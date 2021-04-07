You are here

Saudi stock index crosses 10,000 in mixed trade
The Kingdom has introduced a raft of reforms to attract overseas share buyers, which first opened to foreign investors in 2015. (AFP)
Saudi stock index crosses 10,000 in mixed trade
  • The Tadawul All Share Index was up 0.2 percent 10,011.95 shortly after the market opened
DUBAI: The main Saudi share index broke through the 10,000 barrier on Wednesday as banking and transportation stocks led gains in mixed trading.
The Tadawul All Share Index was up 0.2 percent at 10,011.95 shortly after the market opened before dipping back into negative territory later in the session.


The Kingdom has introduced a raft of reforms to attract overseas share buyers, which first opened to foreign investors in 2015. Ongoing reforms, a firmer oil price and the rollout of vaccines has helped to boost investor sentiment in the market, which is dominated by retail investors.

Saudi Central Bank Governor Fahad Al-Mubarak on Tuesday said he expected the Kingdom's economic recovery to be “positive” this year, partly due to rebounding oil prices.
“Even though we’re sacrificing a little bit in the production, however achieving stable oil prices is good for Saudi Arabia, for producers, consumers and for the region,” he said at a virtual event organized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Earlier the Fund raised its forecast on Saudi Arabia’s economic growth in 2021 to 2.9 percent, compared to its January’s projections of 2.6 percent.

Bank stocks were among the gainers on Wednesday with Saudi National Bank edging 0.2 percent higher.
Saudi Arabia’s $2.7 trillion 10-year domestic investment program could benefit the Kingdom’s banking sector, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA) said on Tuesday.
“We think higher economic growth and increased demand for corporate debt could also be a significant positive for the banking industry,” BofA MENA economist Jean-Michel Saliba wrote in the report.

 

Saudi jeweler L'azurde gets regulator nod for $38.6m rights issue

Saudi jeweler L’azurde gets regulator nod for $38.6m rights issue
Saudi jeweler L'azurde gets regulator nod for $38.6m rights issue
  • The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the plan to increase its share capital by some SR145 million ($38.6 million)
DUBAI: The Saudi markets regulator has approved the proposed rights issue of jeweler L’azurde.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the plan to increase its share capital by some SR145 million ($38.6 million), the Riyadh-based company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

“The reason for a capital increase is to support future expansion activities and provide working capital to increase operational capacity and to reduce debt to equity ratio,” L’azurde said in the filing.
The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the global jewelry sector as many bricks and mortar retailers were forced to close while in some countries, weddings and other celebrations were also put on hold which in turn hit sales of gold and diamonds.
L’azurde is the region’s largest gold and jewelry designer, manufacturer, and fourth-largest jewelry manufacturer worldwide, according to its website.

 

KPMG Saudi unit changes corporate structure to allow for expansion

KPMG Saudi unit changes corporate structure to allow for expansion
KPMG Saudi unit changes corporate structure to allow for expansion
  • Becomes closed joint stock company
  • More companies set up Kingdom regional HQs
DUBAI: KPMG said it will convert its Saudi Arabian unit from a professional partnership to a closed joint stock company, enabling the audit and advisory firm to expand across the Kingdom and in the regional market.
The move, approved by the Saudi Ministry of Commerce, is also aimed at creating job opportunities for Saudi citizens and allowing a new stream of shareholding from investors, who could be from professions outside the service sector.
Saudi Arabia has launched sweeping economic and social reforms to make the Kingdom an easier place to live and work and cut the red tape that had long deterred international investment.
At the same time, a Saudi ultimatum in mid-February has prompted some to rethink their strategy: from 2024, companies seeking state contracts in the Middle East’s biggest economy must have offices in the Kingdom.
“We are delighted to be the first professional services company in the Kingdom to transform from a partnership into a joint stock company,” Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Fozan, chairman of KPMG Professional Services said, in a statement.
“For us, the decision to transition is in line with our strategy for expansion in the Kingdom and allowing the entry of new partners and shareholders.”

Time Out’s market in Dubai opens

Time Out's market in Dubai opens
Time Out's market in Dubai opens
  • The market is located in Dubai’s downtown area, and is spread across 43,000 square feet
DUBAI: Global media and hospitality company, Time Out, has opened its own market in Dubai, boasting a line-up of both homegrown and international culinary talent.

Launched in partnership with the emirate’s biggest developer Emaar, the market is located in Dubai’s downtown area, and is spread across 43,000 square feet. It overlooks the Dubai fountain and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The new Time Out destination brings the company’s total markets to seven across the globe – it has markets in Boston, New York, Chicago, Montreal, and Lisbon, all of which are shut but are expected to reopen in the second quarter.

Tourism and entertainment activities in Dubai have gradually returned to normal as the emirate navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saving for a rainy day in Dubai? National Bonds customers jump

Saving for a rainy day in Dubai? National Bonds customers jump
Saving for a rainy day in Dubai? National Bonds customers jump
  • The Shariah-compliant company said it had the highest return rate in the region during the same period
DUBAI: Dubai may not get too many rainy days but that is not stopping residents of the emirate saving up for one.

National Bonds, a Dubai-owned savings and investment company, raked in 8.8 billion dirhams ($2.4 billion) last year, up 13 percent despite the pandemic.

The Shariah-compliant company said it had the highest return rate in the region during the same period – investors with bonds of 1 million dirhams and above earned a minimum of 2.95 percent.
Regular savers also rose by 21 percent year-on-year in 2020, the company said.
The pandemic has delivered mixed financial fortunes for people worldwide. While many have suffered financial hardship after losing their jobs, others have seen their savings grow because of reduced traveling costs as a result of working from home. At the same time the closure of entertainment venues and a lack of overseas holiday options have also boosted savings.
“During crises, especially those where the end is unforeseen, individuals cut their expenses and start building their emergency savings as a precautionary measure for themselves and their families,” National Bonds’ Chairman Khalifa Al-Daboos said.
The growth in investments was also a reflection of increased bondholders’ confidence, the company’s chief executive, Mohammed Qasim Al-Ali said.

UAE’s GMG to set up Saudi HQ in Riyadh, double KSA workforce

UAE's GMG to set up Saudi HQ in Riyadh, double KSA workforce
UAE's GMG to set up Saudi HQ in Riyadh, double KSA workforce
  • Gulf Marketing Group has been in the Kingdom for 15 years, operates the popular Sun and Sand Sports brand
DUBAI: Gulf Marketing Group (GMG), a Dubai-based, family-owned conglomerate, has opened its new Saudi head office in Riyadh, and is aiming to double its workforce to over 2,400 once coronavirus disease (COVID-19) travel and restrictions are lifted.

Founded in Dubai in 1978 by the Baker family, the company operates around 90 brands across a multitude of retail sectors, including the Sun and Sand Sports chain, which is the Middle East’s largest sports retailer and distributes global brands such as Nike, Columbia and Vans.

GMG has been present in Saudi Arabia since 2006 and operates approximately 90 outlets across the Kingdom. In addition to Sun and Sand Sports, the company also plans to introduce some of its other portfolio brands, especially in the food and healthcare sector. 

“The fact that our new Riyadh headquarters is three times bigger than our old offices clearly signals the scale of our ambitions in Saudi Arabia and our commitment to invest — not only in brick-and-mortar operations but also in our people, over half of whom are Saudi citizens,” the group’s deputy chairman and CEO, Mohammad A. Baker, said in a statement.

“Next year, we celebrate 15 years in Saudi Arabia, and strengthening our presence in the Kingdom is essential if we are to realize the next phase of our growth in the region’s largest economy and one of the fastest-growing retail markets.

“We believe Saudi Arabia has immense untapped potential. The government’s recent initiative calling upon the international private sector to further invest in the Kingdom is to be welcomed, particularly because it will pave the way for further job creation,” Baker said.

While COVID-19 saw many retail and entertainment facilities in the Kingdom shut due to attempts to restrict the spread of the disease, GMG said 2020 was actually a positive year for the group.

“COVID-19 was quite devastating … But, in terms of business and the landscape of sports within our countries that we operated in, it was actually a positive. It has allowed people to relook at their health, their bodies … So, our business actually flourished, not to the extent that we want it, but still it improved,” Baker told Arab News.

In addition to doubling its workforce, GMG also plans to launch bigger stores in the Kingdom, similar in size to the flagship outlets it operates in Dubai. “The importance and opportunity within Saudi Arabia, it is massive,” he said. “We still have a lot to do … and I think Saudi is going to be the key market for us to right now conquer and expand.”

The company opened a new 23,000 square meter warehouse outside Riyadh in January, adding to its existing office and warehousing facilities in Jeddah. Baker said it is also looking at developing more such facilities across the Kingdom, once the paperwork and approvals are in place.

It is not just in the bricks and mortar sector that GMG is aiming to expand, Baker said. It also plans to develop its e-commerce sector and bump up its online presence and e-commerce payment facilities. “Our averages are very much similar to the industry average. So, (the physical to online ratio) is coming to 90-10, and our aim is to change that and take it to 50-50,” he said, without giving a specific timeframe.

