Egyptian government to launch second phase of economic reform

Egyptian administration has succeeded in reducing the inflation rate. (Reuters)
Updated 05 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Saleh pointed out that the Egyptian administration has succeeded in reducing the inflation rate, and that economic growth has ensured that the current rate is safe and normal
CAIRO: Gehan Saleh, adviser to Egyptian prime minister for economic affairs, said that the second stage of the country’s economic reforms will be launched soon.
Saleh said the new stage of the reform process will introduce radical changes to the economic system to achieve sustainable growth rates and improve the standard of living.
She pointed out that the second stage, which relates to structural issues, aims to improve the quality of life and eliminate unemployment through consistent policies to create jobs and attract investment. Saleh added that despite the pandemic, the Egyptian economy had kept the country’s foreign debt within safe limits.
The adviser said that Egypt is one of the few countries that achieved a positive growth rate, and the only regional power to do so.
Speaking during a session of the eighth Alexandria Economic and Administrative Forum, she said that the growth rate will increase in light of the continuous implementation of the reform plan.
Saleh added that the current economic reform program is different from previous initiatives, explaining that the financial aspect has been successfully completed with the testimony of various international organizations, and Egypt still has other structural goals to achieve.
She noted that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is especially interested in eradicating poverty rates in the country, which have fallen from the 32 percent recorded four years ago to 29 percent in the latest report.
She said that studying the local community contributed to the “decent life program,” for which EGP500 billion ($31 billion) was allocated.
Saleh pointed out that the Egyptian administration has succeeded in reducing the inflation rate, and that economic growth has ensured that the current rate is safe and normal.
Saleh added that the decline in net direct foreign investment during the first quarter of the year of the pandemic was compensated by domestic investments.

Reuters

  • LG had announced in January it was considering all options for the business after logging nearly six years of losses totalling some $4.5 billion
SEOUL: South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc. said on Monday it will end production and sales of its loss-making smartphone division.
LG had announced in January it was considering all options for the business after logging nearly six years of losses totalling some $4.5 billion.
Talks to sell part of the business to Vietnam’s Vingroup fell through due to differences about terms, sources with knowledge of the matter have said.
Early to market with a number of cell phone innovations including ultra-wide angle cameras, LG rose to become the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer in the first half of 2013 behind Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc.
But later, its flagship models suffered from both software and hardware mishaps which combined with slower software updates saw the brand steadily slip in favor. Analysts have also criticized the company for lack of expertise in marketing compared to Chinese rivals.
While LG currently ranks as the No. 3 brand in North America and No. 5 in Latin America by market share, globally its share is only about 2%. It shipped 23 million phones last year which compares with 256 million for Samsung, according to research provider Counterpoint.
The division is the smallest of LG’s five divisions, accounting for just 7.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter.
LG is expected to hold onto its mobile technology for use in its home appliances business and its burgeoning vehicle components business. Late last year it launched a joint venture with automotive supplier Magna International Inc. that will make key components for electric cars.

Pandemic destroys hopes for French economy rebound

Pandemic destroys hopes for French economy rebound
AFP

  • Economic growth is now likely to come in at 5 percent this year and not 6 percent as believed earlier
PARIS: The French government’s deficit will deepen and public debt rise after a lingering coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis smashed hopes of a rapid economic rebound, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. The annual deficit, which has spiraled as President Emmanuel Macron’s government tries to prop up the struggling economy with massive spending, is now expected to reach 9 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, he told reporters.

This compares to an 8.5 percent estimate included in the government’s 2021 budget plan, and a 3 percent deficit limit EU members must usually respect but have swept aside as they deal with COVID-19. The minister had already told Sunday paper JDD that economic growth was now likely to come in at 5 percent this year and not 6 percent as believed earlier. The government, last week, extended virus restrictions to cover the entire country and said they would remain in place for at least a month.

“These measures will affect the French economy,” Le Maire said.

France’s debt level was now likely to hit 118 percent of the GDP this year, Le Maire told the Grand Jury LCI-RTL-Le Figaro TV program, up from an earlier 115 percent estimate and around double the EU’s 60-percent debt ceiling.

The minister called the new forecasts “exact and sincere.”

France is going through a third wave of the pandemic, which has seen daily new cases surge to 40,000, around double their level a month ago. Le Maire also said he had reached an outline agreement with the European Commission allowing France to pay more aid to flagship carrier Air France which has been struggling due to COVID-19 restrictions along with the rest of the world’s airlines.

In return, Air France would have to give up some slots at Orly, Paris’ second-busiest airport after Charles de Gaulle, he said.

The sums involved would be discussed with the carrier, which was expected to vote on the deal at a board meeting Monday, Le Maire said. Rival airline Ryanair has lambasted French state aid for Air France, saying it distorts competition.

Although the Irish airline lost its legal case against state aid for the French carrier, it has argued that any additional help should be made contingent on Air France giving up airport capacity.

Pandemic hits global shipping operations

Pandemic hits global shipping operations
AFP

  • Logjam deepens as sailing-schedule reliability at a 10-year low
LIANYUNGANG, China: Towering cranes work overtime swinging containers from cargo vessels in the eastern Chinese port of Lianyungang, racing to keep ahead of a perfect storm unleashed by the pandemic that has created gridlock in global shipping.

As the huge containers were flung onto trucks with a thunderous clang, Shi Jiangang, a top official with Chinese shipping company Bondex Logistics, reflected on the backlog. “It has been a very great challenge,” he said.

The ship being offloaded was a South Korean vessel that normally also carries passengers but has been given over entirely to cargo. In the distance, a fleet of other vessels waited offshore.

Lianyungang is not alone.

The global shipping network that keeps food, energy and consumer goods circulating — and the world economy afloat — is facing its biggest stress test in memory.

Maritime trade came under the microscope after a Japanese-owned megaship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking the busy channel for nearly a week.

It was refloated last week but the larger crisis remains, amid warnings that soaring freight costs could affect supplies of key goods or consumer prices.

The situation arose last year as the expanding coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic jammed the sprawling, predictable patterns by which shipping containers are shared around the world’s ports.

When many countries began easing virus restrictions late last summer, a wave of pent-up demand from hunkered-down consumers bingeing on internet purchases delivered a shock to supply lines.

Exports from nations like China soared. But since the end of 2020, vessels have piled up outside overburdened Western ports, leaving Asian exporters clamoring for the return of empty containers needed for further shipments.

At Lianyungang — China’s 10th-busiest port, according to the World Shipping Council — desperate firms are pressing rail-cargo containers into maritime service, placing rush orders for new ones, and rerouting some shipping to other Chinese ports.

The price to ship a 40-foot container from Lianyungang to the US has soared to more than $10,000, from the usual $2,000-$3,000, Shi said. The situation is “putting pressure on everyone in the supply chain,” he said.

American consumer demand has been a key driver.

The Port of Los Angeles said last month that processed volume in February jumped 47 percent year-on-year, the strongest February in its 114-year history. The number of empty containers stranded there has also soared. An LA port official told AFP last week that more than two dozen ships were waiting to berth outside Los Angeles and Long Beach, the two busiest ports in the US. Normally there is no wait, but delays now average more than a week. “We basically have a couple of weeks of work, but more ships come in every day,” another West Coast port official told AFP.

Compounding the gridlock, many container vessels had been pulled from the market for refitting to meet carbon-reduction standards, while social distancing and occasional coronavirus clusters among dockworkers have also slowed processing.

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said recently the facility was focused on vaccinating port workers and pushing cargo through. “It is critical that we clear the backlog of cargo and return more certainty to the Pacific trade,” Seroka said.

Commodities information provider S&P Global Platts said vessels were also logjammed in Singapore, the world’s busiest container transshipment port, and that sailing schedule reliability was at a 10-year low.

The longer-term impact on trade and consumers remains difficult to forecast as no one knows for sure when the situation will ease, or if it might worsen.

Over half of ransomware victims pay off criminals: Survey

Over half of ransomware victims pay off criminals: Survey
Shane McGinley

  • Despite more than half of victims paying out, only 17 percent were able to retrieve their data while 72 percent lost some of the files stolen from them
DUBAI: More than half of ransomware victims chose to pay out to criminals last year, but only 15 percent received their lost data, according to a new global survey by security company Kaspersky.

Ransomware is a specific type of malware where criminals lock, encrypt or steal data from a user and refuse to return or release it until a fee is paid.

From a survey of 15,000 global customers, Kaspersky found that 52 percent of ransomware victims had paid fees to criminals.

The survey found that 28 percent of victims paid less than $100, 15 percent between $100 and $249, 43 percent between $250 to $1999 and 3 percent between $2,000 and $4,999.

Despite more than half of victims paying out, only 17 percent were able to retrieve their data while 72 percent lost some of the files stolen from them.

“This data shows we have seen a significant proportion of consumers paying a ransom for their data over the past 12 months. But handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice,” Marina Titova, head of consumer product marketing at Kaspersky, said in a statement.

“Therefore, we always recommend that those affected by ransomware do not pay, as that money supports this scheme to thrive.

“Instead consumers should make sure to invest in initial protection and security for their devices and regularly back up all data.”

Kaspersky reported last month that Saudi Arabia experienced about 7 million cyberattacks in the first two months of 2021.

The company said that the Kingdom saw more than 22.5 million brute-force attacks in 2020 on remote desktop protocols, the most popular way to access Windows clients or servers.

Brute-force attacks are trial-and-error attempts to guess login information, encryption keys or find hidden web pages.

The number of attacks increased significantly in March, with an 104 percent increase to 2 million, compared with February’s 983,512.

Kingdom forecast to see recovery in demand for commercial vehicles

Saudi Arabia’s ongoing giga-projects, along with the Vision 2030 goal of moving away from an oil-based economy, has spurred increased demand for commercial vehicles. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia’s ongoing giga-projects, along with the Vision 2030 goal of moving away from an oil-based economy, has spurred increased demand for commercial vehicles. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi Arabia’s ongoing giga-projects, along with the Vision 2030 goal of moving away from an oil-based economy, has spurred increased demand for commercial vehicles. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Commercial vehicles are defined as those used for transporting goods or more than eight passengers
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s ongoing giga-projects, along with the Vision 2030 goal of moving away from an oil-based economy, has spurred increased demand for commercial vehicles, according to the latest data.

A report from TechSci Research, an Indian management consultancy firm, said that demand for commercial vehicles in Saudi Arabia was anticipated to grow by 2.75 percent per year until 2026.

Commercial vehicles are defined as those used for transporting goods or more than eight passengers, including the driver. These types of vehicles can be further classified into light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses.

While they are mostly used for oil transportation and other logistical purposes in the Kingdom, there is increased demand among growing sectors, such as construction and mining.

The Saudi government is taking initiatives to empower the service and construction sectors, together with investments toward strengthening the tourism and construction sectors. 

With over 5,300 active construction projects in Saudi Arabia, such as Amaala with a budget of $2 billion or the Mall of Saudi with a budget of $3.2 billion, TechSci Research estimated that the industry was forecast to grow at a robust rate due to expanding investments, generating more demand for commercial vehicles.

In 2016 commercial vehicle sales in Saudi Arabia amounted to 106,100 units, but 2017 was a negative year with demand falling by around 28.01 percent due to declining oil prices. 

This impact was further reflected on 2018’s sales, with 63,640 units sold throughout the country. There was a recovery in 2019, with around 73,530 units of commercial vehicles sold.

The pandemic meant that 2020’s commercial vehicle sales in the Kingdom dropped around 11.82 percent compared to figures from the previous year. 

During lockdown, all commercial vehicle manufacturing plants were declared non-operational, not just in Saudi Arabia but globally.

Oil prices also began to decline in the first quarter of 2020, and the economy started contracting. However, post-lockdown, there was a recovery in non-oil revenue, which helped to revive the market.

According to the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics, the construction sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) increased from 5.5 percent in 2019 to 6.4 percent in 2020. 

The GDP contribution from transportation, storage and communication increased from 6.1 percent in 2019 to 6.6 percent in 2020, while the GDP contribution from mining and quarrying increased from 0.4 percent in 2019 to 0.5 percent in 2020, helping to boost demand for commercial vehicles.

