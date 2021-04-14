Versace to design interiors for Dar Al-Arkan homes in Riyadh

Dar Al-Arkan, a real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has announced a collaboration that will bring the world’s first-ever villas with interiors by Versace Home to the Kingdom’s Shams Ar-Riyadh project.

Versace Home’s outstanding design and craftsmanship will augment the “Upside Living” design of the limited-edition luxury villas, which will be built overlooking the historic and natural setting of Wadi Hanifa. The entrance and living areas will dominate the first floor, together with floor to ceiling windows, which will flood the living space with light and make a feature of the spectacular views over Wadi Hanifa. Meanwhile, the bedrooms and family rooms will be repositioned on the ground level, creating an overall space that combines elegance and practicality.

The villas have also been designed for a smarter life incorporating the latest hi-tech solutions throughout and setting a new benchmark for residential technology. Lighting, heating and air conditioning will be engineered to provide a more enhanced, ambient lifestyle controlled by motion sensors. A sophisticated security and surveillance system will be fully integrated, together with a smart home entertainment system including a home theater, in addition to standard smart kitchen appliances. The emphasis will be on creating luxury and sophistication in every detail.

Situated overlooking Wadi Hanifa with easy access to the city’s prime lifestyle destinations and top attractions, the villas have been designed to make the most of their natural setting and offer a new way of living in comfort, luxury and privacy.

Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Shalash, chairman of Dar Al-Arkan, said: “We could not be prouder to partner with such a world-famous brand as Versace on this unique project. To have a design house of such a high caliber create the interiors of these very special homes encapsulates the high level of luxury living we are striving for with Shams Ar-Riyadh.”

He added: “At Dar Al-Arkan, our ambition is to elevate the real estate market in Saudi Arabia. Our close relationship with leading international designers will help achieve this and cement the Kingdom’s growing reputation for outstanding architecture and design on a global scale.”

The Shams Ar-Riyadh project is located in a strategic area north of Riyadh, on the King Khalid Road. Extending over an area of more than 5 million square meters, the location offers easy access to the city’s most important landmarks. The stunning landscapes of Wadi Hanifa, parks and open spaces all provide a wonderful, comfortable ambiance for families.

Founded in 1994 by six prominent business families, Dar Al-Arkan has executed a number of successful real estate projects and contributed to the development of efficient real estate solutions for the regional market, through more than 30 commercial, residential, and real estate projects.