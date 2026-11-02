CAIRO: The Arab League has called on member states to develop joint mechanisms to verify information and counter media disinformation and false content generated by artificial intelligence, as it seeks to strengthen public trust in the media following wars and crises.

The call came during a seminar organized by the League of Arab States' General Secretariat in cooperation with Cairo University's Faculty of Mass Communication. Academics and specialist researchers gathered to discuss the future of Arab media amid regional conflicts, crises and rapid digital transformation.

Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, the league's assistant secretary-general and head of its Media and Communication Sector, said media organizations had become influential players in managing conflicts and shaping public opinion.

In remarks delivered on his behalf by Minister Plenipotentiary Alaa Al-Tamimi, Khattabi stressed the need for media institutions to maintain professional standards and accuracy while confronting rumors, hate speech and misleading content.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening the media's role in raising public awareness and rebuilding confidence in information sources, particularly in societies affected by wars and crises.

Discussions at the seminar focused on expanding Arab media cooperation, safeguarding information security and examining the impact of artificial intelligence on content production.

Participants also considered how government and institutional communication could help build public trust, highlighting the need for stronger partnerships and practical initiatives to modernize Arab media and keep pace with technological developments.

Founded in 1945, the League of Arab States is a regional organization comprising 22 member states across the Middle East and North Africa. It was established to promote cooperation and coordination among Arab countries on political, economic, cultural and social affairs. Its members include countries facing conflicts and political instability, making regional coordination on information integrity and media standards an increasingly important issue.