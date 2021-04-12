Suez Canal shipping course could be expanded

You are here

A Hapag Lloyd container ship sails across the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, in El Ain El Sokhna in Suez, east of Cairo, Egypt April 24, 2017. (REUTERS)
Updated 12 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Dry bulk carriers and containers made up the largest percentage of traffic in the Suez Canal
Updated 12 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The shipping course of the Suez Canal could be expanded under plans being considered by the waterway’s authority. 
A shipping course of a vessel is the direction in which it is to be steered.
Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said that the canal’s continuous development operations had helped it to maintain its position as the first choice for major shipping lines.
Rabie also said that in 2021 the canal would attract shipping lines that had not previously crossed it, including LNG tankers from the US East Coast that were bound for Asia, thanks to the flexible marketing policies pursued by the authority.
He reviewed recent developments at the authority, saying there had been 4,581 vessel crossings during the first quarter of 2021 with a total net tonnage of 291 million.

FASTFACT

Eighty-five percent of the oil from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait was transported to the East but did not pass through the canal, while 61 percent of the world’s oil carriers passed through the waterway, says official.

He said 85 percent of the oil from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait was transported to the East but did not pass through the canal, while 61 percent of the world’s oil carriers passed through the waterway.
Dry bulk carriers and containers made up the largest percentage of traffic in the Suez Canal, he added and stressed there was no alternative way to the canal that was not being studied.
The incentives provided last year led to an 8 percent increase in ship traffic despite the pandemic, he said.

Topics: Egypt suez canal

‘Green Paradise’ brings hydroponics to Libya

‘Green Paradise’ brings hydroponics to Libya
Agriculture remains a marginal sector in Libya, where the economy is dominated by hydrocarbons, the country boasting the most abundant oil reserves in Africa. (AFP)
Updated 12 April 2021
AFP

Updated 12 April 2021
AFP

TRIPOLI: Under a yellow tarpaulin stretched over an arched metal frame, Siraj Bechiya and his partner inspect their hydroponically grown lettuce, pioneers of the method in mostly desert Libya where conventional agriculture struggles.
Zip ties, punctured plastic cups as pots and PVC tubing bought in DIY shops hold the precious crops at “Green Paradise” — so dubbed by the two young Libyan entrepreneurs spearheading the project.
But the ad hoc nature of the materials hasn’t stopped the plants from thriving, their long white roots nourished by water rich with nutrients and oxygen.
Bechiya and his partner, Mounir, have been working tirelessly on their project for months in the small town of Qouwea, 40 km east of the capital Tripoli, erecting a tunnel-shaped greenhouse surrounded by breeze-block walls on a semi-arid site.
Their hope is to demystify hydroponic farming, which “guarantees a good yield in small spaces,” uses little water and doesn’t need pesticides, 20-year-old Bechiya told AFP.
Soilless farming has gained ground in many countries but is still in its infancy in Libya.
But in a country whose territory is 90 percent arid desert, the method could offer a path toward more food self-sufficiency, Bechiya believes.
Agriculture remains a marginal sector in Libya, where the economy is dominated by hydrocarbons, the country boasting the most abundant oil reserves in Africa.
Arable land barely makes up three percent of Libya’s territory and is under threat, as rapid urbanization eats up the fertile strip along the Mediterranean coast.
Another major challenge to farming in Libya is the lack of water where agriculture needs it most.
The Great Man-Made River — a pharaonic project realized by former ruler Muammar Qaddafi more than 30 years ago — carries drinking water pumped from groundwater tables in the south to the northern cities where most Libyans live.
But this resource is not infinite, and the GMMR’s network has been heavily damaged in the decade of conflict that has ravaged Libya since Qaddafi’s ouster in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.
In the face of these challenges, Bechiya and Mounir set out to train in hydroponics two years ago in neighboring Tunisia.
“When we came back, it was imperative that we move from theory to practice,” Bechiya said.
“We started with some vegetables in the house and we were surprised by people’s enthusiasm.”
In theory, hydroponics can guarantee higher yields and profits than conventional farming, which is at risk from weather, water shortages and pollution from unregulated pesticide use.
“With more space in the greenhouse, the idea was able to take off. We will continue to develop it ... and improve quality,” said Bechiya, as he measured the acidity of the water feeding his young lettuce.
“Libyan consumers don’t want produce full of pesticides anymore, but organic produce,” he added.

Topics: Libya

US secretary of defense aims to deescalate Israel-Iran tensions

US secretary of defense aims to deescalate Israel-Iran tensions
Experts believe that US defense secretary’s visit to Israel aims to facilitate Washington’s eventual rejoining of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal. (Reuters/File)
Updated 25 min 58 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

  • Experts claim Tel Aviv will seek to play up the threat of Iran, with US return to JCPOA looming
  • The visit is aimed at reassuring Israel by bolstering US-Israeli and Gulf-Israeli defense relations while dispelling Iranian perceptions of US complicity in recent Israeli attacks on Iranian targets
Updated 25 min 58 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Middle East experts believe that the visit of the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to Israel is largely aimed at deescalating Israeli-Iranian tensions, and facilitating Washington’s eventual rejoining of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal.

Austin said the US is committed to “Israeli military edge” and advancing “strategic partnership” efforts with Tel Aviv.
Lamis Andoni, a veteran analyst based in Amman, told Arab News that the visit is ultimately aimed at helping the US return to the JCPOA. “President Joe Biden is worried that (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu would like to escalate the situation in the Gulf, with the aim of torpedoing the eventual return to the Iran nuclear deal,” she said.
Andoni added that Netanyahu was only concerned about his own future, and would therefore focus on exaggerating Iranian threats to ensure Gulf states remained united against Iran.
Ali Jarbawi, a professor at Bir Zeit University, told Arab News that Austin’s visit was nothing more than an attempt to placate Israel.
“They want Israel to be reassured on the fact that the new administration will be returning to the Iran nuclear deal,” he said.
Retired Jordanian air force general, Maamoun Abu Nawwar, said that the goal of the visit is to ensure that Israeli does not escalate the situation in the Gulf. “The fact that the first senior official from the Biden administration to visit Israel is a military man is a clear sign that they are hoping he will address the potential of a dangerous escalation … between Israel and Iran,” he told Arab News.
Ofer Zalzberg, Middle East Program director at the Herbert Kelman Institute for Conflict Transformation, said that the visit will be characterized by an internal contradiction in US objectives: “It aims at reassuring Israel by bolstering US-Israeli and Gulf-Israeli defense relations while dispelling Iranian perceptions of US complicity in recent Israeli attacks on Iranian targets, which harm establishing the trust required for successful nuclear negotiations,” he said.
Musa Shteiwi, former head of the University of Jordan’s Center of Strategic Studies, said that the visit would seek to resolve the Iran issue at a time that Israel is going in the opposite direction. “They will talk about pursuing the partnership issue in order to facilitate the return to the Iran deal,” he said. Barak Ravid, a Tel Aviv-based reporter for Axios, argued that both Austin’s position and the timing of the visit were important.

“This is the first trip of a senior Biden administration official to Israel. Austin will try to make sure that there is a no surprises policy between Israel and the US when it comes to Iran, and will try to reassure the Israelis about the nuclear talks with Iran. The Biden administration wants to make sure tensions in the region will not escalate in a way that sabotages the nuclear talks,” he said.
Regardless of the worries about military escalation, it is clear to observers that the real issue is the political one. Abu Nawwar believes that the Iran nuclear deal, initially signed by the administration of former President Barack Obama, will eventually prevail. “It is the only game in town,” he added.

On Monday, Iran said it blames Israel for Sunday's incident at the Natanz nuclear site and will take its revenge, state TV quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying.
Iranian authorities described the incident a day earlier as an act of "nuclear terrorism" and said Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators.

Topics: Iran Israel Midle east peace

Expert reveals details of astonishing archaeological find

Expert reveals details of astonishing archaeological find
Large quantities of items, including semi-precious stones, were found at the site and it is expected that the discoveries in the city will cover an area of more than 3 kilometers. (AFP)
Updated 12 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Large quantities of semi-precious stones were found and it is expected that the discoveries in the city will cover an area of more than 3 km
Updated 12 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Zahi Hawass, the former Egyptian minister of antiquities, said that the discovery of a lost city in Luxor is the most important and greatest archaeological discovery for him.
Hawass believes that the extension of the city belongs to Tutankhamun, and said that the recent discovery shook the world.
The Egyptian archaeological mission, headed by Hawass, discovered the lost city under the sands of Luxor, called Ascension of Aton, which dates back to the reign of King Amenhotep III. The city continued to be used by Tutankhamun 3,000 years ago, and it may even pre-date pharaonic history and add to the archaeological discoveries that Egypt has discovered during recent years.
Hawass said during televised statements that many industrial places were discovered in the lost city, including places for the manufacture of clothes, linen and fishing rods, and 100 molds were discovered for the manufacture of amulets used in the palace.
Large quantities of semi-precious stones were also found and it is expected that the discoveries in the city will cover an area of more than 3 km.
“We found three main areas — one for management, one for workers to sleep (in) and a third for industry — as well as an area for dried meat,” Hawass said.

HIGHLIGHT

Expert believes that the extension of the city belongs to Tutankhamun, and says that the recent discovery shook the world.

He explained that it is the largest ancient city found so far, noting that the discovery was carried out by an Egyptian team.
Hawass said that Betsy Bryan, an archaeologist specializing in the golden age, had praised the discovery of the lost city, describing it as the second most important discovery after the tomb of Tutankhamun.
Hawass said that the process of restoring the city will begin next month. The pottery found in the city dates back 3,000 years, confirming that the discovered pots were used for storing meat.
He said that they had also discovered three kilos of dried meat as well as other significant finds.
“A cemetery dating back to the 26th dynasty, 500 BC, was discovered, and these graves are complete and untouched and are supported because they are made of mud bricks,” Hawass said.
He said that work to discover the lost city began in September 2020.
Hawass said that he had not expected to discover the city. Archaeologists believed that it had disappeared, so the discovery of the first house in the city had astonished scientists, he said.

Topics: Egyptian archaeology

Egypt ready to deal with any GERD problems, says minister

Egypt ready to deal with any GERD problems, says minister
The Blue Nile River is seen as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam reservoir fills near the Ethiopia-Sudan border, in this broad spectral image taken November 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 12 April 2021
Reuters

  • The ministry believes that the Ethiopian offer was an “open attempt” to extract Egyptian approval for the second phase of filling the dam
Updated 12 April 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Egyptian Minister of Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aty confirmed Cairo’s readiness to deal with all the problems arising from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
In televised statements, the minister said that Egypt is not concerned, even if Ethiopia implements the second phase of filling the Renaissance Dam reservoir.
He said that the state would not wait for any damage to occur and that Egypt had prepared for all possible scenarios five years ago.
Abdel Aty stressed that Egypt and Sudan showed great flexibility in GERD negotiations with Ethiopia.
“Ethiopian intransigence is the reason for the failure of the negotiations,” he said.
He explained that Cairo and Khartoum reached a fair and binding legal agreement that meets the aspirations of all countries in development.
He added that the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation is making great efforts to deal with the repercussions of the dam by implementing projects to face any emergency that the water system may face.
He announced that Egypt rejected Ethiopia’s proposal to form a mechanism for exchanging data on the procedures for implementing the second phase of filling the GERD.
The ministry believes that the Ethiopian offer was an “open attempt” to extract Egyptian approval for the second phase of filling the dam.
“Egypt has rejected an Ethiopian proposal calling for the formation of a mechanism to exchange data on the procedures for implementing the second phase of filling the dam, which Ethiopia announced that it intends to implement during the next rainy season this summer,” a spokesman for the ministry, Mohamed Ghanem, said.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Egyptian Minister of Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel Aty, says that Cairo and Khartoum reached a fair and binding legal agreement that meets the aspirations of all countries in development.

• Egypt rejected Ethiopia’s proposal to form a mechanism for exchanging data on the procedures for implementing the second phase of filling the GERD, he says.

“This proposal came in a speech that Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aty received from his Ethiopian counterpart, and included many inaccuracies and allegations that do not reflect the truth of the negotiations over the past years,” he added.
“The Ethiopian proposal contradicts the decisions of the African summits that were held on the issue of the Renaissance Dam, which emphasized the need to reach a binding legal agreement on the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam,” he continued.
“The Ethiopian proposal is nothing more than an open attempt to extract an Egyptian endorsement on the second stage of filling, which Ethiopia intends to implement during the summer of this year even if the three countries did not reach an agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam,” he said.
Ghanem said that Cairo would reject “any unilateral measures taken by Ethiopia and will not accept reaching understandings that provide political and technical cover for the Ethiopian efforts to impose a fait accompli on the two downstream countries.”
He added: “Egypt adheres to the necessity of reaching an integrated agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam, in implementation of the provisions of the Declaration of Principles Agreement concluded in 2015.”
Ghanem concluded that Egypt had “showed a great deal of flexibility in order to reach an agreement on the Renaissance Dam that takes into account the interests and rights of the three countries,” adding that: “Ethiopia has to show the necessary political will to reach the desired agreement.”

Topics: Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Body parts found in Beirut suburb belonged to Ethiopian woman

Body parts found in Beirut suburb belonged to Ethiopian woman
Lebanese police wear face masks as they stand guard in Beirut, Lebanon. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 12 April 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Crimes against foreign workers increasing in the country, security source tells Arab News
Updated 12 April 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Body parts discovered in a Beirut neighborhood on Saturday belonged to an Ethiopian woman, according to a preliminary investigation.

The body parts were found in a black plastic bag in front of a bank in Monla.
An official security source said a probe was ongoing to find the rest of the body, which may have been packed in the same way and left in other places.
“We have not seen a crime as horrific as this one for a long time,” the source told Arab News. “The motives for murders are many.”
The security source suggested that, based on past experiences of investigations into such crimes, the perpetrator was also a foreigner.
He probably did not own a car and could be living in a “crowded or poor neighborhood” where he could not get rid of the body except in this way so as not to attract attention, the source added.
“This criminal may be unstable and have high homicidal tendencies, and he may have addictions or have other motives. The rate of crimes against foreign workers is increasing in Lebanon.”
With Lebanon entering the worst economic period in its history, there are frequent security reports of robbery, fraud, kidnapping for ransom, murder, and the arrest of drug dealers.
The homicide rate in Lebanon rose during the first five months of 2020 to 74.4 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, according to figures from the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces (ISF).

SPEEDREAD

An official security source said a probe was ongoing to find the rest of the body, which may have been packed in the same way and left in other places.

Lebanon’s robbery rate increased by 41.3 percent. The ISF said the thefts, which included breaking into homes, shops, and pharmacies, reached an average of 173 incidents per month, compared to 650 such incidents during the whole of 2019.
While lockdowns and curfews contributed to reducing the rate of pickpocketing, the source said, the pandemic contributed to an increase in the number of crimes committed at homes, including “domestic violence, murder, and cyberbullying.”
The source also warned that what increased in Lebanon was the rate of thefts due to the economic situation. “Hungry people do not kill, but they steal to live.”
The Committee for Lebanese Women’s Rights expressed its concern about the increase in violence against women, especially after the imposition of home quarantine.
According to the committee, a five-year-old Syrian girl died due to being severely beaten, a man in a town in the Bekaa stabbed his wife in front of her three children, two young women tried to jump off the balcony to escape the violence and brutality of their father, and Lebanese model Zeina Kanjo was strangled by her husband.
Hotlines set up by associations defending women in Lebanon are receiving hundreds of calls about domestic violence. The percentage of reports of domestic violence increased to 96.52 after the pandemic. In the first month of 2021, the security services received 116 reports of domestic violence on the 1745 hotline.
Researcher Mohammad Chamseddine, from the independent studies and statistics company Information International, warned that, amid the collapse of economic indicators, 2021 would see more crimes, and “people might resort to owning weapons under the pretext of self-defense.”
Lebanon’s economic situation, combined with the coronavirus pandemic, has led to the loss of tens of thousands of jobs.
Its unemployment rate has been estimated at about 40 percent by the World Bank. Those left with jobs have seen the value of their salary plummet because of the dollar exchange rate, and almost 60 percent of the country is living on or below the poverty line.
The United Nations Economic Commission for Western Asia the poverty rate would rise to 55 percent in 2020, after being 28 percent in 2019. The study also revealed that extreme poverty registered a threefold increase from 8 to 23 percent during the same period.
Banks have seized Lebanese deposits, with some people resorting to keeping their cash in homes and companies. Economists estimate this sum to be around $10 billion, most of which is in dollars and the rest in Lebanese pounds. Former convicts have seized on this opportunity to commit theft and fraud.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Ethiopian women in Lebanon

