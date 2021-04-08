Arab parties could be kingmakers in Israeli politics: Experts

LONDON: After two years and four elections, there appears no end in sight to the political turmoil engulfing Israel, but amid the uncertainty, Arab parties have emerged as unexpected political kingmakers.
At an online event hosted on Thursday by think tank Chatham House and attended by Arab News, Ruth Wasserman Lande, a former member of Israel’s Knesset (Parliament) for the Blue and White Party, said Arab parties have unexpectedly found themselves in a position of power after the country’s March election ended in yet another political stalemate.
During the election, she added, “for the very first time the Arab electorate, having been relatively ignored for the last decade at least by the Netanyahu-led government, suddenly became courted, and ironically the biggest courter was (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu himself.”
She said because of Israel’s coalition-focused political system, Arab parties such as Ra’am, known as the United Arab List in English, could have a disproportionate impact on politics despite controlling just four Knesset seats.
“Mansour Abbas, head of the Ra’am Party, is potentially the maker of kings, or the breaker of kingdoms, at this particular moment,” Lande added.
On Tuesday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin acknowledged that no party leader had “a realistic chance of forming a government that will have the confidence of the Knesset.”
But despite this, he invited Netanyahu to try to form a government, saying he had a “slightly” better chance than his rival Yair Lepid of successfully negotiating a coalition.
Lande said Abbas’s support, or lack thereof, for Netanyahu’s coalition either “makes it or breaks it.”
She added that the saga demonstrates the potential of the Arab electorate to shape Israeli politics from the inside — a capacity hampered by its low turnout in national elections.
“The Arab community and the Arab potential electorate in the past years — I’m talking about very many years — has been very apathetic in terms of its participation in national elections. That’s very unfortunate because they have a huge potential to influence,” she said.
“If a greater Arab voter turnout becomes a reality, the potential of the Arab street to influence the Israeli political system inherently is huge, because a small party can make a huge difference.”
Arab involvement could be instrumental in ending Israel’s political deadlock, Ksenia Svetlova, a former Knesset member, said at Thursday’s event.
“This time the Israelis went to the polling stations again, and the only question they focused on wasn’t foreign policy, the Abraham Accords, the Palestinian conflict or even coronavirus,” she added.
“They were all secondary to the only issue that’s at the center of everyone’s attention: Are you for Netanyahu or are you against Netanyahu? Society is very conflicted … It’s divided on the question of who’ll lead the country.”
Svetlova said this division has created a rift in Israeli politics that has led to a stalemate on many issues of significant national importance.
“It seems that the Israeli government is actually running away from difficult decisions, whether its state and religion, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, or the groaning social and economic gaps in society,” she added.
“We see a great fault in the process of decision-making. You can’t advance issues during election campaigns and without a budget approved by the Knesset.”
She said a prime example of this deadlock is seen in the Netanyahu government’s handling of allegations of war crimes against Palestinians in the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands.
“Yesterday, Israel apparently found out that it has to react to the developments in The Hague. Only yesterday, it held a discussion at the highest levels on how to respond — the same goes for the new American policy vis-a-vis Iran,” she added.
“The process of decision-making is non-existent anymore in Israel. This is the consequence of the political stalemate in Israel.”
Six decades on, MV Dara’s bombing off Dubai remains an enduring horror
A suitcase bomb explosion aboard the vessel off Dubai killed 238 people, most of them Arabs, Indians and Pakistanis
British investigators later concluded that an anti-tank mine caused the blast that destroyed the passenger ship
Updated 16 min 14 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: During the night of April 8, 1961, 11-year-old Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the future ruler of Dubai, was awoken by the sound of a ferocious storm battering the royal palace.
As a child, he had heard the elders of his grandfather’s generation recall phenomenal storms of such savagery that they likened them to the Day of Judgement.
But, as Sheikh Mohammed wrote in his autobiography “My Story” in 2019, “I didn’t pay much heed to their prophetic, doom-laden words.”
That is until that April night in 1961 when “I found my bed in the middle of a full-blown storm, with windows slamming in the gale-force winds that were blowing through our family home … It seemed like the world was ending all around me, what some other cultures call the end of days.”
It was, he wrote, “the beginning of a seemingly endless night,” during which large numbers of his father’s subjects, many of them injured and rendered homeless by the storm, sought sanctuary at the palace.
Outside, Sheikh Mohammed recalled, “there was heavy destruction, with palm trees flying through the air like toys, many houses damaged or utterly destroyed, and fishing boats tossed into the streets of the city. Many families suffered death or injury that night.”
And then, just when it seemed that things could not get any worse, they did. Out on the storm-swept sea, dozens were losing their lives — not to nature’s fury, but at the hands of a ruthless human killer.
Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Rashid had organized men to go out into the streets to help where they could, and to help staff at Al-Maktoum Hospital cope with the waves of injured who were pouring in.
And then, recalled Sheikh Mohammed, “arrived news that froze my father where he stood. British soldiers rushed past the door, scarcely catching their breath. They shouted, ‘Your Highness! There’s a fire on the Dara!’ The world seemed to stand still.”
The MV Dara, a 120-meter, 5,000-ton ship was a familiar sight in Dubai and around the Gulf. Owned by the British India Steam Navigation Co., it was one of four similar ships that for the past decade or more had provided a regular service for cargo and passengers to and from Bombay (now Mumbai) via ports around the Gulf.
The Dara had left Mumbai on March 23 and, after calling at Karachi, Muscat, Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Khorramshahr, Abadan and Basra, had returned to Dubai on April 7. On board were around 560 passengers and 132 crew.
The ship was anchored off the creek, with small boats ferrying passengers and cargo to and from the shore, when in the afternoon the weather began to deteriorate rapidly.
At about 5:30 p.m., after the Dara was clipped by a nearby cargo ship that had dragged its anchor in the rising seas, Capt. Charles Elson made the decision to put out to sea and ride out the storm in the relative safety of open water.
It was a fateful decision for the approximately 128 dock workers, officials, tradesmen and friends of passengers who had come aboard in Dubai and were unable to disembark before the ship sailed away to weather the storm. In all, about 820 souls were on board that night.
After the storm began to ease at about 4 a.m. the next morning, the Dara started its return to Dubai. She never made it.
Forty-three minutes later, a terrific explosion in an alleyway on the portside upper deck shook the ship.
“This explosion was of considerable violence,” reported the official inquiry into the tragedy, carried out in London in March and April 1962.
“It blew a semi-circular hole about 6ft wide and 4ft high in the engine-room casing, which separated the engine room from this alleyway; a rather larger hole was blown in the bulkhead on the port side; in the deck above there was a hole about 4ft in diameter ... fire immediately broke out, there was heavy smoke; all electric power was cut off, the steering gear was put out of action and the pipes in the vicinity of the explosion were ruptured.”
Many passengers and even crew panicked, crowding into lifeboats “with a considerable quantity of luggage” even before the call came to abandon ship. Of the six lifeboats launched, two capsized with loss of life.
In “My Story,” Sheikh Mohammed painted a vivid picture of the horror that unfolded as nearby ships, Dubai fishermen and others rushed to the Dara’s aid.
“More than 800 passengers were on board the sinking ship,” he wrote. “The soldiers said that many were killed immediately, but more passengers were dying every minute as they crowded to escape — some crushed to death, others drowning in the raging waters.”
(Then) arrived news that froze my father where he stood. British soldiers rushed past the door, scarcely catching their breath. They shouted, ‘Your Highness! There’s a fire on the Dara!’ The world seemed to stand still.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum
Overloaded lifeboats “were capsizing in the middle of the sea and the strong winds were scattering the boats in all directions.”
At the palace, “we gathered our relatives and a large number of Dubai residents in our home. My father sent all our family, without exception, with lifeboats to try to save anyone they could. We were able to rescue about 500 people that night — a night I thought would never end; one of horror, violence and terrible human tragedy.”
The crippled, burnt-out Dara stayed afloat for two more days before finally capsizing and sinking as she was towed back to Dubai. Today, she lies on her side about 8 km offshore.
In interviews with this writer a decade ago, survivors and relatives of those who had been on the ship told of the horror of that night.
John Soares, then a 23-year-old deputy purser from Goa, recalled being thrown by the blast from his cabin bunk on the main deck. “I found total confusion on the deck,” he said. “I could see a gaping hole with fire coming out of it.”
Even as he tried to get passengers to put on lifejackets, many leapt into the rough seas without them.
“They were not listening to anybody, they were in a world of their own,” he said. “It was terrible, total panic.”
Decades after the tragedy, he remained haunted by the events of that night — the sight of many of those who jumped breaking their necks upon impact with the water, and the horror of witnessing mothers desperate to save their babies from the flames engulfing the ship, instead throwing them to certain death in the sea.
Many people in the region remain affected by the tragedy. Raja Qaiser of Islamabad, born 12 years after the sinking, recalled how his family still mourned its “lost children” — the four sisters Latifa, 17, Shoib, 7, Jamela, 5 and Hafeza, 3 months — who died on the ship with their mother Maqsood.
As a child, Qaiser would often hear his father Raja, who was not on the ship and who died in 1987 aged 70, speaking of his lost children. Until the end of his life, “he believed they had survived. He would not let anyone cry.”
After the tragedy, which affected so many families around the Gulf, the hunt began for what caused the blast.
In 1957, Britain had intervened in an increasingly bitter war between the sultan of Oman and rebel tribespeople. The conflict reached a turning point in 1959 when British special forces and RAF bombers delivered a series of decisive blows against the rebels, in what became known as the Jebel Akhdar War.
The uprising had been crushed, but for a while insurgents continued to plant landmines in Oman, hitting military and civilian vehicles.
In 1962, a special court convened in Britain under the terms of the 1894 Merchant Shipping Act considered the evidence for 15 days and concluded that an explosive — probably a landmine — had been “practically certainly, deliberately placed in the vessel by a person or persons unknown.”
Sir John Hobson, the solicitor general, told the inquiry that the explosion had been a “deliberate and wicked act” of sabotage, the work of Omani rebels.
The explosion, reported the inquiry, had caused “an instantaneous fire which spread with extreme rapidity.”
The deaths had resulted “partly from the explosion itself and partly from the extremely rapid spread of the fire, which asphyxiated an unknown number of persons and prevented the launching of the majority of the lifeboats.”
Evidence was given to the inquiry by British Royal Navy divers who had been sent down to examine the wreck of the Dara.
They had concluded that “there seemed little doubt that the explosion was caused by a high-explosive of approximately the type and quantity used in an anti-tank mine ... detonated deliberately, probably by a detonator with a time device.”
No group claimed responsibility for the blast and no one was ever charged with having carried it out, but numerous suspects were arrested and interrogated by the British.
Sir John de Silva, first secretary of the British Political Residency in Bahrain, told the inquiry that a prominent member of the rebel group had “admitted that the explosion had been caused by his colleagues.”
The unofficial conclusion reached was that the bomb had been intended to go off at Muscat in Oman, the Dara’s next scheduled port of call.
Hidden in a suitcase, the explosives may have been smuggled on board at Dubai by an insurgent or insurgents who had traveled overland to the port from Oman.
In a final twist of fate brought about by a storm of the type likened by the elders of Dubai to the Day of Judgement, the bomber may have been trapped on board when the Dara’s skipper raised anchor and sailed into open water to weather the storm. And, quite possibly, he was among the dead.
Israel rejects ICC probe, saying it lacks jurisdiction
Israel denies committing war crimes, says the International Criminal Court lacks jurisdiction to investigate
International law prohibits the transfer of civilians into occupied territory
Updated 08 April 2021
AP
JERUSALEM — Israel on Thursday said it would formally reject the International Criminal Court’s decision to launch a probe into potential war crimes against the Palestinians.
Israel denies that it has committed such crimes and says the International Criminal Court (ICC) lacks the jurisdiction to investigate.
A panel of judges at the ICC ruled in February that the court does have jurisdiction, allowing the investigation to proceed. Israel’s response to a formal notification sent out last month is not expected to reopen that debate, though judges may reconsider the issue of jurisdiction later in the process.
The court is expected to look at possible war crimes committed by Israelis forces and Palestinian militants during and after the 2014 Gaza war, as well as Israel’s establishment of settlements in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem that now house over 700,000 settlers.
International law prohibits the transfer of civilians into occupied territory.
The Palestinians have hailed the probe as a rare opportunity to hold Israel to account for what they say are serious, longstanding violations of international law. The Palestinians were granted nonmember observer status in the UN General Assembly in 2012, allowing them to join international organizations like the ICC.
Israel says the court is biased against it and has no right to investigate, citing its own judicial processes and the fact that the Palestinians have neither a state nor defined borders.
“In addition to totally rejecting the claim that Israel commits war crimes, Israel reiterates its unequivocal position that the Hague Tribunal has no authority to open an investigation against it,” the government said in a statement, detailing a letter it plans to send to the ICC.
“Israel is committed to the rule of law and will continue to investigate any charges against it regardless of the source, and it expects the tribunal to refrain from violating its authority and sovereignty,” the statement said.
The letter is in response to an official notice sent to all parties by the ICC last month. Israel could have argued that it was capable of investigating and prosecuting violations on its own, potentially deferring or even canceling the ICC’s investigation.
Experts have said Israel might have succeeded in deferring investigations into possible war crimes by citing its own investigations into alleged misconduct by its soldiers. But the establishment and continuing expansion of settlements has been an official state policy for decades and is allowed under Israeli law.
Israel is not a member of the ICC, but Israeli officials could be subject to arrest in other countries if the court issues warrants against them.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but imposed a blockade after the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power there two years later. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and numerous smaller skirmishes since then.
Most of the international community views the West Bank and east Jerusalem as occupied territory whose final status should be decided in peace talks.
Israel considers all of Jerusalem to be its unified capital and views the West Bank as the historical and biblical heartland of the Jewish people. There have been no substantive peace talks in more than a decade.
The occupation of the Palestinian properties is believed to have been orchestrated by the Ateret Cohanim and Elad settler organizations
Onlookers said that settlers brought prefabricated rooms, cameras, internet connection and powerful night lighting with them as they occupied the buildings
Updated 08 April 2021
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: Palestinians in East Jerusalem were woken at 2 a.m. on Thursday as more than 100 Jewish settlers backed by security forces took over three buildings in the Silwan neighborhood adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
The occupation of the Palestinian properties is believed to have been orchestrated by the Ateret Cohanim and Elad settler organizations.
Onlookers said that settlers brought prefabricated rooms, cameras, internet connection and powerful night lighting with them as they occupied the buildings in the middle of the mainly Arab neighborhood.
According to the Wadi Hilweh Information Center, which represents residents, two of the four-story buildings were sold to the Risheq family with a provision in the deed that they should not be resold to any Jewish group.
The third building belongs to Mustafa Abu Diab, whose whereabouts are unknown.
The Abu Diab and Risheq families issued statements disassociating themselves from the transfer of properties to the settlers, vowing not to “have any dealings with those responsible.”
Hejazi Risheq, head of the Jerusalem merchants committee, told Arab News that his extended family has 4,500 members.
“We have tracked down what happened, and it appears that a member of our family sold the home to his partner who is apparently responsible for its sale to the settler groups.”
Risheq said that “we have stated clearly that we will not communicate with this person.”
He added: “We reject the transfer of properties to these organizations. This is a violation of our religion, and our social and national behavior, and we consider it treason. We don’t accept any justification.”
Risheq said that Israeli forces’ efforts against Palestinian authorities “removed all deterrents for such acts of treason.”
If the Palestinian leadership had sovereignty, “no one would dare do such things for financial gain,” he said.
The center said that 12 enclaves — most of which were taken over by settlers in 2001 and 2015 — are now dotting Silwan.
Sari Nusseibeh, former president of Al-Quds University, told Arab News that those who “facilitated this anti-national action” will not benefit from the move.
Nusseibeh urged people to protect their properties from individuals “who are outside the Palestinian national consensus” and called on the international community to stop Israel from confiscating Palestinian land under occupation in East Jerusalem.
“I especially call on the new US administration to intervene quickly in order to protect the hope of a comprehensive peace,” he added.
France and EU ponder sanctions for Lebanese politicians, diplomats say
France, EU putting together proposals that could see asset freezes and travel bans on Lebanese politicians
Concrete proposals being developed against the very people, who abandoned general interest in favour of their personal interests, Le Drian
Updated 08 April 2021
Reuters
PARIS/BRUSSELS — France and the European Union are putting together proposals that could see asset freezes and travel bans imposed on Lebanese politicians to push them finally to agree on a government to rescue their country from economic collapse.
An explosion last August destroyed entire neighborhoods of Beirut, and the government that resigned as a result has not been replaced, just as decades of patronage, corruption and mismanagement have left Lebanon almost bankrupt.
France has spearheaded efforts to help the territory it once administered, but has so far failed to force its many sectarian groups to agree on a cabinet, let alone start the reforms that might unlock foreign aid.
As many senior Lebanese politicians have homes, bank accounts and investments in the EU, and send their children to universities there, a withdrawal of that access could be a lever to focus minds.
“Concrete proposals are being developed against the very people who have abandoned the general interest in favor of their personal interests,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told lawmakers on Tuesday.
“If certain political actors don’t assume their responsibilities, we won’t hesitate to assume ours.”
Two diplomats said Le Drian’s staff were investigating how the European Union could set up a sanctions regime involving travel bans and asset freezes.
At an EU foreign ministers’ meeting on March 22, he also asked EU High Representative Josep Borrell to work on an options paper, a senior EU member state diplomat in Brussels said.
“The French are trying to Europeanize the Lebanon issue. It’s not something they can handle alone — or, at least, their solo efforts haven’t paid off so far,” the diplomat said.
“Sanctions haven’t been discussed directly, but if they are a way to change behavior, they can’t be ruled out. Lebanon needs a functioning government.”
There is some support for the idea in Lebanon itself, where citizens are ever angrier as their living standards collapse while their leaders squabble.
“For Lebanese politicians, EU sanctions would have a pragmatic and serious weight because they are often in Europe,” former culture minister Ghassan Salame said after co-signing a column with 100 Lebanese civil society members in the French paper Le Monde, urging France to freeze assets.
But the diplomats said Paris was still wary and had yet to define targets. They also said putting such a regime in place could take time.
“It has to be coherent in terms of who they target, if they want this to have any impact and take into account Lebanese realities. It has to be evenly spread,” said a third diplomat.
The United States has already imposed sanctions on three leading politicians allied to Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed armed movement that wields enormous power in Lebanon.
Two of the diplomats said the EU would also have decide whether and how to target Hezbollah, whose leaders are less likely to have interests in the EU that could be blocked.
“The French got the message across to officials here about the possibility of sanctions ... but so far it lacks teeth,” a senior Lebanese political source said.
Turkey grapples with COVID-19 surge ahead of tourism season
Turkey is re-introducing strict measures during Ramadan, with gatherings for iftar and suhoor banned
Health experts and many members of the public blame the government for the country’s third COVID-19 wave
Updated 08 April 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: On April 7, Turkey reported 54,740 new COVID-19 cases and 276 deaths — the highest daily level since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of tests per day is currently around 302,000, meaning that over one-fifth of tests were positive.
The country currently ranks fifth globally for the reported number of daily cases based on a seven-day average.
“Monthly COVID-19 cases tripled recently, while only nine percent of the population have received the second dose of vaccine. There is a serious shortage of vaccinations, pushing us behind schedule,” Prof. Guner Sonmez, a radiologist from Uskudar University in Istanbul, told Arab News, adding that a further increase in cases is likely soon.
“We know that, within two or three weeks, this may lead to an increase in the number of patients in intensive care units,” he continued. “Therefore, a higher death rate is likely in the following weeks.”
Turkey is re-introducing strict measures during Ramadan, with gatherings for iftar and suhoor banned, restaurants and cafés only open for takeaway service, and weekend lockdowns throughout the holy month.
Health experts and many members of the public blame the government for the country’s third COVID-19 wave. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was widely criticized after it held overcrowded rallies throughout the country, violating social-distancing rules. Several AKP officials tested positive for the virus just days after attending the national congress in Ankara on March 24.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca recently told a press conference, having been asked about the wisdom of holding rallies during a pandemic, “There is no point in keeping this issue on the agenda.”
Meanwhile, Turkey’s vaccination rollout continues to be slow, mostly because of an overreliance on a single supplier — China’s Sinovac. A first round of around 1.4 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was only recently administered.
Sonmez says that Turkey’s reliance on the Chinese-manufactured vaccine has been a mistake. “The Sinovac vaccine that Turkey is using has a low success rate in protecting people against contagion,” he said, and said mRNA vaccines, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech one have around 90 percent efficacy after the second dose.
Some 75 percent of new cases in Turkey have reportedly been caused by the UK variant of COVID-19, with ICUs in major cities already getting full. Of the country’s 81 provinces, 70 are listed as ‘risky’ or ‘very risky,’ including Ankara and Istanbul.
If cases continue to rise as expected, Turkey’s tourism sector, which accounts for 11 percent of its economy, will likely be severely affected. Turkey’s tourism revenues dropped by 65.1 percent compared to last year, according to official statistics, and the government recently stopped its short-term work allowance scheme that had helped more than 3 million people financially during the pandemic. Last year, more than 100,000 small businesses went bankrupt in Turkey, mostly as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
“A full nationwide lockdown can only be effective if additional economic support is given to employees and employers (as it was) at the peak of the pandemic,” Sonmez said.
On Thursday, Turkey began a vaccination campaign for its more than 1 million tourism-industry workers amid reports that Russia may restrict flights to Turkey for the summer.