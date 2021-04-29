You are here

Amanat sees Saudi K-12 schools opportunity after $95m Taaleem stake sale

Amanat has sold its 21.7 percent stake in UAE schools group Taaleem. (Supplied)
Amanat has sold its 21.7 percent stake in UAE schools group Taaleem. (Supplied)
Amanat sees Saudi K-12 schools opportunity after $95m Taaleem stake sale

Amanat sees Saudi K-12 schools opportunity after $95m Taaleem stake sale
  • Amanat sells stake sold to an undisclosed investor
  • Acute care and rehabilitation also seen as opportunity
DUBAI: Amanat Holdings sees “tremendous opportunies” in the Saudi K-12 education market, its CEO disclosed on Thursday.
It follows the sale of of its 21.7 percent stake in UAE schools group Taaleem to an undisclosed buyer for 350 million dirhams ($95.3 million).
The sale generated a total cash return of 225 million dirhams, it said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
Taaleem operates some of UAE's best known schools that include Dubai British School, American Academy for Girls and Raha International School.
The education-to-health care investor had built its stake in the company after initially acquiring a 16.3 percent holding in April 2016.
“Looking ahead, in line with our strategic roadmap to establish specialized platforms in both health care and education with operational capabilities, our investment mandate will remain focused on K-12 and higher education as well as specialized health care including post-acute care,” said Amanat CEO Mohamad Hamade.
In a later interview with Bloomberg TV, Hamade said he saw a “tremendous opportunity” in the Saudi K12 education market as well as in Egypt and the UAE.
Asked if the company was also interested in purchasing the UAE assets of NMC Health, the UAE’s largest hospital operator, he said: “We are always interested in good assets that create value for our shareholders.”

Topics: Education Health UAE

Saudi Arabia biggest Arab importer from Brazil as trade surges

Saudi Arabia biggest Arab importer from Brazil as trade surges
Updated 38 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia biggest Arab importer from Brazil as trade surges

Saudi Arabia biggest Arab importer from Brazil as trade surges
  • Saudi imports from Brazil worth $526.16 million in Q1
  • Imports of soy and maize posted record increases
Updated 38 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Brazil’s exports to the Arab region soared 22.5 percent year over year in volume amounting to $2.91 billion during the first quarter of 2021, SPA reported, citing figures released by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC).

Saudi Arabia imported $526.16 million of good from Brazil during the period, the most among Arab countries, the data showed. Bahrain came second at $406.36 million, followed by Egypt at $379.26 million and the UAE at $352.2 million.

Iron ore and food products such as sugar, poultry, beef and cereals topped Brazilian foreign sales to the Arab world in the first quarter with imports of soy and maize posting record-high increases.

Exports from the Arab world to Brazil stood at $1.31 billion in the first quarter of the year, reflecting a 11.2 percent increase from a year ago.

Topics: #brazil #saudi #trade

Qatar expands fish farming as climate change affects sea stocks

Qatar expands fish farming as climate change affects sea stocks
Updated 56 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Qatar expands fish farming as climate change affects sea stocks

Qatar expands fish farming as climate change affects sea stocks
  • Coral bleaching a concern in Gulf waters
  • Samkna fish farm produces 2,000 tons of fish annually
Updated 56 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

DOHA: Qatar plans to expand fish farming to meet growing demand for fresh fish in local markets and maintain stocks in offshore Gulf waters in the face of devastating climate change.
Although fish in the Gulf have generally adapted to higher water temperatures, the frequency and scope of coral reef bleaching in recent years suggest the region is at real risk of losing its bio-diverse ecosystem in the coming decades, said Pedro Range, Research Assistant Professor at Qatar University.
Global warming damaging to coral reefs, coupled with overfishing, could cause a 30 percent decline in future fish catch potential in Qatari waters by the end of the century, he said.
“In terms of climate change unfortunately the actions we can take on a local scale are irrelevant. What we can do is control local pressures that interact with climate change, in terms of controlling fishery stocks and habitat availability.”
Last November, Qatar launched its first offshore aquaculture project, using floating cages producing seabass.
The Samkna fish farm, located 50 km (30 miles) offshore from Qatar’s Ruwais region, produces 2,000 tons of fish annually.
“We have started an expansion plan to double our production capacity to 4,000 tons. We are obtaining permits for the expansion and building new cages,” said Mahmoud Tahoun, operations and development director for marine aquaculture at Al-Qumra, the company running the Samkna fish farm. “Five years from now, we expect to cover 60 percent of local demand.”
Fish farm production is supposed to prevent the depletion of fish stocks in offshore waters, where access is regulated by Qatari authorities. But Range said if that the broader international problem of excessive production of greenhouse gases that create climate change is not tackled, then none of the local fish-preservation efforts can be effective.
A University of British Columbia study in 2018 found that a third of marine species could become extinct in the Gulf by 2090 because of rising water temperature, changing salinity and oxygen levels, and human activities such as overfishing.

BitOasis gains regulatory approval for Abu Dhabi crypto exchange

BitOasis gains regulatory approval for Abu Dhabi crypto exchange
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

BitOasis gains regulatory approval for Abu Dhabi crypto exchange

BitOasis gains regulatory approval for Abu Dhabi crypto exchange
  • BitOasis plans to migrate operations to ADGM
  • Exchange will serve retail and institutional investors
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Dubai-based cryptocurrency platform BitOasis has gained regulatory approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) as it prepares to launch the first licensed crypto exchange in the Middle East.

BitOasis is now authorized to operate a regulated multilateral trading facility and custody platform for virtual assets on the ADGM that will allow retail investors and institutions to trade cryptocurrencies with local currencies, it said in an emailed press release.

BitOasis, which currently offers all its services through its website, said it will eventually migrate its operations to ADGM. The company launched in 2015.

“ADGM has been instrumental in our journey, having granted the first In Principal Approval (IPA) for BitOasis in April 2019, and we look forward to launching under our regulatory licenses in due course subject to further regulatory approvals from the FSRA,” said Ola Doudin, CEO and co-founder of BitOasis.

Topics: #crypto #abudhabi

Shipping to shopping: DP World gets into e-commerce

• Dubuy connects buyers and sellers
• Platform is already live in Rwanda
Updated 29 April 2021
Reuters

Shipping to shopping: DP World gets into e-commerce

Shipping to shopping: DP World gets into e-commerce
  • Dubuy connects buyers and sellers
  • Platform is already live in Rwanda
Updated 29 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: DP World, best known for operating ports around the world, has launched a wholesale e-commerce website that it hopes will become the global platform for businesses to buy and sell goods.
The platform, Dubuy, aims to connect buyers and sellers around the world with goods offered for delivery via the supply chain of DP World and its logistics partners.
Dubuy is already live in Rwanda and will soon be expanded to some east African countries including Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda, before being rolled out across the continent.
It will also be launched in markets outside Africa.
“We are multimodal. We are not only a port terminal operator. We are a global trade enabler. That’s our vision,” said Mahmood Al-Bastaki, chief operating officer of DT World, a wholly-owned DP World subsidiary.
“We want to be in anything that has to do with the movement of cargo.”
Dubuy expects to cover half of Africa in the next two and a half years and the entire continent within four years. The platform is already linked to sellers in Dubai, the emirate that owns DP World and where it is headquartered.
Dubuy is partnering with mobile providers to facilitate digital wallet payments and is separately looking at how sellers can ship their own goods if they choose to.
Al Bastaki declined to disclose how much money DP World had so far put into Dubuy. He said 25 DP World employees were working full-time on the platform, in addition to many more contractors.
DP World wants Dubuy to be the world’s biggest business-to-business e-commerce platform but has no plans to compete with Amazon or other business-to-consumer platforms, Al-Bastaki said.
“Once it succeeds, the money will come from the platform itself. Not from the ports. So it can sustain itself by itself.”
Dubuy is targeting to have one million individual products available on Dubuy by next year, and DP World is offering guaranteed shipping dates to encourage users to sign up.
DP World is also developing other platforms, including offering trade finance to exporters, importers and others, and a freight booking platform that shows different company rates.
“We want the importer to import more, to continue importing, and the exporter to export more and to continue exporting. We want the flow of goods to continue,” Al-Bastaki said.

Budget Saudi profits up — but from selling cars instead of renting them

• Net income up by more than a fifth
• Car hire sector not yet 'normalized'
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

Budget Saudi profits up — but from selling cars instead of renting them

Budget Saudi profits up — but from selling cars instead of renting them
  • Net income up by more than a fifth
  • Car hire sector not yet 'normalized'
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Car hire company Budget Saudi lifted first quarter profits — but the increase was driven by sales rather than rentals.
Net income rose 21 percent to SR55.2 million ($14.7 million), the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
“The increase in the net profit is due to an increase in the net gain on the sale of the vehicles, as more vehicles were sold with improved margin in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter last year,” the company said in a statement. “The better gain on sale has compensated the decline of lease and rental revenue due to COVID-19, which is not yet recovered or normalized.”
A year of lockdowns, airport closures and other travel-related restrictions has hit car companies hard and forced some to change their business models in response.

