US Muslim charity, DoorDash partner to deliver food to needy during Ramadan

A restaurant displays a delivery by DoorDash sign in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 28 April 2021
ALI YOUNES

  • Zakat Foundation of America urges other companies to show ‘corporate responsibility to help the poor’
  • Chicago-based charity fed around 2.28m people nationwide last year
ATLANTA: Food-delivery company DoorDash is partnering with a major US Muslim charity to deliver food packages to those in need nationwide.

The Chicago-based Zakat Foundation of America has forged the partnership with DoorDash during Ramadan, when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

The “Feel the Hunger to Do Good” campaign is using the spirit of the holy month, when fasting Muslims are urged to care for and support those who are less fortunate.

The partnership is the first of its kind between a major US corporation and a Muslim humanitarian organization dedicated to helping America’s poor and hungry.

“The COVID-19 pandemic showed the urgent need to feed the poor,” Khalil Demir, the foundation’s executive director, told Arab News.

“We commend DoorDash for implementing its social corporate responsibility to help the poor, and urge other companies to do the same,” he added.

“We feel we’re the best partner to help them do just that, because it’s already our mission to feed poor people across this country.”

Demir said his organization has the logistics and trained staff to alleviate human suffering resulting from shortages of food or inability to obtain it.

He added that the foundation distributed food in the city of Minneapolis in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd last year.

DoorDash is providing funds for the Ramadan meals from its “halal collection,” where it deducts $1 from each order that goes toward feeding the poor through the Zakat Foundation of America.

“The ability to break the fast each day of the month at sunset is critical to the holy month,” said Nadia Ismail, an executive at DoorDash.

“To support the community during their month of fast, DoorDash is honored to be highlighting local, halal-certified merchants and donating $1 per order from those merchants to the Zakat Foundation of America to help combat food insecurity.”

The foundation is pledging an extra meal for every photo posted to social media with the tags @ZakatUS and @DoorDash.

Amna Mirza, chief marketing officer at the foundation, told Arab News: “Food insecurity exists everywhere. This pandemic has shown us that our neighbors are hungry, some waiting for 10 hours in food lines. Recognizing this, DoorDash is helping power meals during this critical time.”

Mirza described the company’s decision to partner with the foundation as “brave” and a contribution to “breaking down barriers.”

Established more than 20 years ago, the foundation saw its efforts and reach increase last year during the pandemic. It said it fed around 2.28 million people in the US in 2020.

Turkish Cypriot leader calls on UN to recognize two independent states

Turkish Cypriot leader calls on UN to recognize two independent states
Turkish Cypriot leader calls on UN to recognize two independent states

Turkish Cypriot leader calls on UN to recognize two independent states
  • Ersin Tatar made the proposal in a document submitted to UN chief Antonio Guterres who is overseeing three days of informal talks in Geneva with the rival Cypriot leaders
  • Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey occupied the northern third in response to a coup orchestrated by an Athens-backed junta seeking to annex the island to Greece
GENEVA: Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar called on the UN Security Council on Wednesday to recognize two independent states as a way out of the decades-old dispute between Turks and Cypriots on the divided Mediterranean island.
Tatar made the proposal in a document submitted to UN chief Antonio Guterres who is overseeing three days of informal talks in Geneva with the rival Cypriot leaders.
The two-page document entitled “Turkish Cypriot Proposal for a Sustainable Settlement” sets out key principles that would govern such an accord.
Among them is a call for the Security Council to adopt a resolution “in which the equal international status and sovereign equality of the two sides is secured.”
“Such a resolution will form the new basis for the establishment of a cooperative relationship between the two existing states,” the proposal says.
It outlines the measures that need to be taken once the resolution is adopted — which is an unlikely scenario — and how the negotiations should proceed.
“The negotiations will focus on the future relationship between the two independent states, property, security and border adjustment, as well as relations with the EU,” according to the proposal.
It adds that the negotiations would be supported by Turkey, Greece and Britain, as well as, where appropriate, the EU as observer.
“In the context of any agreement the two states will mutually recognize each other; the three guarantor states (Turkey, Greece and Britain) will support this,” the proposal says.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey occupied the northern third in response to a coup orchestrated by an Athens-backed junta seeking to annex the island to Greece.
The Turkish-occupied zone later declared independence, but remains heavily dependent on Ankara.
A UN-controlled buffer zone separates the breakaway state from areas controlled by EU member the Republic of Cyprus.
Negotiations for a solution have repeatedly failed, with the last round held in Switzerland stalling in 2017.
The three days of informal talks this week are aimed at determining “whether a common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a lasting solution to the Cyprus issue with a foreseeable horizon,” Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.
The foreign ministers of Turkey, Greece and Britain have also been invited to the latest talks, set to wrap up on Thursday.

Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer

Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer
Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer

Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer
  • Collins was part of three-member Apollo 11 crew that ended space race between USA and Russia to reach the moon by 1960s
  • Traveled some 238,000 miles to the moon and came within 69 miles, Collins never set foot on the lunar surface
UNITED STATES: Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who piloted the ship from which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left to make their historic first steps on the moon in 1969, died Wednesday of cancer, his family said.
Collins, 90, was part of the three-man Apollo 11 crew that effectively ended the space race between the United States and Russia and fulfilled President John F. Kennedy’s challenge to reach the moon by the end of the 1960s.
Though he traveled some 238,000 miles to the moon and came within 69 miles, Collins never set foot on the lunar surface like his crewmates Aldrin and Armstrong, who died in 2012.
None of the men flew in space after the Apollo 11 mission.
“It’s human nature to stretch, to go, to see, to understand,” Collins said on the 10th anniversary of the moon landing in 1979. “Exploration is not a choice really — it’s an imperative, and it’s simply a matter of timing as to when the option is exercised.”
Collins spent the eight-day mission piloting the command module. While Armstrong and Aldrin descended to the moon’s surface in the lunar lander, Eagle, Collins remained alone in the command module, Columbia.
“I guess you’re about the only person around that doesn’t have TV coverage of the scene,” Mission Control radioed Collins after the landing.
“That’s all right. I don’t mind a bit,” he responded.
Collins was alone for nearly 28 hours before Armstrong and Aldrin finished their tasks on the moon’s surface and lifted off in the lunar lander. Collins was responsible for re-docking the two spacecraft before the men could begin heading back to Earth. Had something gone wrong and Aldrin and Armstrong been stuck on the moon’s surface — a real fear — Collins would have returned to Earth alone.
Though he was frequently asked if he regretted not landing on the moon that was never an option for Collins, at least not on Apollo 11. Collins’ specialty was as a command module pilot, a job he compared to being the base-camp operator on a mountain climbing expedition. As a result, it meant he wasn’t considered to take part in the July 20, 1969, landing.
“I know that I would be a liar or a fool if I said that I have the best of the three Apollo 11 seats, but I can say with truth and equanimity that I am perfectly satisfied with the one I have,” he wrote in his 1974 autobiography, “Carrying the Fire.” “This venture has been structured for three men, and I consider my third to be as necessary as either of the other two.”

Italian foreign minister outlines projects in Libya

During questions at the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Di Maio also said that a visit to Rome by Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dabaiba is in the pipeline. (AFP/File Photo)
During questions at the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Di Maio also said that a visit to Rome by Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dabaiba is in the pipeline. (AFP/File Photo)
Italian foreign minister outlines projects in Libya

During questions at the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Di Maio also said that a visit to Rome by Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dabaiba is in the pipeline. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Di Maio says work on coastal motorway project will start soon
  • Libyan prime minister’s visit to Rome is “in the pipeline”
ROME: Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday that Italian firms “may” help rebuild Benghazi airport, and confirmed that Italy’s project to extend a coastal motorway from Libya’s border with Tunisia to its one with Egypt would begin “in a few months.”

During questions at the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Di Maio also said that a visit to Rome by Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dabaiba is in the pipeline, during which Dabaiba would meet with a forum of Italian business leaders to “boost our chances of economic cooperation.” No date has yet been set for Dabaiba’s visit.

“We are now facing a new era of relations between Italy and Libya”, Di Maio told Arab News. “In order to enhance Libya’s newfound unity, it is in Italy’s interests to ensure our institutional presence in Cyrenaica and Fezzan. As well as our embassy in Tripoli — the only European diplomatic mission to remain open even during Libya’s most difficult moments — we are reactivating the Consulate General of Italy in Benghazi, where we have already appointed Carlo Batori as general consul.”

READ MORE

Italy considers Libya to be a “strategic priority” and has pledged to provide the peace-seeking north African country’s transitional government with “every assistance needed,” Lorenzo Guerini, Italy’s defense minister, recently said. More here.

The foreign minister added that Italy will also open an honorary consulate will be opened in Sebha, in the south of Libya, as well as an office of the Italian Foreign Trade commission and an Italian Cultural Institute in Tripoli.

“Strengthening our network in Libya will be essential in order to reactivate all those projects which were suspended due to instability in the country and to launch new ones,” Di Maio, who met with his Libyan counterpart Najla El-Mangoush in Rome last week, added.

Di Maio has visited Libya three times since the country’s new provisional government was installed in early March.

“Only a year ago, many believed it unthinkable that Libya could have a national government representative of all its territorial realities. Today, all this has been made possible thanks to the process started by the United Nations. Italy has always supported that process at every level,” Di Maio said. “The next few months will be critical for the Libyan people and Italy will continue to stand alongside Libya, our strategic partner in the Mediterranean.”

Brother of London Bridge terror attacker ‘truly sorry’ for killings 

Brother of London Bridge terror attacker ‘truly sorry’ for killings 
Brother of London Bridge terror attacker ‘truly sorry’ for killings 

Brother of London Bridge terror attacker ‘truly sorry’ for killings 
  • Usman Khan’s family ‘totally condemn his actions’ 
  • Khan became radicalized as a teenager, distributing extremist literature in 2008
LONDON: The brother of the Fishmongers’ Hall terrorist Usman Khan has apologized to the families of the two victims.

Khan’s sibling, whose name was retracted from public disclosure for legal reasons, addressed the families of Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones, who were both fatally stabbed by Khan in central London in November 2019.

At the inquest into their deaths, Khan’s brother said he was “truly sad and sorry” for what had happened to Merritt and Jones. He told the inquest that as a child, Khan kept to himself.

The attacker became radicalized as a teenager, distributing extremist literature in 2008. He was later convicted of a plot to bomb several of the capital’s landmarks, including the London Stock Exchange, which his brother said was “a total shock” to the family.

Khan was released from prison in 2018 after his original sentence was reduced. His sibling said he would regularly visit his family but was dismissive of conversations about his radical past. 

Khan engaged with several prisoner education programs during and after his time in jail. He was a poster boy for the Learning Together initiative and traveled to London on Nov. 29, 2019, for an event hosted by the program.

On the day of the attack, Khan hid in a toilet cubicle in Fishmongers’ Hall before shaving his body hair and strapping two knives to his fists.

Later that day, his mother became worried because she could not get hold of him, the inquest heard. “Her thing was that he might be hurt,” Khan’s brother said.

Later that day, police visited the family home and informed them that Khan had been shot dead.

His sibling told the inquest of his shock at the news, adding: “We totally condemn his actions.” The inquest into the deaths of Merritt and Jones is ongoing.

Syrian refugee jailed for 52 years in Greece for ‘illegal entry’

Syrian refugee jailed for 52 years in Greece for ‘illegal entry’
Syrian refugee jailed for 52 years in Greece for ‘illegal entry’

Syrian refugee jailed for 52 years in Greece for ‘illegal entry’
  • Campaign group: ‘It’s crazy that he’s been given such a long sentence’
  • UNHCR: Greece’s ‘pushback’ policy could be illegal under international law
LONDON: A Syrian refugee has been jailed for 52 years by a court on the Greek island of Lesbos after he was convicted of “illegal entry” into the country.

The man, identified by the initials KS in court, arrived at the Greek island of Chios from Turkey by boat with his wife and three young children alongside up to 40 others in March 2020.

They were denied the right to asylum, and KS was detained on additional charges of “facilitating illegal entry” and causing a “shipwreck” after Greek authorities accused him of piloting the craft — something denied by campaigners supporting him.

KS was cleared of the charge of causing a shipwreck, but still faces decades behind bars even with a sentence reduction, while his family remain in a refugee camp.

Having fled Syria, KS said he was imprisoned in Turkey for refusing to take part in Turkish military operations in Libya.

Upon his release, he and his family decided to try to reach Europe after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would let asylum seekers and migrants leave for EU states because Ankara lacked the resources to cope with their numbers and the bloc was not pulling its weight in assisting with the humanitarian crisis.

This led to large numbers of migrants and refugees leaving for Greece. But many fell foul of new draconian measures hurriedly imposed by the country as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis approved a temporary block on all asylum applications, saying Athens would “protect its borders” and turn people back.

Campaigners supporting KS say his harsh sentence is a reflection of Greece’s hostility toward migrants and asylum seekers.

Johannes Korner, spokesperson for the You Can’t Evict Solidarity campaign group, told The Independent: “They want to show people to stay away from Greece and to criminalize people who are fleeing. It’s crazy that he’s been given such a long sentence.”

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has warned Greece that the policy of pushing back refugees crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey could be illegal under EU and international law.

The UNHCR says it has received allegations of hundreds of pushback cases since March 2020, and has urged Athens to investigate. 

