DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Design Week, originally scheduled to take place from Nov. 16-21 in Dhahran, has been canceled, organizers announced on social media.

The event, hosted by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), will now return in November 2027.

“To ensure an exceptional experience that meets your expectations, Ithra Design Week will not take place in 2026. The event will return in November 2027,” organizers said in a statement.

The announcement comes weeks after Ithra invited creatives worldwide to apply for its Design Challenges, which were expected to bring together 90 participants across four tracks: urban spaces, product design, visual communication and global impact.

This year’s event was set to mark the debut of Ithra Design Week, previously known as Tanween, following eight editions under its former name.