  Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief

Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief

Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief
Consumer prices were up 16.19 percent year-on-year, higher than 16.11 percent in a Reuters poll and 15.61 percent in February. (File/AFP)
Reuters

Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief

Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief
  • Month-on-month CPI inflation was 1.08 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute said
  • President Tayyip Erdogan has abruptly ousted four bank chiefs in less than two years, hurting Turkey’s monetary credibility
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s annual inflation climbed above 16 percent in March for the first time since mid-2019, data showed on Monday, piling pressure on new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu to maintain tight policy after his surprise appointment.
Consumer prices were up 16.19 percent year-on-year, higher than 16.11 percent in a Reuters poll and 15.61 percent in February. Inflation remains well above a 5 percent official target and has been in double digits for most of the past four years.
Month-on-month CPI inflation was 1.08 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 1.04 percent.
The former central bank governor, Naci Agbal, had raised the policy rate to 19 percent from 10.25 percent. But he was ousted on March 20 — after only four months on the job and two days after a last rate hike — prompting a 12 percent drop in the lira to near record lows.
President Tayyip Erdogan has abruptly ousted four bank chiefs in less than two years, hurting Turkey’s monetary credibility and contributing to the currency’s long-term decline, which in turn has driven up overall inflation via imports.
Kavcioglu has in the past criticized tight policy, including making the unorthodox claim shared by Erdogan that high rates cause inflation. Yet he has told investors and bankers in recent weeks rates must remain high due to high inflation.
The producer price index rose 4.13 percent month-on-month in March for an annual rise of 31.2 percent, the data showed.
The monthly CPI price rise was underpinned by demand in the health, education and hospitality groups, including restaurants, after coronavirus measures were eased.
Annual rises were driven by higher energy and import prices which raised transportation-related prices by nearly 25 percent.
According to a February forecast, the central bank expected a maximum of 17 percent inflation in March and a bit more in April. Analysts predict it will rise through April, when Goldman Sachs expects it to peak at 18 percent.

Saudi output grows sharply leading to drop in order backlogs

Saudi output grows sharply leading to drop in order backlogs
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi output grows sharply leading to drop in order backlogs

Saudi output grows sharply leading to drop in order backlogs
  • Businesses in the Kingdom continued to see growth in output and purchasing, the report showed
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to trim business growth across the globe
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector expanded at the end of the first quarter but growth momentum slowed compared to the start of the year.
The IHS Markit Saudi Arabia PMI posted 53.3 in March – down from 53.9 in February. A reading above a neutral 50 still indicates economic expansion.
Businesses in the Kingdom continued to see growth in output and purchasing, the report showed, and the upturn in the performance of the non-oil private sector was relatively solid, it said.
“With strong sales growth revealed in January data, though, we should still see an improvement in business activity reflected in official data for the first quarter of 2021,” David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit, said.


Employment numbers in the Kingdom were largely stable, “indicating one of the best job market performances since prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to trim business growth across the globe, while Gulf economies also struggle with the related impact it has had on the oil price and inbound tourism.
IHS Markit said there was some indication of growing pressure on suppliers in March, as lead times lengthened for the first time in three months.
Some firms blamed this on delayed raw material shipments as global supply chains continued to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions.
This fed through to a quicker increase in input prices, with inflation accelerating to a four-month high, albeit at still modest levels.
About 11 percent of the survey panel projected growth over the coming year, while around 87 percent of firms expect output to remain stable.

Oman budget revenues down after 35% decline in net oil income

Oman budget revenues down after 35% decline in net oil income
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

Oman budget revenues down after 35% decline in net oil income

Oman budget revenues down after 35% decline in net oil income
  • General spending fell 8.8 percent until the end of February 2021 compared to the same period of 2020
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s general budget revenues fell in the first two months of 2021 as net oil income dropped 35 percent, Asharq Business reported, citing Ministry of Finance data.
General spending fell 8.8 percent until the end of February 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, despite an 8.1 percent increase in current revenues.
The Sultanate public spending retreated as some budget lines shrank according to the monthly bulletin issued by the Ministry of Finance.
The deficit amounted to about OR456.6 million ($1.2 billion), the official bulletin added.
The total revenues reached SR1.92 billion Omani by the end of February, down by about 21.6 percent on the year-earlier period.
The Omani budget recorded a decrease in gas revenues by 2 percent, according to the bulletin.

Saudi Arabia has come a long way in diversifying economy, World Bank says

Saudi Arabia has come a long way in diversifying economy, World Bank says
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia has come a long way in diversifying economy, World Bank says

Saudi Arabia has come a long way in diversifying economy, World Bank says
  • The World bank is ready to support regional countries technically and financially on their economic reform journeys
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has come a long way in diversifying its economy and forging partnership with the private sector, Ferid BelHajj, World Bank group vice president for Middle East and North Africa, told Al Arabiya.
The World bank is ready to support regional countries technically and financially on their economic reform journeys, he added.
There will be 300 million young people in the region that will need to be absorbed by the labor market, BelHajj said.
The private sector’s contribution must therefore be prioritized as it alone is capable of absorbing these new young workers, he said.
The World Bank VP stressed the importance of further opening the economies of the Middle East and North Africa to the private sector.
In a recent report, the World Bank warned that the public debt of the countries of the MENA region will inflate and represent 54 percent of their GDP this year, compared to 46 percent in 2019, due to COVID-19 related spending.

 

UAE tourists expected to be among first wave returning to Thailand's Phuket.

UAE tourists expected to be among first wave returning to Thailand’s Phuket.
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

UAE tourists expected to be among first wave returning to Thailand's Phuket.

UAE tourists expected to be among first wave returning to Thailand’s Phuket.
  • Phuket aims to deliver shots to at least 460,000 people
  • Targets 100,000 tourists for Phuket in the third quarter
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

PHUKET: In Thailand, it’s the all-important tourism sector that has jumped to the head of the COVID-19 vaccination line, with the country’s most popular resort island embarking on a mass inoculation program two months ahead of the rest of the country.
Visitors from the United Arab Emirates, Europe and the United States are expected to return first, said Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
The island of Phuket aims to deliver shots to at least 460,000 people — most of its population — as it gears up for July 1, when vaccinated overseas visitors will no longer be required to quarantine.
Phuket also has its own international airport and tourists would be able to roam the island freely without posing any coronavirus risk to the rest of Thailand’s population.
“If we can build immunity for 70-80 percent of the population on the island, we can receive foreign tourists who have been vaccinated without the need for quarantine,” Phuket’s Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong told Reuters.
While medical workers, members of the cabinet and the elderly were the first to be vaccinated, Thailand’s decision to prioritize Phuket over other parts of the country underscores the central role of tourism to the economy.
Spending by foreign tourists accounted for 11-12 percent of GDP pre-pandemic and the sector has been devastated by the virus with 1.45 million jobs lost since last year.
Just 6.7 million foreign tourists visited Thailand in 2020, spending some $11 billion. That compares with nearly 40 million in 2019, when they spent $61 billion.
The government wants to see at least 100,000 tourists come to Phuket in the third quarter. It also hopes that as vaccinations worldwide progress it will see a spike in demand in the fourth quarter and that nationwide some 6.5 million visitors will have spent 350 billion baht ($11 billion) by the end of the year.
“It’s a challenge. But that will contribute to GDP to some extent,” said Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
“We don’t expect tourists will come in like a broken dam but we hope to have quality visitors with high spending.”
Visitors from Europe, the United Arab Emirates and the United States are expected to return first, Yuthasak said.
Strict 14-day quarantine requirements for overseas visitors have helped Thailand limit coronavirus infections to around 29,100 cases and 95 deaths but have proven to be too great a hurdle for most tourists.
Programmes to attract long-term tourists who test negative for the coronavirus have largely flopped, even with creative measures such as quarantine at golf resorts.
Songklod Wongchai, an analyst at Finansia Syrus, believes Thailand could see a quick rebound in tourism, citing the example of the Maldives which has seen hotel occupancy rates bounce back to 70-80 percent despite cases of the virus.
“Pent-up demand may come back faster than expected. I think the Land of Smiles will start smiling again,” he said.

UAE to invest $3bn in Iraq

UAE to invest $3bn in Iraq
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

UAE to invest $3bn in Iraq

UAE to invest $3bn in Iraq
  • The Iraqi-UAE Business Council will be formed
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE said it was investing $3 billion in Iraq to explore new partnerships and accelerate the growth of the conflict-ridden country.
Iraqi premier Mustafa Al-Khadimi visited the UAE on Sunday, where he discussed partnership prospects between the two countries.
Al-Khadimi met with UAE leaders, including Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan during his visit.

Both countries agreed to grow economic cooperation and accelerate trade and investment exchanges.
The pair also announced the formation of the Iraqi-UAE Business Council to boost cooperation.
Among the common interests for Iraq and the UAE were security and defense, as well as cooperation in the field of sustainable energy.

