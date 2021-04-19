More than 1,000 Saudi businesses benefit from $586.5m in Monshaat funding

Fashion retailers launch dedicated Gulf online stores

DUBAI: Global fashion brands are launching dedicated online platforms as the pandemic upends shopping habits in the region.

Brands are launching dedicated channels as online shopping booms across the region.

Germany-based Hugo Boss has become the latest brand to open a regional online store serving Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Customers can now shop through those dedicated online platforms, which will feature exclusive deals and collections.

E-commerce leaders said the pandemic has accelerated the industry's digital push.

Last year, luxury brands Bulgari, Louis Vuitton, and Dior launched their online selling platforms in the region, at the height of COVID-19-induced lockdowns and curfews.

Diesel has also announced an e-commerce platform targeting the UAE and Saudi markets.

Fashion labels have been reinventing ways to engage with customers who are used to visiting stores to try on garments.

Some companies have also started to use 3D technology and augmented reality to create a holistic shopping experience for their customers.