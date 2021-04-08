You are here

Norway pushes into renewables with $1.6 billion deal

General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain. (REUTERS/File Photo)
General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Updated 08 April 2021
Reuters

Reuters

OSLO: Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund has made its first direct investment in a renewable energy project, a new asset class for the world’s largest state-owned investor, it said on Wednesday.

The fund bought a 50 percent stake in the Borssele 1 and 2 offshore wind farm off the Netherlands for €1.375 billion ($1.63 billion) from Denmark’s Orsted, which will continue to co-own and run the facility.

Such direct investments are new for the fund, which until last year, was only allowed by parliament to invest in stocks, bonds and property.

FASTFACTS

The Borssele is the world’s second-largest offshore wind farm in operation.

It has an installed capacity of 752 megawatts, which can produce the equivalent of a year’s annual electricity consumption for around 1 million Dutch households.

The Borssele is the world's second-largest offshore wind farm in operation, with an installed capacity of 752 megawatts, which can produce the equivalent of a year's annual electricity consumption for around 1 million Dutch households.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday, with completion expected in the second or third quarter of 2021.

The transaction will boost Orsted’s 2021 profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by an estimated 5 billion Danish crowns ($799.5 million), Orsted said.

Danske Bank said in a research note the deal will increase Orsted’s financial resilience. “We also think that the implied valuation on Borssele 1&2 seems attractive compared to market expectations,” it said.

Overall the Norwegian wealth fund is looking to invest some 100 billion Norwegian crowns ($12 billion) between 2020 and 2022 in unlisted renewable projects such as wind parks and solar farms, looking at North America and Europe only, as mandated by parliament.

“We want to focus on large transactions so we don’t spend so much time on the smaller ones,” Boerge Sivertsen, the fund’s head of renewable infrastructure, told Reuters. “We don’t want to have too many assets.”

 

Topics: Renewable Energy Norway

Ex-California man charged with $14M boiler room scam

Updated 08 April 2021
AP

  • Ronald Shane Flynn ran Vuuzle Media Corp., which claimed to be a streaming media and entertainment business with offices worldwide
  • Flynn fielded a “boiler room” of salespeople, mainly based in the Philippines, that used high-pressure tactics to solicit from investors
AP

SANTA ANA, California: A former Southern California man was charged Wednesday with running a “boiler room” scheme that bilked more than 100 investors out of $14 million.
Ronald Shane Flynn, who once lived in Orange County, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 15 counts of wire fraud, the county district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Flynn, 57, is believed to have left the United States more than a decade ago, according to the District Attorney’s office, which declined to comment on where he might be living.
Flynn ran Vuuzle Media Corp., which claimed to be a streaming media and entertainment business with offices in New York, Las Vegas and worldwide.
Prosecutors alleged that beginning in September 2016, the company offered what it claimed was an opportunity to invest in the business before its initial public stock offering, prosecutors said.
Although he was barred from offering securities in California and also in Ohio, Flynn ran the scheme while operating from the Philippines, Dubai and elsewhere, according to the indictment.
Flynn fielded a “boiler room” of salespeople, mainly based in the Philippines, that used high-pressure tactics to solicit about $14 million from investors, according to the indictment and a January lawsuit filed in New Jersey by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
According to the indictment, Vuuzle never made a profit, Flynn never paid dividends to investors, and he never intended to take the business public.
Only a small percentage of the funds actually went toward the streaming business, authorities said.
Instead, according to the SEC lawsuit, about $5.5 million was used to pay commissions and expenses for the recruitment effort while Flynn used nearly $5 million to finance a luxury lifestyle that included buying jewelry and paying for resort stays and nightclub visits.
If convicted of the criminal charges, Flynn could face a sentence of up to 300 years in federal prison.

Topics: boiler room investment scam Ronald Shane Flynn Vuuzle Media Corp.

Global growth hopes keep shares near record high

Updated 08 April 2021
Reuters

  • IMF raises its global growth forecast to 6% this year from 5.5%
Reuters

LONDON: World stocks took a well-earned rest near record highs on Wednesday, as an International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast of the strongest global growth since the 1970s this year and steady bond and FX markets kept risk appetite buoyant.

While rising global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan and between Russia and Ukraine ensured it was by no means a fairytale, markets certainly had a Goldilocks feel again.

Europe’s STOXX 600 perched just below the first record high it had hit in over a year on Tuesday. MSCI’s 50-country world index was grinding out a sixth day of gains and Wall Street futures were pointing higher too.

In the bond markets, there was little sign that the benchmark government yields that drive global borrowing costs were gearing up to shoot higher again. The dollar was sitting quietly at a two-week low.

The IMF raised its global growth forecast to 6 percent this year from 5.5 percent on Tuesday, reflecting a rapidly brightening outlook for the US economy.

If realized, that would be the fastest the world economy has grown since 1976, albeit after the steepest annual downturn of the post-war era last year when the pandemic brought commerce to a near standstill at times. “Even with high uncertainty about the path of this pandemic, a way out of this health economic crisis is increasingly visible,” IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said.

HIGHLIGHTS

Europe's STOXX 600 perched just below the first record high it had hit in over a year.

Wall Street futures pointed to a 0.1 percent rise for the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial and Nasdaq.

Overnight, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares had started on a firm footing, going as high as 208.46 points.

Overnight, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares had started on a firm footing, going as high as 208.46 points, a level last seen on March 18.

However, it succumbed to selling pressure and ended flat as China’s blue-chip CSI300 index dipped 1 percent and Hong Kong eased 0.9 percent.

Other Asian markets managed to stay positive. Japan’s Nikkei closed higher; Australian shares rose 0.6 percent and South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.3 percent.

Wall Street futures pointed to a 0.1 percent rise for the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial and Nasdaq. The S&P 500 and the Dow had hit record levels on Monday, driven by a stronger-than-expected jobs report last Friday and data showing a dramatic rebound in US services industry figures.

The upcoming earnings season is expected to show S&P profit growth of 24.2 percent from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data, and investors will be watching to see whether corporate results further confirm recent positive economic data.

All eyes will also be on minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s March policy meeting when they are published later. Ten-year and five-year Treasury yields were down at 1.6455 percent and 0.874 percent respectively in Europe from as high as 1.776 percent on the 10-year on March 30.

The five-year Treasury yield especially is seen as a major barometer of the faith investors have in the Fed’s message that it does not expect to raise US interest rates until 2024. Europe’s bond yields also eased, with southern European debt markets stabilizing after a selloff the previous session as traded braced for a 50-year bond from Italy.

The European Central Bank, meanwhile, will release monthly data on its conventional asset purchases and a bi-monthly breakdown of its PEPP pandemic emergency bond purchases which it has vowed to increase to keep borrowing costs low.

The dollar circled a two-week low of 92.246 against a basket of world currencies.

The euro was flat at $1.1871, sterling was weaker at $1.3795. The Japanese yen was a touch lower at 109.92.

In commodities, Brent crude futures were nudging lower at $62.67 a barrel. US crude was up at $59.51 and both gold and copper were off at $1,736.4 an ounce and 8,980 a ton respectively.

 

Topics: Stock Market International Monetary Fund (IMF) STOXX 600 Coronavirus

Saudi Central Bank outlines COVID-19 strategy to IMF

Updated 08 April 2021
Cornelia Meyer

  • When it comes to GCC, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the shining lights — both having rolled out successful vaccination programs for their populations
Cornelia Meyer

BERN: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published its updated growth forecasts for the next five years in time for the World Bank and IMF Spring meetings, which are taking place this week. Things look better than anticipated than they did six months ago, or even in January, when the IMF provided its latest update.

The world economy is expected to grow 6 percent, compared to 5.5 percent projected in January, with China and the US providing the lion’s share. The Middle East and Central Asia stand at 3.7 and 3.8 growth rates for 2021 and 2022.

These numbers are important, because they tell us that after the biggest slump in economic activity since the great depression, there is light at the end of the tunnel. However, this mainly applies to countries, which have the means to immunize their people against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

When it comes to GCC, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the shining lights — both having rolled out successful vaccination programs for their populations. The Kingdom is expected to grow at 2.9 percent in 2021 and 4 percent in 2022.

In an interview with Jahad Azour, director of the IMF’s Central Asia and Middle East department, Fahad Almubarak, governor of the Saudi Central Bank, outlined how Saudi Arabia achieved the positive outlook by applying necessary measures during the pandemic.

The governor pointed out that several Saudi government programs cushioned the pandemic’s blow to the economy by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with $74 billion in terms of deferred loan payments and loan extension guarantees, as well as cash injections worth $13 billion to those companies.

“Where are the maximum risks in our economic sector? We found that SMEs are the most impacted. Therefore, we started several programs,” Almubarak said in the interview with the IMF. “One of them is we asked the banks to defer payments due by the SMEs. (An) additional program is guaranteeing finance. The central bank, along with other government entities, we would help SMEs by guaranteeing their loans for them to be able to sustain the temporary situation.”

Shrewd macro-prudential management and appropriate support of the SME sectors will ensure that the Kingdom emerges relatively unscathed from the pandemic induced 2020 annus horribilis.

In this context, we have to pay tribute to OPEC+, which effectively managed the supply and demand picture for oil. A stable and predictable outlook on oil prices, which is achieved with forward-looking and prudent supply management by OPEC+, remains the silver bullet in terms of how the global investor community looks at GCC economies. All in all, the macroeconomic outlook for the global economy as forecasted by the IMF looks better than only three months ago.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) COVID-19 IMF

G20 agrees more help for poorest virus-hit nations

Updated 08 April 2021
Reuters

  • Debt-service pause for poor nations extended to end of 2021
Reuters

ROME: World finance chiefs agreed on Wednesday to boost reserves at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by $650 billion and extend a debt-servicing freeze to help developing countries deal with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a Group of 20 communique.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the world’s 20 biggest economies also revived a pledge to fight trade protectionism — a reference that had been dropped since 2017 at the insistence of former US President Donald Trump’s administration.

The communique also sharpened language on tackling climate change, a topic watered down in G20 statements during the Trump era, and showed progress in moving toward adoption of a global minimum corporate income tax by July following work in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

“We will further step up our support to vulnerable countries as they address the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the G20 said, reiterating they would keep fiscal and other economic support in place for as long as necessary.

“We call on the IMF to make a comprehensive proposal for a new Special Drawing Rights (SDR) general allocation of $650 billion to meet the long-term global need to supplement reserve assets.”

Expanding the IMF’s reserves, or SDRs, would boost liquidity for all members, without adding to the debt burden of the roughly 30 countries already in or facing debt distress, finance officials and economists said.

The G20 also agreed to a final extension to the end of 2021 of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, meant to free cash in developing countries to fight COVID-19.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Mexico and Argentina urged greater debt relief for middle-income countries, saying it could prevent a debt crisis emerging on the back of the pandemic.

But Italy, which holds the G20 presidency, said there was no discussion of extending the common debt framework to those countries.

The G20 also backed equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and encouraged efforts to rapidly step up the production and distribution of shots, without which there would be no stable and lasting recovery.

IMF officials on Wednesday endorsed US President Joe Biden’s plan to raise corporate income taxes and negotiate a global minimum tax, adding that companies and rich individuals who have prospered during the pandemic could afford to pay more.

The G20 expects a deal by July on where large multinational companies, including digital giants like Google, Amazon or Facebook, should be taxed and at what minimum rate.

Topics: G20 Coronavirus

Pandemic lends modern twist to French vintage fashion sales

Updated 08 April 2021
Reuters

  • Fashion and online vintage clothing sales more than quadrupled at online auction in France in 2020 compared with pre-pandemic levels to €6.2 million
Reuters

PARIS: In Artcurial’s auction house overlooking the shuttered boutiques of the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, vintage fashion expert Clara Vivien is overseeing the sale of hundreds of Chanel jackets, shoes and jeweled accessories — all online.

Paris may be the world’s fashion capital, but a third coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown is once again sending lovers of luxury who have time to spare and money to spend on their screens in search of the next vintage Chanel dress or Hermes handbag.

Vintage was already enjoying a revival, Vivien said, driven by a growing discomfort with “fast fashion” among consumers and increasing environmental awareness. But the pandemic shifted more of it online.

“Vintage is exploding on the second-hand market,” Vivien said. “People can’t walk into boutiques and so shop at online auctions.”

Handbags sell particularly well. “People who bought a Chanel or a Hermes bag today delight in the knowledge that their investment doesn’t stop growing, and with the pandemic increases with no end in sight.”

Fashion and online vintage clothing sales more than quadrupled at online auction in France in 2020 compared with pre-pandemic levels to €6.2 million, according to the online auction house aggregator Interencheres.

Antoine Saulnier, an auctioneer at Gros & Delettrez, said vintage fashion sales that before the pandemic might have attracted 100 online buyers were now drawing five or 10 times that number.

“Prices are rising on some items as a result,” said Saulnier as he prepared for the sale of nearly 600 Vuitton artifacts this week.

One collector who should know is Olivier Chatenet, a flamboyant 60-year-old stylist who spent his young adult life scouring the French capital’s flea markets and auction houses in the Drouot neighborhood with his father.

His private collection is a treasure trove of Ungaro dresses, Chloe blouses and Sonia Rykiel overcoats. Several years ago he sold his entire Yves Saint Laurent collection — all 4,000 items.

“I try to be careful and buy at the right price,” Chatenet said. But he admits he is not always successful.

“That moment the auction begins, when you have the item before you and you’re overtaken by a frenzied desire to own it, you end up buying for more than you meant.”

Topics: Pandemic France

