JEDDAH: Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi received Consul General of Palestine Ihab Medhat Al-Qishawi in Jeddah on Monday.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial talks and discussed topics of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Islamic Development Bank Group Chairman Muhammad Al-Jasser met with Algerian Minister of Finance and IsDB Gov. Mohammed Lamine Lebbou at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s annual meeting in Doha on Sunday.