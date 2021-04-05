You are here

  • Home
  • Global money market funds obtain highest inflows in 14 weeks

Global money market funds obtain highest inflows in 14 weeks

Global money market funds obtain highest inflows in 14 weeks
Investors net bought $8.4 billion worth of global bond funds, which was about 19 percent higher than the previous week. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vju4r

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Global money market funds obtain highest inflows in 14 weeks

Global money market funds obtain highest inflows in 14 weeks
  • Global money market funds received inflows of $44.7 billion in the week, data from Refinitiv Lipper shows
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Investments into money market funds surged to the highest this year in the week ended March 31, as investors favored safety amid a fall in bond prices and fresh lockdowns in Europe, with the region grappling to contain a rising number of coronavirus infections.

Global money market funds received inflows of $44.7 billion in the week, the biggest since the week ended Dec. 30, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.

On the other hand, equity funds obtained inflows of $17.6 billion, the lowest in three weeks, pressured by a surge in US bond yields.

Overall, equity funds received net buying of $289.6 billion in the first quarter, the biggest since at least 2013, though the inflows slowed by the end of the quarter.

In the last week, equity inflows were led by the financial sector which saw a net buying of 2.37 billion, while industrial sector received $1.1. billion, the biggest in four weeks.

Higher oil prices bolstered inflows into energy sector funds. However, precious metal funds continued to witness outflows due to a fall in gold prices.

Gold fell 11 percent in the first quarter of this year, marking its worst start to the year since 1982.

Investments into China-focused equity funds dropped to $148 million in the last week, the lowest in three weeks, on concerns over sanctions imposed by the US and its allies on officials in China’s Xinjiang region over allegations of human rights abuses, prompting retaliatory sanctions from Beijing.

Meanwhile, investors net bought $8.4 billion worth of global bond funds, which was about 19 percent higher than the previous week. boosted by inflows into US medium-term bonds and high-yield bonds.

An analysis of 23,671 emerging-market funds showed equity funds attracted $2.06 billion in inflows, a two-fold increase from the preceding week, while bond funds saw $981 million in outflows.

Topics: Global money market investments

Related

US money market funds attract $21.4 billion
Business & Economy
US money market funds attract $21.4 billion
CMA’s Smart Investor program participates in Global Money Week
Corporate News
CMA’s Smart Investor program participates in Global Money Week

Saudi Arabia’s family businesses get help to join e-commerce boom

Saudi Arabia’s family businesses get help to join e-commerce boom
Updated 06 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

Saudi Arabia’s family businesses get help to join e-commerce boom

Saudi Arabia’s family businesses get help to join e-commerce boom
  • Revenue in the Saudi e-commerce market is projected to reach $7.05bn in 2021, according to data
Updated 06 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Social Development Bank (SDB) on Monday signed cooperation agreements with technology companies to help family businesses join the country’s booming e-commerce sector.

The agreements, which were signed in Riyadh, will help families set up and manage their own online stores.

With the pandemic rapidly accelerating the already fast-growing adoption of online shopping in Saudi Arabia, the initiative offers families the infrastructure to adjust and grow in the virtual market.

According to research from global Amazon agency and marketplace consultancy Podean, half of the Kingdom’s consumers shop online at least every week.

Around 24 percent of those surveyed by Podean said they shopped online two to three times a week, 11 percent said they shopped daily, and 15 percent said they shopped once a week.

Revenue in the Saudi e-commerce market is projected to reach $7.05 billion in 2021, according to data firm Statista. 

The numbers are expected to show an annual growth rate of 5.38 percent in the coming years, resulting in a projected market volume of $8.69 billion by 2025.

There are over 100,000 productive families that have been funded by financing intermediaries through the SBD with a total value of over SR1.3 billion ($350 million). In recent years, numerous initiatives have targeted these family firms in order to empower them and enhance their support to the national economy, including funding, training, and other incentives.

One of the most important steps taken by the SDB is the National Platform for Productive Families. 

Launched in 2019 it offers a range of services, including certifying family businesses, funding opportunities, providing saving services, and allowing families to benefit from sales networks.

The bank’s Productive Family Certificate, issued through the platform, aims to empower family businesses and transform them into defined economic entities, enhance the reliability of their products and facilitate their access to markets. 

Over 74,000 such certificates have been issued through the platform so far, and financing services have covered family businesses in more than 85 Saudi cities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia e-commerce

Related

Saudia signs new flight deal to help boost e-commerce
Business & Economy
Saudia signs new flight deal to help boost e-commerce
Saudi Arabia’s new instant payment system seen as catalyst for e-commerce, fintech sectors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s new instant payment system seen as catalyst for e-commerce, fintech sectors

Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves rise

Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves rise
Updated 06 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves rise

Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves rise
  • The country’s reserves rose by $136 million in March, up from $40.201 billion at the end of February and $40.101 billion in January
Updated 06 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves rose for the ninth consecutive month in March, reaching $40.337 billion, according to Central Bank of Egypt figures.

The country’s reserves rose by $136 million in March, up from $40.201 billion at the end of February and $40.101 billion in January.

This continued rise is despite the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic last year, when Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves lost about $9.4 billion between March and May 2020. On May 12, Egypt received $2.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund.

Recent official data revealed that the country’s trade balance deficit decreased by about 18.2 percent to $3.15 billion during January, compared with about $3.85 billion during the same period last year.

According to the latest data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), the value of exports decreased by 8.4 percent, reaching about $2.5 billion during January, compared with about $2.72 billion during January 2020.

CAPMAS attributed this to a decline in exports of some commodities, with exports of petroleum products down by 2.5 percent, crude oil exports by 11.9 percent, ready-made clothes exports down by 8 percent, and exports of pasta and various food preparations down by 2.3 percent.

However, some exports did see increases, with fertilizer exports up by 19.3 percent, fresh fruit exports up by 17.9 percent, plastics exports up by 11.5 percent and an increase carpet and kilims exports by 7.1 percent.

Egyptian imports decreased by 13.9 percent, reaching about $5.65 billion during January 2021, compared with about $6.57 billion for the same month of 2020.

CAPMAS attributed this to a 9.5 percent decline in imports of petroleum products, a 14.1 percent decline in passenger car imports, a 3.7 percent decline in imports of raw materials of iron or steel and crude oil imports down by 53.7 percent.

The value of imports of some commodities increased in January, such as soybeans (up by 162.4 percent), corn (up 43.9 percent), plastics (up 18.9 percent) and medicines and pharmaceuticals (up 12 percent).

Topics: Egypt Central Bank of Egypt

Related

Sawiris aims to become Egypt’s number one gold investor, eyes bank license
Business & Economy
Sawiris aims to become Egypt’s number one gold investor, eyes bank license
Special Egyptian officials: Third coronavirus wave will begin with Ramadan
Middle-East
Egyptian officials: Third coronavirus wave will begin with Ramadan

Sawiris aims to become Egypt’s number one gold investor, eyes bank license

Sawiris aims to become Egypt’s number one gold investor, eyes bank license
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

Sawiris aims to become Egypt’s number one gold investor, eyes bank license

Sawiris aims to become Egypt’s number one gold investor, eyes bank license
  • May list Ora developer unit shares
  • Targets mining sector expansion
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris wants to become the country’s number one gold investor and has not given up on winning a license to operate a bank.
The Orascom Investment Holding boss made the disclosure during a conference on Monday, Al Arabiya reported.
He currently ranks among the top 10 investors in the mining and gold sector in the African market and wants to become the number one player.
The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources recently announced the signing of contracts with AKH Gold, a company affiliated to Sawiris, with a total investment of about $4.1 million, to search for gold in the country’s Eastern Desert.
Sawiris also discussed plans to develop a residential real estate project in Sohag, on the west bank of the Nile.
He said that his company, Ora Developers, may list its shares on the Egyptian bourse and that a final decision would be taken once it started to deliver its projects.

Related

Top Egypt businessman Sawiris testifies at Al-Jazeera retrial
Middle-East
Top Egypt businessman Sawiris testifies at Al-Jazeera retrial
Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris vows to be at ‘forefront of investors’ in Sudan
Middle-East
Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris vows to be at ‘forefront of investors’ in Sudan

$266m Jadwa Investment fund aims to build 1,500 homes in Riyadh

$266m Jadwa Investment fund aims to build 1,500 homes in Riyadh
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

$266m Jadwa Investment fund aims to build 1,500 homes in Riyadh

$266m Jadwa Investment fund aims to build 1,500 homes in Riyadh
  • Home ownership in the Kingdom to rise to 70 percent
  • Mid to high-income famiies targeted by fund
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Riyadh-based investment management and advisory firm Jadwa Investment has launched a SR1 billion ($266 million) Shariah-compliant real estate fund to develop more than 1,500 homes in the Saudi capital.
The Aldar Investment Fund has been set up in partnership with Almajdiah Group and Riyad Bank and will have a term of three years plus two one-year extensions.
The fund aims to develop more than 1,500 residential units at sites throughout Riyadh, targeting mid- to high-income Saudi households, and forms part of the government’s wider Vision 2030 ambition to increase home ownership in the Kingdom to 70 percent, up from 50 percent in 2018.
Haitham Al-Ghannam, managing director and head of real estate at Jadwa Investment, said: “The record demand shown during the fund’s offering period demonstrates the attractiveness of the local residential real estate market today, particularly in Riyadh, where we intend to expand further.”
Jadwa Investment last year saw its investment advisory practice cross the SR30 billion milestone in assets under advisement, a significant rise on last year’s SR13.4 billion.
Ghanem Alghanem, managing director of investment management advisory at Jadwa Investment, told Arab News last year that the firm had plans to launch a number of new funds in 2021.
“Our international infrastructure fund and international leasing fund will respond to increased client appetite for diversification into asset classes with a lower correlation to public markets.
“Our international multi-strategy private equity fund will respond to the need for growth assets in a low-yield environment. All three funds should be launched during 2021,” he said.

Related

Saudi Fund for Development finances 240 projects in 42 countries
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Fund for Development finances 240 projects in 42 countries
Saudi Real Estate Refinance assets may double as mortgage sector booms
Business & Economy
Saudi Real Estate Refinance assets may double as mortgage sector booms

Saudi Kafalah loan guarantees double to $7.9bn

Saudi Kafalah loan guarantees double to $7.9bn
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Kafalah loan guarantees double to $7.9bn

Saudi Kafalah loan guarantees double to $7.9bn
  • Guarantees stood at SR30 billion ($7.9 billion) at the end of 2020, double the 2019 figure
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 10,000 establishments are now benefiting from the Kafalah Fund in Saudi Arabia, SPA reported.
Guarantees stood at SR30 billion ($7.9 billion) at the end of 2020, double the 2019 figure, the news agency said, citing program CEO Homam Hashem.
The fund aims to assist small and medium-sized enterprises in obtaining Islamic finance needed to develop and expand their businesses.
The wholesale and retail sectors were the biggest beneficiaries with more than 2,000 establishments — a 254 percent increase compared to a year earlier.
Riyadh ranked first in terms of the number of companies benefiting from the fund, followed by the Eastern Province and Makkah in third place.

Topics: Saudi Arabia loans

Related

Saudi big data marketing platform raises $2.6m funding
Business & Economy
Saudi big data marketing platform raises $2.6m funding
Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute
Business & Economy
Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute

Latest updates

Middle East climate leaders and global partners vow to step up climate action
Middle East climate leaders and global partners vow to step up climate action
Saudi Arabia has ‘important role’ to play in Africa, says EU envoy for Ethiopia
Saudi Arabia has ‘important role’ to play in Africa, says EU envoy for Ethiopia
1,800 inmates escape Nigeria prison after gunmen attack
1,800 inmates escape Nigeria prison after gunmen attack
India takes aim at Maoists after deadly jungle ambush
India takes aim at Maoists after deadly jungle ambush
Pakistan International Airlines wants more flights to UK ahead of travel ban
Pakistan International Airlines wants more flights to UK ahead of travel ban

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.