RIYADH: The General Organization for Social Insurance has implemented its new minimum wage for workers over the age of 50, 5 months after first announcing the change.
Employers should raise the wages of Saudi workers who are 50 years old and above to at least SR4,000 ($1,066) a month, Al Eqtisadiah reported. The previous minimum wage was SR3,000.
Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi announced the increase in November 2020 for all Saudis and said at the time it would be implemented 5 months later.
Saudi workers being paid less than SR4,000 a month will only count as half a worker in the Kingdom’s nationalization program, Nitaqat.
Saudi Arabia implements minimum wage increase for over 50s
