New Zaghari-Ratcliffe jail time met with widespread fury

Handout picture released by the Free Nazanin campaign on Aug. 23, 2018 shows Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (R) embracing her daughter Gabriella in Damavand, Iran following her release from prison for three days. (File/AFP)
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with husband Richard and daughter Gabriella, June 10, 2016. (AFP)
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • Politicians, rights groups, Iranian opposition slam additional prison sentence for British-Iranian aid worker
  • Tehran accused of ‘hostage diplomacy,’ using dual nationals as bargaining chips as part of its foreign policy
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The announcement that detained British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will spend another year behind bars in Iran has been met with fury and accusations that Tehran is treating her as a bargaining chip.

Mother-of-one Zaghari-Ratcliffe had just finished a five-year jail term on charges of spying, which she vehemently denied, when she was sentenced to an additional year in prison on propaganda charges.

Her lawyer said the charges relate to her involvement in a demonstration in London more than 10 years ago, and giving an interview to the BBC’s Persian-language service.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “I don’t think it’s right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail ... I think it’s wrong that she’s there in the first place.” He added that his government is working “very hard” to secure her release.

 

 

Kate Allen, director at Amnesty International UK, said in a statement sent to Arab News: “This is terrible news, and further proof of the incredible cruelty of the Iranian regime.”
She added: “Nazanin’s first trial in 2016 was grossly unfair — a typical Revolutionary Court sham trial on trumped-up national security-related charges. After yet another sham trial and another harsh sentence it’s time, surely, for the UK government to say enough is enough.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has suffered long periods of solitary confinement while in Iran, and her physical and mental health have both suffered.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe has repeatedly warned that her declining mental health could trigger a suicide attempt. Allen said: “We fear that going back to jail will be almost too much for Nazanin to bear.”

Ratcliffe said the charges are “clearly a negotiating tactic” by Tehran, which is currently in the midst of indirect talks with the US over the future of Iran’s nuclear program. His view has been echoed by politicians, rights groups and Iranian opposition figures.

Zaghari-Ractliffe’s local MP Tulip Siddiq said the new sentence is “absolutely devastating news” and “another abusive use of her as a bargaining chip.”

Tom Tugendhat, chair of Britain’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “This brutal Iranian regime is playing with the life of an innocent woman to attempt leverage. My sympathies go out to Nazanin’s family who are made to suffer along with her.”

Tehran has long been accused of detaining dual nationals to use as hostages as part of its foreign policy.

Many — including her husband — have linked Zaghari-Ractliffe’s case to a deal that Britain made with Iran’s pre-revolution government.

Kyle Orton, an independent geopolitical researcher, told Arab News: “This is pure hostage diplomacy. Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s re-imprisonment is specifically related to £400 million ($555 million) that the clerical regime claims Britain owes Iran, which dates from the shah era.”

He added: “It’s galling for those who massacred the officials who made that deal to be trying to collect on their behalf.”

Ali Safavi, a member of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, a Paris-based opposition group, told Arab News that the additional sentence is “hardly surprising; it’s a blatant example of blackmail and bullying.”

He said: “The only answer is decisiveness, otherwise the mullahs’ regime will never abandon hostage-taking and imprisoning innocent people in exchange for its terrorist agents and spies in Western countries or in securing economic concessions.”

Safavi added: “European powers should’ve realized by now that no amount of political and economic concession will bring this religious dictatorship to its senses.”

Topics: Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Boris Johnson

Cyprus to open up doors to vaccinated tourists from 65 countries

Cyprus to open up doors to vaccinated tourists from 65 countries
Updated 17 min 33 sec ago
AFP

Cyprus to open up doors to vaccinated tourists from 65 countries

Cyprus to open up doors to vaccinated tourists from 65 countries
  • Cyprus will accept tourists who had completed their vaccination, regardless of when they took the second jab
  • Cypriot tourism minister said the new move would help revive a flagging tourism sector decimated by the pandemic
Updated 17 min 33 sec ago
AFP

NICOSIA: Cyprus said Monday it will open up to vaccinated tourists from 65 countries starting May 10, with visitors allowed entry without needing a negative Covid test or undergo quarantine.
"We will notify our partners in around 65 countries that from 10 May entry will be facilitated for travelers who have completed their vaccination with no need for negative Covid tests or quarantine," Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said.
He told the Cyprus News Agency countries included on the list are Armenia, Bahrain, Canada, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Switzerland.
European Union member Cyprus will accept tourists who had completed their vaccination, regardless of when they took the second jab.
Perdios said the new move would help revive a flagging tourism sector decimated by the pandemic.
Cyprus agreed over a month ago that vaccinated Israeli and British tourists could visit the east Mediterranean holiday destination without entry restrictions.
Britain is the island's largest market for tourists making up a third of nearly four million arrivals in 2019, while nearby Israel is its third-biggest source.
Authorities are waiting for the UK government to announce when they will allow Britons to take holidays abroad.
At the moment, Russia -- the island's second-largest tourist market -- has put chartered flights on ice until further notice due to Cyprus' worsened epidemiological data.
"We are confident that once our epidemiological picture improves, charter flights will be allowed, something we expect to happen in the coming weeks as the vaccination rollout progresses," said Perdios.
Cyprus went into a two-week lockdown on Monday, following a record surge in coronavirus cases.
The island's key tourism industry has been devastated by the pandemic and travel restrictions, with arrivals slumping by more than 84 percent last year.
Tourists must also comply with health protocols such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing.
Tourism contributes around 15 percent of GDP but earnings plunged 85 percent in 2020.
The island has recorded a total of 298 coronavirus deaths and 61,576 infections.

Topics: Cyprus British tourists covid19

Syria rights group urges world to reject presidential vote

Syria rights group urges world to reject presidential vote
Updated 33 min 29 sec ago

Syria rights group urges world to reject presidential vote

Syria rights group urges world to reject presidential vote
Updated 33 min 29 sec ago
BEIRUT: A leading Syrian rights group Monday called on the international community to reject May’s presidential elections because they’ll take place under the rule of President Bashar Assad, who is implicated in war crimes.
Paris-based Syrian Network for Human Rights, describing the elections as a sham, said the vote was scheduled by Assad’s government in violation of a UN-charted path toward a political resolution to the decade-old war.
According to the 2015 resolution, presidential elections should take place only after drafting a new constitution that allows for a free and competitive vote.
“What is the point then of a (UN-backed) political track?” said the rights group’s director, Fadel Abdul-Ghany. “The regime has totally torpedoed the UN Security Council resolution. The world must stress these elections are illegitimate.”
The election will be the second since the country’s civil war broke out 10 years ago. It is to be held May 26 with Syrians abroad voting May 20.
The rights group noted that international investigators have found that Assad and his forces have committed war crimes against civilians, including the use of chemical weapons on several occasions.
The findings by the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have been contested by Assad and his allies, who deny his government has used them against civilians.
Meanwhile, UN talks have been bogged down because Assad enjoys the support of veto-yielding nations Russia and China in the Security Council, as well as Iran.
Syrian Network for Human Rights said crimes against Syrians continue.
Since Assad was elected to his last 7-year term in 2014, nearly 48,000 Syrian civilians have been killed in the conflict, including more than 8,000 children. More than 44,000 are still forcibly disappeared, according to SNHR, which shares its data with the UN
So far, over two dozen candidates have applied to compete in next month’s elections. Abdul-Ghany said none of them represents real competition for Assad. According to the 2012 constitution, candidates must have lived in Syria for the last 10 years, which effectively bars any opposition candidate from running against him. It also requires that parliament — stacked with members of Assad’s ruling party — approves those eligible to run.
The armed conflict has subsided but Syria remains torn. Thousands of foreign troops are based in different parts of the country and over 30% of the territory, with at least 7 million people, is outside of Assad’s control.
Elections are not going to take place in at least four provinces, said Abdul-Ghany, because they are under control of the opposition and Kurdish forces.
“Is he going to be president of (only) parts of Syria?” he said, referring to Assad.

Iran Covid death toll passes 70,000

Iran Covid death toll passes 70,000
Updated 26 April 2021
AFP

Iran Covid death toll passes 70,000

Iran Covid death toll passes 70,000
  • Monday's figures bring the total number of deaths to 70,070, with over 2.4 million cases
  • Iran has never imposed a general lockdown on its 82 million people
Updated 26 April 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: The Covid-19 death toll in Iran passed 70,000 on Monday, according to health ministry figures, with a record 496 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours.
Iran is battling the Middle East's deadliest outbreak, and is struggling amid the latest wave of the infections.
Monday's figures bring the total number of deaths to 70,070, with over 2.4 million cases.
The previous record single-day death toll was 486 in November.
Some officials have admitted actual virus numbers are likely higher than official figures.
Iran has never imposed a general lockdown on its 82 million people.
But more than 300 Iranian cities and towns, including the capital Tehran, are classified as "red", the highest rating on its coronavirus risk scale, requiring all non-essential businesses to close.
Like many other countries, the Islamic republic is hoping vaccinations will help combat the health crisis, but the rollout of its inoculation campaign, which started in early February, has progressed more slowly than authorities had wanted.
The health ministry said Monday that Iran had administered more than 824,000 jabs.
Authorities are also hoping to produce one or more domestically developed vaccines.

Topics: Iran #covid-19

Egypt, Jordan demand end to deadlock in Palestinian-Israel peace push

Egypt, Jordan demand end to deadlock in Palestinian-Israel peace push
Updated 26 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, Jordan demand end to deadlock in Palestinian-Israel peace push

Egypt, Jordan demand end to deadlock in Palestinian-Israel peace push
  • FMs Shoukry and Safadi warned Israel to “stop all attacks and provocative measures” in order to end tensions and restore peace in the region
  • Ministers condemned the acts of violence carried out by extremist groups against Palestinians in the Old City of East Jerusalem
Updated 26 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt and Jordan have called for renewed international efforts to break the deadlock in peace efforts between Palestine and Israel.

The demands came as a result of a phone meeting on developments in Jerusalem between Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi.

Shoukry and Safadi warned Israel to “stop all attacks and provocative measures” in order to end tensions and restore peace in the region.

The two ministers condemned the acts of violence carried out by extremist groups against Palestinians in the Old City of East Jerusalem.

They also urged Israel to take responsibility under international law, provide protection to Palestinians and avoid preventing access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The shared Arab, Islamic and Christian identity of Jerusalem should be protected by Israeli authorities, the two ministers said.

A return to “serious and effective” negotiation to achieve a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution and Arab Peace Initiative is necessary, they added.

Shoukry and Safadi also discussed bilateral relations between Egypt and Jordan.

During the call, the Egyptian foreign minister briefed his Jordanian counterpart on the results of his African tour to discuss the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam dispute.

Safadi said Jordan has provided its “full support” to Egypt in its efforts to protect water rights, which he said is part of “Arab national security.”

He backed Egypt’s official position to resolve the dam issue through international law and in a manner that preserves the rights of all parties.

Topics: Egypt Jordan Palestine Israel

Egypt ends school year early due to coronavirus

Egypt ends school year early due to coronavirus
Updated 26 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt ends school year early due to coronavirus

Egypt ends school year early due to coronavirus
  • Exams are being held on April 26, 27 and 28 in line with the announced schedule, after which the summer vacation will start
  • International schools will complete their academic year and exams in line with their previously planned schedules
Updated 26 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s school year will finish at the end of this month for all pupils starting from kindergarten, with the exception of those in the ninth and 12th grades, the Ministry of Education and Technical Education said following consultations with the prime minister and government agencies.

Exams are being held on April 26, 27 and 28 in line with the announced schedule, after which the summer vacation will start.

The academic year for ninth and 12th grade students and their final exams will be completed according to the announced schedules, provided that their school attendance remains optional.

International schools are to also complete their academic year and exams in line with their previously planned schedules.

But parents have the right to decide on their children’s attendance, the ministry said. Attendance days are to be limited to a maximum of three days a week, with remote learning taking place for the rest of the week.

The ministry expressed its gratitude for getting through a second school year amid the pandemic, saying that students had completed the largest amount of the prescribed curricula and an appropriate amount of work in order to move on to the next school year whereas many countries around the world had not been able to do so.

It gave assurances that it was making every effort for ninth and 12th grade students to be able to complete their exams easily and for these to take place in line with COVID-19 protocols.

It emphasized the need for precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of students, teachers and administrators.

Egypt is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases during a third wave.

Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din, the health affairs adviser to the president, urged everyone to obey the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Topics: Egypt Education Coronavirus

Related

Special Egypt’s Health Minister: We have lost 115 doctors to virus
Middle-East
Egypt’s Health Minister: We have lost 115 doctors to virus
Egypt’s El-Sisi extends state of emergency for another 3 months
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi extends state of emergency for another 3 months

