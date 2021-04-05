Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday gave final approval to legislation allowing him to hold office for two additional six-year terms, giving himself the possibility to stay in power until 2036.
The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has already been in power for more than two decades, signed off on the bill Monday, according to a copy posted on the government's legal information portal.
France: Ministers accused of dining at secret restaurants
French network M6 aired documentary of an unidentified man saying he had eaten in clandestine restaurants with few ministers
Government members quickly denied knowledge of such wrongdoing
Updated 05 April 2021
AP
PARIS — French authorities are investigating accusations that government ministers and others dined in secret restaurants in violation of pandemic restrictions.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said an investigation was opened Sunday into possible charges of endangerment and undeclared labor, and to identify the organizers and participants of the alleged gatherings.
A documentary that aired on French network M6 over the weekend included an unidentified man saying that he had eaten in two or three clandestine restaurants “with a certain number of ministers.”
Government members quickly denied knowledge of such wrongdoing. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin asked police to look into the claims.
The prosecutor’s office said Monday that the investigation is continuing despite reports that the man featured in the documentary had retracted his claim.
French restaurants have been closed since October to slow the spread of the coronavirus virus. France just entered a new partial lockdown in response to intensive care units again filling with COVID-19 patients.
Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on LCI television Sunday night that authorities have been investigating reports of clandestine parties and restaurants for months and 200 suspects have been identified and face “heavy punishment.”
Government ministers “have a duty to be totally irreproachable and exemplary,” Attal said.
Mozambique army says ‘significant’ number of militants killed in Palma battle
Commander Chongo Vidigal, leader of military operations to regain control of Palma, said the area was ‘safe’
French energy giant Total has abandoned a site where a multi-billion-dollar gas project is under way
Updated 05 April 2021
AFP
MAPUTO: Mozambique’s military has said a “significant” number of militants were killed in fighting for the northern town and gas hub of Palma, seized by Daesh-linked extremists last month.
Palma was taken in a coordinated attack on March 24, in a major escalation of an insurgency that has been raging in Cabo Delgado province for more than three years.
Thousands have fled the town of some 75,000 people and dozens killed, according to an early government toll, and French energy giant Total has abandoned a site where a multi-billion-dollar gas project is under way.
On Sunday, the army escorted officials and journalists through Palma.
Commander Chongo Vidigal, leader of military operations to regain control of Palma, told state television TVM the area was “safe,” although he fell short of declaring the army had regained control.
“The airfield area was the only one we needed to clear and we did that this morning. It’s completely safe,” Vidigal assured.
“I think that it is a significant number of terrorists who were shot down,” he said, adding the authorities would clarify the exact number later.
Footage broadcast by TVM showed soldiers hastily pulling black plastic sheets over a dead body on the street.
Crews on site filmed the blackened remains of several buildings, including banks, the town’s hospital and the state prosecutor’s office.
Heavily-armed soldiers stood on the street as a few remaining residents slowly picked through debris.
Some collected bags of grain, while one man was shown trying to clear a destroyed stall.
Cabo Delgado’s governor, Valygi Tualibo, painted a rosier picture, claiming Palma was back in government hands.
Visiting the town as part of Sunday’s media visit, Tualibo told reporters he was “greatly satisfied” with what he saw.
“The situation is bleak, but we are excited,” the governor said on TVM.
“Palma is under 100 percent control by Mozambican authorities.”
Thousands of Mozambican troops had already been deployed to Cabo Delgado before the attack on Palma.
But the army’s ability to fight the insurgency has long been questioned, with analysts pointing to poor training and lack of equipment.
Security forces have until now been bolstered by a South African private military company, Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), but its contract with the government ends this week.
DAG founder Lionel Dyck confirmed their involvement ended on April 6.
“God help the people,” he told AFP via WhatsApp on Monday, adding that it was “unlikely” soldiers had retaken Palma.
Vidigal noted the Total gas plant, which the company abandoned on Friday, was secure.
“The facilities are safe, they are protected,” he explained.
Total pulled out all its remaining staff on Friday, while the United Nations suspended civilian evacuation flights over security concerns.
More than 11,000 civilians are known to have fled Palma in recent days, according to the UN.
Police, communities across US fight back against anti-Asian hate crimes
Across the United States, law enforcement agencies are scrambling to better protect Asian communities amid a wave of violence targeting them since lockdowns
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters
SAN JOSE: More than a dozen San Jose, California, police officers walked through the white arches of the Grand Century Mall in “Little Saigon” to reassure a Vietnamese-American community fearful over the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States. The officers walked through the arcade of hair and nail salons, restaurants serving Vietnamese cuisine, and herbal medicine shops on Saturday, talking to business owners and patrons. They then conducted a similar tour of San Jose’s Japantown, where a citizen patrol group was formed following the deadly attacks on Asian spas in the Atlanta area on March 16. “We know that there is a lot of angst, fear with our Asian community,” said San Jose’s police chief, Anthony Mata, during his visit to Little Saigon. “It’s important for us to have that dialogue, engage with them and see how we can help.” Across the United States, law enforcement agencies are scrambling to better protect Asian communities amid a wave of violence targeting them since lockdowns to cope with the coronavirus pandemic began about a year ago. A recent report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, showed that while hate crimes overall in the United States had fallen slightly in 2020, crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) had jumped by 145%. A vicious assault last week in which a man kicked a 65-year-old immigrant from the Philippines in New York City multiple times was captured on video and went viral, further stoking fears about anti-Asian hate crimes. New York City has deployed a team of undercover Asian police officers. Other major cities, from San Jose to Chicago, have boosted patrols in Asian neighborhoods and sought to forge closer ties with communities, some of which have sought to fill gaps the police can’t fill. Leanna Louie, who has organized residents to patrol San Francisco’s Chinatown, said the city’s police force of about 2,000 doesn’t have the resources. “It’s impossible,” she said. Paul Luu, chief executive officer of the Chinese American Service League, welcomed the “revved up” police presence in Chicago’s Chinatown, which he said built on an already supportive relationship that includes Chinese-speaking officers on the beat. His group is focused on educating the community on hate crimes and encouraging victims, many reluctant due to language barriers or wariness of the police, to come forward. Luu pointed to a recent attack on a 60-year-old Vietnamese immigrant on the North Side of Chicago who was initially reluctant to file a report. Official data shows Chicago recorded two anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020 — the same as 2019 — while such crimes spiked to 28 in New York last year from three in 2019. “The numbers may be very low in Chicago, but it does not mean that it is not happening,” Luu said.
DRIVEN BY DISINFORMATION Not everyone believes more policing is the answer. Grace Pai, director of organizing at the Chicago branch of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said she is against a larger police presence, citing distrust of law enforcement. Pai said the police response in the Atlanta area shootings, where an officer seemed to minimize the attack by saying the shooter had “a really bad day,” was emblematic of a broader police bias. Six of the eight killed were of Asian descent. “Asian Americans have been negatively impacted by policing,” she said. “We really don’t see the police playing a role in stopping these crimes from occurring.” Since the Atlanta shootings, the Los Angeles Police Department has increased patrols and police visibility where many people of Asian heritage live and work, especially in and around Chinatown, Koreatown and Little Tokyo. Blake Chow, who is the AAPI coordinator for the Los Angeles Police Department, said comments made by then-President Donald Trump blaming the pandemic on China and using remarks such as the “kung flu” have contributed to anti-Asian sentiment. “We don’t have evidence of any hate group operating in LA that is focusing on the Asian, Pacific Islander community,” said Chow, a deputy police chief. “The rise is seen in individual acts and it seems driven by disinformation on COVID, some of it from the former president.” Chow said the department is holding forums with the AAPI community to get feedback on what more the police should do, as well as to educate community members on how to report troubling encounters, even if they may not amount to a crime, such as when someone utters a racial slur. “We want to document hate incidents, as they can be a forerunner to an actual hate crime. If we can document a pattern of conduct and track those, we can bring it to a judge for enhanced sentencing.” The rise in attacks so alarmed retired San Jose police veteran Rich Saito that he added a patrol unit to a community group keeping watch over Japantown. Deluged by offers to help, Saito said he has trained 40 to 50 volunteers to walk the streets and document and report any suspicious activity. “I’m very concerned about the safety of this community, especially the seniors,” said Saito, who escorted police chief Mata on a tour of the neighborhood on Saturday. “The police department does the best it can, but they can’t be here all the time, every day.”
Russia reports 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 343 deaths
The government coronavirus taskforce said 343 people had died in the past 24 hours
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia on Monday reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,876 in Moscow, taking the official national tally to 4,589,540.
The government coronavirus taskforce said 343 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 100,717. The statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a much higher toll of 225,000 from April 2020 to February.
India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time
The Health Ministry reported 103,558 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours
The biggest contributor to the surge has been the western state of Maharashtra
Updated 05 April 2021
AP
NEW DELHI: India reported its biggest single-day spike in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began Monday, and officials in the hard-hit state home to Mumbai are returning to the closure of some businesses and places of worship in a bid to slow the spread.
The Health Ministry reported 103,558 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, topping the previous peak of 97,894 daily cases recorded in late September. Fatalities rose by 478, raising the country’s death toll to 165,101.
India now has a seven-day rolling average of more than 73,000 cases per day and infections in the country are being reported faster than anywhere else in the world.
The biggest contributor to the surge has been the western state of Maharashtra, home to the commercial capital of Mumbai. The state has contributed more than 55 percent of total cases in the country in the last two weeks.
The state will start shutting cinemas, restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship from Monday evening. Authorities will also impose a complete lockdown at weekends.
Infections had receded in India for several months but started to rise again in late February. Since then, new cases have increased more than tenfold.
India has confirmed a new and potentially troublesome variant of the virus, but officials have cautioned against linking that or other variants to the surge.
Experts say the surge is blamed in part on growing disregard for social distancing and mask-wearing in public spaces, including public gatherings. Some say the government has been sending mixed messages.
As health officials continue to warn of gatherings in public places, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party leaders continue to hold mammoth rallies in several states where local elections are underway.
Modi’s government has also allowed a huge monthlong Hindu festival to go ahead on the banks of the Ganges River in northern Uttarakhand state. The festival draws tens of thousands of devotees daily.
India has intensified its vaccination drive in recent weeks, now administering over 3 million jabs a day. But the shots have been slow to reach India’s nearly 1.4 billion people.
More than 76 million Indians have received at least one shot, but only 9.5 million of them have received both. Health officials want to cover 300 million people by August, but experts say the vaccinations need to move faster to stop the spread.
The country has launched the third phase of its coronavirus vaccination drive with those older than 45 eligible for the jab. In the first two phases, frontline workers and people above the age of 60 were eligible.
India has reported 12.6 million virus cases since the pandemic began, the highest after the United States and Brazil.