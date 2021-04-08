You are here

  • Home
  • Israel rejects ICC probe, saying it lacks jurisdiction

Israel rejects ICC probe, saying it lacks jurisdiction

Israel rejects ICC probe, saying it lacks jurisdiction
Smoke rises after Israeli missile strikes hit Gaza Strip in 2014, while Israel on Thursday said it’ll formally reject ICC’s decision to investigate potential war crimes against Palestinians. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jvxng

Updated 08 April 2021
AP

Israel rejects ICC probe, saying it lacks jurisdiction

Israel rejects ICC probe, saying it lacks jurisdiction
  • Israel denies committing war crimes, says the International Criminal Court lacks jurisdiction to investigate
  • International law prohibits the transfer of civilians into occupied territory
Updated 08 April 2021
AP

JERUSALEM — Israel on Thursday said it would formally reject the International Criminal Court’s decision to launch a probe into potential war crimes against the Palestinians.
Israel denies that it has committed such crimes and says the International Criminal Court (ICC) lacks the jurisdiction to investigate.
A panel of judges at the ICC ruled in February that the court does have jurisdiction, allowing the investigation to proceed. Israel’s response to a formal notification sent out last month is not expected to reopen that debate, though judges may reconsider the issue of jurisdiction later in the process.
The court is expected to look at possible war crimes committed by Israelis forces and Palestinian militants during and after the 2014 Gaza war, as well as Israel’s establishment of settlements in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem that now house over 700,000 settlers.
International law prohibits the transfer of civilians into occupied territory.
The Palestinians have hailed the probe as a rare opportunity to hold Israel to account for what they say are serious, longstanding violations of international law. The Palestinians were granted nonmember observer status in the UN General Assembly in 2012, allowing them to join international organizations like the ICC.
Israel says the court is biased against it and has no right to investigate, citing its own judicial processes and the fact that the Palestinians have neither a state nor defined borders.
“In addition to totally rejecting the claim that Israel commits war crimes, Israel reiterates its unequivocal position that the Hague Tribunal has no authority to open an investigation against it,” the government said in a statement, detailing a letter it plans to send to the ICC.
“Israel is committed to the rule of law and will continue to investigate any charges against it regardless of the source, and it expects the tribunal to refrain from violating its authority and sovereignty,” the statement said.
The letter is in response to an official notice sent to all parties by the ICC last month. Israel could have argued that it was capable of investigating and prosecuting violations on its own, potentially deferring or even canceling the ICC’s investigation.
Experts have said Israel might have succeeded in deferring investigations into possible war crimes by citing its own investigations into alleged misconduct by its soldiers. But the establishment and continuing expansion of settlements has been an official state policy for decades and is allowed under Israeli law.
Israel is not a member of the ICC, but Israeli officials could be subject to arrest in other countries if the court issues warrants against them.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but imposed a blockade after the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power there two years later. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and numerous smaller skirmishes since then.
Most of the international community views the West Bank and east Jerusalem as occupied territory whose final status should be decided in peace talks.
Israel considers all of Jerusalem to be its unified capital and views the West Bank as the historical and biblical heartland of the Jewish people. There have been no substantive peace talks in more than a decade.

Topics: Israel International Criminal Court (ICC) Palestinians war crimes

Related

No official Israeli response to ICC war crimes probe as deadline ends in 9 days
Middle-East
No official Israeli response to ICC war crimes probe as deadline ends in 9 days
Israel takes Palestinian minister’s VIP pass over ICC meeting: Palestinians
Middle-East
Israel takes Palestinian minister’s VIP pass over ICC meeting: Palestinians

Egypt will mark move to New Administrative Capital with ‘mass celebration’

The Egyptian government announced on Thursday that it will organize a
The Egyptian government announced on Thursday that it will organize a "mass celebration" to mark its transition to the country’s New Administrative Capital. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 08 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid 

Egypt will mark move to New Administrative Capital with ‘mass celebration’

The Egyptian government announced on Thursday that it will organize a "mass celebration" to mark its transition to the country’s New Administrative Capital. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the event will “express ‘the new republic’ in a clear message”
Updated 08 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid 

CAIRO: The Egyptian government announced on Thursday that it will organize a "mass celebration" to mark its transition to the country’s New Administrative Capital.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the event will “express ‘the new republic’ in a clear message” and that a number of sites are being considered as the venue for the celebration, including People’s Square and Sari Al-Alam.

Madbouly was speaking after a meeting held on Wednesday at the Cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, which is located just outside Cairo, at which a number of officials from the company charged with organizing the celebration were present.

According to Engineering Authority officials, all the buildings in the New Administrative Capital have now been completed, although there is still some electromechanical work to be finished and some facade work to complete.

Egyptian Cabinet spokesman Nader Saad had said earlier that the move to the New Administrative Capital was about a year behind schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but confirmed that the transition will happen this year, although a date has not yet been set.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Egypt's New Administrative Capital Cairo

Related

Egypt to trial New Administrative Capital next year
Middle-East
Egypt to trial New Administrative Capital next year
Special First government headquarters launched in Egypt’s new administrative capital
Middle-East
First government headquarters launched in Egypt’s new administrative capital

Egypt to produce up to 80 million Sinovac vaccine doses annually

Egypt to produce up to 80 million Sinovac vaccine doses annually
Updated 08 April 2021
Reuters

Egypt to produce up to 80 million Sinovac vaccine doses annually

Egypt to produce up to 80 million Sinovac vaccine doses annually
  • The agreement could provide a major boost to vaccination efforts in Egypt, which has a population of 100 million
  • Egypt began vaccinating frontline medical staff against COVID-19 on Jan. 24
Updated 08 April 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt has agreed with China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine domestically, and could produce up to 80 million doses a year, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The agreement could provide a major boost to vaccination efforts in Egypt, which has a population of 100 million and has thus far received just 1.5 million doses.
Egypt’s cabinet and presidency approved a joint manufacturing agreement to make the vaccines that will be distributed in Egypt and to other African countries, Zayed said.
One production facility can produce 20 million doses annually, while another could produce 60 million, the health ministry said in a statement.
Egypt has so far received 854,400 doses of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca as well as another 650,000 of the Chinese vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). The number of Sinopharm doses received would soon rise to 1 million, Zayed said.
Egypt began vaccinating frontline medical staff against COVID-19 on Jan. 24 and expanded its roll-out on March 4 to include the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt

Related

Egypt will make ‘all possible efforts’ to help resolve crisis in Lebanon
Middle-East
Egypt will make ‘all possible efforts’ to help resolve crisis in Lebanon
Egyptian puppet Abla Fahita poses for sportswear giant Adidas 
Lifestyle
Egyptian puppet Abla Fahita poses for sportswear giant Adidas 

Lebanese parties abate public anger with ration cards, resilience calls

Lebanese parties abate public anger with ration cards, resilience calls
Updated 08 April 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese parties abate public anger with ration cards, resilience calls

Lebanese parties abate public anger with ration cards, resilience calls
  • Hezbollah’s “Alsajjad cards” enable their holders to get more than 50 percent off on food items, consumables, cleaning materials, and other goods from certain stores
  • The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) told its supporters: “Difficult times are ahead, and chaos might prevail. We must remain patient and must not abandon our positions”
Updated 08 April 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: While the official ministerial committee in Lebanon continues to ponder the allocation of ration cards to 800,000 families before lifting subsidies on basic goods, parties have rushed to absorb their supporters’ resentment.

Hezbollah has issued ration cards for its supporters and partisans. “Alsajjad cards” enable their holders to get more than 50 percent off on food items, consumables, cleaning materials, and other goods from certain stores. The cards were severely criticized on social media by the party’s opponents.

Other parties have relied on wealthy supporters to secure financial aid for the needy through their private foundations. Other politicians have bought vaccines to inoculate their families and supporters.

The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) told its supporters: “Difficult times are ahead, and chaos might prevail. We must remain patient and must not abandon our positions.”

The pressure has increased on non-partisan funds and associations, municipalities, and village committees to meet the needs of non-partisan people.

Political parties are aware of the importance of keeping their communities under control as the decision to lift subsidies comes closer, which will almost certainly lead to anger and violent protests.

Dr. Nasser Yassin, professor of policy and planning at the American University of Beirut, told Arab News: “When the economic collapse worsens, people start focusing on securing their biological needs: Food. And when food security becomes threatened, people might resort to any entity that can provide it.

“This is when parties become a safety source, regardless of people’s convictions. Political leaders also become a safety net for these people and new funders might emerge to secure people’s needs in such circumstances.”

He added: “However, this kind of security will not be enough to cover the needs when subsidies on basic items are lifted. No one can replace the state.”

Yassin said that “helping the Lebanese through the state in a transparent manner is the only way that would preserve their dignity,” fearing that the aid provided to the people now will later be exchanged for political favors.

He said: “Urging people to remain patient and resilient in the coming period will not be enough after lifting subsidies, where people will lack access to medicine, heating, and even bread amid the dramatic increase of prices.”

Activist Tony Nasrallah, a former FPM partisan, told Arab News: “Political parties are living in denial. They do not understand that the problem is structural and is not only about securing some vaccines here and some oil bottles there.”

He said: “In the speech he delivered on Wednesday about the forensic financial audit, the Lebanese President Michael Aoun was seeking to reassure his supporters as no government has been formed to implement the needed reforms.

“The majority of the FPM’s supporters are from the middle class, which has been severely affected by the financial collapse. The FPM partisans believe in every promise made by Aoun and FPM leaders.”

Nasrallah added: “However, FPM supporters have begun doubting and questioning these promises, when in fact the only solution they see is immigration.”

MP Osama Saad, head of the Popular Nasserist Organization, said that “leaders have led the country to the humiliation of ration cards,” adding: “but the people know how to defend their dignity.”

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Free Patriotic Movement (FPM)

Related

Special Coronavirus and financial deterioration strip Lebanon’s Easter of joy
Middle-East
Coronavirus and financial deterioration strip Lebanon’s Easter of joy
Lebanon’s President Aoun holds central bank responsible for crisis
Middle-East
Lebanon’s President Aoun holds central bank responsible for crisis

Turkey and EU blame each other in ‘sofagate’ scandal

Turkey and EU blame each other in ‘sofagate’ scandal
Updated 08 April 2021
AFP

Turkey and EU blame each other in ‘sofagate’ scandal

Turkey and EU blame each other in ‘sofagate’ scandal
  • The Turkish leader came under a torrent of criticism after images went viral of his Tuesday meeting
  • The diplomatic faux pas was instantly branded "sofagate" on Twitter
Updated 08 April 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkey and the EU blamed each other on Thursday for seating arrangements that left European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen without a chair during a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The Turkish leader came under a torrent of criticism after images went viral of his Tuesday meeting with von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel in Ankara.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi even suggested that the episode showed that Erdogan was a "dictator".
The room where the three leaders were hosted had only two chairs arranged next to the corresponding EU and Turkish flags.
Erdogan and Michel quickly seated themselves while von der Leyen - whose diplomatic rank is the same as that of the two men - was left standing.
"Ehm," she said, spreading her arms in wonder and looking directly at Michel and Erdogan.
Official images later showed her seated on a sofa opposite Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
"The seating arrangements were made in line with the EU suggestion. Period," he said in the first public statement by a Turkish official on the episode.
"We would not be revealing this fact had accusations not been made against Turkey," Cavusoglu told reporters.
But Michel's European Council said its protocol team had been denied advance access to the meeting room where the three leaders first sat down for talks.
"If the room for the tete-a-tete had been visited, we would have suggested to our hosts that, as a courtesy, they replace the sofa with two armchairs for the President of the Commission," the protocol team said in a letter.
The diplomatic faux pas was instantly branded "sofagate" on Twitter and became the dominant talking point of the first Turkey-EU summit in a year.
The three leaders had been trying to set a more positive tone to relations after months of spats.
But the talks ended with European officials throwing accusations of male chauvinism at Turkey that they linked to Erdogan's withdrawal a month earlier from the Istanbul Convention against gender-based violence.
Draghi threatened to escalate the dispute to a another level by accusing Erdogan - who already has a running feud with French President Emmanuel Macron - of being a tyrant.
"I am very sorry for the humiliation that the president of the Commission had to suffer with these, let's call them for what they are, dictators, but with whom we need to cooperate," Draghi told reporters.
The Turkish government issued no immediate comment.
Yet many also questioned why Michel was so quick to take a seat.
The European Council president broke nearly a full day of silence by acknowledging on Facebook that the episode made him look "oblivious" to von der Leyen's discomfort.
But he blamed a "protocol blunder" by Turkey that he and von der Leyen decided to overlook at the time.
The episode came with the European Union's leadership under mounting pressure over the bloc's slow coronavirus inoculation effort and strains emerging between the 27 member states.
Several European Parliament groups demanded an investigation into how von der Leyen was left standing while Michel took a seat.
"The setting for this meeting does not seem to be based on order of precedence... but rather by a male-chauvinist way of representation of an autocrat," Belgian European Parliament member Assita Kanko wrote in a formal question to Michel.
The conservative EPP grouping's leader Manfred Weber told Politico the trip to Ankara had become "a symbol of disunity" between the EU's top officials.
And French far-right leader Marine Le Pen called the entire visit a bad idea because it showed the bloc "lying down before a hostile" Erdogan.
Von der Leyen's spokesman meanwhile refused to be drawn on speculation that none of this would have happened had the European Commission followed the European Council's example and sent a protocol team to Ankara.
"President (von der Leyen) simply wishes that these questions be analysed so that we do not face the same types of questions on our next mission," Eric Memer told reporters.

Topics: Turkey EU Ursula von der Leyen

Related

Italian PM calls Turkey’s Erdogan a dictator
World
Italian PM calls Turkey’s Erdogan a dictator
Turkey’s chair snub riles EU chief as she defends women’s rights
Middle-East
Turkey’s chair snub riles EU chief as she defends women’s rights

Blinken reaffirms US support for Jordan during call with king

Blinken reaffirms US support for Jordan during call with king
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Blinken reaffirms US support for Jordan during call with king

Blinken reaffirms US support for Jordan during call with king
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah II received a phone call from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday, where he reaffirmed Washington’s full solidarity with the kingdom.
“The Secretary reaffirmed the US commitment to its strategic partnership with Jordan and commended King Abdullah II for Jordan’s steadfast leadership promoting peace and stability in the Middle East,” said Ned Price, State Department spokesman.
During the call, Blinken also emphasized the strong strategic partnership between the US and Jordan.
“The US deeply values the strong bilateral cooperation and longtime friendship between our two countries,” Price added.
The king received a call from President Joe Biden on Wednesday, where he said Washington stood by Jordan and voiced support for all measures and decisions taken to safeguard the kingdom’s security and stability

Topics: King Abdullah II Anthony Blinken Jordan United States

Related

Update Prince Hamzah ‘in my care’ at his palace: Jordan King Abdullah II
Middle-East
Prince Hamzah ‘in my care’ at his palace: Jordan King Abdullah II
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have voiced their support for Jordan’s King Abdullah II. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leadership reiterates support to Jordan King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein

Latest updates

Coffee and blooms combine to bring the sweet smell of success for Saudi florist
Coffee and blooms combine to bring the sweet smell of success for Saudi florist
Saudi, Dutch officials discuss agriculture ties
Saudi, Dutch officials discuss agriculture ties
Yemeni official thanks Saudi Arabia for clearing Houthi mines
Yemeni official thanks Saudi Arabia for clearing Houthi mines
What We Are Eating Today: Granny’s Crumbs
What We Are Eating Today: Granny’s Crumbs
Egypt will mark move to New Administrative Capital with ‘mass celebration’
The Egyptian government announced on Thursday that it will organize a "mass celebration" to mark its transition to the country’s New Administrative Capital. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.