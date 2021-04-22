You are here

Saudi Arabia aims for $4bn in infrastructure deals this year

Saudi Arabia aims for $4bn in infrastructure deals this year
The National Center for Privatization was established in 2017. (Argaam)
Saudi Arabia aims for $4bn in infrastructure deals this year

Saudi Arabia aims for $4bn in infrastructure deals this year
  • Saudi Arabia also aims to complete several asset sales this year
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to strike around SR15 billion ($4 billion) worth of infrastructure deals with private investors this year, the head of the National Center for Privatization, Rayyan Nagadi, told Bloomberg.
That would be the most since the body was established to accelerate privatizations in 2017. It also aims to complete several asset sales this year, he said.
Saudi Arabia is hoping to speed up privatizations to narrow a budget deficit that ballooned last year due to the pandemic and a slump in oil revenue.
“We have high expectations for the number of public-private partnerships (PPPs) and divestments that we’re going to see in 2022 and 2023,” Nagadi told the news wire.
“We have a clear pipeline of transactions. We just need to set the priority for them. We now have a lot more clarity than we did two or three years ago,” he added.
The law, passed in March, aims to speed the process by removing requirements to get various approvals and waivers from the cabinet, Nagadi said.

College, school and hospital among Madinah private sector opportunities

College, school and hospital among Madinah private sector opportunities
  • Last month plans to privatize more than 60 schools were revealed
  • Saudi Arabia aims to boost private sector to 65% of GDP from 40%
RIYADH: The Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced a number of investment opportunities available to the private sector.
The projects include establishing, operating and maintaining a private college, a school and a hospital, SPA reported. It also advertised an opportunity to maintain and operate refrigerated warehouses.
Saudi Arabia has accelerated its privatization push across a wide range of infrastructure.
The Kingdom is set to generate nearly SR3 billion ($800 million) in proceeds from the privatization of two flour mills announced this week.
Last month plans to privatize more than 60 schools were revealed.
Saudi Arabia last month also approved a new privatization law to boost the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 65 percent from 40 percent.

Gulf economies seen rebounding this year but some forecasts scaled back

Gulf economies seen rebounding this year but some forecasts scaled back
Gulf economies seen rebounding this year but some forecasts scaled back

Gulf economies seen rebounding this year but some forecasts scaled back
  • Half seen expanding less than previously forecast
  • Bahrain forecast is raised, expected to lead growth
DUBAI: The economies of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council are expected to return to growth this year, a quarterly Reuters survey showed on Thursday, but half are seen expanding less than previously forecast.
Economists in the April 8-20 poll forecast a marked improvement in economic fortunes across the oil-rich region after it was hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But while median forecasts for 2021 growth were raised for Bahrain and to a lesser extent the United Arab Emirates, they were scaled back for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman while the outlook for Qatar was unchanged.
The economists expect Saudi Arabia’s economy, the Middle East’s largest, to grow 2.4 percent this year, less than the 2.8 percent forecast in a similar poll three months ago. Economic growth in 2022 and 2023 was seen at 3.3 percent and 3.0 percent respectively, versus 3.2 percent and 3.1 percent in the previous poll.
The Kingdom is in the midst of an ambitious economic development plan dubbed Vision 2030 to wean the economy off oil, create jobs and boost investment.
“While some progress has been made in implementing the needed reforms, bureaucracy, lack of transparency, and inefficiency remain major impediments to achieving sustained rapid private sector growth,” the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said in a report.
The UAE’s economy was seen growing by 2.3 percent this year, up slightly from the 2.2 percent expected three months ago. Growth was forecast at 3.6 percent in 2022 and 3.3 percent in 2023, up from 3.5 percent and 3 percent projected in January.
“The UAE can afford a modestly expansionary fiscal stance in 2021 given its spare capacity and the recovery in oil prices,” the IIF said.
“Higher oil prices combined with the economic recovery will support the banking sector by improving the liquidity situation and demand for private sector credit.”
The forecast for Qatar’s 2021 economic growth was unchanged from the previous poll at 2.8 percent, but edged up to 3.6 percent for next year from 3.5 percent. The 3.1 percent growth forecast for 2023 was up a full percentage point from the previous survey with a boost expected from its hosting of the FIFA World Cup in late 2022.
The economists revised down their expectations for Kuwait this year to 1.8 percent growth from 2.2 percent previously as it faces a possible liquidity crunch. However, the 3.5 percent growth seen next year is comfortably above the January forecast of 2.7 percent, with 2023 expectations at 2.9 percent versus 3.0 percent.
Oman’s economy was expected to grow at 1.9 percent this year, 3.2 percent next year and 2.4 percent in 2023, compared to 2.1 percent, 2.7 percent and 2.5 percent in the previous poll.
Bahrain’s economy was seen growing the most this year, at 2.9 percent compared with 2.5 percent in the last poll, with the pace expected to be maintained next year, in line with the previous forecast. Economic growth in 2023 was forecast at 2.7 percent, up from 2 percent previously.

Encrypted chat app Signal alleges flaws in Cellebrite equipment

Encrypted chat app Signal alleges flaws in Cellebrite equipment
Encrypted chat app Signal alleges flaws in Cellebrite equipment

Encrypted chat app Signal alleges flaws in Cellebrite equipment
WASHINGTON: Encrypted chat app Signal suggested in a blog post published on Wednesday that products sold to law enforcement from Israeli surveillance provider Cellebrite can easily be sabotaged.
Cellebrite DI Ltd, which specializes in helping law enforcement and intelligence agencies copy call logs, texts, photos and other data off of smartphones, has repeatedly come under fire for past sales to authoritarian governments, including Russia and China.
Signal, a privacy-focused app eager to show the lengths it goes to protect users’ conversations, clashed with Cellebrite last year when the Israeli company said its equipment was upgraded to allow law enforcement to scoop up Signal messages from devices in their possession.
Signal creator and CEO Moxie Marlinspike said in his blog post on Wednesday he had come into possession of a bag of Cellebrite equipment and examined the gear inside.
He was “surprised to find that very little care seems to have been given to Cellebrite’s own software security,” Marlinspike said, noting it would be easy to add a specially crafted file onto a phone that would derail Cellebrite’s functionality.
In a statement, Cellebrite did not directly address Marlinspike’s claim but said that the company’s employees “continually audit and update our software in order to equip our customers with the best digital intelligence solutions available.”
Elsewhere in his blog post, Marlinspike alleged he had found snippets of code from Apple Inc. inside Cellebrite’s software, something he said “might present a legal risk for Cellebrite and its users” if it was done without authorization.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Signal’s allegations come as Cellebrite prepares to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing the equity of the combined company at around $2.4 billion. 

De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warns

De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warns
De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warns

De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warns
  • China was hit by a round of coordinated sanctions from the US, EU, Britain and Canada over reports of forced labor in the far western Chinese region of Xinjiang
BERLIN: The European Union needs to engage with China despite many differences instead of opting for a more isolationist approach, Germany said on Wednesday.
“In the EU, we have been describing China as a partner, competitor and systemic rival at the same time,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
“In all these three dimensions we need strong, sustainable communication channels with Beijing. De-coupling is the wrong way to go.”
Berlin’s warning against de-coupling is in line with Beijing’s long-held position against disengagement among nations, including with China, despite mutual differences.
Last month, China was hit by a round of coordinated sanctions from the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada over reports of forced labor in the far western Chinese region of Xinjiang, accusations that Beijing rejects.
Ties between China and Germany have generally remained stable since last year, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said later in his meeting with Mass.
Wang also said major economies like China and Germany should jointly resist any de-coupling, and instead seek to uphold the stability of global industrial and supply chains, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.
At the same time, China does not approve of any re-drawing of ideological lines, and is even more opposed to engaging in “small cliques,” and even arbitrarily imposing unilateral sanctions based on false information, Wang said.
Last week, US President Joe Biden met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in his first face-to-face White House summit since taking office, where both leaders said they shared serious concerns about the human rights situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
In a show of economic cooperation to the exclusion of China, Biden said Japan and the United States would jointly invest in the tech sector including semiconductor supply chains. 

 

 

 

Samsung boss on trial over 'manipulated' takeover deal

Samsung boss on trial over ‘manipulated’ takeover deal
Samsung boss on trial over ‘manipulated’ takeover deal

Samsung boss on trial over ‘manipulated’ takeover deal
  • Lee Jae-yong, the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics and the grandson of the group’s founder, is accused of stock manipulation, breach of trust and other offenses
SEOUL: The jailed de facto leader of the giant Samsung group went on trial Thursday over an allegedly manipulated takeover in proceedings that effectively put South Korea’s system of conglomerate control in the dock.
Samsung — whose flagship subsidiary is among the world’s biggest smartphone and computer chip makers — is by far the largest of the family-controlled empires known as chaebols that dominate business in South Korea, the world’s 12th-largest economy.
Chaebol families often have only a small ownership stake in their empires, but maintain control through complex webs of cross-shareholdings between units.
Lee Jae-yong, the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics and the grandson of the group’s founder, is accused of stock manipulation, breach of trust and other offenses when two other subsidiaries, Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries, merged in 2015.
A court spokesman confirmed to AFP that Lee was present in court.
Lee was the largest shareholder in Cheil Industries, and critics say Samsung sought to artificially lower the price of C&T to give him a bigger stake in the merged entity — a key part of the Samsung structure — consolidating his grip on the conglomerate ahead of his father’s death last year.
He is already serving a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for bribery, embezzlement and other offenses in connection with the corruption scandal that brought down South Korean president Park Geun-hye.
Lee’s father, Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, died in October, leaving his heirs a vast fortune and an inheritance tax bill of around 13 trillion won ($11.7 billion), with the first instalment due by the end of this month.
Samsung is crucial to South Korea’s economic health, and is active in sectors ranging from construction to health care to insurance.
But Vladimir Tikhonov, professor of Korean Studies at the University of Oslo, told AFP: “The most problematic aspect is the attempted continuation of the unchallenged dynastic rule over a company which is responsible over 20 percent of South Korea’s GDP.
“Samsung’s main stakeholders are its shareowners, including the minor ones, its workers and South Korean society as a whole,” he said.
“It is too big to be a dynastic property.”
The trial was originally due to start last month but was delayed when Lee had emergency surgery for appendicitis.
He apologized last May for some governance issues at the group, pledging to ensure “there will be no more controversy over the succession” and that he would not allow his children to take over from him at the firm.
 

