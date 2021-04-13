You are here

  • Home
  • Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe

Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe

Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe
Johnson & Johnson is delaying rollout of coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a U.S. probe into rare blood clots. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4c7vd

Updated 13 April 2021
AP

Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe

Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe
  • Company decided to proactively delay the rollout of vaccine in Europe
  • Hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses were due to be shipped to Europe in coming weeks
Updated 13 April 2021
AP

BERLIN: Johnson & Johnson says it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a US probe into rare blood clots.
The company announced the decision Tuesday after regulators in the United States said they were recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose shot to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
“We have been reviewing these cases with European health authorities,” the company said. “We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe.”
Hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine were due to be shipped to Europe in the coming weeks.

Topics: Europe vaccine Johnson & Johnson

Related

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine batch fails quality check
World
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine batch fails quality check
US authorizes Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
World
US authorizes Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Manila summons Chinese envoy over reef dispute

Manila summons Chinese envoy over reef dispute
Updated 14 April 2021
Ellie Aben

Manila summons Chinese envoy over reef dispute

Manila summons Chinese envoy over reef dispute
  • Accuses Beijing of stoking tensions with the ‘illegal presence’ of Chinese vessels
Updated 14 April 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines said on Tuesday it had summoned the Chinese ambassador over the “illegal lingering presence” of Chinese militia vessels in the disputed waters of the Whitsun Reef, which Manila said was “stoking tensions in the region.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it had summoned the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines, Huang Xilian, to reiterate the government’s demands for China to “ensure the immediate departure of all its vessels” from the Whitsun Reef (local name Julian Felipe) and other maritime zones of the Philippines.

“The DFA expressed displeasure over the illegal lingering presence of Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef,” it added.

The latest move comes weeks after the Philippines lodged a diplomatic protest against China over the issue.

During the meeting, DFA Acting Undersecretary Elizabeth Buensuceso told Huang that the reef “lies within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Republic of the Philippines” and that “the continuing presence of Chinese vessels around the reef is a source of regional tension.”

She also reiterated a 2016 ruling by a UN tribunal dismissing China’s claim to virtually all of the South China Sea, although Beijing has refused to recognize the decision.

Beijing claims the Chinese vessels are fishing boats “escaping rough seas by moving within the lagoon, which Beijing calls Niu’e Jiao and claims as part of its territory.

“Due to maritime situation, some fishing boats have been taking shelter from the wind near Niu’e Jiao, which is quite normal. We hope relevant sides can view this in a rational light,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the media last week.

In a separate message to reporters, the DFA said that “both sides agreed to lower the tensions and handle the issue diplomatically,” but added that “we have yet to see the complete removal of ships.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. tweeted on Tuesday that the National Task Force on West Philippines Sea had told him there were only nine ships at Whitsun Reef. The task force had previously said the Chinese vessels were manned by the Chinese maritime militia.

“While it may well be traditional fishing grounds, tradition yields to law and the law on the matter is UNCLOS (UN Convention for the Law of the Sea) and the Arbitral Award and the common rules of statutory construction,” he said in another tweet, before telling China it was “time to go.”

Monday’s meeting is the second time the DFA had summoned a Chinese envoy, with a similar issue raised in 2019 when a Filipino fishing boat was sunk by a Chinese vessel, leaving the fishermen stranded at sea.

Amid the escalating feud between the two countries, a Filipino MP expressed resentment against China’s “bullying and increasingly aggressive territorial expansion in the region” before demanding that the “Chinese completely vacate” the reef.

“Why are they still there? China is becoming the region’s biggest bully,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros told a media forum hosted by the

Philippine Correspondents Association of the Philippines.

“She (China) exploited a global health crisis by executing a series of coordinated incursions into the WPS and insisting her presence even after several diplomatic actions from our end,” Hontiveros said.

The senator added that the latest intrusion “shows China will do what she wants for her own selfish interest, even if it means

threatening peace and stability in the region; even if it means attacking already vulnerable countries, including the Philippines.”

The senator explained that the Philippines’ Department of National Defense (DND) had ordered all Chinese vessels to evacuate Philippine territory after over 200 ships gathered at the Julian Felipe Reef in March.

The DFA vowed to lodge a diplomatic protest every day until China’s vessels vacated the Philippines waters.

“At first, the Chinese Embassy claimed the vessels were just parking due to inclement weather. But Philippine authorities said there was no storm. Then it went as far as insisting that Julian Felipe Reef is Chinese territory. When will the lies, deception, and hypocrisy stop?” Hontiveros asked.

“Our coast guard should also immediately inspect what the Chinese vessels are doing there to see if our environmental and fisheries laws are being observed,” the senator added.

Hontiveros expressed outrage and anger at what she said was a “deliberate, reckless, and unlawful campaign of the Chinese government to use its military and economic might to deprive the Filipino people of the full use of the waters comprising the country’s EEZ and continental shelf.”

“This is a direct challenge to the international rules-based order that has maintained stability in the region for so long,” she

stressed, urging the DND to deploy more naval assets, including the coast guard, to “provide a protective umbrella for

fisherfolk who want to venture out to sea.”

Hontiveros said that the government must assure fishermen that the nation’s defense forces would be able to “safeguard their means of subsistence.”

“We cannot allow ourselves to be kicked out of our own backyard. The West Philippine Sea is part of the patrimony of the Filipino

people — our national dignity is at stake,” she said, urging the government to rethink its “allegiances.”

“We must be consistent and firm in standing up for our national interests. We should hold China accountable for the damage she has

done to fragile marine ecosystems within our EEZ,” she said.

She added that the government must ensure that Philippines environmental laws, not China’s, are being implemented and enforced in the West Philippine Sea.

Hontiveros also expressed her indignation against China’s “deliberate, reckless, and unlawful campaign of the Chinese government to use its military and economic might to deprive the Filipino people of the full use of the waters comprising the country’s EEZ and continental shelf.”

“The Chinese like to tell others to refrain from irresponsible behavior, but their recent behavior has been far from honest or responsible,” she said.

Hontiveros further said that President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration should stop tolerating China’s “duplicitous strategy.”

She said that to convince Filipinos of its good intentions, China has given the country its vaccines — “possibly for free, or perhaps, as many people fear, in exchange for our waters.”

Hontiveros added: “We must not allow China to shake our hands on vaccines and procurement, but stab us in the back on the West Philippine Sea. But Malacanang has tolerated China’s duplicitous strategy.

“This isn’t how a friend treats you. This isn’t even the act of a good neighbor. China is the bully pretending to be your best friend. 

It’s time to say enough is enough. Our government must rethink its current alliances — and perhaps its allegiances. We must be

consistent and firm in standing up for our national interests,” she said.

Topics: Manila philippines Department of Foreign Affairs China

Related

Philippines to ease some tough COVID-19 restrictions from Monday
World
Philippines to ease some tough COVID-19 restrictions from Monday
Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’
World
Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’

US to pull out troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11

US to pull out troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11
Updated 14 April 2021

US to pull out troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11

US to pull out troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11
  • Taliban attendance at US-backed summit in Turkey still ‘under consideration’
Updated 14 April 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: President Joe Biden plans to withdraw the remaining 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, 20 years to the day after the Al-Qaeda attacks that triggered America’s longest war, US officials said on Tuesday.

The disclosure of the plan came as the Taliban said on Tuesday that the group’s participation in a US-backed summit in Turkey later this week was still “under consideration.”

Dr. Muhammad Naeem, the Taliban’s Qatar-based spokesman, told Arab News: “Our lack of participation is due to the fact that consultations and deliberations are still going on.”

He added that “no agreement has been made” for the April 16 talks and that “the issue (meeting) is still under our consideration.”

On whether or not the Taliban had set any conditions for taking part in the meeting, Naeem said: “We will announce whatever decision is made based on the consultations.”

Turkey, along with the UN and Qatar, is hosting the meeting as part of an American-backed push to jump-start the stalled Afghan peace talks, which began in the Qatari capital Doha between the government and Taliban representatives in September and have been riddled with disputes.

Striking an optimistic note on Tuesday, officials from an Afghan government-appointed team said they expected to ink key agreements at the Istanbul summit, including forming a transitory administration with the Taliban.

Feraidoon Khawzoon, a spokesman for the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, on Tuesday told Arab News: “Our expectation is that we will agree on major, important, and fundamental agreements which are cessation of war, restoration of the ceasefire, issues related to the transitory period, and over national and Islamic issues.

“The agenda for the talks will be set by the two sides (government and Taliban delegates).” However, he did not provide the names of government participants at the meeting.

The discussions in Turkey come ahead of a May 1 deadline for the complete withdrawal of US-led foreign troops from Afghanistan based on a deal signed between the Taliban and Washington more than a year ago.

American President Joe Biden said recently that the pullout of troops by May 1 would be a “tough move” without elaborating on how long he intended to retain forces in Afghanistan, throwing the validity of the Qatar deal into doubt.

HIGHLIGHT

Turkey, along with the UN and Qatar, is hosting the meeting as part of an American-backed push to jumpstart the stalled Afghan peace talks.

The Taliban have warned that violence would escalate in Afghanistan if the US failed to abide by the accord, which aimed to end America’s most protracted conflict in its history, which began with the Taliban’s ousting in late 2001.

Some experts believe that the reason for the Taliban buying more time to confirm their participation in the Turkey summit was because their demands had not been met based on the Qatar accord.

Toreq Farhadi, an adviser for the former Afghan government, told Arab News: “(These include a) firm date on US withdrawal (of troops), now that we know May 1 can’t be that date, and deleting names of their leaders from the UN sanctions list.”

He said that the Taliban would “attend in the last days of the conference” and that “it is just a negotiating technique, a postponement, not a cancellation.”

Nazar Mohammad Mutmaen said that the group would not participate in the Turkey meeting “until Biden makes his stance clear on the timetable for the extension of US troops’ presence in the country, the release of remaining Taliban prisoners, and delisting of their leaders from the sanction list.”

He noted that Biden’s refusal to withdraw troops had “created doubts about the US’ intentions in Afghanistan,” adding, “the Turkey meeting won’t happen, and if it does, it will produce no major results.”

In March, Biden’s administration also proposed the formation of an interim government in Afghanistan, which would include Taliban members. This was communicated by US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been travelling the region to drum up support for a ceasefire and a peace settlement.

US-based Afghan analyst Said Azam blamed “spoilers in Afghanistan and the region who were trying to derail the peace process,” and said the “wisdom and constructivism” of the Afghan people was “the key to success.”

Farhadi added: “Peace spoilers on all sides are already busy sabotaging the post-Turkey arrangements.”

With accusations of corruption rife in the government, insurmountable debt accumulated in foreign aid, ethnic tensions, and talk of NATO and the US “losing interest in Afghanistan,” Farhadi said that the Turkey meeting was “all about passing the Afghan hot potato.”

Tameem Bahiss, a regional expert on Afghanistan and Pakistan, said that Washington’s new administration was after a quick fix.

“It appears Biden is trying to find a quick political solution for the Afghan war. The US is proposing a conference in Turkey, where Washington wishes to see the Afghan warring sides agree on a new political roadmap for Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, this proposal by the US administration has many problems. A quick fix for the Afghan problems will not last. It is very difficult to get (Afghan President) Ashraf Ghani, the Taliban, and the Afghan political elites on the same page. I see it very difficult for the Taliban to agree to any political settlement prior to the departure of foreign troops.”

Topics: US President Joe Biden US Troops Withdrawal from Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Kabul eyes US troops’ presence until Taliban fully observe truce
World
Kabul eyes US troops’ presence until Taliban fully observe truce
Intelligence report says Iran paid Taliban to attack US troops in Afghanistan
Middle-East
Intelligence report says Iran paid Taliban to attack US troops in Afghanistan

Germany opens trial of far-right ‘terrorist’ group

Germany opens trial of far-right ‘terrorist’ group
Updated 13 April 2021
AFP

Germany opens trial of far-right ‘terrorist’ group

Germany opens trial of far-right ‘terrorist’ group
  • The suspects planned to spark ‘a civil-war-like situation’ by carrying out ‘attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and people of Muslim faith’
  • Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has declared far-right extremism the ‘biggest security threat’ facing Europe’s largest economy
Updated 13 April 2021
AFP

STUTTGART, Germany: Twelve alleged far-right conspirators went on trial in Germany on Tuesday, suspected of planning attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims as part of a plot to overthrow the country’s democracy.
Eleven of the men, arrested in February last year, stand accused of membership of a terrorist organization and weapons law violations. The 12th has been charged with supporting a terrorist group.
The suspects, known as Gruppe S (Group S) after one of the founders, planned to spark “a civil-war-like situation” by carrying out “attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and people of Muslim faith,” according to federal prosecutors.
The group’s eight founding members had the goal of “destabilising and ultimately overthrowing” Germany’s democratic order, they said.
Those on trial, aged 33 to 62 and all German citizens, had an “openly National Socialist attitude,” referring to the Nazi party, and made no secret of their hatred of foreigners, Muslims and Jews, according to prosecutors.
One of them is accused of using an offensive slur against black people and calling them “subhumans, so up for a massacre” in a Telegram chat group.
When talking on the phone, they are said to have used code words for weapons such as “battery” and “bicycle.”
Investigators say the two main ringleaders of the group, named only as Werner S. and Tony E., organized three meetings where members took part in discussions and shooting exercises.
The group is said to have arranged to buy weapons worth 50,000 euros ($60,000) through a handler known to one of the members, and several other weapons were found during raids when the arrests were made.
The group had links to several right-wing extremist networks and are accused of using their connections to recruit members “whom they considered to be fast, clever and brutal fighters.”
They were also planning attacks against politicians including Robert Habeck, one of the co-leaders of Germany’s Green party, according to prosecutors.
The trial in Stuttgart comes as concern grows in Germany over the rise of violent right-wing extremism.
The number of crimes committed by far-right suspects in Germany jumped to its highest level for at least four years in 2020, according to provisional police figures released in February.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has declared far-right extremism the “biggest security threat” facing Europe’s largest economy.
A series of high-profile attacks have also rattled the country.
In January, German neo-Nazi Stephan Ernst was sentenced to life in prison for murdering pro-migration politician Walter Luebcke.
In February 2020, a far-right extremist killed 10 people and wounded five others in the central German city of Hanau.
And in 2019, two people were killed after a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.
The Gruppe S trial is taking place under high security at Stammheim Prison in Stuttgart and is due to wrap up in August.

Topics: Germany Gruppe S trial neo-Nazis

Related

Germany bans far-right, pro-Nazi group, police raid homes
World
Germany bans far-right, pro-Nazi group, police raid homes
Germany races to act on far-right threat after deadly shootings
World
Germany races to act on far-right threat after deadly shootings

Briton jailed for lone-wolf knife attack plot

Briton jailed for lone-wolf knife attack plot
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

Briton jailed for lone-wolf knife attack plot

Briton jailed for lone-wolf knife attack plot
  • Sahayb Abu, dubbed the ‘rapping jihadi,’ sentenced to 19 years
  • Abu had expressed support for Daesh
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British-Muslim extremist has been jailed for 19 years after being found guilty of plotting a solo knife attack during the pandemic lockdown.

Sahayb Abu, who was unemployed, was arrested last summer after he bought an 18-inch knife, a sword, balaclavas and body armor online. 

Abu denied the plot, arguing in court that he wanted to use his purchases to be a rapper like Stormzy, who wore body armor on stage at Glastonbury.

But he was found guilty last month, with his defense failing to stand up to evidence produced by the prosecution that he had discussed his terror plans with an undercover police officer on the Telegram app.

It will not be his first stint in prison, having spent two years behind bars for a commercial robbery where he was known to associate with extremists.

Dubbed the “rapping jihadi,” Abu described London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is Muslim, as a “sell-out,” and talked about murdered soldier Lee Rigby.

Abu said: “I’m trying to see many Lee Rigby’s heads rolling on the ground. Man I shoot up a crowd cos I’m a night stalker. Got my shank, got my guns. Straight ISIS (Daesh) supporter. Reject democracy.”

Many of Abu’s relatives had previous links to violent extremism. His brother, sister and brother-in-law were jailed for collecting and disseminating terrorist documents online.

His half-brothers Wail and Suleyman Aweys traveled to Syria to join Daesh in 2015. They were believed to have been killed while fighting for the terror group.

In his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Judge Mark Dennis QC told Abu: “You of all people, having seen what befell your two younger brothers when they signed up to join the ISIS cause in 2015, and having seen the course other members of your family have taken … resulting in prison sentences, should have made you, at the mature age of 27, turn your back on the violent extremist cause and promote instead peace and community that underlies the Islamic faith.”

The judge added: “Instead, within weeks of your own release, you joined others committed to joining that same cause. Within no time, you were getting ready to carry out your own act of violence on the streets of this city (London).”

He said he was sure that Abu was prepared for a solo knife attack, and would have carried it out had the police not intervened.

The judge added: “All that remained for him (Abu) to decide was the time and place for him to carry out the act of violence in furtherance of the cause he supported.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Sahayb Abu extremism

Related

Sahayb Abu, 27, on trial at the Old Bailey in London for allegedly planning a terror attack rapped about British soldier Lee Rigby (L) who was murdered in 2013 by two Islamist extremists. (AFP/Shutterstock/File Photos)
World
Alleged Daesh supporter who rapped about Lee Rigby on trial for planning terror attack in UK
Special How four British extremists went from West London to heading a brutal Daesh death cell
World
How four British extremists went from West London to heading a brutal Daesh death cell

No increased risk of death from UK COVID-19 variant: Studies

No increased risk of death from UK COVID-19 variant: Studies
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

No increased risk of death from UK COVID-19 variant: Studies

No increased risk of death from UK COVID-19 variant: Studies
  • Scientists found that 36 percent of UK-variant patients became severely ill or died, compared with 38 percent of those with other strains
  • Dr. Claire Steves: We confirmed the increased transmissibility, but also showed that the UK variant clearly responded to lockdown measures
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: New studies suggest that the UK variant of COVID-19 does not increase the chances of death, serious illness or “long COVID.”

Research in The Lancet Infectious Diseases and The Lancet Public Health used data from symptom reports made by 37,000 people to a virus-tracking mobile app and information from patients in hospital.

The first study assessed COVID-19 patients admitted to University College London Hospital and North Middlesex University Hospital between Nov. 9 and Dec. 20.

Scientists compared 198 patients with the UK variant and 143 with other COVID-19 strains. They found that 36 percent of UK-variant patients became severely ill or died, compared with 38 percent of those with other strains. 

The second study used data from people who accessed the COVID-19 app and tested positive between Sept. 28 and Dec. 27.

Researchers at King’s College London (KCL) found that the UK variant did not appear to affect the type or length of symptoms that patients endured.

Dr. Claire Steves, a physician at KCL and the study’s co-leader, said: “We confirmed the increased transmissibility, but also showed that the UK variant clearly responded to lockdown measures and does not appear to escape immunity gained by exposure to the original virus.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Coronarivus UK variant

Related

New research found that the vaccine combats the “Kent variant” of coronavirus (COVID-19) that led to a surge of new virus cases late last year. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Oxford vaccine effective against UK variant: Study
Scientists from Copenhagen’s State Serum Institute found that the mutation is 36 percent more infectious than previous variants of the coronavirus. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
UK variant could be less infectious than first thought

Latest updates

Israel shocked by self-immolation of traumatized ex-soldier
Israel shocked by self-immolation of traumatized ex-soldier
King Salman offers Ramadan wishes, orders best services for pilgrims
King Salman offers Ramadan wishes, orders best services for pilgrims
Saudi Culture Ministry issues guide to acquiring national artworks
Saudi Culture Ministry issues guide to acquiring national artworks
Manila summons Chinese envoy over reef dispute
Manila summons Chinese envoy over reef dispute
What We Are Reading Today: The Elephant in the Brain
What We Are Reading Today: The Elephant in the Brain

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.