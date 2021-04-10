You are here

Stocks mixed as bond yields tick back up; bank stocks rise

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP




  • Investors are showing cautious optimism about the economic recovery, especially in the US

AP

NEW YORK: Stocks were slightly higher in trading Friday, as a rise in bond yields helped lift the shares of energy and bank companies in the going. Technology stocks, which have moved in the opposite direction as bond yields, were trading lower.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent as well, while the Nasdaq Composite index was down 0.2 percent.

Bank stocks were among the better performers in trading, as a rise in bond yields translates into higher interest banks can charge to customers to borrow. Wells Fargo was up 1 percent, Bank of America was up 0.7 percent and JPMorgan Chase was up 0.6 percent.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 index gained 0.4 percent to 4,097.17, another record high following records set on Monday and Wednesday. Stocks have benefited this week as bond yields, which had been steadily ticking higher, retreated from highs hit earlier in the month.

But on Friday, bond yields resumed their rise. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 1.66 percent from 1.63 percent late Thursday. It had been as high as 1.75 percent on Monday.

Investors are showing cautious optimism about the economic recovery, especially in the US, where vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has advanced the deadline for states to make doses available to all adults to April 19.

But it’s clear the recovery has a long way to go. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits last week rose again last week, as many businesses remain closed or partially shut down due to the pandemic.

In remarks to the International Monetary Fund Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a number of factors are putting the nation ‘on track to allow a full reopening of the economy fairly soon.’

Investors will be turning their attentions toward company earnings starting next week, when earnings season gets underway. The major banks are among the first to report their results, including JPMorgan, Wells and Bank of America.

Topics: Stock Market

Aramco agrees $12.4 billion pipeline deal with EIG


Updated 23 min 14 sec ago
Arab News




  • Aramco to hold 51% stake in new company
  • Aligns with recently announced "Shareek" program

Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco has agreed a $12.4 billion leaseback deal with a consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners in one of the biggest energy infrastructure transactions.
It represents a continuation of Aramco’s strategy to unlock the potential of its asset base and maximize value for its shareholders, it said in a statement.
A newly-formed unit called Aramco Oil Pipelines Company will lease usage rights in Aramco’s stabilized crude oil pipelines network for a 25-year period.
In return, Aramco Oil Pipelines Company will receive a tariff payable by Aramco for the stabilized crude oil that flows through the network, backed by minimum volume commitments.
Aramco will hold a 51 percent majority stake in the new company and the EIG-led consortium will hold a 49 percent stake.
The Saudi oil giant said it would retain full ownership and operational control of its stabilized crude oil pipeline network and that the transaction would not impose any restrictions on Aramco’s actual crude oil production volumes.
“This landmark transaction defines the way forward for our portfolio optimization program,” said Aramco President Amin Nasser. “We are capitalizing on new opportunities that also align strategically with the Kingdom’s recently-launched Shareek program. Aramco’s strong capital structure will be further enhanced with this transaction, which in turn will help maximize returns for our shareholders.”

Oil prices dip on mixed supply and demand outlook


Updated 37 min 42 sec ago
Reuters




  • Downward pressure has been exerted by the decision of OPEC+ to increase supplies by 2 million barrels per day between May and July

Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices edged lower on Friday on rising supplies from major producers and concerns over a mixed picture on the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for June fell 37 cents, or 0.59 percent, to $62.83 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.24, down 36 cents.

Both contracts are on track for a 2-3 percent drop this week but still far from a low of $60.47 hit two weeks ago.

Downward pressure has been exerted by the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to increase supplies by 2 million barrels per day between May and July.

Analysts expect global oil inventories to continue to fall, but predict fuel demand will accelerate in the second half of the year as the global economic recovery gathers steam.

“A lot of destocking is going on, so we are well into the rebalancing process,” said Energy Aspects analyst Virendra Chauhan.

Physical markets will still need to pick up before prices and inter-month spreads can rally, he added.

For all the optimism, renewed lockdowns in some parts of the world and problems with vaccination programs could threaten the oil demand picture.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said oil prices are expected to trade in a range between $60 and $70 as investors weigh these factors.

“Oil is currently in a wait-and-see mode, with market participants looking at the vaccination pace to understand when oil demand will recover further and at nuclear talks in Vienna to see when more Iranian barrels might come back,” said UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Talks to bring Iran and the US fully back into the 2015 nuclear deal are making progress, delegates said on Friday, but Iranian officials indicated disagrement with Washington over which sanctions it must lift.

“If a fulsome framework can be crafted in the coming weeks, significant quantities of Iranian oil will likely hit the market in H2 2021,” RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note this week.

Topics: oil prices OPEC+

Riyadh city chiefs deny Bloomberg report of unpaid Metro contractor claims


Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News




  • Pandemic leads to supply chain disruptions
  • All claims go through contractual process

Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has denied claims it has not paid contractors building the city’s multi-billion dollar metro project.
It follows a Bloomberg report published earlier in the week headlined “Saudi Arabia’s Unpaid Tab With Metro Builders Runs Into Billions.”
It said that payments had been made in a timely manner on the project which started in 2013 and that any contractual claims were assessed through a dispute resolution process.
“All claims filed go through a dispute resolution process in order for all disputes to be resolved professionally and amicably,” it said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic affected the construction of mega projects, such as supply chain interruptions. However, despite the outbreak, we have ensured the project’s continuity, as we adapted business behavior and construction processes.”
The Riyadh Transit Network Project (RTNP) aims to support the Kingdom’s 2030 economic diversification agenda by boosting the transportation sector and raising the capital city’s profile.
With its six lines totaling 176km and 85 metro stations, the metro network will cover most of the densely populated areas of the city, public facilities, as well as governmental, educational, commercial and medical institutions.
It will connect to King Khalid International Airport and King Abdullah Financial District, in addition to main universities and the downtown area.
The metro service will also be integrated with the Riyadh Bus network, linking to 3,000 bus stops spread across the city over 1,900 km of routes.

Saudi MoF completes $57.8bn payment orders in first quarter of 2021


Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News





Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) finalized the disbursement procedures for all payment orders received from the public and private sector with a total value of SR217 billion ($57.8 billion) in the first quarter of 2021, according to a ministerial tweet.
Expenditure for the public sector amounted to SR186 billion, while the same for the private sector reached SR31 billion, accounting for 99 percent of the total payments’ orders received.
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said that 24 local companies, the majority of which are listed in the Saudi market, will invest SR2 trillion by 2025, and another SR3 trillion by 2030, Al Arabiya reported.
Al-Jadaan indicated that the Public Investment Fund is a shareholder in most of these companies.

Saudi PIF launches massive 1.5-GW Sudair Solar Energy project


Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News




  • ACWA, Badeel will invest SR3.4 billion in the project
  • First phase expected to begin producing electricity in H2, 2022

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Investment Fund has launched the Sudair Solar Energy project in Sudair Industrial City, one of the largest solar parks in the country.
A consortium with ACWA Power, which is 50% owned by PIF, and Badeel, will invest SR3.4 billion ($907 million) in the 1.5-GW solar PV project, Al Arabiya reported.
The first phase of the project is expected to begin producing electricity during the second half of 2022 at the second-lowest price ever achieved globally for a solar PV project, 1.239 cents per KWh.
The plant will meet the energy needs of 185,000 houses and reduce carbon emissions by about 2.9 tons annually.
The announcement came during the inauguration ceremony of the 300-MW Sakaka solar power plant sponsored by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday where he announced seven new solar projects located in Madinah, Sudair, Qurayyat, Shuaiba, Jeddah, Rabigh and Rafha.
"The launch of the Sudair Solar Energy Project is integral to the Kingdom's goals in promoting the growth of renewable energy and the localization of technologies related to it and taking advantage of the Kingdom's natural capabilities to develop the sector," said Yasir Al Rumayyan, managing director of PIF.

Topics: #solar #renewableenergy #saudi

