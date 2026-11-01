LIVERPOOL: Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League with their first win away to Liverpool in 14 years as Kai Havertz’s early strike secured a 1-0 victory for the Gunners.

The defending champions were made to suffer after the German’s 16th-minute opener but held out for what could be a telling win in their quest to retain the title.

Arsenal climbed three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

But with City expected to be hit with a severe points penalty, unless they can overturn a guilty verdict on over 100 charges of breaking Premier League rules, Arsenal dealt a huge blow to their most likely rivals for the title.

“It’s been such a long time without this feeling here, that we really needed it,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. “We are extremely proud of what the team, the players, everybody has done.”

Liverpool produced arguably their best spell of Andoni Iraola’s early months in charge with a blistering 30 minutes after conceding, but failed to take their chances as the Spaniard suffered just his second defeat in 14 games since arriving from Bournemouth.

Arteta was stinging in his criticism of the Arsenal side that crashed out to fourth-tier Fleetwood on Tuesday in one of the biggest ever League Cup shocks.

The Arsenal boss got the response he desired in a strong start from the champions.

Havertz was one of the biggest culprits for wasting chances in midweek but made amends with a simple finish from Declan Rice’s precise low cross.

The early goal lit the touchpaper for a pulsating first 45 minutes as Liverpool roared back.

Isak honesty saves Arsenal

Iraola and Arteta played together as boys for Basque side Antiguoko Kirol Elkartea.

Arteta’s old friend gave his side one of the most uncomfortable afternoons they have experienced in recent seasons as Arsenal’s rock-solid defense was left clinging on for half-time.

“I loved the reaction from my players after going 1-0 down,” said Iraola. “I loved a lot of moments of the game.

“We have to keep going. It is very early in the season. Arsenal are in the best of the situations but it is just the start of November today.”

All of Liverpool’s three £100 million-plus ($134 million) forward started together and there are signs the relationship between Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola is beginning to flourish.

Isak did Arsenal a favor by not going down as he was pulled back by Jurrien Timber when just failing to connect with a wicked delivery from Barcola.

“The Alex one is a clear penalty,” added Iraola. “We can all see that he holds the shirt (but) because he doesn’t go to the floor, you are not going to call the penalty? I don’t understand it.”

Wirtz curled a free-kick onto the bar from a narrow angle and Alexis Mac Allister should have buried a header into the goal rather than finding the stand behind David Raya’s goal.

Half-time allowed Arsenal the chance to reset and take the wind out of Liverpool’s sails as Iraola’s men tired in the second period.

Alisson Becker produced a stunning save to turn behind Christos Tzolis’s shot that was arrowing into the bottom corner to keep Liverpool in the game.

That intervention counted for little as Arsenal rode out the closing stages to register another clean sheet and an eighth win in nine league games.

Defeat leaves fifth-placed Liverpool nine points adrift of the leaders and already facing a mountain to climb to get back in the title race.