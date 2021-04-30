You are here

Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother

Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother
Lebanese demonstrators carry a banner depicting Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, who along with his brother, are being probed over suspected embezzlement of $300 million based on a Swiss legal request. (REUTERS)
Reuters

Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother

Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother
  • The offices of Salameh's brother Raja had been sealed off, with computers and files confiscated in the course of the investigation
  • Riad Salameh denies any wrongdoing and had no comment when asked by Reuters about the investigation
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s public prosecutor has launched an investigation into central bank governor Riad Salameh, a judicial source said Friday.
The probe follows a Swiss legal request alleging that over $300 million had been embezzled from the bank through a company owned by Salameh’s brother.
The senior judicial source told Reuters the offices of Salameh’s younger brother Raja had been sealed off, with computers and files confiscated in the course of the investigation. The public prosecutor had no comment.
Riad Salameh, who denies any wrongdoing, had no comment when asked by Reuters about the opening of the investigation, the sealing of his brother’s office and the confiscation of the files.
The central bank also declined to comment, or to provide contact details for Raja Salameh, and Reuters was not immediately able to ask him for comment.
The Swiss attorney general’s office said in January that it had requested legal assistance from Lebanon in investigating “aggravated money laundering” and possible embezzlement relating to the Lebanese central bank, the Banque du Liban.
The Swiss request, seen by Reuters, alleges that Forry Associates, a company owned by Raja Salameh with a bank account in Switzerland that took commission on sales of Lebanese Eurobonds and Treasury bills, was paid $326 million by the central bank between 2002 and 2014 in transactions labelled as fees and commissions.
Most of the payments to Forry were then transferred to an account in Raja Salameh’s name.
More than $7 million were also transferred from Forry Associates between 2008 and 2012 to an account in Riad Salameh’s name, the document said.
Reuters was unable to find any contact details for Forry Associates.
The Swiss attorney general’s office had no comment about the content of the legal request other than repeating its statement from January. It has not said whether Riad Salameh is a suspect.
A Lebanese government official told Reuters in January that Swiss authorities were investigating money transfers by Riad Salameh and also looking into his brother and assistant. Salameh said any allegations about such transfers were “fabrications.”
Salameh said in a statement to the public prosecutor in January that he had answered questions sent on behalf of the Swiss and “asserted to him that any transfers were not made from the Lebanese central bank’s accounts.”
Lebanese prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat sent initial findings to Swiss authorities in February, state media said.
No further details about the case have been officially announced by Swiss authorities since then.
Lebanon’s crippled banking system is at the heart of a financial crisis that erupted in late 2019. Banks have since blocked most transfers abroad and cut access to deposits as dollars grew scarce.
The meltdown has crashed the currency, prompted a sovereign default and doomed at least half the population to poverty.
The Swiss investigation is one of several under way or being planned in Europe that target officials in Lebanon’s financial sector and its broader political class.

Topics: Riad Salameh Lebanon Central Bank

Iran ‘toying with life’ of dissident filmmaker: Amnesty

Iran ‘toying with life’ of dissident filmmaker: Amnesty
Updated 34 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Iran ‘toying with life’ of dissident filmmaker: Amnesty

Iran ‘toying with life’ of dissident filmmaker: Amnesty
  • Amnesty said Nourizad’s health has been deteriorating in Tehran's Evin prison
  • Doctors have urged that he be admitted to hospital for treatment of a heart condition
Updated 34 min 34 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Iran is “toying with the life” of dissident filmmaker Mohammad Nourizad who is seriously ill in prison after torture which allegedly included multiple injections of an unknown substance into his genitals, Amnesty International charged on Friday.
Nourizad, who has written and directed several films, has been serving since August 2019 a prison sentence totalling over 17 years on charges of insulting supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Amnesty.
Amnesty said his health has been deteriorating in Tehran’s Evin prison due to “prolonged denial of access to adequate specialized medical care for his heart disease and diabetes.”
Doctors have urged that he be admitted to hospital for treatment of a heart condition but the authorities have refused this so far, the rights group added.
“The Iranian authorities are cruelly toying with the life of” Nourizad, it said.
Amnesty cited a letter which it said Nourizad had written from Evin in April where he described how he had been injected with an unknown substance “eight times into my penis.”
“I immediately wrote a letter to the head of the prison requesting that I urgently be sent to the Legal Medicine Organization for examination in order to reveal what substance I was injected with eight times. I have not heard from him since,” it quoted him as saying.
Amnesty International said it was horrified that “he has been subjected to torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, including sexual violence and forced administration of chemical substances.”
It also said that the lack of attention from the authorities had resulted in Nourizad resorting to self-harm in a plea for his demands to be answered.
His daughter said in a recording posted online that at the end of their prison visit in March 2021 her father made cuts to his face, head and neck with a razor, resulting in heavy bleeding.
Meanwhile, the authorities have also arrested his son, Ali Nourizad and have sentenced him to three and a half years in prison, Amnesty said, denouncing “an attempt to place further pressure on Mohammad Nourizad.”

Topics: Amnesty international Mohammad Nourizad Iran

US embassy in Moscow to reduce consular services

US embassy in Moscow to reduce consular services
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

US embassy in Moscow to reduce consular services

US embassy in Moscow to reduce consular services
  • Russian President Putin last week signed a law to limit the number of local staff working at foreign diplomatic missions and other agencies
  • He also ordered the government to draw up a list of “unfriendly” states that will be subject to the restrictions
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: The US embassy in Moscow said on Friday it would reduce the number of consular services it provides from May 12 after Russia imposed restrictions on the hiring of local staff.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last week signed a law to limit the number of local staff working at foreign diplomatic missions and other agencies, and ordered the government to draw up a list of “unfriendly” states that will be subject to the restrictions.
Russia-US ties are at a post-Cold War low.
“Effective May 12, US Embassy Moscow will reduce consular services offered to include only emergency US citizen services and a very limited number of age-out and life or death emergency immigrant visas,” the embassy said in a statement.
“Non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel will cease.”
The embassy said the Russian government’s actions had forced it to reduce its consular work force by 75% and that the provision of emergency services in Russia may be delayed or limited because the ability of staff to travel outside Russia had been constrained.
It also urged US citizens in Russia to heed a June 15 deadline set by the Russian government when a temporary extension to visas, residence permits and immigration documents expires.

Topics: Russia United States

EU pressures Israel over Palestinian poll delay

EU pressures Israel over Palestinian poll delay
Updated 13 min 43 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

EU pressures Israel over Palestinian poll delay

EU pressures Israel over Palestinian poll delay
  • President Mahmoud Abbas blamed Israel for uncertainty about whether it would allow the election to proceed in Jerusalem as well as in the occupied West Bank and Gaza
  • EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described the Palestinian president’s decision late on Thursday as “deeply disappointing”
Updated 13 min 43 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: The EU has urged Israel to ensure that Palestinian elections are held across all territories, including East Jerusalem, following a unilateral decision by President Mahmoud Abbas to delay polls planned for May 22.  

The Palestinian leader said that the fear Jerusalem would be excluded from the electoral process was the only reason for postponing the poll.

Abbas, 85, blamed Israel for uncertainty about whether it would allow the election to proceed in Jerusalem as well as in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The official confirmation of the lists and campaigning was due to begin on April 30.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described the Palestinian president’s decision late on Thursday as “deeply disappointing.”

“We strongly encourage all Palestinian actors to resume efforts to build on the successful talks between the factions over recent months. A new date for elections should be set without delay,” he said.

Borrell added: “We reiterate our call on Israel to facilitate the holding of such elections across all of the Palestinian territory, including in East Jerusalem.” 

He called for calm and restraint from all actors “at this sensitive time,” AFP reported.

“We firmly believe that strong, inclusive, accountable and functioning democratic Palestinian institutions based on respect for the rule of law and human rights are vital for the Palestinian people, for democratic legitimacy and, ultimately, for the two-state solution,” he said.

The decision to delay the poll has further deepened Palestinian divisions.

Prof. Sari Nusseibeh, former president of Al-Quds University and the No. 2 candidate on the Mustaqbal list, called on Abbas “to resign from the Fatah Central Committee and the presidency, allowing the prime minister to restart the negotiations and its committees immediately.” 

Nusseibeh a life-long Fatah member, who was also imprisoned by Israel, told Arab News that this is the only way “to avoid an explosion.” 

He said: “The Palestinian people are about to explode, and the best way to get out of this dilemma is by insisting on elections and allowing for campaigning to begin. This might require civil disobedience within the democratic structures.”

The Palestinian Central Elections Commission on April 18 condemned the arrests by Israel of candidates, particularly those running in occupied Jerusalem. 

Similar to previous elections, Jerusalemites are scheduled to vote at six post offices in East Jerusalem, which hold a maximum capacity of 6,300 voters. This action requires Israeli approval due to post offices remaining under Israeli control. 

Dimitri Diliani, a Jerusalem resident and spokesperson of the pro-Dahlan Reform faction, told Arab News that “the cancelation of the elections is a way for Mahmoud Abbas to escape the reality that he and his associates are hated by the Palestinian people. Abbas simply gave up whatever was left of Palestinian democracy, and put it under his autocratic regime and made it a subject of Israeli manipulation.”

The US State Department appeared to distance itself from the Palestinian vote, with spokesperson Ned Price telling reporters in Washington: “The exercise of democratic elections is a matter for the Palestinian people and for the Palestinian leadership to determine. We believe in an inclusive political process.”

Tor Wennesland, UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said that he “fully understand the disappointment of the many Palestinians who have so clearly expressed a desire to exercise their democratic rights after nearly 16 years without elections.”

Wennesland called for a new election date to be announced and “encouraged Palestinians to continue on the democratic path. The holding of transparent and inclusive elections throughout the occupied Palestinian territory, including in East Jerusalem as stipulated in prior agreements remain essential for renewing the legitimacy and credibility of Palestinian institutions.”

A statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry called on Israel to “end its obstructive policies and to respect the provisions of the 1995 Oslo Interim Agreement so that the Palestinian elections will be conducted at the earliest possibility.”

The ministry said that it hoped the decision to postpone the elections “will not have a negative impact on the intra-Palestinian reconciliation process, to which our country attaches great importance. We encourage all Palestinian groups to continue working toward unity and reconciliation.”

Loud protests took place in Ramallah while Abbas met with his advisers. 

Fatah cadres held rallies throughout the West Bank supporting Abbas and his insistence on the inclusion of Jerusalem. 

Protests in Gaza and statements by top Hamas officials hint at a difficult summer if the decision to halt the elections is maintained.

Bethlehem Mayor Anton Salman said: “All Palestinians want Jerusalem to be part of the elections.” 

He called on the international community to “stand up to Israeli attempts to change the status of Jerusalem.”

Suheir Ismael Farraj, head of a center for training women in media, said on her Facebook page that self-censorship might be the reason more people have not protested. 

“As Palestinians, we have learned from childhood to oppose injustice and to resist the Israeli occupiers, but the danger to livelihoods has forced many to stay quiet. The PA needs financial help, parties need their monthly stipend, government employees are afraid to lose their jobs and even civil society organizations are afraid because they don’t want the government to obstruct their work.”

Topics: EU Palestine Mahmoud Abbas Josep Borrell

Iran’s main envoy meets with top Kuwait leaders

Iran’s main envoy meets with top Kuwait leaders
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

Iran’s main envoy meets with top Kuwait leaders

Iran’s main envoy meets with top Kuwait leaders
  • Zarif discussed PM Al-Sabah regional and international issues and bilateral relations
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif met with Kuwait’s top leaders during his visit to the Gulf state, state news agency KUNA reported.

Zarif discussed on Thursday with Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah regional and international issues and bilateral relations, the report added.

He also met his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and talked about ways to enhance bilateral relations and how to create stability and peace in the region, KUNA added.

Topics: Kuwait Javad Zarif Iran

Dozens killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival

Dozens killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

Dozens killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival

Dozens killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival
  • The tomb is considered to be one of the holiest sites in the Jewish world and it is an annual pilgrimage site
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

MOUNT MERON, Israel: Dozens of people were killed in a stampede at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, medics said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a “heavy disaster.”
Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had thronged to the Galilee tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai for annual Lag B’Omer commemorations that include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance.
The ecstatic crowds packed the Mount Meron slope in defiance of COVID-19 warnings by health officials. Witnesses said people were asphyxiated or trampled in a passageway, some going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse.
“We thought maybe there was a (bomb) alert over a suspicious package. No one imagined that this could happen here. Rejoicing became mourning, a great light became a deep darkness,” a pilgrim who gave his name as Yitzhak told Channel 12 TV.
“Rabbi Shimon used to say that he could absolve the world ... If he didn’t manage to cancel this edict on the very day of his exaltation, then we need to do real soul-searching.”
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said 103 people had been injured, including dozens fatally. Channel 12 put the number of dead at 40. These included children, witnesses said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “heavy disaster,” adding on Twitter: “We are all praying for the wellbeing of the casualties.”
The Lag B’Omer event at Mount Meron was thought to be one of the largest gatherings of people — certainly in Israel and perhaps farther afield — since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago.
As rescue workers tried to extricate the casualties, police shut down the site and ordered revellers out. The Transportation Ministry halted roadworks in the area to enable ambulances and pilgrims’ buses to move unhindered. Military helicopters ferried some casualties to hospitals.
The Mount Meron tomb is considered to be one of the holiest sites in the Jewish world and it is an annual pilgrimage site.
Videos posted on social media showed chaotic scenes as Ultra-Orthodox men clambered through gaps in sheets of torn corrugated iron to escape the crush. Bodies lay on stretchers in a corridor, covered in foil blankets.
Private bonfires at Mount Meron were banned last year due to coronavirus restrictions, but lockdown measures were eased this year amid Israel’s rapid COVID-19 vaccination program that has seen more than 50% of the population fully vaccinated.

Topics: Israel

