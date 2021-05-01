You are here

Hopes for Iran nuclear breakthrough 'within weeks' but success 'not guaranteed'

Hopes for Iran nuclear breakthrough ‘within weeks’ but success ‘not guaranteed’
A police officer patrols in front of banners put up by members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, an Iranian opposition group, in front of the 'Grand Hotel Wien' during the closed-door nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna. (File/AFP)
Updated 44 sec ago
  • Biden wants to rejoin the deal, and a US delegation in Vienna is taking part in indirect talks with Iran
  • The Vienna talks began in early April and have included several rounds of high-level discussions
VIENNA: Parties to the Iran nuclear agreement on Saturday adjourned the third round of negotiations in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States back into the accord, with the Russian side expressing “cautious and growing optimism” and saying they hoped to achieve concrete results within three weeks.
A diplomatic source from the E3 powers of Britain, France and Germany said “we have yet to come to an understanding on the most critical points. Success is by no means guaranteed, but not impossible.”
Iran’s delegation head and Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking to state broadcaster IRIB, said the negotiations had “reached a maturity.”
“We have started writing texts and this is where the work actually progresses rather slowly, since working on the text requires accuracy and considering that some issues are still disagreed on, the work goes on slowly.”
“Sanctions that are... sector-related ones such as sanctions on Iran’s energy sector, which includes oil and gas, or sanctions on the auto industry, banking and finance, insurance and ports; based on agreements made so far, all these sanctions must be lifted. And there is agreement on it, too,” he added.
The deal, which curbs Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, has been on life support since then US president Donald Trump bolted in 2018.
The remaining partners to the 2015 accord have been engaged in negotiations since early April to try to revive it.
The third round of talks started on Tuesday and, after several days of technical discussions between expert groups, delegations met on Saturday.
Representatives of the parties still in the agreement (Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom) who met for just over an hour noted the “indisputable progress” achieved, Russian ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter adding that he was cautiously optimistic.
“It’s too early to be excited, but we have reasons for cautious and growing optimism. There is no deadline, but participants aim at successful completion of the talks in approximately three weeks. Is it realistic? We will see,” he wrote.
The delegations would return to their respective capitals and resume talks from next Friday, Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Considering the commission’s previous decision regarding speeding up the talks process, this week’s talks continued quickly in bilateral format and the sides tried to minimize disagreements regarding the texts” it said.
“The sides agree that the work must continue with more speed and seriousness in the future round of talks.”
The E3 diplomatic source said the talks had taken place in a “serious and focused atmosphere despite outside turbulences.”
“As E3, we will redouble our efforts to make this deal possible,” the source said.
Earlier, a European diplomat said that the American, European, Russian and Chinese delegations held a joint meeting on Saturday morning, but without Iranian representation as Tehran has refused to negotiate with the US directly.
As well as bolting from the accord, Trump’s administration slapped sweeping sanctions on Iran, which in turn started ramping up its nuclear activities.
New US President Joe Biden supports the JCPOA — the acronym for the agreement with which Iran was in compliance before Trump’s sanctions — but has called on Tehran to roll back its measures before Washington ends sanctions.

Updated 01 May 2021
  • This year, only the leaders of some labor unions were allowed to hold memorials to mark the annual holiday
  • More than 200 demonstrators were detained this year as they attempted to hold a May Day rally in defiance of the lockdown ban
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s Directorate General of Security under the interior ministry has issued a circular banning citizens from filming or recording police officers during demonstrations.
The circular, which was revealed by the Progressive Lawyers Association, came just before May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day celebrations across the country.
This year, due to the pandemic lockdown, only the leaders of some labor unions were allowed to hold memorials to mark the annual holiday, while workers were excluded.
More than 200 demonstrators were detained this year as they attempted to hold a May Day rally in defiance of the lockdown ban.
The circular was aimed at protecting security officials’ privacy.
Privacy violations sometimes led to images and voices of security personnel circulating online in such a way that their security and the safety of citizens is compromised, said the circular.
This prevents the fulfillment of their duties and leads to “popular misjudgments about the security department,” it added.
However, experts warn that the ban is unlawful and will threaten citizens’ rights by weakening police accountability and preventing evidence collection, especially in cases where police commit violence against demonstrators.
“There is no legal basis of such a circular. The constitution grants the right of privacy only to the individuals, and the public institutions and public officials are exempted from such protection,” Gokhan Ahi, a lawyer specializing in technology and IT laws, told Arab News.
“Therefore, this ban is considered baseless, because the acts of the police forces against demonstrators don’t involve their privacy. Otherwise, it would be unnecessary to put security cameras in police stations.
“The jurisprudence so far has noted that public officials cannot enjoy privacy clauses for the acts they commit in the public places. Each public officials should act legally when they are performing their duties, and anyone can register these acts,” Ahi said.
Registering such acts normally helps authorities identify unlawful behavior, and provide strong evidence and a de facto monitoring mechanism for judicial authorities, especially in cases of torture and mistreatment, Ahi added.
“The helmet numbers of the riot police were erased recently, while the authorities use an increased number of civilian police to intervene in social movements, which feeds the unaccountability for the mistreatment by police forces on duty,” he said.
Several journalists were prevented on Saturday from covering street demonstrations by recording the police crackdown on May 1 protesters, while photography equipment and smartphones were allegedly confiscated by police.
The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey said on Twitter that journalists filming the May Day demonstrations were being blocked by police.
Faik Oztrak, the spokesperson of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, warned that the move “could result in increased police brutality.”
He said: “Now, they will feel free to do whatever they want and bully people as they please.”
During the 2013 anti-government Gezi Park protests, where Turkish police suppressed protesters with tear gas and water cannons, 11 people died and more than 8,000 were injured.
Separately, Turkey’s Constitutional Court decided on April 29 that there was a violation of rights when the state denied permission for a trial of police officers involved in the injury of a protester during the Gezi Park protests.
Erdal Sarikaya lost sight in one eye during the protests when a tear gas canister fired by police hit his face, but he could not sue the government for his injury. Now, the trial against the police officers involved will begin eight years after the incident.

18 Iraqis killed in multiple night-time extremist raids

18 Iraqis killed in multiple night-time extremist raids
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

18 Iraqis killed in multiple night-time extremist raids

18 Iraqis killed in multiple night-time extremist raids
  • Iraq in late 2017 declared victory over Daesh, which had overrun swathes of the country and neighboring Syria three years earlier
  • However, sleeper cells holed up in mountains and deserts continue to carry out deadly attacks across the country
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Eighteen Iraqis, the majority military personnel, were killed overnight Friday to Saturday in separate extremist attacks mainly in the greater Baghdad area, security sources told AFP.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, but they are in line with the modus operandi of Daesh, which still has sleeper cells in Iraq despite its territorial defeat in 2017.
One attack targeted troops in Tarmiya, an agricultural suburb 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Iraqi capital.
“IS fighters attacked an Iraqi army convoy at night and killed two officers and two soldiers,” a security official said, on condition of anonymity.
Reinforcements were dispatched to the area but also came under fire, with “an officer and two soldiers” killed, the source said.
A member of tribal fighters integrated into the regular forces that were then deployed to the scene was also killed, “along with a civilian caught in the crossfire,” the source added.
Further north, in the central Alton Kubre region, “six peshmerga (Kurdish fighters) were killed when Daesh group jihadists attacked their military position with light arms,” another security official told AFP.
Alton Kubre is a disputed area claimed by both the federal government in Baghdad and the autonomous Kurdistan authorities.
Another attack took place in the western desert bordering Syria, a third security source said.
“An officer and a soldier were killed in a bomb explosion while an army convoy was en route to Akashat,” he said.
A soldier was also killed in a bomb blast in Diyala province, which borders Baghdad to the east, according to another official, who added that two other fighters were also wounded in a separate attack.
Iraq in late 2017 declared victory over Daesh, which had overrun swathes of the country and neighboring Syria three years earlier.
However, sleeper cells holed up in mountains and deserts continue to carry out deadly attacks across the country, often at night in remote areas and with light weapons.
Following the latest attacks, Iraqi President Barham Saleh called in a tweet for continued “effective international support to eradicate terror across the region.”
A US-led military coalition has been in Iraq since 2014 to help fight Daesh but a vote in parliament last year called for the departure of all foreign troops from the country.

Russian battleship seen entering Port Sudan

Russian battleship seen entering Port Sudan
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

Russian battleship seen entering Port Sudan

Russian battleship seen entering Port Sudan
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A Russian battleship has entered Port Sudan days after it was announced that the Russian naval base project was suspended, Sudanese media reported Saturday. 

It was reported that Sudan had suspended plans for Russia to open a naval logistics base in a key Red Sea port. The news was denied by Moscow.

Somalia votes to cancel 2-year presidential term extension

Somalia votes to cancel 2-year presidential term extension
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

Somalia votes to cancel 2-year presidential term extension

Somalia votes to cancel 2-year presidential term extension
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Somalia's lower house of parliament voted unanimously on Saturday to cancel a controversial two-year presidential term extension it approved last month, a move that might defuse an armed stand-off in the capital Mogadishu.
The vote was broadcast on Somali television and came shortly after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed addressed parliament and said he was directing his Prime Minister to spearhead preparations for the election.

Train derails in northern Egypt

Train derails in northern Egypt
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

Train derails in northern Egypt

Train derails in northern Egypt
  • This is the fourth train accident to occur in Egypt in recent weeks
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

A train has derailed between the two cities of Mansoura and Damietta in northern Egypt, the Egyptian Railways Authority has reported.

There are currently no reports of any casualties.  

 

Saturday’s derailment is the fourth accident on Egypt’s railway network

On March 26, a train smashed into another stationary train in Sohag province, killing 20 people and injuring 200 others.

Another 11 people died On April 18, in train accident in Toukh on the railway line from Cairo to Mansoura city -  98 people were injured.

And on April 15, two carriages of a Cairo-Mansoura train skidded off tracks near the Minya Al-Qamh station in the Nile Delta's Sharqiya governorate, injuring 15 passengers.

UAE entrepreneur Mohamed Alabbar tells Egypt’s Enigma magazine about his journey to success
UAE entrepreneur Mohamed Alabbar tells Egypt’s Enigma magazine about his journey to success
Abu Dhabi crown prince receives Saudi FM
Abu Dhabi crown prince receives Saudi FM
REVIEW: Heritage, power and urban sophistication — Aston Martin DBX
British car maker Aston Martin has made an SUV that will appeal to Mr. and Mrs. Bond, says Arab News reviewer Frank Kane. (Aston Martin)
Turkey ban on protest filming ‘unlawful, dangerous’ lawyers warn
Turkey ban on protest filming ‘unlawful, dangerous’ lawyers warn
Cathay Pacific to resume Dubai flights from May 21
Cathay Pacific to resume Dubai flights from May 21

