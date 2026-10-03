LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo has had a peerless international career. The 41-year-old has made 234 international appearances for Portugal during which he has found the target 146 times. Both are world records.

He made his debut way back in 2003 and now it looks like he might just have made his last one against Wales on Sept. 24. After sitting on the bench for the full 90 minutes against Norway three days later, Ronaldo took to social media.

“Following the national team coach’s press conference, and after having a conversation with the Portuguese Football Federation president, I decided to leave the national team’s training camp,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “In due course, I will tell the truth to all the Portuguese people about my reasons for leaving the national team, to which I have always been dedicated. Now is time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates, without exception.”

It remains to be seen if this really is the end, but for the moment, Ronaldo has walked away. It is huge news, dividing opinion in Portugal.

It is ironic that it is Jorge Jesus who left the megastar on the bench. The 72-year-old was last seen in Saudi Arabia in May, coaching Ronaldo and Al-Nassr to a first league title since 2019. Jesus left to succeed Roberto Martinez as head coach of Portugal after the World Cup. Many assumed that, as he had been working with Ronaldo in Riyadh, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would be the first name on the team sheet.

Jesus showed during his time in Saudi Arabia, however, that he is very much his own man, especially at Al-Hilal when he was in charge of Neymar. “I don’t know anything about Neymar’s future,” Jesus said in January 2025. “I can’t comment on things I don’t know. The Saudi Pro League is one of the best leagues in the world. Neymar can no longer play at the level we are used to.”

As he explained this week, Jesus does not select players on their reputations.

“For me, history and the name don’t matter. I’ve trained two of the world’s best players, missing only (Lionel) Messi. And one day I said to Neymar: ‘You’re finished.’ What I see as best for the team is what I will do,” he had said.

Al-Nassr fans are unlikely to mind the actions of their old boss. A Ronaldo who no longer is active on the international stage will surely be able to contribute more to his club.

At the age of 41 and the World Cup just finished, bringing an end to a four-year cycle, it is surely a natural time for the player to reduce his commitments and for Portugal to bring through a new generation.

The old international window was hard enough for players based outside Europe. The new longer break is tough too, with more games and plenty more travel.

This season more than ever, Al-Nassr are competing on two fronts. The club, under new coach Ange Postecoglou, want to show that last season’s success was not a one-off, that they can win a title and then defend it. Making it two in a row will send a message to Saudi Arabian football that Al-Nassr are now the dominant force.

Then there is the AFC Champions League Elite. Asia’s top prize has never resided in the yellow corner of Riyadh while Al-Hilal have been champions four times. Playing for Portugal while chasing the Saudi Pro League and Asian title is going to be a challenge for anyone, even a superstar with Ronaldo’s experience. A break, or retirement, from international football means he stays fresher and, potentially, more free of injuries for his club.

That is also good news for the SPL. Ronaldo is still the global face, a driver of broadcast deals, sponsorships and international attention. International tournaments invite heightened scrutiny: as we have seen, every Portugal loss, benching or off-field controversy becomes a global headline that can detract from his club role. Retiring from international football allows Al-Nassr to control the narrative, presenting him as a focused club legend.

Finally, a slighted, angry Ronaldo with a point to prove has historically struck back against critics. Ronaldo is, at least, annoyed with what has happened in the past few days. Over his career he has relished the chance to prove people wrong and that can only be good for Al-Nassr fans.

After criticism of his performances at the 2024 Euros, he came back strongly a year later to lead Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title.

He has always been professional, always been desperate to win but he may now have an extra edge and it also means that if he does get the 21 goals needed to reach 1,000, they will all come in the increasingly famous yellow shirt.

So if it turns out that Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking international career really is over, there may be a debate in Portugal as to whether it is the right move but for fans in Saudi Arabia, and especially those of Al-Nassr, there will be no doubt.