You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi foreign reserves rose 1.7% in March to $449 billion

Saudi foreign reserves rose 1.7% in March to $449 billion

Saudi foreign reserves rose 1.7% in March to $449 billion
Foreign reserves are held by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ndtzg

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign reserves rose 1.7% in March to $449 billion

Saudi foreign reserves rose 1.7% in March to $449 billion
  • Foreign reserves fell 5 percent from a year earlier
  • Foreign exchange holdings increased 5.7 percent from February
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign reserves increased by 1.7 percent month over month in March to SR1.683 trillion ($448.9 billion), according to data from the country’s central bank, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.

Reserves were 5 percent lower from a year earlier, SAMA said.

Investments in foreign securities edged up 0.2 percent month over month to SR1.124 trillion, while foreign exchange and deposits abroad rose 5.7 percent to SR513.6 billion.

The reserve position at the IMF decreased by 3.6 percent month over month to SR12.99 billion, while special drawing rights fell 2 percent to SR30.97 billion and gold was SR1.62 billion.

Topics: #foreignreserves #saudi #gold

Related

Saudi Arabia supports IMF proposal to boost global reserves by $650bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia supports IMF proposal to boost global reserves by $650bn

Abu Dhabi Ports plans to sell more debt after $1bn debut bond

Abu Dhabi Ports plans to sell more debt after $1bn debut bond
Updated 33 min 33 sec ago

Abu Dhabi Ports plans to sell more debt after $1bn debut bond

Abu Dhabi Ports plans to sell more debt after $1bn debut bond
Updated 33 min 33 sec ago
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Ports Co. plans to sell more debt to support investment after selling its first bond of $1 billion on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.

The government-owned port operator in Abu Dhabi will look at a mix of loans, bonds and sukuk as well as potential cash injections from its owner to fund growth, CFO Martin Aarup said in an interview on Wednesday.

The company is planning $4.2 billion in investment over the next five years and could spend more on acquisitions, he said.

Demand for the bond, which was about 4.5 times oversubscribed, “reflects international confidence in the strength of our business and our strategy,” Abu Dhabi Ports Chairman Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi said in a statement.

The debut sale will also help the country push to diversify its economy and funding sources, he said.

Eurozone sentiment surges in April, beats expectations

Eurozone sentiment surges in April, beats expectations
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

Eurozone sentiment surges in April, beats expectations

Eurozone sentiment surges in April, beats expectations
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Eurozone economic sentiment surged in April as vaccination campaigns against the coronavirus gathered speed, with sharp gains across all sectors of the
economy that economists said marked the end of the pandemic-induced recession.
The European Commission’s monthly sentiment survey for the 19 countries sharing the euro on Thursday showed optimism rising to 110.3 points in April from 100.9 in March, beating consensus estimates in a Reuters poll of a 102.2 reading.
“The services sector now also in expansion mode. We can now declare the COVID-19 recession over. Inflation expectations also continue to increase,” ING bank economist Peter Vanden Houte wrote in a note to clients.
The mood became much more upbeat in industry, rising to 10.7 points from 2.1 in March, far exceeding consensus expectations of an increase to 4.0. In services, the eurozone’s biggest sector responsible for more than two thirds of gross domestic product, the reading went up to 2.1 points from -9.6 in March, also far above expectations.
Consumer optimism rose to -8.1 from -10.8, in line with an initial estimate published last week, and in retail trade to -3.1 from -12.2.
The optimism translated into manufacturing industry’s selling price expectations rising to 24.1 points in April from 17.5 in March, coming very close to the highest reading since 2000, which was 25.5 points in March 2011.
Consumers also began to expect higher inflation over the next 12 months, with the reading going up to 19.6 in April from 18.6 in March, moving above the average reading since 2000.
“The big question is how temporary these price increases will be,” Vanden Houte said.
“Will they disappear once some of the supply chains problems are resolved? With strong demand to be expected in the second half of the year and a further inventory build-up in the offing, we doubt that price tensions will disappear quickly,” he said.
He said that while it was too early to expect a price-wage spiral, if there is a strong recovery in the coming months as suggested by the April sentiment data, the European Central Bank may become less inclined to keep up its bond buying scheme.
“The chances of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme being lengthened after March 2022 are getting slimmer by the day and the central bank could even suggest that it will not fully spend the current envelope,” he said.

Topics: eurozone

Related

Eurozone inflation slows amid economic cooldown fears
Business & Economy
Eurozone inflation slows amid economic cooldown fears
Eurozone finance ministers agree reforms: official
Eurozone finance ministers agree reforms: official

Egypt to invest $7.5bn building the region’s largest petrochemical complex

Egypt to invest $7.5bn building the region’s largest petrochemical complex
Updated 29 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to invest $7.5bn building the region’s largest petrochemical complex

Egypt to invest $7.5bn building the region’s largest petrochemical complex
  • The project will be in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone of the Suez Canal Economic Zone
Updated 29 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has signed a contract to construct the largest petrochemical complex in Africa and the Middle East, at an investment cost of $7.5 billion.

A statement by the Egyptian Cabinet said that the complex, which will be built by the government-owned Red Sea National Refining and Petrochemical Company, will be located in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone of the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The aim is to establish an industrial complex for refining and producing a range of petroleum and chemical products with added value such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, bunker fuel.

The project is built over an area of 3.56 million square meters.

“The project contributes to Egypt occupying a distinguished position in the field of producing many petrochemical and petroleum products,” Tariq Al-Mulla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, said.

Topics: Egypt Petrochemical

Related

Saudi petrochemical earnings jump on higher selling prices
Business & Economy
Saudi petrochemical earnings jump on higher selling prices
Dubai’s ENOC expands petrochemical pipeline and storage tanks in Kingdom
Business & Economy
Dubai’s ENOC expands petrochemical pipeline and storage tanks in Kingdom

NEOM reveals plans to build assembly plant for hydrogen-powered vehicles

NEOM reveals plans to build assembly plant for hydrogen-powered vehicles
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

NEOM reveals plans to build assembly plant for hydrogen-powered vehicles

NEOM reveals plans to build assembly plant for hydrogen-powered vehicles
  • The initiative is part of an agreement between Hyzon Motors and Saudi conglomerate Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The company behind Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion NEOM megacity project on Thursday revealed plans to develop an assembly plant to build up to 10,000 hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles a year.
The initiative is part of an agreement between US-based Hyzon Motors, an expert in the supply of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, and Saudi conglomerate Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group.
The trio will work together over the next 18 months to finalize plans and specifications for the new facility.
As part of the linkup, the partners plan to set up a new joint venture company – Hyzon Motors Middle East (ME) – which will focus on completing the project and distributing the Hyzon-branded zero-emission commercial vehicles throughout Saudi Arabia and the wider region.
Roland Kaeppner, executive director for hydrogen and green fuels at NEOM Co., said: “Partnering with Hyzon and Modern Group will expedite NEOM’s self-sufficiency ambitions and is a great opportunity to showcase hydrogen-electric applications that are complementary to battery electric solutions, in particular for heavy duty and long-range logistics.
“We see hydrogen as the most viable solution to power the world of tomorrow and this is further demonstration of our commitment to creating the world’s first net zero carbon, sustainable city.”
Craig Knight, chief executive officer and co-founder of Hyzon Motors, said: “Hydrogen is a key fuel to power global heavy duty commercial transport, liberating it from dependence on fossil fuels.
“This project is showing the way for resource-rich GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries to achieve the energy transition, and Hyzon’s partnership with Modern will help to make this a reality.”
NEOM, located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, is committed to becoming fully sustainable, powering itself through the use of 100 percent renewable energy and with net zero emissions by 2030.
Green hydrogen will play a major part in this ambition and the city’s backers already have plans to invest $5 billion to build the world’s largest hydrogen production plant.

Topics: NEOM Hyzon Motors

Related

NEOM launches 3 initiatives to support UN Sustainable Development Goals
Saudi Arabia
NEOM launches 3 initiatives to support UN Sustainable Development Goals
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy. (Screenshot)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Germany in landmark alliance on green hydrogen

Egypt, Hyundai Rotem sign deal to modernize Cairo metro

Egypt, Hyundai Rotem sign deal to modernize Cairo metro
Updated 29 April 2021
Mohamed Abu Zeid

Egypt, Hyundai Rotem sign deal to modernize Cairo metro

Egypt, Hyundai Rotem sign deal to modernize Cairo metro
  • El-Wazir said that the agreement will include the manufacturing of more than 800 metro cars and the supply of new lines
  • The minister said that the increased use of local materials will help to make Egypt more self-sufficient
Updated 29 April 2021
Mohamed Abu Zeid

CAIRO: Egypt’s National Railways Industry Company has signed an agreement with South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem to modernize Cairo’s metro system.
The signing ceremony was attended by Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Saeed, South Korean Ambassador to Egypt Hong Jin-Wook and chairman of the National Authority for Tunnels Essam Wali.
El-Wazir said that the agreement will include the manufacturing of more than 800 metro cars and the supply of new lines, which comes as part of the modernization of the first and second Cairo metro lines.
He added that under the first phase of the agreement, local components will make up 29.9 percent of metro cars in the first two years, rising to 50 percent in the following couple of years, and then jumping to 75 percent after six years.
The minister said that the increased use of local materials will help to make Egypt more self-sufficient and reduce its dependence on imported goods, adding that any surplus products will be exported to other African countries.
El-Wazir said that Hyundai Rotem is now developing signal systems in the area between Nagei Hamadi and Luxor.
Meanwhile, Minister of Planning Hala El-Saeed praised that the metro industry as “labor intensive,” adding that it offers high economic returns. An alliance that includes the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, the Suez Canal Authority and four national companies will work together as part of the agreement, she said.

Topics: Egypt Hyundai Rotem Cairo metro

Related

Egyptian oil explorers to invest $1bn in Western Sahara
Business & Economy
Egyptian oil explorers to invest $1bn in Western Sahara
Egypt to add 400,000 jobs a year in massive industry overhaul
Business & Economy
Egypt to add 400,000 jobs a year in massive industry overhaul

Latest updates

Saudi foreign reserves rose 1.7% in March to $449 billion
Saudi foreign reserves rose 1.7% in March to $449 billion
Budding creative talent captures joy, despair of Lebanon in viral snaps of her grandmother
Budding creative talent captures joy, despair of Lebanon in viral snaps of her grandmother
Abu Dhabi Ports plans to sell more debt after $1bn debut bond
Abu Dhabi Ports plans to sell more debt after $1bn debut bond
Iran’s main envoy meets with top Kuwait leaders
Iran’s main envoy meets with top Kuwait leaders
COVID-19 vaccination centers close in Mumbai as India posts another record rise in cases
COVID-19 vaccination centers close in Mumbai as India posts another record rise in cases

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.