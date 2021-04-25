Abu Dhabi to create new research and innovation hub

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi will be home to a new business park dedicated to research and innovation across cutting edge industries.
The 820,000 square-meter purpose-built development will cater to sectors such as health care, computer science, robotics and renewable energy.
UAE-based companies ZonesCorp and Block 7 Investments have signed an agreement to build the specialized hub in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD). It will be called the Block 7 Innovation Hub.
The new industrial area will be a breeding ground for innovation-driven industries with modern infrastructure, according to a statement.
It will also include a host of dedicated IT facilities, smart office complexes, exhibition centers, as well as retail and entertainment spaces.
The move comes as the UAE capital explores ways to create a more sustainable economy, banking on its strength in the industrial sector.
“This project fits well with our existing plans to advance Abu Dhabi’s industrial and manufacturing sectors bringing R&D, education and technology to the world as well as a model for others to emulate,” Mohamed Al-Khadar Al-Ahmed, ZonesCorp chief, said
