if possible
Middle-East
Pope Francis urges displaced Iraqis to return if possible
Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’
Middle-East
Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’

Latest updates

Arab News official media partner for Saudi National Cricket Team
SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal presenting Arab News Editor-in-Chief with Saudi national cricket team jersey. (AN photo)
Finnish FM Haavisto meet Saudi officials in RIyadh
Finnish FM Haavisto meet Saudi officials in RIyadh
Maintenance of Kiswa carried out as Ramadan approaches
Maintenance of Kiswa carried out as Ramadan approaches
Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases
Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 673 new cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 673 new cases

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.