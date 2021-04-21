At least 4 dead, 12 injured in southwestern Pakistan hotel blast

QUETTA/KARACHI: An explosion at a five-star hotel in Quetta, Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, killed four people and injured 12 others, authorities said on Thursday morning.
The blast tore through the parking area of the Serena hotel which is currently hosting the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan.
“At least four dead bodies and 12 injured have been brought to the hospital and of the injured two are in critical condition," Dr. Waseem Baig, spokesperson of the Civil Hospital in Quetta told Arab News Pakistan.
Provincial Home Minister Zia Ullah Langau said all casualties were Pakistani nationals. He added that the Chinese envoy was not at the hotel at the time of the explosion.
“The Chinese ambassador was present at cantonment when the blast occurred,” Langau said. "The Chinese ambassador is in Quetta and his spirit is high. He will resume his routine engagements tomorrow morning."
Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry condemned the blast and said a preliminary investigation is underway.
"The government will issue a statement as soon as the nature of the blast and the damage are determined," he said.
Balochistan Police Inspector General Muhammad Tahir Rai told reporters that investigators are still assessing the intensity of the blast and the explosives used.
Separatists have been fighting security forces for years in the province over what they see as unfair exploitation of its vast mineral wealth.
They also claim security forces have pushed them to take up arms because of a long history of human rights abuses against the Baloch people, which security forces and subsequent governments in Balochistan have vehemently denied.
Insurgents have attacked projects linked to China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.