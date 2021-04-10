Aramco agrees $12.4 billion pipeline deal with EIG

EU poised to secure 1.8bn 2nd-generation vaccine doses

BRUSSELS: The EU is about to start negotiations with a single pharmaceutical company to secure up to 1.8 billion doses of a “second generation” mRNA vaccine to combat future variants, a European Commission source said.

The upcoming deal aims to have deliveries made on a monthly schedule starting late this year and going into 2023, the source told AFP.

It is part of the commission’s preparedness plan to handle “the next stages” of the pandemic as the coronavirus continues to mutate, said the source, who is familiar with the approach taken by commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The source would not say which “sole supplier” would be tapped, but did not demur asked if it was BioNTech/Pfizer, which has already agreed to bring forward deliveries to the EU of its first-generation mRNA vaccine.

“We want a big volume” of doses, “we want a firm contract for 900 million doses and an option for the same again,” the source said.

The extra doses would greatly increase the EU’s access to vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic by going beyond the 2.6 billion doses of various “first-generation” vaccines already secured for this year and next.

They would address growing concerns globally that the current vaccines deployed can have their effects dampened by some variants, as appears to already be the case with strains first detected in South Africa and Brazil.

“There will be a delivery obligation” for the extra doses, the source emphasised.

That implicitly pointed to problems the commission has had with AstraZeneca to have it deliver contracted doses of its vaccine — an adenovirus vaccine different from the mRNA types produced by BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna.

The next-generation mRNA vaccine the commission is looking to buy “has to cover all the variants that could emerge” — and “with a production within Europe and a priority for Europe,” the source said.