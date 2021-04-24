You are here

Huawei Vision S TV makes virtual family iftars a seamless reality!

Huawei has released a series of video ads hinting at a new generation of TV hitting the Saudi markets soon — the Huawei Vision S. (Supplied)
Huawei has released a series of video ads hinting at a new generation of TV hitting the Saudi markets soon — the Huawei Vision S. (Supplied)
Huawei has released a series of video ads hinting at a new generation of TV hitting the Saudi markets soon — the Huawei Vision S. (Supplied)
Huawei has released a series of video ads hinting at a new generation of TV hitting the Saudi markets soon — the Huawei Vision S. (Supplied)
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

Huawei has released a series of video ads hinting at a new generation of TV hitting the Saudi markets soon — the Huawei Vision S. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Ramadan provides the gift of coming together with our families and loved ones to share moments, happiness and of course, food. However, because of the unprecedented and challenging times we are currently facing, many people will be away from their families and loved ones this year again.

That is why many of us have turned to technology to stay virtually close to those we love and cherish the most; it helps in shortening the gaps by bringing people together even if they may physically be afar.

Be it through calls, messaging, video calls, social media or other platforms, we take every opportunity to bring those far from us closer through technology.

In that context, Huawei has released a series of video ads hinting at a new generation of TV hitting the Saudi markets soon — the Huawei Vision S. These videos highlight how a son cannot make it to the iftar gathering with his family and a little girl who misses her father who has been busy working at the hospital and missed a sahoor meal, while a third video is about how two families come together and share a virtual iftar.

While these are everyday scenarios that we can all relate to during these unprecedented times, the videos also show how Huawei’s next-generation TV — the Huawei Vision S — is bringing everyone together as it enables 1080 p MeeTime Full HD Video Call directly from the TV itself to another Huawei device. In fact, Huawei Vision is making “TV calling” a trendy new form of communication.

The next-generation TV boasts some cool and futuristic features including a 13 MP magnetically attached or detached camera and 1080 p MeeTime Full HD Video Call. Huawei 1080 p MeeTime Full HD Video Call is a feature designed to make video calling easier and more versatile than ever.

This FHD video calling attribute is unique to the Huawei Vision S in the Saudi market, making it a next-generation TV. It allows you to make and take calls on a wide range of devices, including on Huawei Vision S, Huawei mobile phones, tablets etc. You can call a phone directly from your Vision, or alternatively, call the Huawei Vision from your phone.

The 1080 p MeeTime Full HD Video Call makes it seem like you are all sitting on one dining table with sterling video quality, thanks to the amazing 120 Hz refresh rate screen, for seamless and lag-free viewing. With the 1080 p MeeTime Full HD Video Call, you can simply transfer a video call from your phone to the bigger screen of your Huawei Vision S with ease.

Huawei Vision S comes with a 120 Hz, refresh rate display for a new level of viewing immersion with wide color gamut for vibrant scenery, all providing you with a theater-like experience. Moreover, the Huawei Vision S features four 10W horn speakers, which give audio a gentler edge, while ramping up bass.

With Huawei’s next-generation TV, the Huawei Vision S, you are poised to never miss a memorable family moment anymore.

* For more information, click here

