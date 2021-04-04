Dubai partners with Amazon to promote e-commerce for SMEs

DUBAI: Dubai Economy has partnered with Amazon to assist small businesses who want to reach more customers online.
The program will give businesses that have access to the e-commerce giant’s Seller University, a series of training videos that can help them sell their products on Amazon.
“At Amazon, supporting SMEs is a fundamental part of our work and an extension of our customer-centric culture,” Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon MENA, said in a statement.
Third-party sellers, which are mostly SMEs, account for more than half of everything sold across Amazon stores globally, Mouchawar said.
“We have faith in the potential and capabilities of start-ups in Dubai, and through such collaborations, we aspire to accelerate their entrepreneurial journey with all the tools and retail expertise we have to offer,” he added.
The UAE has been investing in its digital infrastructure to allow businesses to adapt easily to global innovation trends, especially in the booming e-commerce scene.
