You are here

  • Home
  • More than 1,000 Saudi businesses benefit from $586.5m in Monshaat funding

More than 1,000 Saudi businesses benefit from $586.5m in Monshaat funding

More than 1,000 Saudi businesses benefit from $586.5m in Monshaat funding
Monshaat said that financing could reach a maximum of SR7.5 million and there is no minimal range for applicants. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9d8pv

Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

More than 1,000 Saudi businesses benefit from $586.5m in Monshaat funding

More than 1,000 Saudi businesses benefit from $586.5m in Monshaat funding
  • Overall, the ‘Kafalah’ program has provided more than SR14.407 billion in 8,718 guarantees
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat) has financed 1,130 SMEs with about SR2.2 billion ($586.5 million) over 15 months through the end of March 2021.
Overall, the ‘Kafalah’ program has provided more than SR14.407 billion in 8,718 guarantees, Monshaat told the Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper.
The Kafalah program was founded in 2006 as a joint initiative between the Kingdom’s ministry of finance and Saudi commercial banks to help overcome SME financing constraints.
Monshaat said that financing could reach a maximum of SR7.5 million and there is no minimal range for applicants.
Enterprise Support Centers also offer a package of programs to develop small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, the Authority added.
Support is also offered in the form of training and networking with other companies operating in a similar field.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia funding economy

Related

Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption authority initiates a number of criminal cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption authority initiates a number of criminal cases
Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG
Business & Economy
Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG

Abu Dhabi’s G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defense company Rafael

Abu Dhabi’s G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defense company Rafael
Updated 19 April 2021
Reuters

Abu Dhabi’s G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defense company Rafael

Abu Dhabi’s G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defense company Rafael
  • The joint venture will have a research and development site in Israel and will develop products for sectors including banking, health care and public safety
Updated 19 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42) has formed a joint venture with Israel’s state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to commercialize artificial intelligence and big data technologies, the companies said on Monday.
The joint venture, called Presight.AI, will have a research and development site in Israel and will develop products for sectors including banking, health care and public safety, to be sold in Israel, the United Arab Emirates and internationally.
Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize relations in August, triggering a number of announcements from businesses stating their intention to cooperate across the two countries.
UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamad Al-KHajja said the joint venture strengthened the relationship between Israel and the UAE and opportunities for bilateral economic growth.
G42 is an Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company set up in 2018 which works with government and private clients. In September it became the first UAE company to open an international office in Israel.
UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is its chairman and a shareholder. Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund Mubadala in November invested in G42 and last week US private-equity firm Silver Lake invested to help the company expand.
G42 rose to prominence last year as it led Phase III clinical trials of a vaccine developed by Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG) in the UAE and regional countries, as well as offering medical diagnostic services.
The joint venture agreement is subject to regulatory approvals by Israeli and UAE authorities.

Topics: Israel UAE

Related

Abu Dhabi’s IHC acquires 45% stake in construction giant Alpha Dhabi Holding
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s IHC acquires 45% stake in construction giant Alpha Dhabi Holding
Israel and Greece sign record defense deal
Business & Economy
Israel and Greece sign record defense deal

PIF-backed Noon signs deal with UAE emirate to support small businesses

PIF-backed Noon signs deal with UAE emirate to support small businesses
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

PIF-backed Noon signs deal with UAE emirate to support small businesses

PIF-backed Noon signs deal with UAE emirate to support small businesses
  • SMEs in Ajman will be able to promote and sell their products through the e-commerce’s company’s “Noon Mahali” platform
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE emirate of Ajman has struck a deal with online retailer Noon to support the growth of small businesses.
It will help members of the emirate’s Tazz program for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well companies that are signed up to the Riyada program for small business owners and e-commerce license holders.
“Through this cooperation, we aim to inspire innovation, encourage local entrepreneurs and assist in the SMEs’ digital transformation in the emirate,” Abdulla Bin Nassir Al-Nuaimi, Ajman DED’s director of planning and development, said.
SMEs in Ajman will be able to promote and sell their products through the e-commerce’s company’s “Noon Mahali” platform, which is specifically designed for them.
There will also be training sessions and other activities to guide sellers in making the most of Noon’s platform.
Al-Nuaimi said the private sector “has become a major partner and supporter of the government sector” in strengthening local businesses.
The move follows the UAE’s wider push to revitalize its SME scene as the country diversifies its income sources and encourage more economic activity amid a pandemic-induced slowdown.

Topics: UAE ajman Noon economy SME

Related

Ajman Tourism launches safety inspection campaign
Corporate News
Ajman Tourism launches safety inspection campaign
PIF’s Noon launches Ramadan drive to help poor families
Business & Economy
PIF’s Noon launches Ramadan drive to help poor families

Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG

Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG

Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG
  • The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health (MoH) is transitioning from being an all-in-one payer, provider and regulator of health services to becoming a regulator
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Robust revenue cycle management systems will be essential for Saudi Arabia’s new health care model, KPMG said in a report.
The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health (MoH) is transitioning from being an all-in-one payer, provider and regulator of health services to becoming a regulator, governing corporate payers and providers.
A key aspect of this transformation is the separation of the payer and the provider functions in the public health care sector, KPMG said. To facilitate future reimbursement to public health care providers, the Ministry of Health has set up the Program for Health Assurance and Purchasing (PHAP).
In addition, the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI) has also firmed up regulations for private insurers.
With the introduction of mandatory health insurance underway in the public sector in the Kingdom and the wish to standardize across the public and private sector, Saudi health care providers will need to develop new capabilities to be able to generate revenue under the new reimbursement system, KPMG reported.  
“One of the key implications for health care providers of this introduction is the transformation of how health care service providers are reimbursed. Providers will primarily be paid on a per-patient basis, rather than via allocated budgets from the government,” said Emmeline Roodenburg, head of health care at KPMG in Saudi Arabia.
Patient acceptance and registration; billing and claims management; patient treatment and documentation; and coding and grouping are the four key operational elements of the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) under the new mechanism.
While the risks that come with having a poor RCM function can be managed and mitigated, if they are left unchecked then the consequences could include revenue losses and fines for inaccurate invoicing, KPMG said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

5 talking points from Saudi clubs’ return to form in AFC Champions League group stage
Sport
5 talking points from Saudi clubs’ return to form in AFC Champions League group stage
Saudi public debt issuance up 50% in 2020 to $43.4bn
Business & Economy
Saudi public debt issuance up 50% in 2020 to $43.4bn

Fashion retailers launch dedicated Gulf online stores

Fashion retailers launch dedicated Gulf online stores
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

Fashion retailers launch dedicated Gulf online stores

Fashion retailers launch dedicated Gulf online stores
  • The website will feature new collections of the fashion line, as well as exclusive deals for online shoppers
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Global fashion brands are launching dedicated online platforms as the pandemic upends shopping habits in the region.

Brands are launching dedicated channels as online shopping booms across the region.

Germany-based Hugo Boss has become the latest brand to open a regional online store serving Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Customers can now shop through those dedicated online platforms, which will feature exclusive deals and collections.

E-commerce leaders said the pandemic has accelerated the industry's digital push.

Last year, luxury brands Bulgari, Louis Vuitton, and Dior launched their online selling platforms in the region, at the height of COVID-19-induced lockdowns and curfews.

Diesel has also announced an e-commerce platform targeting the UAE and Saudi markets.

Fashion labels  have been reinventing ways to engage with customers who are used to visiting stores to try on garments.

Some companies have also started to use 3D technology and augmented reality to create a holistic shopping experience for their customers.

 

Topics: diesel retail fashion

Related

Saudi Arabia’s family businesses get help to join e-commerce boom
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s family businesses get help to join e-commerce boom
Dubai partners with Amazon to promote e-commerce for SMEs
Business & Economy
Dubai partners with Amazon to promote e-commerce for SMEs

Riyadh allows development on endowed lands as it eyes population doubling

Riyadh allows development on endowed lands as it eyes population doubling
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

Riyadh allows development on endowed lands as it eyes population doubling

Riyadh allows development on endowed lands as it eyes population doubling
  • The decision allows planning, development, sale, purchase and other services
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for the City of Riyadh (RCRC) has lifted the suspension of development on large parts of the endowed lands north of King Salman Road, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The decision allows planning, development, sale, purchase and other services, provided that everything is compatible with the urban code of the city.
It is part of a series of measures aimed at helping the Saudi capital accommodate twice the current population by 2030, RCRC said
The commission said that Riyadh’s strategy is expected to put the city among the top ten cities in the world in terms of economy, competitiveness and quality of life by 2030.
A specialized committee has been formed to look into land affairs and the RCRC has also created a call center to improve communication with the public.

 

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Arabia real estate

Related

Saudi public debt issuance up 50% in 2020 to $43.4bn
Business & Economy
Saudi public debt issuance up 50% in 2020 to $43.4bn
Saudi crown prince meets British PM’s envoy to the Gulf region
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets British PM’s envoy to the Gulf region

Latest updates

J Street conference energizes push for two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
J Street conference energizes push for two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Russia says Iran nuclear talks enter ‘drafting stage’
Russia says Iran nuclear talks enter ‘drafting stage’
Intigral marks Ramadan with unmatched content selection on Jawwy TV
Intigral marks Ramadan with unmatched content selection on Jawwy TV
Mahdi Ali praises Al-Hilal after his injury-hit Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai team suffered AFC Champions League loss
Mahdi Ali praises Al-Hilal after his injury-hit Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai team suffered AFC Champions League loss
From Riyadh to Dubai, why is good coffee in the region so expensive?
A cup of coffee from Dubai-based Nightjar costs $5. File/Instagram@nightjar.coffee

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.