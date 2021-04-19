PIF-backed Noon signs deal with UAE emirate to support small businesses

DUBAI: The UAE emirate of Ajman has struck a deal with online retailer Noon to support the growth of small businesses.
It will help members of the emirate’s Tazz program for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well companies that are signed up to the Riyada program for small business owners and e-commerce license holders.
“Through this cooperation, we aim to inspire innovation, encourage local entrepreneurs and assist in the SMEs’ digital transformation in the emirate,” Abdulla Bin Nassir Al-Nuaimi, Ajman DED’s director of planning and development, said.
SMEs in Ajman will be able to promote and sell their products through the e-commerce’s company’s “Noon Mahali” platform, which is specifically designed for them.
There will also be training sessions and other activities to guide sellers in making the most of Noon’s platform.
Al-Nuaimi said the private sector “has become a major partner and supporter of the government sector” in strengthening local businesses.
The move follows the UAE’s wider push to revitalize its SME scene as the country diversifies its income sources and encourage more economic activity amid a pandemic-induced slowdown.
