Saudi and US envoys discuss enhanced cooperation on UN-related issues

NEW YORK: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, held a virtual meeting with his recently appointed American counterpart, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Wednesday.
The envoys discussed the historical relationship between the two countries, the common challenges they face, and other issues of common interest. They also talked about ways in which cooperation between their two countries on various international issues on the UN agenda might be enhanced.
Also representing the Kingdom at the meeting were Abdullah Mashhas, the head of Security Council affairs at the Saudi mission; Chef de Cabinet Faisal Alhakbani; and Tuful Alokby, the mission’s media and public relations officer.
