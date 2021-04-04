You are here

UAE jumps four places in FDI confidence index

UAE jumps four places in FDI confidence index
The report also showed high optimism levels about the UAE’s economic outlook. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

UAE jumps four places in FDI confidence index

UAE jumps four places in FDI confidence index
  • The index measures factors important to investors, such as ease of doing business, technological infrastructure, and innovation levels
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE jumped four places in an index that measures the confidence of foreign investors.
It was one of only five countries globally that achieved a higher ranking this year in an increasingly competitive global FDI attraction environment, said US-based consultancy firm Kearney.
The Emirates ranked 15th globally in the 2021 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index compiled by the firm.
The index measures factors important to investors, such as ease of doing business, technological infrastructure, and innovation levels.
The UAE was the only Gulf country in the list of 25.
“This global ranking confirms the efficiency of the approach that the UAE adopts, regarding the development of the national business environment and the attractiveness of the state to investments and various commercial activities,” Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, the country’s minister of state for foreign trade, said.
The report also showed high optimism levels about the UAE’s economic outlook – one of the top five countries in this regard – despite an overall fall in optimism about the global economy.
The ranking could be attributed to the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Rudolph Lohmeyer, a partner at the Middle East unit of Kearney.
He said the UAE’s high vaccination rate could boost investment prospects in the country.
The US topped the FDI confidence index, followed by Canada, Germany, the UK, and Japan.

Kingdom forecast to see recovery in demand for commercial vehicles

Saudi Arabia’s ongoing giga-projects, along with the Vision 2030 goal of moving away from an oil-based economy, has spurred increased demand for commercial vehicles. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia’s ongoing giga-projects, along with the Vision 2030 goal of moving away from an oil-based economy, has spurred increased demand for commercial vehicles. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 23 min 31 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Kingdom forecast to see recovery in demand for commercial vehicles

Saudi Arabia’s ongoing giga-projects, along with the Vision 2030 goal of moving away from an oil-based economy, has spurred increased demand for commercial vehicles. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Commercial vehicles are defined as those used for transporting goods or more than eight passengers
Updated 23 min 31 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s ongoing giga-projects, along with the Vision 2030 goal of moving away from an oil-based economy, has spurred increased demand for commercial vehicles, according to the latest data.

A report from TechSci Research, an Indian management consultancy firm, said that demand for commercial vehicles in Saudi Arabia was anticipated to grow by 2.75 percent per year until 2026.

Commercial vehicles are defined as those used for transporting goods or more than eight passengers, including the driver. These types of vehicles can be further classified into light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses.

While they are mostly used for oil transportation and other logistical purposes in the Kingdom, there is increased demand among growing sectors, such as construction and mining.

The Saudi government is taking initiatives to empower the service and construction sectors, together with investments toward strengthening the tourism and construction sectors. 

With over 5,300 active construction projects in Saudi Arabia, such as Amaala with a budget of $2 billion or the Mall of Saudi with a budget of $3.2 billion, TechSci Research estimated that the industry was forecast to grow at a robust rate due to expanding investments, generating more demand for commercial vehicles.

In 2016 commercial vehicle sales in Saudi Arabia amounted to 106,100 units, but 2017 was a negative year with demand falling by around 28.01 percent due to declining oil prices. 

This impact was further reflected on 2018’s sales, with 63,640 units sold throughout the country. There was a recovery in 2019, with around 73,530 units of commercial vehicles sold.

The pandemic meant that 2020’s commercial vehicle sales in the Kingdom dropped around 11.82 percent compared to figures from the previous year. 

During lockdown, all commercial vehicle manufacturing plants were declared non-operational, not just in Saudi Arabia but globally.

Oil prices also began to decline in the first quarter of 2020, and the economy started contracting. However, post-lockdown, there was a recovery in non-oil revenue, which helped to revive the market.

According to the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics, the construction sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) increased from 5.5 percent in 2019 to 6.4 percent in 2020. 

The GDP contribution from transportation, storage and communication increased from 6.1 percent in 2019 to 6.6 percent in 2020, while the GDP contribution from mining and quarrying increased from 0.4 percent in 2019 to 0.5 percent in 2020, helping to boost demand for commercial vehicles.

Saudi cinema chain announces $218.6m expansion plan

Saudi cinema chain announces $218.6m expansion plan
Updated 04 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi cinema chain announces $218.6m expansion plan

Saudi cinema chain announces $218.6m expansion plan
  • Despite COVID-19 restriction challenges, in January MUVI opened KSA’s first drive-in cinema
Updated 04 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first home-grown cinema chain announced on Sunday a SR820 million ($218.6 million) expansion plan for 2021.

MUVI Cinemas intends to grow to 307 screens nationwide over the next 12 months, launching 23 new sites in eight key Saudi regions, adding 204 screens and 22,872 seats to its portfolio. The planned expansion will bring the brand’s total number of seats to over 35,000.

The expansion will initially see nine new sites in Riyadh, seven in Jeddah, and two each in Taif, Alkhobar, Khamis Mushait and Al-Kharj. The cities of Buraidah and Uniazah will soon welcome their first-ever MUVI locations.

CEO Sultan Alhokair said the company’s plan for 2021 “far exceeds” its original goals for the year.

“After seeing the potential opportunities across the Kingdom, and in light of the strong box office growth and market share obtained, we’re now confidently in a position to inaugurate 23 new locations — all of which will feature the world’s most cutting-edge cinema technologies,” he added.

The expansion comes after the brand reported a “successful” 2020, which saw the addition of eight new multiplexes.

The statement from MUVI also revealed plans for eight additional locations currently in their design phase, slated to open in 2023 and 2024. These future plans put the company on track to exceed 600 screens by the end of 2024.

“This is a total investment of SR2.3 billion which will generate more than 5,000 career opportunities for Saudi nationals,” it said.

MUVI’s 2021 expansion follows a strategic partnership announced in December with Telfaz11, a Riyadh-based digital-media studio that develops and produces Arabic-language content primarily for audiences in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Through the partnership, MUVI will provide its cinema platforms to Telfaz11’s local content creators. Telfaz11, in turn, will offer its creative services to MUVI as the company expands.

MUVI also forged a partnership last year with MENA film distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment, forming a new company called Front Row Arabia that will increase distribution of Western, Arabic-language and Japanese anime content across the Kingdom.

Despite challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, MUVI has continued to expand. In January it opened a pop-up movie theater in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s first drive-in since the nationwide ban on cinemas was lifted in 2018.

With cinemas closed for much of the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the drive-in offered customers a way to enjoy movies from the comfort and safety of their own cars, with all the necessary protective measures applied.

However, the chain will have to compete with the Kingdom’s other major players in the cinema industry, which have also launched ambitious expansion plans.

In December 2020, AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, opened a sixth movie theater in Saudi Arabia as part of its plans to expand to 50 locations by 2024.

AMC is particularly important for establishing the Saudi Cinema Co., a joint venture with Saudi Entertainment Ventures, an entity set up by the Public Investment Fund to be the investment and development arm for the entertainment sector.

UAE-based chain VOX Cinemas has also added several locations to its roster, with the first-ever cinemas opening in the cities of Tabuk and Hail, in line with a plan to build 600 screens across Saudi Arabia by 2023 as part of a SR2 billion investment.

Dubai partners with Amazon to promote e-commerce for SMEs

Dubai partners with Amazon to promote e-commerce for SMEs
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Dubai partners with Amazon to promote e-commerce for SMEs

Dubai partners with Amazon to promote e-commerce for SMEs
  • The program will give businesses that have access to the e-commerce giant’s Seller University
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Economy has partnered with Amazon to assist small businesses who want to reach more customers online.
The program will give businesses that have access to the e-commerce giant’s Seller University, a series of training videos that can help them sell their products on Amazon.
“At Amazon, supporting SMEs is a fundamental part of our work and an extension of our customer-centric culture,” Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon MENA, said in a statement.
Third-party sellers, which are mostly SMEs, account for more than half of everything sold across Amazon stores globally, Mouchawar said.
“We have faith in the potential and capabilities of start-ups in Dubai, and through such collaborations, we aspire to accelerate their entrepreneurial journey with all the tools and retail expertise we have to offer,” he added.
The UAE has been investing in its digital infrastructure to allow businesses to adapt easily to global innovation trends, especially in the booming e-commerce scene.

Saudi Arabia looks to the private sector to boost health infrastructure

Saudi Arabia looks to the private sector to boost health infrastructure
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia looks to the private sector to boost health infrastructure

Saudi Arabia looks to the private sector to boost health infrastructure
  • Currently, the private sector accounts for only a third of the Kingdom’s health care expenditure
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is banking on the private sector to boost its healthcare industry, with the plan to increase contribution to health care expenditure to 65 percent by 2030 well on track.
Currently, the private sector accounts for only a third of the Kingdom’s health care expenditure, and US-based consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan said this has put a burden on the public system.
The Kingdom wants to increase this to 65 percent, under the Vision 2030, and about 50 percent of this investment is likely to be on infrastructure until 2025, the firm said in a report.
Public-private partnerships are expected to increase as well, the report said, driving the growth of “long-term care institutions, clinical laboratories, and e-clinics” in the Kingdom.
Infrastructure remains to be a challenge for the Saudi health care system, according to Frost & Sullivan.
The country has 2.25 beds per 1,000 people, the report showed, which is more than 50 percent lower than the 5 beds per 1,000 people recommendation from the World Health Organization.


The country needs an additional 20,000 hospital beds by 2025 in order to meet international standards of care.
Saudi Arabia wants to invest more on its primary health care system, which, according to the report, is currently under-utilized.
The Kingdom’s health care transformation plan also includes the privatization of 12 percent of the country’s primary clinics by 2030.
This was important because a strong primary care system could prevent overloading in hospitals, and it would mean resources are being utilized properly — which is also a challenge for Saudi Arabia.
The report said the Kingdom needs more specialized physicians and a bigger nursing personnel.
“It is estimated that overall, the country needs 710,000 health care professionals to cater to the growing population by 2025,” it added.

Iraqi Airways to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi

Iraqi Airways to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

Iraqi Airways to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi

Iraqi Airways to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi
  • Baghdad boosting ties with Gulf
  • Regional aviation sector makes slow recovery
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iraqi Airways plans to start direct flights to Abu Dhabi on May 1, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported on Sunday, citing a company statement.
The annoucement came ahead of a visit on Sunday to Abu Dhabi by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as part of efforts to forge close ties with oil-rich Gulf Arab monarchies.
Khadimi's visit to the UAE follows one to Saudi Arabia last week, during which Riyadh said it would increase investments in Iraq by five-fold to $2.67 billion.

