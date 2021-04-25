You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt, EBRD sign deal to boost sustainable cities

Egypt, EBRD sign deal to boost sustainable cities

Egypt, EBRD sign deal to boost sustainable cities
The headquarter of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is seen in London, Britain. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jdsz9

Updated 25 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, EBRD sign deal to boost sustainable cities

Egypt, EBRD sign deal to boost sustainable cities
  • Projects financed by EBRD include a sanitation water services scheme in Kafr El-Sheikh
Updated 25 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to boost development of sustainable cities.

Sayed Ismail, deputy minister of housing, said that said the MoU aims to assess and prioritize environmental challenges, and develop a strategy to address those issues through political intervention and sustainable investment.

The deputy minister said his ministry hoped to invest in sustainable infrastructure projects to address water issues and production of reusable energy in the new cities.

Ismail said the 6th of October City was given preference over other new cities affiliated with the New Urban Communities Authority.

Projects financed by EBRD include a sanitation water services scheme in Kafr El-Sheikh, which serves 470,000 people in 62 villages.

Topics: Egypt EBRD

Related

Egypt raises domestic fuel prices for first time since subsidy reform
Business & Economy
Egypt raises domestic fuel prices for first time since subsidy reform
EBRD sees moderate pick-up in region’s growth
Business & Economy
EBRD sees moderate pick-up in region’s growth

Strong growth forecast for Saudi economy

Strong growth forecast for Saudi economy
Updated 25 April 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

Strong growth forecast for Saudi economy

Strong growth forecast for Saudi economy
  • Contribution of all sectors to GDP to significantly increase by 2030
Updated 25 April 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Economists forecast that the Saudi economy will grow significantly bigger over the coming decade with the size of every sector expected to increase.

The Kingdom’s finance, insurance, real estate and business sectors are likely to expand by 9 percent annually and their relative share to overall economic activity will grow by 12.7 percent.

A paper titled “Economic Diversification Under Saudi Vision 2030: Sectoral Changes Aiming at Sustainable Growth,” published by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), discussed the macroeconomic and structural transformation of the Saudi economy under the Vision 2030 program.

KASPARC’s researchers in the energy and macroeconomic programs, David Havrlant and Abdulelah Daradary, explained that economic diversification would make the Kingdom’s economy more resilient to external demand shocks, help to create higher-skilled jobs, and establish a knowledge-based economy.

Havrlant said that the research findings showed that the relative share of the Kingdom’s wholesale and retail trade, restaurants and hotel sectors to the gross domestic product (GDP) was expected to reach 16 percent by 2030, followed by transport, storage and communication.

HIGHLIGHTS

● The Kingdom’s finance, insurance, real estate and business sectors are likely to expand by 9 percent annually.

● The relative share of the wholesale and retail trade, restaurants and hotel sectors to GDP was expected to reach 16 percent by 2030.

● The services sector is expected to grow about 10 percent annually on average.

“The continued growth in the basic oil and gas sector is expected to become somewhat milder than the rapid expansion of the diversification focal sectors,” he said.

Meanwhile, the services sector is expected to grow about 10 percent annually on average, implying that its relative GDP share will climb to almost 40 percent in 2030.

Darandary said that the manufacturing and services sectors would become one of the strongest pillars of sustainable economic growth and lead the diversification process.

“The main thing that changes is the way the economy is segmented, letting the initially tiny sectors increase their share in comparison with the larger ones. The relative sizes of the economic sectors will be more evenly distributed, yielding a more diversified economy,” he said.

The researchers said that as the economy transformed into a more advanced and diversified one, the private sector was set to take the lead, being the carrier of high-level knowledge and skills, innovative capabilities, and research and development.

Household income and private consumption are expected to benefit from these adjustments, with private consumption likely to account for more than 40 percent of overall expenditure in 2030, they said.

Topics: Saudi economy King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC)

Related

Saudi economy to return to positive growth in 2021, S&P Ratings says
Business & Economy
Saudi economy to return to positive growth in 2021, S&P Ratings says
Saudi economy contracted by 4.1% in 2020
Business & Economy
Saudi economy contracted by 4.1% in 2020

Greece closer to investment grade with ratings upgrade

Greece closer to investment grade with ratings upgrade
Updated 25 April 2021
AP

Greece closer to investment grade with ratings upgrade

Greece closer to investment grade with ratings upgrade
  • Finance minister welcomes news as ‘extremely positive development’
Updated 25 April 2021
AP

ATHENS: Greece moved closer to investment grade late on Friday after Standard & Poor’s upgraded its sovereign rating for the debt-strapped country by one notch to BB from BB- with a positive outlook.

“The upgrade reflects our expectation of a rapid improvement in Greece’s economic and budgetary performance as the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic subside,” the ratings agency said.

Greece now lies two notches below investment grade, as it continues a long climb back to recovery.

It fell into junk status in 2010 as the country sought its first of three successive international bailouts from other eurozone members and the International Monetary Fund.

Most of its debt is still held by bailout creditors, which have provided generous repayment terms but its recovery was cut short by the pandemic, swinging back into recession with an 8.2 percent contraction of the gross domestic product (GDP) last year.

The crisis also pushed the national debt over 200 percent of the GDP, while longer-than-expected lockdown measures this year forced officials to acknowledge that the official 4.8 percent growth projection now looks optimistic.

FASTFACTS

● Greece now lies two notches below investment grade, as it continues a long climb back to recovery.

● It fell into junk status in 2010 as the country sought its first of three successive international bailouts from other eurozone members and the IMF.

● Most of its debt is still held by bailout creditors, which have provided generous repayment terms but its recovery was cut short by the pandemic.

● The crisis also pushed the national debt over 200 percent of the GDP.

But S&P said massive economic support from EU recovery funds and a continued commitment to reforms by the government despite the crisis were hopeful signs.

“The structural reforms implemented by consecutive Greek governments over the past several years have, in our view, enhanced the predictability of policy-making,” S&P said. “This bodes well for the country’s economic and budgetary outlook once the pandemic’s impact diminishes.”

In a tweet, Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras welcomed the news, which was seen as a surprise by many Greek commentators.

“Today’s upgrade of our country by S&P Global Ratings is, undoubtedly an extremely positive development for the Greek economy,” he said. 

“It is the result of designing and implementing the right policies in the economic field, as well as, more generally, the result of the government’s effective policy and its series of reform initiatives.”

Topics: Greece

Related

Greece says resolving differences with Turkey may be hard, but not impossible
World
Greece says resolving differences with Turkey may be hard, but not impossible
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Greece sign defense agreement

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil market torn between news from India, China

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil market torn between news from India, China
Updated 25 April 2021
Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil market torn between news from India, China

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil market torn between news from India, China
  • It is interesting to see the disconnect between oil price movement and the reduction in speculative activities in the previous weeks
Updated 25 April 2021
Faisal Faeq

Oil prices retreated slightly from the one-month high of the previous week and made a slight weekly drop.

On the week closing, Brent crude price deteriorated to $66.11 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined to $62.14 per barrel. Both benchmarks made a weekly loss of less than $1.

Oil prices are still being influenced by COVID-19 worries and an uncertain oil demand recovery, even though commercial oil inventories across the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries are already back down to their five-year average.

The market is torn between confusing news from the second and the third-largest oil consumers: China and India.

On the bearish side, the record number of coronavirus cases in India is delaying oil demand recovery to pre-pandemic levels and threatening a speedy rebound. This is also tempering optimism around positive signs of oil demand recovery in Asia.

However, on the bullish side, stronger demand outlook and signs of economic recovery in China offset concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in India. Chinese traffic and factory activity are surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on April 20 showed that long positions on crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange numbered 656,810 contracts, up by +11,218 contracts from the previous week (1,000 barrels for each contract). It is the first increase in positions after five consecutive weeks of decreasing.

Thus, it is interesting to see the disconnect between oil price movement and the reduction in speculative activities in the previous weeks, as investors decided to cash-in despite oil price raising.

It seems that investors tried to cash in the commodity oil because they make more money if they invest in other commodities since there are no steep fluctuations in oil prices movement, while other indexes and individual stocks are outperforming themselves.

• Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter: @faisalfaeq

Topics: WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP

Related

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Economic indicators robust as global oil stocks continue to fall
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Economic indicators robust as global oil stocks continue to fall
The WTI crude oil price dropped to $59.32 per barrel but has still been trading in the narrow range between $58 and $61 for three weeks. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: April 9, 2021

Saudi Arabia’s ACE partners with US-based Gallagher

Saudi Arabia’s ACE partners with US-based Gallagher
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s ACE partners with US-based Gallagher

Saudi Arabia’s ACE partners with US-based Gallagher
  • Under the agreement, MIG Holding, ACE’s parent company, will take a 70 percent stake in the new entity
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

ACE Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers currently generates around 60 percent of its business from Saudi Arabia, but is hoping that new partnerships with US-based Gallagher Global Brokerage, one of the world’s largest insurance broking and risk management firms, will help boost its presence in the Kingdom and wider region.

Under the agreement, MIG Holding, ACE’s parent company, will take a 70 percent stake in the new entity, while the remaining 30 percent will be retained by Gallagher.

ACE has deep roots in the Kingdom, dating back to 1952 when the company was founded in Alkhobar.

“For more than 68 years we have been a key driver in the evolution of the insurance industry in the Kingdom and across the MENA region,” Nagib Bahous, president and CEO of MIG Holding, told Arab News.

“Currently, Saudi Arabia makes up around 60 percent of the total business and it offers strong growth potential. With Saudi Vision 2030 now amplifying, it is imperative to maintain and develop a strong Saudi presence. We are confident that the joint expertise of ACE and Gallagher will support the ACE operation and make a difference in a competitive marketplace,” he added.

The Kingdom’s insurance sector closed the 2020 financial year on a high note, with the aggregate net profit of local insurance firms increasing 47 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

Thirteen insurers recorded higher profits in 2020, with the top performer recording a 1,081 percent surge in income, despite the pandemic.

“This will be another challenging year as the recovery from the pandemic and return to normal life not expected before the year’s end. Nevertheless, we are optimistic about prospects, particularly in KSA,” Bahous said.

“The Kingdom has a number of well-established sectors, and is growing in areas including international real estate, financial services, marine, aviation and tourism. We expect to continue to see growth in these sectors as life settles into the new normal once more,” he added.

S&P Global Ratings, in its latest report on the GCC insurance sector, said it expected to see growth in Saudi Arabia due to regulatory initiatives. In the GCC, it forecast its ratings on insurers will remain broadly stable in 2021 owing to robust capital buffers, despite economic uncertainty relating to the pandemic.

“The industry, like so many others, is changing rapidly and looking ahead. When markets fully recover from the impact of the pandemic, we expect to see a return of double-digit growth across all markets. In several GCC markets, the introduction of compulsory health insurances similar to Saudi Arabia and the UAE will also boost insurance premiums,” Bahous said.

The rate of Saudization in the insurance sector has reached 75 percent compared with 35 to 40 percent in the past and this is something that will be a priority for the new partnership.

“Over 2021, ACE will continue to invest in human capital and attracting the right talent to expand operations and add value to clients. This is key to ACE’s vision for sustainable growth,” Bahous said.

Founded by Arthur J. Gallagher in Chicago in 1927, Gallagher employs over 30,000 people in 56 countries.

“The Kingdom is an increasingly important strategic hub for insurance and enhancing Gallagher’s presence directly in the region is the next logical step in our growth,” Tom Gallagher, CEO of Gallagher Global Brokerage, told Arab News.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Insurance

Related

Emirates NBD, Etihad Credit Insurance ink deal to ease trade finance access for UAE businesses
Business & Economy
Emirates NBD, Etihad Credit Insurance ink deal to ease trade finance access for UAE businesses
Saudi insurance sector eyes more mergers and acquisitions
Business & Economy
Saudi insurance sector eyes more mergers and acquisitions

‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA

‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA

‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA
  • On-demand private aviation firm, XO, reports 298 percent year-on-year increase in membership during first quarter of 2021
  • Company allows members to book private flights or individual seats
Updated 24 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: XO, an on-demand private aviation firm, reported a 298 percent year-on-year increase in membership during the first quarter of 2021, boosted by a “steep rise” in demand for flights within Saudi Arabia.

XO has taken the Uber business model approach and adapted it to private jets, allowing members to book private flights or individual seats on demand.

While the majority of its revenue and operations are in the US, it reported a 167 percent year-on-year rise in international membership during the first three months of this year.

While a breakdown of percentage growth for individual countries was not revealed, a company press statement said: “a steep rise in fights within Saudi Arabia, as well as increased regional travel within Europe and Africa, underpins XO’s ability to connect cities that are being underserved by commercial flights.”

Launched in 2006, XO is part of Dubai-headquartered Vista Global Holding, which operates private jet services to 187 countries around the world.

As part of its strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19, Saudi Arabia grounded all flights in March 2020. Domestic traffic resumed at the end of May 2020 and the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) recently announced that international flights will resume by May 17, 2021.

The Kingdom recorded a 110 percent month-on-month surge in people searching for flights in March, according to global online travel platform Skyscanner. The data showed that domestic flights within Saudi Arabia were the most searched for last month, followed by international destinations in India, Pakistan, the Philippines and Egypt.

Topics: Saudi Arabia technology transportation

Related

Dubai Aerospace orders 15 Boeing 737 MAX jets
Business & Economy
Dubai Aerospace orders 15 Boeing 737 MAX jets
Bahrain’s Gulf Air makes progress in delaying jet deliveries
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Gulf Air makes progress in delaying jet deliveries

Latest updates

ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup maker to end killings, resume dialogue
ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup maker to end killings, resume dialogue
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
US names envoy as concern grows over Tigray
US names envoy as concern grows over Tigray
Strong growth forecast for Saudi economy
Strong growth forecast for Saudi economy
What We Are Reading Today: Paris Without Her by Gregory Curtis
What We Are Reading Today: Paris Without Her by Gregory Curtis

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.