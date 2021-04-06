Asian business leaders discuss globalization and overcoming crisis

DUBAI: The Asian Business Leaders Forum Talks Virtual Conclave met on Tuesday, with speakers discussing globalization, the COVID-19 pandemic and overcoming times of crisis.
One of the speakers was India’s ambassador to the UAE, Pavan Kapoor, who believed that leaders should be adaptive during challenging times. He said it was important for them to be open to collaboration and working with others, especially in the face of the current pandemic because it had negatively affected everyone.
“I think certainly leaders need to be much more agile, they need to be flexible, they need to adapt to situations which they may have foreseen or not foreseen,” he told delegates.
He said that effective leadership must include the understanding that mistakes “can be made” in order to maintain rapport and trust with the public, and he touched on the UAE’s work with India in several sectors such as the repatriation of Indian citizens and economic cooperation.
The Gulf country imports sizable amounts of food from India but, despite national lockdowns on travel, exports were not affected.
“We ensured that even when there was a lockdown in India food supplies kept coming from India to the UAE,” Kapoor said.
The two countries were working on a food corridor and had also cooperated on coronavirus vaccines, the ambassador added.
“We were able to send about 200,000 doses of the made in India AstraZeneca vaccine.”
The president and CEO of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Yu Tao, said the pandemic may actually speed up advancement in the construction industry, which had traditionally been more conservative.
He said there were three technologies that would help the industry – automation, digitization and offset fabrication - and that the sector’s recovery would be beneficial to the overall economy, especially after the effects of COVID-19.
The pandemic and international suspension of travel have affected the global economy and globalization, causing several countries to reconsider their reliance on imports and exports.
But co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu, said that globalization was suffering even before the spread of COVID-19.
“Globalization faced challenges before the coronavirus pandemic. I would say imbalances in the world are one of the obstacles.”
He explained that imbalances in terms of exports and imports may affect the policies that countries decided to adopt, and that the issue had started since the 2008 global financial crisis.
“When you are a trade-dependent nation you have to look at what to do, how should they act if other countries become more protectionist. The balancing act in the global economy of export and import could look like protectionism in the beginning. You have to look at it country by country on how to resolve the economic issues caused by the pandemic.”
Not all sectors of the economy were equally affected by the pandemic though, with some having to speed up their operations in order to meet the increase in demand. One example, the event heard, was the medical sector.
Co-chairperson of the UAE’s Zulekha Healthcare Group, Zanubia Shams, talked about how the pandemic had affected the business.
“A lot of our operations have changed a little bit. We had a lot of worry when COVID-19 just hit,” she said. But digitization and the agile diffusion of information had helped the company to stay afloat, especially the speed of the UAE’s Ministry of Health distribution of research and findings to healthcare facilities.
GENEVA: Swiss bank Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced the departure of two top executives and said it expects a one-time charge of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.7 billion) in connection with a previously announced default of a US hedge fund on margin calls.
The Zurich-based bank said it provisionally expects to report a loss of 900 million francs for the first quarter — though final figures are still being worked out. Credit Suisse said it has suspended a share buyback program and reduced its dividend in the wake of the default.
“The significant loss in our prime services business relating to the failure of a US-based hedge fund is unacceptable,” CEO Thomas Gottstein said. “Serious lessons will be learned.”
The bank said it has launched two investigations “to be carried out by external parties,” and said Brian Chin, the head of Credit Suisse’s investment bank, and chief compliance and risk officer Lara Warner will leave the bank.
Credit Suisse didn’t identify the hedge fund or the other banks affected, or give other details of what happened. News reports identified the hedge fund as New York-based Archegos Capital Management, whose default also ensnared Japan’s Nomura.
The Financial Times reported last month that Archegos had large exposures to ViacomCBS and some Chinese technology stocks and was hit hard after a drop in shares of the US media group in March.
A margin call is triggered when investors borrow using their stock portfolio as collateral and have to make up the balance required by banks when the share prices fall and the collateral is worth less.
RIYADH: With direct investment amounting to more than €3.7 billion ($4.37 billion), France is one of the largest investors in Saudi Arabia. Projects relating to the Vision 2030 program to diversify the Saudi economy offer yet more opportunities for strengthening the bilateral partnership. France is keen to share its expertise in such fields as energy, water, transport, new technology, and aerospace.
For Saudi investors, France’s innovation ecosystem and location make it an ideal gateway for trade with the EU. Franck Riester, French minister delegate for foreign trade and economic attractiveness, touched on these issues and more during an exclusive interview with Arab News.
In particular, the minister said French companies are committed to increasing and diversifying their investments in the Saudi economy and have already identified significant opportunities, from renewable energy to healthcare to tourism.
Q. What are the key objectives of your current visit to Saudi Arabia?
A. France and Saudi Arabia have a long history of rich and fruitful cooperation, which we wish to further develop. I first visited the Kingdom in 2019 as minister of culture for the launch of the breathtaking AlUla project, highlighting the exceptional heritage of Saudi Arabia and the partnership with French cultural organizations.
I am here in Riyadh today to develop the economic relationship between France and Saudi Arabia, especially in the framework of the partnership agreed between President Emmanuel Macron and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his official visit to France on April 18, 2018.
Our two countries share the same ambition in key sectors such as the ecological transition and technological revolution. This common ground provides for concrete business opportunities. Together with my counterpart, Khaled Al-Falih, with whom I have had the pleasure to exchange regularly, we aim to give shape to the economic component of this partnership by discussing shared investment opportunities in both countries.
My current visit is another step forward in our enduring and flourishing economic relationship, and I already hope to come back to the Kingdom to fully grasp its beauty and potential.
Q. France is one of the largest investors in Saudi Arabia, with direct investment amounting to more than €3.7 billion. Do you see room for growth as Saudi Arabia diversifies its economy under Vision 2030?
A. French companies are committed to increasing and diversifying their investment in the Saudi economy, in line with the priorities of the Vision 2030 especially in renewable energy, hydrogen, water and environment, healthcare, digital economy, smart cities, and of course tourism services and infrastructure.
French companies are renowned all over the world for their know-how and expertise, which make them ideally suited to meet the high expectations of the Vision 2030 program. That includes the tech sector: I am well aware that the French tech ecosystem is not always well identified in the Middle East. And yet, our striving tech scene is one of the most innovative and dynamic in Europe and in the world, now counting 10 “unicorns” and aiming for 25 by 2022.
Q. At a time when many governments are tightening their belts, Saudi Arabia has launched projects across sectors in recent months totaling trillions of dollars. Do you see big opportunities for French companies?
A. Saudi Arabia has made the right call: The time to invest and prepare for the post-COVID19 world is now. France is on the same page. We have launched a €100 billion recovery and investment plan to support the long-term economic development of our companies, including the green and digital transitions.
I note that France and Saudi Arabia have made the same choices for the future: Our priorities are aligned. Hence, French companies will find huge investment opportunities in those sectors in the Saudi economy.
Q. Will French companies be investing in some of these projects, such as The Line in Neom, or do they primarily see themselves as bidders and executors of project contracts?
A. French companies have great ambition to be major partners in the giga-projects, among them, Neom, and more broadly the Red Sea Project, Amaala, Qiddiya, and AlUla projects. Unique in their scope, these projects act as a catalyst for French investments across many areas, covering new technology and innovative solutions, tourism and entertainment, arts, and culture. The unmatched track records of our industrial and technological flagships speak for themselves. Our companies offer a full array of expertise, from the early stages of any given project to its final implementation. They are used to partnering with foreign companies. I am therefore highly confident in their ability to meet the expectations of the Kingdom.
Q. The recently announced Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives call for cooperation to tackle the environmental challenges facing Saudi Arabia and the wider region. As a minister of a country that facilitated the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, what is your take?
A. We welcome and support the crown prince’s initiative. It is essential that Saudi Arabia becomes a regional and global beacon in the fight against climate change. The Green initiative sends a very positive signal in the perspective of the upcoming COP26. In recent years, France has been strongly committed to making globalization more sustainable. I believe that greening international trade is key to reach this goal, hence the need to put environmental considerations at the heart of the multilateral rules which organize trade. It is a priority we defend at the WTO with our European partners.
Q. According to the UN Development Program’s top energy expert, Saudi Arabia could be the leader of the energy revolution of tomorrow. Do you see any role for French expertise and knowhow in such a revolution?
A. Absolutely. The French-Saudi partnership in the energy sector is deep-rooted and mutual trust in terms of expertise and innovation is high. French companies and researchers are working hard to develop with their partners the energy technologies of tomorrow, which will enable us to put the energy transition at the core of the world economic recovery, of our industrial diversification and our common strategies for massive decarbonization of our energy mixes.
For example, French firms have already had great success in accompanying Saudi Arabia with ambitious plans to massively develop renewable energies. Many more concrete joint projects are to come in the field of decarbonized energies, as we are allocating massive means in France to green our economy.
Q. Not many countries have a minister delegate for foreign trade and economic attractiveness. What do you consider to be the highlights of France’s economic attractiveness?
A. Foreign trade and economic attractiveness are two sides of the same coin: It means we implement a pro-business agenda making our economy, and the companies based in our country, more competitive, innovative, and ready to take on the world. This strategy is already bearing tangible results: In 2019, France became the leading country in Europe for inbound foreign investment, for the first time ever — and stayed strong in 2020 despite the global shock on foreign direct investment (FDI).
Investors choose France because of its core assets: A central geographical situation within the EU, a highly qualified workforce, world-class infrastructure, available and cheap energy, and a strong internal market. France is the number one country in Europe for FDI in research and development and in the industrial sector. The €100 billion “France Relance” stimulus package will make it the first green economy and innovation ecosystem in Europe. We work hard to make Saudi companies willing to expand to Europe elect France as their HQ and production hub.
Q. French expertise has traditionally been in such sectors as energy, water, transport, innovation, new technology, and aerospace. Are we missing out anything that Saudi Arabia could benefit from?
A. I am convinced that French expertise in healthcare and the dynamism of the health-tech ecosystem could greatly contribute to the Kingdom’s ambitious goals regarding the health sector, and set the foundations for a sustainable relationship between our countries. I know our companies are willing to go in that direction.
France is also one of the world’s leading agrifood exporters. Our products are renowned for their high quality, in both taste and health, as well as for their traceability. Finally, regarding Saudi Arabia’s strong ambitions in terms of urban development, France would be keen to offer more of its proven expertise and best technologies to design, build, and manage smart and sustainable cities, while meeting high environmental and quality standards.
RIYADH: The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has pledged $200 million to the 2021-2025 Raise Your Hand financing campaign of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), it was announced on Tuesday.
GPE is a partnership and funding platform that aims to strengthen education systems in lower-income countries and increase the number of children in school and learning.
The announcement was made at the Middle East launch of GPE’s Case for Investment, which calls on global leaders to pledge at least $5 billion toward education in 90 lower-income countries and territories.
“Our objective is to raise $400 million in the Arab countries,” Serigne Mbaye Thiam, GPE board vice chair and Senegal’s minister of water and sanitation, told Arab News on the first day of his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.
“GPE welcomes this generous pledge from leading regional organizations. We believe this is going to encourage other funds to contribute.”
IsDB has pledged $200 million in concessional loans to boost lower-income countries’ access to finance for education, representing half the total sought from the Arab Coordination Group of Arab financial development institutions.
Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, pledged to contribute $2.5 million.
“With contributions from donors like the IsDB and Dubai Cares, GPE’s financing campaign is an opportunity for Arab leaders to step up and transform the education system for the world’s most vulnerable children with a chance to learn and access education,” Thiam said.
“We know that the Middle Eastern countries have a deeply rooted tradition of generosity and dedication to quality education,” he added.
“Gulf countries have played a vital role in supporting education systems in lower-income countries. Education is the key to creating a more peaceful, equitable and prosperous world.”
The Raise Your Hand campaign will culminate on July 28-29 in London at a landmark summit to finance GPE.
The summit will be co-hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Thiam said.
DUBAI: SABIC is looking at converting plastic waste into a form of oil as part of its circular economy push.
The Riyadh-headquartered company also plans to establish its first chemical recycling project after signing an initial agreement with Saudi Investment Recycling Company, a unit of the Public Investment Fund.
Pyrolysis oil can be used for several purposes including producing heat, cooling and general electricity.
“This strategic collaboration will help us in our efforts to contribute to fulfilling the Kingdom’s waste management objectives aligned with Saudi Vision 2030,” said Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC vice chairman and CEO. “This also reinforces the Saudi G20 Presidency’s commitment to Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) ensuring a sustainable future focusing on environment, energy and climate,” he added.
SIRC aims to use mixed plastic waste to be used as feedstock to be converted into pyrolysis oil.
The company will source, collect, sort and supply the feedstock for the chemical recycling facility from municipal solid waste.
Reuters
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s finance ministry said the central bank agreed on Tuesday to provide by the end of the month the documents required by Alvarez & Marsal for a stalled forensic audit.
The audit, which hit a roadblock last year, is a key condition for foreign aid that Lebanon badly needs as it grapples with a financial collapse rooted in decades of waste and graft. The currency has crashed and banks are paralyzed.
When restructuring consultancy A&M withdrew from the audit last November, it said it had not received the information it needed from Lebanon’s central bank.
Parliament agreed in December to lift banking secrecy for one year, amid much back-and-forth between Lebanese officials including the ministry and the central bank over whether certain information could be disclosed.
After a meeting with the central bank and A&M on Tuesday, the finance ministry said the bank confirmed its commitment to an audit and to deadlines to provide the necessary documents. It said attendees would stay in contact “in order to re-activate the forensic audit and evaluate the current development.”
There was no immediate comment from the central bank or A&M.