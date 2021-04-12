Italian investor finds Saudi Arabia ‘perfect’ for life and business

RIYADH: An Italian investor who was born and raised in Jeddah said the past four years of reforms in the Kingdom were equal to the progress he had witnessed in the previous 30 years of his life in Saudi Arabia, describing the transformation as “incredible, in a positive way.”
Although his original hometown of Messina, Italy, has been described as the “heaven of Europe,” Corrado Mulfari found himself becoming more attached to the Saudi coastal city.
“Since I was brought up in Saudi Arabia, I made local friends here in Jeddah, and we built a good connection that lasted forever,” he told Arab News.
He is the son of the late Gaetano Mulfari, who came to Saudi Arabia for work, and considered the Kingdom his second home.
Mulfari said he had many fond memories of the Italian community who were living in the Kingdom, and that he had developed a bond with the Saudi culture. “I love the atmosphere in Ramadan, and I love the food and tradition and these became parts of me.”
His father was the first foreign member of Al-Ittihad football club in Jeddah.
I love the atmosphere in Ramadan, and I love the food and tradition and these became parts of me.
Corrado Mulfari
“I was brought up in the environment where Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli were rivals in Jeddah, and I’m an Ittihadi fan, I loved the football here in Saudi Arabia and I follow it closely.”
He started his business in the Kingdom in 1989 after he discovered his love for wood decoration in Bali, where he worked at an architecture company.
FASTFACTS
• In 2001 Mulfari, along with his partner Faisal Kamal Adham, founded their first fully owned company in Saudi Arabia, introducing parquet to the local market and liaising with specialist Italian companies in this field.
• His father was the first foreign member of Al-Ittihad football club in Jeddah.
In 2001 Mulfari, along with his partner Faisal Kamal Adham, founded their first fully owned company in Saudi Arabia, introducing parquet to the local market and liaising with specialist Italian companies in this field.
As a foreign investor in Saudi Arabia, he is one of the many businessmen who have been touched by recent reforms in the country.
According to Mulfari, the decision to make the Kingdom a headquarters for companies with government contracts was a good opportunity for them to see how fruitful it was to be operating in the country.
He described the business environment’s evolution as a “fantastic” opportunity for all foreigners to go to the Kingdom and invest their money, saying it was not just about business, lifestyle, and family but also nature and landscapes.
Mulfari has dived in most of the country’s coastal sites and visited most of its major cities.
When he spoke to his friends in Italy he always told them that, as someone who had “lived and experienced” Saudi Arabia, life in the country was far better than they could ever imagine.
Saudi Arabia to lead Digital Cooperation Organization
It is estimated that by 2025 the global digital economy will be worth $23 trillion with a GDP share of 24.3 percent
Updated 13 April 2021
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was elected president of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and Saudi national Deemah Alyahya was appointed the first secretary-general of the organization during its first meeting on Monday.
The organization also approved the accession of Nigeria and Oman to the organization as founding members.
The first five members of DCO included Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Pakistan.
The seven member states constitute an economic bloc worth $2 trillion of the global gross domestic product.
The first meeting was chaired by Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha. Houlin Zhao, secretary-general of the International Communication Union, GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, World Economic Forum President Borge Brende and representatives of different UN programs also attended the meeting.
The meeting approved several initiatives including establishment of a center to boost coordination on transfer of data, women’s empowerment and promotion of small and medium enterprises with a focus on digital transformation.
The DCO aims to strengthen collaboration among member nations as they adapt to a global economy increasingly defined by technological innovation.
Through this initiative, the member states could establish solid cooperation in the emerging fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, IoT, big data, 5G, cloud computing, and blockchain.
It is estimated that by 2025 the global digital economy will be worth $23 trillion with a GDP share of 24.3 percent. This provides the DCO with a great opportunity to build a platform for their tech-savvy youth, women, entrepreneurs, and indigenous industry to flourish and compete with their global contemporaries and boost their digital competitiveness.
In addition, member states can harness their expertise and share experience to strengthen efforts for preparing for global crises such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Top quality healthcare forms an important part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program
Updated 13 April 2021
SPA
MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Monday oversaw the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and the Madinah Health Community for the establishment of the Academy of Postgraduate Studies for Family Medicine.
The academy aims to expand the specialization program in family medicine in line with the goals of the government to modernize the healthcare system in the Kingdom and to ensure the best facilities for citizens.
Top quality healthcare forms an important part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.
The academy will ensure the quality of the program by forging a partnership with the Irish College of General Practitioners.
Initially 40 seats will be available at the academy. The capacity will be increases by 25 percent annually to reach 80 per year.
The academy will follow strict criteria for the evaluation of its doctors in coordination with local and international partners and take measures to boost the skills of the academy’s graduates as per the international standards.
Muslims perform first Tarawih prayer at Saudi Arabia's Two Holy Mosques
Only vaccinated or immune worshippers will be allowed to enter the Two Holy Mosques
Tarawih and Qiyaam prayers will be combined with the Isha prayer in all mosques across the Kingdom
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Worshippers performed the first Tarawih prayer at the Two Holy Mosques on Monday amid strict COVID-19 measures.
King Salman issued a decision on Sunday approving the evening prayer in mosques across the Kingdom during the month of Ramadan, but that they be reduced and combined with the Isha prayer.
Only vaccinated or immune worshippers will be allowed to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and those who do not have a permit will face a hefty fine in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said it had intensified disinfection and sterilization operations, and is distributing single-use Zamzam water bottles to the prayer halls, areas, squares and to visitors, in general.
The authority said it had recruited more than 100 personnel to welcome worshippers at entrances and direct them to designated places and installed screening points. Thermal cameras have been set up to detect any signs of illness among those entering the mosques.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs said it has completed all preparations for the Muslim holy month. The program includes a number of projects, namely distributing dates through Islamic centers and religious attaches in a number of countries, the King Salman break fast initiative in 16 countries, campaigns to limit the spread of the coronavirus in mosques, as well as a series of virtual lectures throughout the month.
Saudi Arabia steps up food aid drive in many countries during Ramadan
In February, KSrelief signed a $40 million agreement with the World Food Programme to ensure food security in the war-torn country
Updated 12 April 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday launched special Ramadan food distribution projects in different Muslim countries such as Yemen, Albania, and Pakistan.
The center distributes special food baskets that suffice the needs of an entire family for a month.
In the Ataq district of the Shabwah governorate in Yemen, the center distributed food baskets among 750 displaced families benefiting 3,750 individuals.
The center also launched a project to distribute 43,750 packs of dates in various directorates of the Aden governorate.
It is part of a Saudi project to distribute 5,000 tons of dates among the Yemeni people.
Yemeni Social Affairs and Labor Minister Dr. Mohammed Al-Zawari praised the center’s humanitarian efforts throughout the country.
Additionally, Saudi Arabia is working on several other humanitarian projects in different sectors in Yemen.
Through KSrelief, the Kingdom has provided emergency agricultural support worth $5 million in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization. The aid aims to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) pandemic on Yemen.
In cooperation with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the center is supporting different programs costing $12 million.
In February, KSrelief signed a $40 million agreement with the World Food Programme to ensure food security in the war-torn country.
HIGHLIGHTS
• In the Ataq District of the Shabwah governorate in Yemen, the center distributed food baskets among 750 displaced families.
• The center also launched a project to distribute 43,750 packs of dates in various directorates of the Aden governorate.
• KSrelief distributed 830 food baskets in the Albanian capital Tirana.
• The center also distributed 2,525 Ramadan food baskets in different parts of Pakistan’s Balochistan province.
It aims to meet the priorities of food security and nutritional needs of Yemenis, in conjunction with the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Report for food insecurity analysis in the country.
Marib, Taiz, Aden, and Sanaa are among the governorates that will receive the aid. The project will be completed within six months.
Albania
The center distributed 830 food baskets among widows, orphans, and people with special needs in the Albanian capital Tirana. The aid benefited 4,150 individuals.
Pakistan
KSrelief also distributed 2,525 Ramadan food baskets in different parts of Pakistan’s Balochistan province benefitting 15,150 individuals.
According to a recent KSrelief report, Yemen has received the most aid ($3.47 billion), followed by Palestine ($363 million), Syria ($305 million), and Somalia ($202 million).
KSrelief has implemented 1,536 projects worth nearly $5 billion in 59 countries since its inception in May 2015.
After a year of lives lost, painful separations, closures and lockdowns, Saudis remain on high alert and are playing it safe, following all precautionary measures, even as bans are lifted during Ramadan 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi families welcome Ramadan amid mood of cautious optimism
After a year of deaths, painful separations, closures and lockdowns, families remain on high alert despite immunization
Life returning to normal for citizens and residents, now armed with stouter hearts and greater reserves of patience
Updated 39 min 41 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Last May, families across Saudi Arabia gathered around their Ramadan tables with a few empty chairs in what would be a tumultuous year — one that would be remembered by residents of the Kingdom for years to come.
This year, brightly lit Ramadan fanoos, or lanterns, have filled every room. Twinkling lights shine above doorways, and freshly pressed thobes and dresses are hung and sprayed with perfume as the nation ushers in the holy month of Ramadan with lighter hearts and a glimmer of hope.
After a year of lives lost, painful separations, closures and lockdowns, Saudis remain on high alert and are playing it safe, following all precautionary measures, even as bans are lifted.
Saudis and expatriates alike flocked to markets to fill their homes with their favorite Ramadan goodies: groceries, decorations and of course the famous fanoos. But remnants of last year’s lonely and gloomy Ramadan, its usual festive family gatherings replaced by mediocre meetups on computer screens, still lurk in the back of everyone’s minds.
Ramadan, an annual joyous occasion for Muslims everywhere, was a dark month in 2020. Due to a nationwide lockdown, the holy month was lacking in its usual sights: family and friends mingling; hallways full of children wearing their best clothes, stealing pieces of samboosa; dishes filled with Ramadan specials ready to line the dining tables; guests breaking their fast in unison, giving thanks together and to one another.
It was a far cry from Ramadan 2019, barely six months before the first official case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was first announced in the Wuhan province of China. It would be less than a year before chaos and confusion ensued.
Ramadan 2020 was one for the books.
“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I would spend Ramadan away from my children and grandchildren,” Um Mohammed Zain Al-Abedeen told Arab News. The grandmother and great-grandmother has made it her mission for decades to fill her home on the first day of Ramadan with every member of her family, a ritual even her sons-in-law and extended family became a part of.
“There were times when the house was filled with more than 60 members of the family and extended family, and nothing made my heart happier than to see my house filled with the people I love and care for most,” she said.
Upon mentioning last year’s Ramadan, sadness filled her face. Pausing for a few seconds before continuing, she took a deep breath and said that it was the first time in her life that she had to spend the first day of Ramadan alone.
“It was the most difficult time in my life, and I’ve seen a lot and lost many loved ones. This pandemic was heavy on my heart,” she said, explaining that she had lost a brother to COVID-19 and that her grandsons had been infected with it as well.
The great-grandmother was not alone in her grief, as 34 million Saudi residents shared her pain. The Kingdom imposed a nationwide curfew during last year’s Ramadan, from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m., later extending it to the whole day during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays that came right after. The measures were taken within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to combat COVID-19 and protect public health.
Bader Salamah, 29, has made it a habit to spend the first day of Ramadan with his family in Madinah every year since moving away from his home to work at a private company in Riyadh seven years ago.
“My mother makes the best samboosa in all of Madinah,” he said. “Everyone would swear by it.”
He tried to travel to his home city a few times, but all attempts failed due to various personal reasons.
“It just wasn’t meant to be, but I couldn’t escape the feeling of guilt, and I was constantly gripped by fear. I wanted to be there to make sure my parents were safe, to keep an eye on them while they fasted, to make sure that they were not overexerting themselves and that they got the care they needed. I longed for my family, and I would let my mind wander and think, ‘Who would take my father to pray taraweeh at the Prophet’s Mosque now?’ forgetting that mosques were temporarily shut down.”
This year, Salamah said that he was not taking any chances. His hopes were high again as he made his way to the airport to spend the whole month of Ramadan with his parents, surrounding himself with his siblings, nieces and nephews and, most importantly, his mother’s cooking.
With the lifting of lockdown measures a few months ago, Saudis and expatriates across the nation have felt more at ease. Four months since the start of the vaccine rollout, nearly 7 million residents have been vaccinated, and many have been looking forward to this year’s Ramadan gatherings, feeling safer to be doing so with last year’s lessons in their arsenal, alongside their inoculations.
Rahaf Hussain and her husband Abdullah Al-Rashidi both have families in Jeddah but reside in the Eastern Province. They have made it their mission this Ramadan to spend as much holiday time together as they can for the sake of their children.
Though daily confirmed cases have been on the rise as of late, and many are concerned that there will be another lockdown, warnings by the authorities have not gone unheeded and many, like Hussain and Al-Rashidi, have planned on careful iftar gatherings of no more than 20, as per the recommendations.
“This year, we plan on a COVID-free Ramadan,” Hussain told Arab News. “We got our vaccines, and we are still wearing masks and constantly washing our hands. We were deprived of our families, and we lost some dear ones. Our Ramadan gatherings were spent on screens, but I’m making sure that won’t happen. We’re sticking to the rules.”
Sharing her same sentiment, Hussain’s husband Al-Rashidi said that it felt like they were constantly overcome with grief due to the distance. He admitted it was harder on his wife than it was on him, but she put a strong face on for her family as everyone tried to make it through the lockdown.
“Ramadan is not only a month of devotion and prayer. It is one during which we learn to be patient, to appreciate the connection between loved ones, and this has only grown stronger with distance. Ramadan is about understanding one’s worth and making sure that you show your loved ones the love and care they deserve in the month of giving,” said Al-Rashidi.
As many across the nation once again light their lanterns for Ramadan 2021, this year marks a small step in the return to normal, with lessons learned, stronger hearts and a greater reserve of patience.