Official says Chinese vaccines' effectiveness is low

Official says Chinese vaccines’ effectiveness is low
Gao Fu, director of the China Centers for Disease Control, speaks at the National Vaccines and Health conference in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Chinatopix Via AP)
Updated 11 April 2021
AP

Official says Chinese vaccines’ effectiveness is low

Official says Chinese vaccines’ effectiveness is low
  Chinese vaccines "don't have very high protection rates," said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control
Updated 11 April 2021
AP

BEIJING: In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country’s top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to give them a boost.
Chinese vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates,” said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, at a conference Saturday in the southwestern city of Chengdu.
Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of doses in other countries while also trying to promote doubt about the effectiveness of Western vaccines.
“It’s now under formal consideration whether we should use different vaccines from different technical lines for the immunization process,” Gao said.
The effectiveness rate of a coronavirus vaccine from Sinovac, a Chinese developer, at preventing symptomatic infections has been found to be as low as 50.4% by researchers in Brazil. By comparison, the vaccine made by Pfizer has been found to be 97% effective.
Beijing has yet to approve any foreign vaccines for use in China, where the coronavirus emerged in late 2019.
Gao gave no details of possible changes in strategy but mentioned mRNA, a previously experimental technique used by Western vaccine developers while China’s drug makers used traditional technology.
“Everyone should consider the benefits mRNA vaccines can bring for humanity,” Gao said. “We must follow it carefully and not ignore it just because we already have several types of vaccines already.”
Gao previously raised questions about the safety of mRNA vaccines. He was quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency as saying in December he couldn’t rule out negative side effects because they were being used for the first time on healthy people.
Chinese state media and popular health and science blogs also have questioned the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine, which uses mRNA.
As of April 2, some 34 million people have received both of the two doses required by Chinese vaccines and about 65 million received one, according to Gao.
Experts say mixing vaccines, or sequential immunization, might boost effectiveness rates. Trials around the world are looking at mixing of vaccines or giving a booster shot after a longer time period. Researchers in Britain are studying a possible combination of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman approves Tarawih prayers in Two Holy Mosques

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approves Tarawih prayers in Two Holy Mosques
Updated 33 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approves Tarawih prayers in Two Holy Mosques

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approves Tarawih prayers in Two Holy Mosques
  Umrah permits may be obtained through hotels surrounding the Grand Mosque
Updated 33 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has approved Tarawih prayers to be held in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during Ramadan, but to reduce them to 10 raka’ats.
Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the decision was based on King Salman’s keenness to continue holding rituals in both mosques and to harness all means available to help worshippers to perform rites in a safe environment that met all international health standards.
He added that the presidency was deploying all its resources to serve pilgrims and worshippers during Ramadan.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that Umrah permits may be obtained through hotels surrounding the Grand Mosque during Ramadan.
Authorities said last week that only pilgrims with permits would be allowed to enter the Grand Mosque and perform Umrah prayers during the month and until the end of the pandemic.
The ministry, in coordination with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, said the hotels would be able to issue Umrah permits only, without permits to pray in the Grand Mosque, through the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna apps in accordance with regulatory requirements and approved health protocols.
The ministry said that this was in addition to the previously announced controls and mechanisms for issuing Umrah and prayer permits in the Grand Mosque during Ramadan for those who met the health requirements, so that the services facilitated to pilgrims from both the public and private sectors were a success.
It called on people to follow the preventive measures to ensure the safety, health and security of those visiting the Grand Mosque.

Afghan models highlight war stories on Kabul runway in fashion show first

Afghan models highlight war stories on Kabul runway in fashion show first
A group of Afghan models participated in Afghanistan's first fashion show in Kabul to depict the plight of war victims in the country. (Photo by Haqiqi Fashion)
Updated 53 min 45 sec ago

Afghan models highlight war stories on Kabul runway in fashion show first

Afghan models highlight war stories on Kabul runway in fashion show first
  Organizers wanted to show 'bitter and harsh reality' of conflict
Updated 53 min 45 sec ago

KABUL: After nearly a week of planning, 12 Afghan models walked the runway on Saturday as part of the country’s first fashion show to highlight the impact of the decades-long conflict.

Dressed in blood-stained shrouds to resemble war victims, two women and 10 men took part in the first round of “The Shroud Fashion Show.”

Event organizer Ajmal Haqiqi said there were plans to host similar events in the future.

“Through this event, we wanted to show the bitter and harsh reality of the ongoing situation in our country, to show the impact of suicide bombers, blasts and attacks,” Haqiqi told Arab News on Sunday. “We will hold more of such programs among the public, on the streets, and in this way draw the attention of our leaders and the world that Afghans more than any other nation badly need and deserve peace.”

Haqiqi Fashion, which he set up 13 years ago, is the country’s first modelling agency.

He said the main idea behind the event was to draw attention to the “war’s calamities.”

“People want and need peace. It was a campaign to emphasise peace, not on modelling or peace for modelling,” Haqiqi added.

Some Afghans went on social media to show their support for the event.

“Afghans are tired of the war and use any medium to show that,” school student Sayed Sameer posted on Facebook. “The fashion show was one way.”

A group of Afghan models participated in Afghanistan's first fashion show in Kabul to depict the plight of war victims in the country. (Photo by Haqiqi Fashion)

There have been more than 40 years of fighting in Afghanistan, claiming the lives of an unknown number of people.

More than 100 civilians and members of the security forces died last week, according to estimates released by Tolo News on Saturday, and the US said in a February report that civilian casualties had seen a sharp uptick since peace negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan government representatives began in Doha last September.

According to a UN report, 3,035 Afghan civilians lost their lives last year. It blamed the Taliban for most of the deaths, but did not say how many insurgents and government forces had been killed during the same period.

The US, which has led a coalition of foreign troops since the Taliban’s ousting in 2001, has been trying for months to persuade the militants and the government to agree on a future political roadmap that would pave the way for the group to participate in an interim administration.

Later this week Turkey, at the request of the US, will host a major conference between the two sides to accelerate the peace process.

While Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government has shown a willingness to attend the conference, the Taliban have yet to confirm their participation at the meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for April 16.

Ghani, whose second term will end in 2024, has vehemently rejected Washington D.C.’s proposal to form an interim government but, in recent months, it has offered to organize a snap election.

“One of our key goals was to draw the attention of participants in Turkey’s meeting that our only demand is peace,” Haqiqi added. “We want peace for everyone, not for our models alone.”

 

Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting

Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting
Updated 38 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting

Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting
  Supreme Court says it will hold another session on Monday evening
Updated 38 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee said on Sunday that the crescent for the month of Ramadan could not be seen from the Tamir and Hawtat observatories in Sudair, due to the weather conditions. 
Following a meeting on Sunday, corresponding to Shaban 29, according to the Umm Al-Qura lunar calendar, the Supreme Court said that it had not received any evidence of the crescent sighting in the evening.
The Supreme Court said it would hold another session on Monday evening, and issue a decision on the start of Muslim fasting month.

Egypt train driver 'not at controls' during deadly Sohag crash

Egypt train driver ‘not at controls’ during deadly Sohag crash
Updated 11 April 2021
AFP

Egypt train driver ‘not at controls’ during deadly Sohag crash

Egypt train driver ‘not at controls’ during deadly Sohag crash
  • Prosecutor: Driver and his assistant “were not in the driver’s cabin” at the time of the crash
  • At least 20 people died and 199 were injured in the March 26 crash near Sohag in southern Egypt
Updated 11 April 2021
AFP

CAIRO: The driver of a speeding Egyptian train and his assistant had both left the driver’s cabin when it crashed into another train last month, the prosecution service alleged Sunday.
The prosecutor also alleged that the assistant of the other train, which was stationary, and a track signalman were under the influence of the powerful painkiller tramadol, and that the former had also used cannabis.
At least 20 people died and 199 were injured in the March 26 crash near Sohag in southern Egypt, according to the authorities’ latest count which had already been revised several times.
Video images caught on a surveillance camera show the moving train hitting a stationary train at speed, sending one carriage hurtling into the air, in an immense cloud of dust.
According to an investigative report cited by the prosecutor on Sunday, the driver and his assistant “were not in the driver’s cabin” at the time of the crash, “contrary to their claims.”
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has vowed to hold to account those responsible for the latest of several deadly train accidents in recent years.
Transport Minister Kamel el-Wazir — a former general named to the post after a deadly 2019 train collision — has blamed the latest crash on human error.
“We have a problem with the human element,” he told a TV talk show, where he pledged to put in place an automated network by 2024.
At least eight people, including the driver of the moving train and his assistant, were arrested shortly after the crash in the village of Samaa Gharb, 460 kilometers (285 miles) south of Cairo.
One train was traveling between the southern city of Luxor and Alexandria on the Mediterranean coast, and the other was en route between the southern city of Aswan and Cairo.
After the disaster, a military conscript who was on the Cairo-bound train told AFP that the second train struck the one he was traveling on about 15 minutes after his had come to a stop.
Egyptian rail disasters are generally attributed to poor infrastructure and maintenance.
One of the country’s deadliest train crashes came in 2002, when 373 people died as a fire ripped through a crowded train south of Cairo.
The African Development Bank announced a loan of 145 million euros ($170 million) Tuesday to improve safety on Egypt’s rail network, following the latest disaster.
The bank said the money would be used “to enhance operational safety and to increase network capacity on national rail lines.”
“The planned upgrades are expected to benefit low-income Egyptians, about 40 percent of the population, who rely on trains as an affordable mode of transport,” it said in a statement.

Saudi startups raise $76m in the first 3 months of 2021

Saudi startups raise $76m in the first 3 months of 2021
Updated 11 April 2021
Deema Al Khudair

Saudi startups raise $76m in the first 3 months of 2021

Saudi startups raise $76m in the first 3 months of 2021
  • Entrepreneurship platform Wamda says figure is a 137.5 percent increase on previous quarter
  • Nearly $400 million raised from 125 deals in the Middle East and North Africa
Updated 11 April 2021
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: Saudi startups raised $76 million in the first quarter of 2021, a 137.5 percent increase on the previous quarter’s fundraising total of $32 million.

Entrepreneurship platform Wamda said that $396 million was raised from 125 deals in the Middle East and North Africa in the first quarter of 2021. 

The UAE was the biggest market with 38 deals worth $256 million, while Egypt had 34 deals worth $22 million, and Saudi Arabia had 28 deals worth $76 million.

March boasted 43 deals worth $170 million, with agritech posting as the biggest sector with $50 million, followed by logistics ($37.5 million), food tech ($30.2 million), fintech ($26.5 million), mobility (10 million), and e-commerce ($8 million).

In the Kingdom, the number and value of deals increased dramatically quarter-on-quarter, rising 137 percent from the 13 deals worth $32 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Triska Hamid, editorial director of Wamda said: “The government’s push towards entrepreneurship is evident in the number of startups that have emerged in Saudi Arabia over the past few years. We are seeing more deal flow in the country and larger ticket sizes.”

Last year, Saudi Arabia recorded a 35 percent year-on-year increase in the number of investment deals in the technology startup sector. A study by data research platform Magnitt found that the Kingdom accounted for 18 percent of the 496 investment deals across the Middle East and North Africa last year.

Amal Dokhan, one of the Kingdom’s first female venture capitalists (VCs) and a partner at Californian venture capital firm 500 Startups, is confident that the Saudi market will continue to grow in 2021.

“What we are seeing now in 2021, the numbers will definitely increase when it comes to Saudi Arabia and the region as well. The reason is that last year, when it was not expected for things to increase, they actually turned out to be a positive year for many companies and startups, especially in fintech,” Dokhan told Arab News.

“The year has started with a positive sign for startups and VCs. Lots of international investors are looking into the Saudi market, so lots of prosperity I think is coming on this year and we are going to witness a good number of the deals as well,” she added.

In March, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu and Wa’ed, Saudi Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm, signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the growth of new startups and small and medium-sized enterprises in Saudi Arabia’s two largest industrial cities.

“The Saudi startup ecosystem remains strong in spite of — and because of — the challenges posed by COVID-19,” Wassim Basrawi, managing director of Wa’ed, told Arab News, adding: “Wa’ed announced major VC investments in the first quarter in five exciting, disruptive Saudi startups. Our Q2 pipeline is filling up quickly and we will soon be announcing new deals.”

