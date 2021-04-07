You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli police block Palestinian election meeting in Jerusalem

Israeli police block Palestinian election meeting in Jerusalem

Israeli police block Palestinian election meeting in Jerusalem
Authorities issued an order against the Ambassador Hotel, which was hosting an election-related event, demanding the hotel ensured that the event did not happen. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yvhuj

Updated 40 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Israeli police block Palestinian election meeting in Jerusalem

Israeli police block Palestinian election meeting in Jerusalem
  • Authorities issued an order against the Ambassador Hotel, which was hosting an election-related event, demanding the hotel ensured that the event did not happen.
Updated 40 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Israeli police have given their first public signal of opposition to the participation of Palestinians from East Jerusalem in the May 22 elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council.

Authorities issued an order against the Ambassador Hotel, which was hosting an election-related event, demanding the hotel ensured that the event did not happen. Samer, a receptionist at the hotel, told Arab News that the police came with a written order to close the hall which was expected to hold the meeting. All of those invited were asked not to hold the meeting per the orders of the Israeli police.

Israeli police spokesman Wasim Bader told Arab News that a suspect was arrested and questioned but later released. "The Israel police will continue to monitor and act against any violation of the law," he said.

Ghada Abu Rabae, a candidate for the Palestinian elections on the official Fatah list, told Arab News that she was given a written order to come to the police station where she was warned not to participate in the elections and then let go.

She later tweeted that the attempts to intimidate Palestinians from Jerusalem will not work. “I and all my family and friends will not be discouraged and we will continue to insist on our right to participate in the Palestinian democratic process in Jerusalem. Neither their security threats nor intimidation will stop us from insisting that Jerusalem is our capital.”

Nader Salaymeh, another Fatah candidate who attended the meeting, told Arab news that the police intervention was a violation of signed agreements.

“This was a meeting for civil society organizations in Jerusalem to discuss the upcoming elections,” he said.

Salaymeh insists that Jerusalemites are allowed as per the Oslo Accords to participate in elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council.

He added: “Any effort to stop our participation is a violation of the Declaration of Principles signed by Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in Washington in 1993.”

Salaymeh called on the international community to pay attention to the undemocratic actions of the Israeli authorities.

He said: “Article six of the Palestinian-Israeli Declaration of Principles details election arrangements concerning Jerusalem says that a subcommittee shall be established comprising representatives of the Palestinian Center Elections’ Commission and Israel, to coordinate issues relating to election campaigning in Jerusalem.”

No such subcommittee has been established despite four election cycles taking place involving Jerusalemites since 1993.

Topics: Jerusalem

Related

Special Minister calls for international action to end Jerusalem eviction of Palestinian families
Middle-East
Minister calls for international action to end Jerusalem eviction of Palestinian families
Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver in disputed incident
Middle-East
Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver in disputed incident

Morocco will keep coronavirus night curfew during Ramadan

Morocco will keep coronavirus night curfew during Ramadan
Updated 3 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Morocco will keep coronavirus night curfew during Ramadan

Morocco will keep coronavirus night curfew during Ramadan
Updated 3 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

RABAT: Morocco will keep its nightly curfew in place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan when people gather after breaking their fast at sunset, the government said on Wednesday, underlining resolve to counter new variants of the coronavirus.
The decision to keep the 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew will hurt restaurants, shops and markets that make most of their money in the evenings, especially during Ramadan, which this year will begin on April 13 and run through May 12. Moroccan law prohibts public eating by day during the fasting period.
Morocco will also maintain until June financial aid for workers in some of sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic including tourism.
The North African kingdom has confirmed almost half a million cases of COVID-19 and registered nearly 9,000 deaths from the global respiratory pandemic.
However, it has rolled out a vaccination campaign more rapidly than its neighbors, inoculating 4.38 million people with AstraZeneca and Sinopharm shots to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Ramadan Morocco

Related

The model gained international recognition after appearing on an H&M ad campaign. File/Getty
Lifestyle
Model Mariah Idrissi reveals Ramadan excitement in online series
Saudi authorities announce Ramadan procedures at Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities announce Ramadan procedures at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Ethiopia to go on filling Nile mega-dam despite impasse: Minister

Ethiopia to go on filling Nile mega-dam despite impasse: Minister
Updated 47 min 51 sec ago
AFP

Ethiopia to go on filling Nile mega-dam despite impasse: Minister

Ethiopia to go on filling Nile mega-dam despite impasse: Minister
  • The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has been a source of tension in the Nile River basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on it in 2011
Updated 47 min 51 sec ago
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia said Wednesday it would not be deterred from impounding water at its Nile mega-dam, despite a persistent impasse with downstream countries worried about their water supply.
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has been a source of tension in the Nile River basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on it in 2011.
Downstream neighbors Egypt and Sudan view the dam as a threat because of their dependence on Nile waters, while Ethiopia considers it essential for its electrification and development.
The latest round of talks concluded Tuesday in Kinshasa with no resolution to long-running disputes over how the dam will be operated.
But Ethiopian water minister Seleshi Bekele told a press conference Wednesday that Ethiopia would continue filling the dam’s massive reservoir during the upcoming rainy season, which normally begins in June or July.
“As construction progresses, filling takes place,” Seleshi said.
“We don’t deviate from that at all.”
The reservoir has a capacity of 74 billion cubic meters.
Filling began last year, with Ethiopia announcing in July 2020 it had hit its target of 4.9 billion cubic meters — enough to test the dam’s first two turbines, an important milestone on the way toward actually producing energy.
The goal is to impound an additional 13.5 billion cubic meters this year.
Egypt and Sudan wanted a trilateral agreement on the dam’s operations to be reached before reservoir filling began.
But Ethiopia says filling is a natural part of the dam’s construction, and is thus impossible to postpone.
Last year Sudan said the filling process caused water shortages including in the capital Khartoum.
Seleshi disputed this Wednesday but said Ethiopia had offered to share data with Sudan during filling this year, adding that officials “don’t want to be made accountable for problems that we haven’t created.”
He complained, though, that Sudan and Egypt spent most of the time in Kinshasa pushing for an elevated role in negotiations for observers South Africa, the United States and the European Union.
Ethiopia has rejected this, saying it would undermine the process headed by the Democratic Republic of Congo, the current chair of the African Union.
Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it expected talks to resume later this month.
Egypt has described them as the last chance to reach an agreement, after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said last week that the region faces “unimaginable instability” over the project.
Sudan’s foreign minister, Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, told reporters Tuesday that Ethiopia “threatens the people of the Nile basin, and Sudan directly.”
Seleshi on Wednesday played down the possibility that tensions over the dam would lead to conflict.
“This kind of thinking is unnecessary, and exaggerating this kind of thing doesn’t benefit any country,” he said.

Topics: Ethiopia Nile Grand Renaissance Dam

Related

Sudan warns Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam plans threaten the lives of 20 million
Middle-East
Sudan warns Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam plans threaten the lives of 20 million
Appeal for ‘fresh start’ as Nile dam talks kick off in DR Congo
Middle-East
Appeal for ‘fresh start’ as Nile dam talks kick off in DR Congo

Iran’s Rouhani says Vienna talks open ‘new chapter’

Iran’s Rouhani says Vienna talks open ‘new chapter’
Updated 43 min 33 sec ago
AFP

Iran’s Rouhani says Vienna talks open ‘new chapter’

Iran’s Rouhani says Vienna talks open ‘new chapter’
  • US President Joe Biden has said he is ready to reverse the decision of his predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw from the agreement and reimpose unilateral sanctions
Updated 43 min 33 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that talks in Vienna on rescuing a troubled 2015 nuclear deal had opened a “new chapter.”
An Iranian delegation met Tuesday with representatives of the remaining parties to the agreement to discuss how to bring Washington back into it and end crippling US sanctions and Iranian countermeasures.
US President Joe Biden has said he is ready to reverse the decision of his predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw from the agreement and reimpose unilateral sanctions.
But differences remain over the mechanics of the move as Tehran has since responded by suspending compliance with some of its own obligations under the deal.
The United States was not present at Tuesday’s discussions because Iran has refused to meet the US delegation so long as its sanctions remain in place.
Instead, the European Union acted as an intermediary, but all sides gave a positive assessment of the opening talks.
“A new chapter has just been opened yesterday,” Rouhani told a cabinet meeting Wednesday.
“If (Washington) shows it is honest and sincere, that’s all we ask... I think we’ll be able to negotiate in a short time, if necessary, with the (other parties to the deal).”
The talks are to resume in Vienna on Friday, a diplomat familiar with the discussions said.
The US delegation is to gather in a different hotel, with EU negotiators acting as go-betweens.
At the same time, two groups of experts — on lifting sanctions and nuclear issues — are working “to identify concrete measures to be taken by Washington and Tehran” to restore the deal, Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov said.
Washington gave an upbeat assessment of the opening session.
“We do see this as a constructive and certainly welcome step,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Topics: Iran

‘Sofagate’: Brussels angry over von der Leyen Turkey chair snub

‘Sofagate’: Brussels angry over von der Leyen Turkey chair snub
Updated 07 April 2021
AFP

‘Sofagate’: Brussels angry over von der Leyen Turkey chair snub

‘Sofagate’: Brussels angry over von der Leyen Turkey chair snub
  • She was seated on a sofa a little further away from her counterparts, opposite Turkey’s foreign minister – someone below her in the protocol pecking order
Updated 07 April 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Commission hit out Wednesday at a diplomatic snub that left its head Ursula von der Leyen without a chair as male counterparts sat down at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Video from Tuesday’s encounter in Ankara showed von der Leyen flummoxed as the Turkish leader and European Council president Charles Michel took the only two chairs in front of their flags.
“Ehm,” muttered the former German defense minister, appearing unsure where to go.
Eventually she was seated on a sofa a little further away from her counterparts, opposite Turkey’s foreign minister – someone below her in the protocol pecking order.
“The president of the commission was clearly surprised,” European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said, insisting von der Leyen should have been treated “exactly in the same manner” as Michel.
“She does consider that these issues are important and need to be treated appropriately, which they clearly were not,” Mamer said.
The faux pas – quickly dubbed “sofagate” online – came at a delicate moment as the EU and Turkey look to rebuild ties despite concerns over Ankara’s record on rights, including the protection of women.
Erdogan angered Brussels ahead of the visit by the bloc’s chiefs by announcing he was withdrawing Turkey from the global Istanbul Convention on preventing violence against women and children.
Speaking after the meeting with the Turkish leader, von der Leyen stressed that “human rights issues are non-negotiable.”
“I am deeply worried about the fact that Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Convention” she said.
“This is about protecting women, and protecting children against violence, and this is clearly the wrong signal right now.”
Spokesman Mamer said that the problem surrounding von der Leyen’s seating during the meeting with Erdogan had “sharpened her focus on the issue.”
The perceived slight to the first woman ever to occupy one of the EU’s top two roles raised hackles back in Brussels.
“First they withdraw from the Istanbul Convention and now they leave the President of European Commission without a seat in an official visit. Shameful. #WomensRights,” wrote Spanish European Parliament member Iratxe Garcia Perez.
German MEP Sergey Lagodinsky wrote of von der Leyen’s utterance that “’Ehm’ is the new term for ‘that’s not how EU-Turkey relationship should be’.”
But not all the ire was directed at the Turkish side.
Dutch MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld was left questioning why Michel was “silent” as his female colleague was left without a seat.

Topics: Turkey

Related

EU chiefs express deep concerns on human rights in Turkey to Erdogan
World
EU chiefs express deep concerns on human rights in Turkey to Erdogan
EU chiefs to see Erdogan in Turkey next week
Middle-East
EU chiefs to see Erdogan in Turkey next week

UN envoy to Sudan welcomes state of emergency status on West Darfur due to violence

UN envoy to Sudan welcomes state of emergency status on West Darfur due to violence
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

UN envoy to Sudan welcomes state of emergency status on West Darfur due to violence

UN envoy to Sudan welcomes state of emergency status on West Darfur due to violence
  • The death toll from tribal violence in Sudan’s Darfur region climbed to at least 56 as sporadic clashes continued
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UN envoy for Sudan, Volker Peretz, welcomed the decision of the Sudanese Security and Defense Council to declare a state of emergency to contain the recent events in El Geneina, West Darfur state, and urged government security forces to prevent further violence and restore order in the interest of all civilians.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Peretz stressed that government security forces must be seen as working in the interest of peace and the protection of civilians, noting the need for full compliance with international human rights standards, regardless of tribal or ethnic affiliations.

The statement called on all parties to stop the fighting immediately, and called on the government to ensure the safe access of humanitarian organizations to provide services to those affected, and stressed the need to hold those responsible for violence accountable.

The death toll from tribal violence in Sudan’s Darfur region climbed to at least 56 as sporadic clashes continued on Tuesday, the UN said.

The violence poses a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur, where conflict often falls along ethnic lines.

The latest clashes grew out of a shooting on Saturday that killed two people from the Masalit tribe in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the capital of West Darfur province, according to the UN humanitarian affairs agency. Two others from the Masalit tribe were wounded in that shooting, it said.

Fighting ensued between the Rizeigat and the Masalit tribes, with both mobilizing armed men. Gunfire could still be heard in Genena late Monday, the U.N. said. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in West Darfur.

The Sudanese doctors’ committee in West Darfur, said that at least 132 people were wounded in the clashes, with some of them needing to be evacuated to the capital, Khartoum, for more advanced medical care. It also said that medical workers were facing difficulties in transporting the wounded due to the presence of armed groups.

Topics: Sudan

Latest updates

Universal Arabic Music record label launched
Universal Arabic Music record label launched
Morocco will keep coronavirus night curfew during Ramadan
Morocco will keep coronavirus night curfew during Ramadan
Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia
Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia
Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off
Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off
Israeli police block Palestinian election meeting in Jerusalem
Israeli police block Palestinian election meeting in Jerusalem

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.